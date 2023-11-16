How do I use this calculator? Enter each subject name, select the Secondary level, then choose your grade (0–20) from the dropdown. Optionally add subject credits for a weighted GPA. Your US GPA equivalent is shown automatically.

How is the GPA calculated? Portuguese secondary grades (0–20 scale) are mapped to US GPA points based on GPACalculator.net and Scholaro guidance. With credits entered, we calculate a weighted average; without credits, all subjects count equally.

Are these conversions official? Conversions are based on GPACalculator.net and Scholaro Portugal documentation. The 0–20 scale is used at both secondary and university level in Portugal. Some institutions use different methodologies in the middle range (13–17) — always confirm with your target university or credential evaluation service.

Who uses this tool? Portuguese students applying to US universities; parents wanting to understand their child's secondary results in an American context; expats and digital nomads in the US who need to present their Portuguese qualifications to an employer; and job seekers who need a GPA equivalent on a US-format resume.