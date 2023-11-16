Portuguese University to GPA Calculator
Convert your Portuguese university grades to US letter grades and a GPA on the 4.0 scale. Whether you're applying to a US graduate programme, an expat or digital nomad whose employer needs a GPA equivalent for your Portuguese degree, or a job seeker putting your academic credentials on a US-format application, enter your courses below.
Cumulative GPA
Enter at least one grade below to see your GPA.
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Portuguese University Grades: US GPA Equivalency
Common Portuguese Uni grade to US GPA equivalents:
|Portuguese Grade
|Description
|US Letter
|GPA
|20
|Muito Bom com distinção
|A+
|4.0
|19
|Muito Bom
|A+
|4.0
|18
|Muito Bom
|A
|4.0
|17
|Bom com distinção
|B+
|3.3
|16
|Bom com distinção
|B+
|3.3
|15
|Bom
|B
|3.0
|14
|Bom
|B
|3.0
|13
|Suficiente
|C
|2.0
|12
|Suficiente
|C
|2.0
|11
|Suficiente
|C
|2.0
|10
|Suficiente
|C
|2.0
|9
|Medíocre
|F
|0.0
|8
|Medíocre
|F
|0.0
|7
|Mau
|F
|0.0
|6
|Mau
|F
|0.0
|5
|Mau
|F
|0.0
|4
|Mau
|F
|0.0
|3
|Mau
|F
|0.0
|2
|Mau
|F
|0.0
|1
|Mau
|F
|0.0
|0
|Mau
|F
|0.0
Grade equivalencies are based on GPACalculator.net and Scholaro Portugal grading system documentation. Both secondary and university grades use the standard Portuguese 0–20 scale. Portugal also aligns with the ECTS European Credit Transfer System. Equivalencies may vary by institution.
Disclaimer: This calculator is intended for informational purposes only. Grade conversion methodologies vary between universities, credential evaluation services, and employers. The results shown are based on commonly accepted equivalency standards and may not reflect the official conversion used by your target institution. We strongly recommend confirming grade conversions directly with the university, college, or employer you are applying to, or using an accredited credential evaluation service such as WES or ECE.
Frequently Asked Questions
How do I use this calculator?
Enter each course or module name, select the University level, then choose your grade (0–20) from the dropdown. Add ECTS credits for a credit-weighted GPA. Your US GPA equivalent updates automatically.
How is the GPA calculated?
Portuguese university grades (0–20 scale) are mapped to US GPA points following GPACalculator.net and Scholaro guidance. Portugal also uses the ECTS grading system alongside the national scale. With credits entered, courses are weighted proportionally.
Are these conversions official?
Conversions are based on GPACalculator.net and Scholaro Portugal documentation. There is some variation between sources in the middle range (grades 13–17) — our values represent a widely accepted mid-point. Always confirm with your target institution or use a credential evaluation service such as WES.
Who uses this tool?
Portuguese graduates applying to US postgraduate programmes; expats and digital nomads in the US who need to present their Portuguese university degree to an employer; job seekers who need a GPA equivalent for a US-format resume; and parents wanting to understand their child's university results in an American context.
What is a good GPA for US graduate admission?
Most US graduate programmes require a 3.0+ GPA. A Portuguese university grade of 14–15 (Bom) converts to approximately 3.0. Grades of 18–20 (Muito Bom) convert to 4.0 — the highest possible and highly competitive for any US programme.
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