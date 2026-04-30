Renting in Paris: how to find an apartment, required paperwork, costs, and tenant rights (2026)

Renting in Paris at a glance (quick checklist) The Paris rental market moves fast, often with listings appearing and disappearing within hours. To stay ahead, you should aim to have your application materials and budget ready before you attend your first viewing. Timeline: While the search can take several weeks, the transition from viewing to signing is often incredibly quick – frequently between 24 and 72 hours for prime listings.

While the search can take several weeks, the transition from viewing to signing is often incredibly quick – frequently between 24 and 72 hours for prime listings. Documentation: You should prepare a digital dossier containing your ID, proof of income and your guarantor’s details.

You should prepare a digital dossier containing your ID, proof of income and your guarantor’s details. Upfront costs: Budget for the first month’s rent, a security deposit and agency fees.

Budget for the first month’s rent, a security deposit and agency fees. Rent control: Most main-residence leases in Paris are subject to strict rent caps based on the neighbourhood and property type.

How the Paris rental market works (what to expect) Paris requires speed and a thick skin from anyone entering its rental market. Because demand significantly outweighs supply, high-quality listings move almost instantly, and viewings are notoriously competitive. It is common to attend a viewing alongside several other applicants, so arriving with a finished application in hand is a standard market practice that can give you a vital edge. Most expats and mobile professionals gravitate toward furnished listings (meublés). These are popular because they come with a legal minimum of equipment, like bedding, kitchen tools and basic furniture, meaning you can move in without a trip to a furniture store. Additionally, landlords and agencies strictly adhere to an affordability rule, generally looking for tenants whose monthly income is at least three times the rent. While this varies by file, being aware of this threshold helps you target apartments that fit your financial profile. Paris vocabulary Understanding these key terms will help you decode listings and communicate clearly with landlords: Dossier de location: Your rental application file containing all your supporting documents.

Your rental application file containing all your supporting documents. Garant / Caution : A guarantor who legally agrees to pay your rent if you are unable to.

: A guarantor who legally agrees to pay your rent if you are unable to. Bail: A lease agreement – this can be meublé (furnished), vide (unfurnished), or a bail mobilité (a short-term mobility lease for students or workers).

A lease agreement – this can be meublé (furnished), vide (unfurnished), or a bail mobilité (a short-term mobility lease for students or workers). Dépôt de garantie: The security deposit paid at the start of the lease to cover potential damages.

The security deposit paid at the start of the lease to cover potential damages. État des lieux: A formal move-in or move-out inventory report detailing the apartment’s condition.

A formal move-in or move-out inventory report detailing the apartment’s condition. Charges: Monthly building or service fees, such as elevator maintenance or rubbish collection, often added to the base rent.

Monthly building or service fees, such as elevator maintenance or rubbish collection, often added to the base rent. Encadrement des loyers: The rent control system in Paris that caps how much a landlord can charge per square metre.

The rent control system in Paris that caps how much a landlord can charge per square metre. Complément de loyer: An additional top-up to the rent, allowed only if the apartment has exceptional features not covered by standard rent control.

Where to rent in Paris (and nearby) — choosing a neighborhood You can balance your daily lifestyle with your budget by choosing the right Parisian neighbourhood. The city is divided into 20 arrondissements (districts) that spiral out from the centre like a snail shell, each offering a distinct atmosphere and characteristics. While central areas like the Marais (3rd and 4th) or Saint-Germain-des-Prés (6th) are quintessentially Parisian, they often come with the highest rent prices and smaller spaces. Decide your priorities first Before falling in love with a specific street, it is vital to be realistic about your needs. Paris is relatively small and walkable, but your daily quality of life will depend on several practical factors: Commute time: Focus on Metro and RER connections rather than physical distance. A suburb well-connected by a high-speed RER line can often get you to the centre faster than a central district with limited lines.

Focus on Metro and RER connections rather than physical distance. A suburb well-connected by a high-speed RER line can often get you to the centre faster than a central district with limited lines. Space vs centrality: Be prepared for a trade-off. Choosing the 1st or 2nd arrondissements means living in the heart of the action, but you will likely pay a premium for a much smaller studio.

Be prepared for a trade-off. Choosing the 1st or 2nd arrondissements means living in the heart of the action, but you will likely pay a premium for a much smaller studio. Noise and foot traffic: Areas like Bastille (11th) or Pigalle (18th) are famous for nightlife, but they can be loud and crowded. If you prefer a quiet residential vibe, the 15th or 16th may be more suitable.

