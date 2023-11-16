How do I use this calculator? Enter each course or module name, select the University level, then choose your grade (0–20) from the dropdown. Add ECTS credits for a credit-weighted GPA. Your US GPA equivalent updates automatically.

How is the GPA calculated? Portuguese university grades (0–20 scale) are mapped to US GPA points following GPACalculator.net and Scholaro guidance. Portugal also uses the ECTS grading system alongside the national scale. With credits entered, courses are weighted proportionally.

Are these conversions official? Conversions are based on GPACalculator.net and Scholaro Portugal documentation. There is some variation between sources in the middle range (grades 13–17) — our values represent a widely accepted mid-point. Always confirm with your target institution or use a credential evaluation service such as WES.

Who uses this tool? Portuguese graduates applying to US postgraduate programmes; expats and digital nomads in the US who need to present their Portuguese university degree to an employer; job seekers who need a GPA equivalent for a US-format resume; and parents wanting to understand their child's university results in an American context.