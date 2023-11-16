South African NSC to GPA Calculator
Convert your South African National Senior Certificate (NSC) achievement levels to US letter grades and a GPA on the 4.0 scale. Helpful for US university applications, WES credential evaluations, or parents wanting to understand their child's results in an American context. Enter your subjects below.
Cumulative GPA
Enter at least one grade below to see your GPA.
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South African NSC Grades: US Equivalency
Common South African NSC grade to US GPA equivalents:
|SA Grade
|Description
|US Letter
|GPA
|7
|Outstanding (80–100%)
|A
|4.0
|6
|Meritorious (70–79%)
|B+
|3.3
|5
|Substantial (60–69%)
|B
|3.0
|4
|Adequate (50–59%)
|C
|2.0
|3
|Moderate (40–49%)
|D
|1.0
|2
|Elementary (30–39%)
|F
|0.0
|1
|Not Achieved (0–29%)
|F
|0.0
Secondary conversions are based on the NSC seven-point achievement scale set by the Department of Basic Education (DBE). University percentage band conversions follow commonly accepted US admissions standards as documented by GPACalculator.net. Equivalencies may vary by institution.
Disclaimer: This calculator is intended for informational purposes only. Grade conversion methodologies vary between universities, credential evaluation services, and employers. The results shown are based on commonly accepted equivalency standards and may not reflect the official conversion used by your target institution. We strongly recommend confirming grade conversions directly with the university, college, or employer you are applying to, or using an accredited credential evaluation service such as WES or ECE.
Frequently Asked Questions
How do I use this calculator?
Enter each subject name, select the Secondary (NSC) level, then choose your achievement level (1–7) from the dropdown. Optionally add subject credits for a weighted GPA. Your US GPA equivalent is displayed automatically.
How is the GPA calculated?
Each NSC achievement level is mapped to a US GPA point value based on the DBE's percentage bands and commonly accepted US equivalency standards. If you enter credits, we calculate a weighted average; otherwise all subjects count equally.
Are these conversions official?
Conversions are based on the NSC seven-point achievement scale (Department of Basic Education) and verified against WES and GPACalculator.net guidelines. Individual US universities may apply different methodologies. Always confirm with your target institution or use an official credential evaluation service.
Who uses this tool?
South African students applying to US universities; parents wanting to understand their child's NSC results in an American context; expats and digital nomads who have relocated to the US and need to present their secondary qualifications; and job seekers who need a GPA equivalent for a US employer.
What is a good GPA?
An NSC Level 7 (Outstanding, 80–100%) converts to a 4.0 GPA — the highest on the US scale. Level 6 (Meritorious, 70–79%) converts to 3.3 (B+). US universities generally expect Level 5+ (60%+) for admission consideration, equivalent to a 3.0 GPA.
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