Areas like Bastille (11th) or Pigalle (18th) are famous for nightlife, but they can be loud and crowded. If you prefer a quiet residential vibe, the 15th or 16th may be more suitable. Families and schools: If you are moving with children, neighbourhoods like the 16th or 17th are popular for their proximity to parks and high-end bilingual schools.

If you are moving with children, neighbourhoods like the 16th or 17th are popular for their proximity to parks and high-end bilingual schools. Budget realism: On average, a furnished one-bedroom flat in the city can range between 1,300 EUR and 3,000 EUR per month. If you are on a budget, look toward the more affordable 19th and 20th arrondissements. Paris vs “petite couronne” (inner suburbs) If you find the city centre too cramped or expensive, the petite couronne (the inner ring of suburbs) offers excellent value. These areas have become increasingly popular with expats who want more space and a village feel while remaining just minutes from the city limits. Boulogne-Billancourt is a top choice for families due to its proximity to the Bois de Boulogne and international schools. For corporate professionals, La Défense in the Hauts-de-Seine provides modern residential buildings and direct access to one of Europe’s largest business districts. Meanwhile, areas like Saint-Ouen and Montreuil have seen recent gentrification, offering a trendy and more affordable alternative to central Paris. Keep in mind that these popular suburbs still experience high demand, so you need to be ready to move quickly when a listing appears. For more detailed information on specific districts, read our guide on where to live in Paris.

Types of rentals and leases you’ll see in Paris Choosing the right lease framework is the first step when you rent an apartment in Paris. Different rules apply depending on whether the property is furnished or unfurnished, and whether it serves as your primary residence. Furnished (meublé) vs unfurnished (vide) Most newcomers opt for a furnished lease because it offers more flexibility and lower initial costs. For a main home, a furnished lease usually runs for one year and is automatically renewable. You only need to give one month’s notice if you decide to move out. In contrast, an unfurnished lease typically lasts for three years. While you can still leave with one to three months’ notice depending on the area, you will need to provide all your own appliances and furniture. Security deposits also differ between the two. For unfurnished rentals, the deposit is capped at one month’s rent (excluding charges). For furnished properties, landlords can request up to two months’ rent. Regardless of the type, your home must meet the latest Diagnostic de Performance Énergétique (DPE) standards. As of 2025, homes with a G rating can no longer be rented out in metropolitan France. The “bail mobilité” (1 to 10 months) — who it’s for Students and professionals on temporary assignments often opt for the bail mobilité. This specific furnished lease lasts between one and ten months and cannot be renewed with the same tenant beyond that limit. It is designed to be highly flexible for people in transition, like those on internships, apprenticeships, or temporary work placements. One of the biggest advantages of this lease is that landlords are legally forbidden from requesting a security deposit. Instead, they typically use the free Visale guarantee to protect against unpaid rent or damages. You can terminate a mobility lease at any time with just one month’s notice, making it an ideal landing option while you search for a more permanent home. Flatshares (colocation) Renting a room in a shared apartment is a popular way to reduce costs. You will generally encounter two types of contracts: a single joint lease where everyone is collectively responsible for the rent, or separate leases for each bedroom. In a joint lease, a solidarity clause usually means that if one flatmate leaves without a replacement, the remaining tenants are responsible for their share of the rent. This can also impact your guarantor, as they may remain liable for the total rent until the lease is officially amended.

How to find an apartment in Paris (best channels) Finding a home in the French capital is an active process that requires a proactive and varied approach. You will need to move quickly and use several different methods to ensure you don’t miss out on new opportunities. Most successful renters combine high-speed digital alerts with local networking and specialist agencies. Online platforms (general) Start your search by setting up alerts on major French property portals. These sites host thousands of listings, but they also attract the highest competition. You should aim to respond to new alerts within minutes to stand a chance of booking a viewing. SeLoger and Bien’ici: Some of the most comprehensive professional portals, featuring listings from thousands of real estate agencies across the city.

Some of the most comprehensive professional portals, featuring listings from thousands of real estate agencies across the city. Jinka: Highly recommended app that aggregates listings from multiple sites and sends you real-time push notifications the second a property matching your criteria is posted.

