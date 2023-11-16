Portuguese Secondary School to GPA Calculator
Convert your Portuguese secondary school grades to US letter grades and a GPA on the 4.0 scale. Helpful for students applying to US colleges, parents understanding how Portuguese results compare to American standards, and credential evaluations. Enter your subjects below.
Cumulative GPA
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Portuguese Secondary School Grades: US Equivalency
Common Portuguese Secondary grade to US GPA equivalents:
|Portuguese Grade
|Description
|US Letter
|GPA
|20
|Muito Bom com distinção
|A+
|4.0
|19
|Muito Bom
|A+
|4.0
|18
|Muito Bom
|A
|4.0
|17
|Bom com distinção
|B+
|3.3
|16
|Bom com distinção
|B+
|3.3
|15
|Bom
|B
|3.0
|14
|Bom
|B
|3.0
|13
|Suficiente
|C
|2.0
|12
|Suficiente
|C
|2.0
|11
|Suficiente
|C
|2.0
|10
|Suficiente
|C
|2.0
|9
|Medíocre
|F
|0.0
|8
|Medíocre
|F
|0.0
|7
|Mau
|F
|0.0
|6
|Mau
|F
|0.0
|5
|Mau
|F
|0.0
|4
|Mau
|F
|0.0
|3
|Mau
|F
|0.0
|2
|Mau
|F
|0.0
|1
|Mau
|F
|0.0
|0
|Mau
|F
|0.0
Grade equivalencies are based on GPACalculator.net and Scholaro Portugal grading system documentation. Both secondary and university grades use the standard Portuguese 0–20 scale. Portugal also aligns with the ECTS European Credit Transfer System. Equivalencies may vary by institution.
Disclaimer: This calculator is intended for informational purposes only. Grade conversion methodologies vary between universities, credential evaluation services, and employers. The results shown are based on commonly accepted equivalency standards and may not reflect the official conversion used by your target institution. We strongly recommend confirming grade conversions directly with the university, college, or employer you are applying to, or using an accredited credential evaluation service such as WES or ECE.
Frequently Asked Questions
How do I use this calculator?
Enter each subject name, select the Secondary level, then choose your grade (0–20) from the dropdown. Optionally add subject credits for a weighted GPA. Your US GPA equivalent is shown automatically.
How is the GPA calculated?
Portuguese secondary grades (0–20 scale) are mapped to US GPA points based on GPACalculator.net and Scholaro guidance. With credits entered, we calculate a weighted average; without credits, all subjects count equally.
Are these conversions official?
Conversions are based on GPACalculator.net and Scholaro Portugal documentation. The 0–20 scale is used at both secondary and university level in Portugal. Some institutions use different methodologies in the middle range (13–17) — always confirm with your target university or credential evaluation service.
Who uses this tool?
Portuguese students applying to US universities; parents wanting to understand their child's secondary results in an American context; expats and digital nomads in the US who need to present their Portuguese qualifications to an employer; and job seekers who need a GPA equivalent on a US-format resume.
What is a good GPA?
A Portuguese grade of 18–20 (Muito Bom) converts to a 4.0 GPA. Grades of 15–17 (Bom) convert to 3.0–3.3. Most US universities expect a 3.0+ GPA from international applicants, equivalent to a Portuguese grade of approximately 14–15.
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