How do I use this calculator? Enter each subject name, select the Secondary (Bachillerato) level, then choose your grade (0–10) from the dropdown. Optionally add subject credits for a weighted GPA. Your US GPA equivalent is shown automatically.

How is the GPA calculated? Spanish Bachillerato grades (0–10 scale) are mapped to US GPA points following GPACalculator.net and Scholaro guidelines. With credits entered, we weight each subject; without credits, all subjects are averaged equally.

Are these conversions official? Conversions are based on GPACalculator.net and Scholaro Spain documentation. Both sources agree closely for the Spanish 0–10 scale. Individual US universities or credential services may vary — always confirm with your target institution.

Who uses this tool? Spanish students applying to US universities; parents helping their children understand Spanish Bachillerato results in an American context; expats and digital nomads in the US who need to present their Spanish secondary qualifications; and job seekers who need a GPA equivalent for a US employer.