Highly recommended app that aggregates listings from multiple sites and sends you real-time push notifications the second a property matching your criteria is posted. PAP (Particulier à Particulier): Allows you to rent directly from owners. While you can save on agency fees, the competition is intense, and you must be extra vigilant about vetting the landlord.

Allows you to rent directly from owners. While you can save on agency fees, the competition is intense, and you must be extra vigilant about vetting the landlord. Leboncoin: Similar to a digital marketplace, this is a popular spot for direct rentals. It is useful for finding hidden gems, but you need to be wary of scams and never send money before visiting a property.

Similar to a digital marketplace, this is a popular spot for direct rentals. It is useful for finding hidden gems, but you need to be wary of scams and never send money before visiting a property. Expat-focused platforms: Services like Lodgis or Paris Attitude specialise in furnished rentals. They are often more expat-friendly and can help with the administrative hurdles of moving from abroad. Agencies vs renting directly (particulier) Your budget and how much time you have will likely influence whether you use an agency or go directly to the owner. Agencies offer a more structured process and handle the paperwork for you, which provides peace of mind for first-time renters. While you will need to pay an agency fee, these are strictly regulated and capped in Paris. Renting directly from an owner (particulier) can be faster and cheaper because there are no agency fees. However, owners can be more selective and may require a more robust dossier than a professional agency. You also lack the mediation a professional agent provides if a dispute arises during your lease. Short-term landing options while you search You might find it helpful to book a short-term apartment for your first few weeks. Serviced apartments or apart-hotels offer furnished living with hotel-like services, allowing you to arrive in the city first and conduct your search locally, which is a lot more effective than trying to secure a long-term lease from another country. These mid-term rentals are specifically designed for people in transition and provide a stable base while you navigate the local market.

Rental requirements in Paris (eligibility + dossier checklist) Exact requirements can vary between properties, but landlords have to adhere to strict legal limits on the documents they can request. Knowing your rights as a tenant will help you avoid oversharing personal data and protect you from potential scams. French law strictly regulates the relationship between landlords and tenants. While the market is competitive, an owner or agency cannot ask for just anything to prove your reliability. What landlords/agents can legally ask for (and what they can’t) A landlord or estate agent is only permitted to request four main categories of documentation to assess your file. Identity document: You must provide one valid piece of ID, such as a passport, national ID card, or a residence permit (titre de séjour) if applicable.

You must provide one valid piece of ID, such as a passport, national ID card, or a residence permit (titre de séjour) if applicable. Proof of address: This usually includes your last three rent receipts or a recent utility bill.

This usually includes your last three rent receipts or a recent utility bill. Professional situation: Landlords typically ask for a copy of your employment contract, a recent letter from your employer, or a student card. If you are self-employed, you can provide your business registration (Kbis) or a professional identification certificate from INSEE.

Landlords typically ask for a copy of your employment contract, a recent letter from your employer, or a student card. If you are self-employed, you can provide your business registration (Kbis) or a professional identification certificate from INSEE. Resources: You will also need to show evidence of your income, such as your last three payslips or your most recent tax notice. If your documents are in a language other than French or English, you should provide a professional translation. It is also a standard market practice to convert any foreign currency amounts into euros to help the landlord quickly evaluate your financial stability. Insider tip: Be wary of red flags and illegal requests. A landlord is legally forbidden from asking for bank statements that show your detailed transaction history, medical records, or your criminal record. Most importantly, you should never pay a reservation fee or any money to open a file before you have officially signed a lease. Landlords who demand these can face significant fines. The dossier checklist (expat-friendly) A professional-looking dossier can give you a significant advantage over other applicants. Delivering your documents in a single, well-organised PDF or through a verified link makes it easier for the landlord to say yes. Identity and residency: Your passport and a copy of your visa or residence permit. Note that while you don’t need these just to view a flat, they are essential for the final application.

Your passport and a copy of your visa or residence permit. Note that while you don’t need these just to view a flat, they are essential for the final application. Professional status: A copy of your employment contract or a formal offer letter that includes your salary and start date. If you are a student, provide your school enrolment certificate.

A copy of your employment contract or a formal offer letter that includes your salary and start date. If you are a student, provide your school enrolment certificate. Proof of resources: Your last three payslips are the standard requirement. If you are just starting a job, you can use your contract alongside an explanation of your savings or other income sources.

Your last three payslips are the standard requirement. If you are just starting a job, you can use your contract alongside an explanation of your savings or other income sources. Tax return Include your most recent tax assessment from your home country as a foreign equivalent to the French avis d’imposition.

