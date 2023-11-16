How do I use this calculator? Enter each subject name, select the Secondary (NSC) level, then choose your achievement level (1–7) from the dropdown. Optionally add subject credits for a weighted GPA. Your US GPA equivalent is displayed automatically.

How is the GPA calculated? Each NSC achievement level is mapped to a US GPA point value based on the DBE's percentage bands and commonly accepted US equivalency standards. If you enter credits, we calculate a weighted average; otherwise all subjects count equally.

Are these conversions official? Conversions are based on the NSC seven-point achievement scale (Department of Basic Education) and verified against WES and GPACalculator.net guidelines. Individual US universities may apply different methodologies. Always confirm with your target institution or use an official credential evaluation service.

Who uses this tool? South African students applying to US universities; parents wanting to understand their child's NSC results in an American context; expats and digital nomads who have relocated to the US and need to present their secondary qualifications; and job seekers who need a GPA equivalent for a US employer.