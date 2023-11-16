Spanish University to GPA Calculator
Convert your Spanish university grades to US letter grades and a GPA on the 4.0 scale. Whether you're applying to a US graduate programme, an expat or digital nomad whose employer needs a GPA equivalent, or a job seeker listing your Spanish degree on a US-format application, enter your courses below.
Cumulative GPA
Enter at least one grade below to see your GPA.
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Spanish University Grades: US GPA Equivalency
Common Spanish Uni grade to US GPA equivalents:
|Spanish Grade
|Description
|US Letter
|GPA
|10
|Matrícula de Honor / Sobresaliente
|A+
|4.0
|9
|Sobresaliente (Outstanding)
|A
|4.0
|8
|Notable (Very Good)
|B+
|3.3
|7
|Notable (Very Good)
|B
|3.0
|6
|Bien (Good)
|C+
|2.3
|5
|Suficiente (Sufficient)
|C
|2.0
|4
|Insuficiente (Insufficient)
|D
|1.0
|3
|Insuficiente (Insufficient)
|D
|1.0
|2
|Muy deficiente (Very Insufficient)
|F
|0.0
|1
|Muy deficiente (Very Insufficient)
|F
|0.0
|0
|Muy deficiente (Very Insufficient)
|F
|0.0
Grade equivalencies are based on GPACalculator.net and Scholaro Spain grading system documentation. Both secondary (Bachillerato) and university grades use the standard Spanish 0–10 scale. Equivalencies may vary by institution.
Disclaimer: This calculator is intended for informational purposes only. Grade conversion methodologies vary between universities, credential evaluation services, and employers. The results shown are based on commonly accepted equivalency standards and may not reflect the official conversion used by your target institution. We strongly recommend confirming grade conversions directly with the university, college, or employer you are applying to, or using an accredited credential evaluation service such as WES or ECE.
Frequently Asked Questions
How do I use this calculator?
Enter each course or module name, select the University level, then choose your grade (0–10) from the dropdown. Add ECTS credits for a credit-weighted GPA. Your US GPA equivalent updates automatically.
How is the GPA calculated?
Spanish university grades (0–10 scale) are mapped to US GPA points following GPACalculator.net and Scholaro guidance. With credits entered, courses are weighted proportionally; without credits, all courses count equally.
Are these conversions official?
Conversions follow GPACalculator.net and Scholaro Spain documentation, which are widely referenced for US admissions. The Spanish university scale uses the same 0–10 system as secondary school. Always confirm the methodology with your target institution.
Who uses this tool?
Spanish graduates applying to US postgraduate programmes; expats and digital nomads in the US presenting a Spanish university degree to an employer; job seekers who need a GPA equivalent for a US-format resume; and parents wanting to understand their child's university grades in an American context.
What is a good GPA for US graduate admission?
Most US graduate programmes require a 3.0+ GPA. A Spanish university grade of 7+ (Notable) converts to 3.0–3.3. A grade of 9–10 (Sobresaliente / Matrícula de Honor) converts to 4.0 — highly competitive for any US programme.
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