Include your most recent tax assessment from your home country as a foreign equivalent to the French avis d’imposition. Proof of address: Your last three rent receipts or a recent utility bill.

Your last three rent receipts or a recent utility bill. Bank account proof: You may be asked for a relevé d’identité bancaire (RIB) or a document confirming you have a bank account. However, this should only be requested if appropriate for the payment setup.

You may be asked for a relevé d’identité bancaire (RIB) or a document confirming you have a bank account. However, this should only be requested if appropriate for the payment setup. Rental history: A reference letter from a previous landlord or proof that you have consistently paid rent on time.

A reference letter from a previous landlord or proof that you have consistently paid rent on time. Guarantor paperwork: If you are using a personal guarantor, their ID, proof of address and income details will need to be included.

If you are using a personal guarantor, their ID, proof of address and income details will need to be included. Cover note: A short, friendly introduction in French. Briefly state who you are, your move-in date and why you are a reliable tenant. To make your application even more secure, you can use DossierFacile. This official, free government tool allows you to upload and label your documents. It provides a validated link to your dossier and automatically watermarks every page to protect you against identity theft. Landlords often prefer this format because the government platform has already verified the authenticity of the documents. Relocation Moving to France: the ultimate checklist for your move Read more Guarantor options in Paris (what to do if you don’t have one) Personal guarantors who live and pay tax in France are the gold standard for many landlords. If you are new to the country and don’t have a local contact, you have several other ways to secure your lease. A popular free alternative is the Visale guarantee, managed by Action Logement. It acts as a government-backed guarantor for young people under 30 and many employees in professional mobility. In 2026, Visale remains a trusted option that landlords often accept in place of a personal contact. If you don’t qualify for Visale, you can explore paid guarantor services. Companies like Garantme or Cautioneo provide a guarantee for a fee (usually a percentage of your annual rent). They issue a certificate of eligibility that you can include in your dossier to reassure the landlord. In some cases, your employer may also offer corporate lease support or act as a guarantor, which is a common perk in relocation packages for international professionals.

Paris rent control (encadrement des loyers): how to check your rent The good news is that landlords in Paris cannot simply charge whatever they like. Since 1 July 2019, the city has enforced a strict rent control system to protect tenants from excessive pricing in a high-demand market. Every neighbourhood has a specific reference rent based on the flat’s size, building era, and whether it is furnished, and your base rent can’t exceed this legal ceiling. Owners can only charge a rent supplement for exceptional features, like a private terrace or a direct view of a landmark. You can challenge this supplement through the Departmental Conciliation Commission (CDC) within three months of signing your lease. For more detail, you can consult the official Service-Public guide on rent supplements. How to use the official rent simulator (step-by-step) Verify your rent before you sign a lease or attend a viewing by using the City of Paris simulator or the Service-Public hub. Enter the details: Input your lease date, neighbourhood and whether the flat is furnished.

Input your lease date, neighbourhood and whether the flat is furnished. Property specifics: Add the number of rooms, exact living space and building age.

Add the number of rooms, exact living space and building age. Compare: The tool provides the increased reference rent (the legal cap). If your base rent (hors charges) is higher without a justified supplement, your landlord is likely overcharging you.

Costs to budget for when renting in Paris (upfront + monthly) Financial preparation is key to securing an apartment quickly. Most landlords and agencies will expect payments via bank transfer, so having your funds accessible in euros is a significant advantage. Upfront costs (what you may pay at signing) Signing a lease in Paris generally requires a substantial initial layout. You can expect to pay the following typical costs: First month’s rent: Landlords almost always require the first instalment in advance.

Landlords almost always require the first instalment in advance. Security deposit ( dépôt de garantie ): For an unfurnished flat, the law limits this to one month’s rent (excluding charges). Furnished rentals commonly require two months’ rent, though the bail mobilité is a notable exception as no deposit can be requested. Your landlord must return this within one month if the move-out inventory matches the move-in report, or two months if there are discrepancies.

For an unfurnished flat, the law limits this to one month’s rent (excluding charges). Furnished rentals commonly require two months’ rent, though the bail mobilité is a notable exception as no deposit can be requested. Your landlord must return this within one month if the move-out inventory matches the move-in report, or two months if there are discrepancies. Agency fees ( honoraires ): If you rent through an agent, your fees are capped. In a zone très tendue like Paris, (areas in which there is a known property shortage), the cap for dossier handling, visits, and lease drafting is currently €12 per m².

