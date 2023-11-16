Spanish Bachillerato to GPA Calculator
Convert your Spanish Bachillerato grades to US letter grades and a GPA on the 4.0 scale. Helpful for students applying directly to US colleges, parents understanding how Spanish secondary results compare to American standards, and credential evaluations. Enter your subjects below.
Cumulative GPA
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Spanish Bachillerato Grades: US Equivalency
Common Spanish Bachillerato grade to US GPA equivalents:
|Spanish Grade
|Description
|US Letter
|GPA
|10
|Matrícula de Honor / Sobresaliente
|A+
|4.0
|9
|Sobresaliente (Outstanding)
|A
|4.0
|8
|Notable (Very Good)
|B+
|3.3
|7
|Notable (Very Good)
|B
|3.0
|6
|Bien (Good)
|C+
|2.3
|5
|Suficiente (Sufficient)
|C
|2.0
|4
|Insuficiente (Insufficient)
|D
|1.0
|3
|Insuficiente (Insufficient)
|D
|1.0
|2
|Muy deficiente (Very Insufficient)
|F
|0.0
|1
|Muy deficiente (Very Insufficient)
|F
|0.0
|0
|Muy deficiente (Very Insufficient)
|F
|0.0
Grade equivalencies are based on GPACalculator.net and Scholaro Spain grading system documentation. Both secondary (Bachillerato) and university grades use the standard Spanish 0–10 scale. Equivalencies may vary by institution.
Disclaimer: This calculator is intended for informational purposes only. Grade conversion methodologies vary between universities, credential evaluation services, and employers. The results shown are based on commonly accepted equivalency standards and may not reflect the official conversion used by your target institution. We strongly recommend confirming grade conversions directly with the university, college, or employer you are applying to, or using an accredited credential evaluation service such as WES or ECE.
Frequently Asked Questions
How do I use this calculator?
Enter each subject name, select the Secondary (Bachillerato) level, then choose your grade (0–10) from the dropdown. Optionally add subject credits for a weighted GPA. Your US GPA equivalent is shown automatically.
How is the GPA calculated?
Spanish Bachillerato grades (0–10 scale) are mapped to US GPA points following GPACalculator.net and Scholaro guidelines. With credits entered, we weight each subject; without credits, all subjects are averaged equally.
Are these conversions official?
Conversions are based on GPACalculator.net and Scholaro Spain documentation. Both sources agree closely for the Spanish 0–10 scale. Individual US universities or credential services may vary — always confirm with your target institution.
Who uses this tool?
Spanish students applying to US universities; parents helping their children understand Spanish Bachillerato results in an American context; expats and digital nomads in the US who need to present their Spanish secondary qualifications; and job seekers who need a GPA equivalent for a US employer.
What is a good GPA?
A grade of 9–10 (Sobresaliente) converts to 4.0 — the US maximum. A grade of 8 (Notable) converts to 3.3. Most US universities expect a 3.0+ GPA (equivalent to a Spanish 7+) from international applicants.
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