If you rent through an agent, your fees are capped. In a zone très tendue like Paris, (areas in which there is a known property shortage), the cap for dossier handling, visits, and lease drafting is currently €12 per m². Entry inventory ( état des lieux d’entrée ): Also capped at €3.03 per m² of living space.

Also capped at €3.03 per m² of living space. Mandatory home insurance ( assurance habitation ): You must show a home insurance certificate before receiving your keys. This is a standard requirement for all tenants in France.

You must show a home insurance certificate before receiving your keys. This is a standard requirement for all tenants in France. Moving and furnishing: Budget for the physical move and, if you chose an unfurnished flat, the cost of appliances and furniture. Monthly costs beyond the advertised rent Ongoing expenses can vary significantly depending on your contract. Advertised rents are often shown as CC (charges comprises), but you should always confirm what is included: Charges: These typically cover building maintenance, the concierge and water. In some older buildings, collective heating or hot water might be included, whereas in modern blocks, these are often individual costs.

These typically cover building maintenance, the concierge and water. In some older buildings, collective heating or hot water might be included, whereas in modern blocks, these are often individual costs. Utilities and internet: Most tenants pay for their own electricity, gas and fibre internet separately. Budget around 200-250 EUR per month for a standard apartment, though this depends heavily on your usage.

Most tenants pay for their own electricity, gas and fibre internet separately. Budget around 200-250 EUR per month for a standard apartment, though this depends heavily on your usage. Tenant taxes: Residents in France no longer pay taxe d’habitation on their primary home, but you should always double-check your specific situation with the landlord or local tax office as regulations can shift. About France The cost of living in France in 2026 Read more

Step-by-step: how to rent an apartment in Paris Securing a home in the French capital requires a systematic and highly organised approach. Because the market moves so fast, often with desirable listings disappearing within 24 to 72 hours, you need to be ready to act before you even start browsing. While the individual search for a specific flat is quick, the overall process can take several weeks depending on your budget and how flexible you are with location. Step 1 — Prepare your dossier and guarantor plan Building your dossier is your absolute priority. You should compile all the required documents into a single, high-quality PDF or, even better, use a DossierFacile link to secure your data and signal to landlords that your file has already been pre-verified by a government platform. Simultaneously, decide on your guarantor strategy: confirm a personal contact in France or obtain a certificate of eligibility from a service like Visaleor, a paid guarantor provider. Step 2 — Set alerts and book viewings fast Real estate portals like SeLoger and Jinka are essential tools for a 2026 search. Set up push notifications for your specific criteria and respond to new listings within minutes. When you reach out, mention that your dossier is complete and ready to send to show the landlord you are a serious and prepared candidate. Step 3 — Visit and apply (what happens at viewings) Viewings in Paris are often short and may involve multiple people at once. Use this brief window to check the essentials: Energy and comfort: Look for the DPE rating. As of 2026, properties rated G are generally off the rental market, and F-rated homes are under increasing scrutiny.

Look for the DPE rating. As of 2026, properties rated G are generally off the rental market, and F-rated homes are under increasing scrutiny. Building condition: Check for signs of dampness, the state of the windows (double glazing is vital for noise and heat), and the security of the building entrance.

Check for signs of dampness, the state of the windows (double glazing is vital for noise and heat), and the security of the building entrance. Connectivity: Ask about fibre optic availability if you work from home.

Ask about fibre optic availability if you work from home. Noise and upkeep: Listen for street noise and check the common areas to see how well the building is maintained. Step 4 — Get accepted: lease, payments, insurance Once you receive the “oui,” the final administrative phase begins. You will sign the formal lease, which includes details on rent control and any specific supplements. At this stage, you typically pay the upfront costs, including the first month’s rent, a security deposit, and any agency fees. You also need to provide your attestation d’assurance( proof of home insurance) before the landlord can legally hand over the keys. Step 5 — Move-in inspection (état des lieux) + meter readings The état des lieux d’entrée is a critical legal document that protects your deposit. Walk through every room with the landlord or agent and ensure every scratch, mark, or faulty light switch is noted in writing. Take your own dated photos and videos of floors, walls and appliances to accompany the report. Finally, record the meter readings for electricity and water. If you discover a defect after moving in, you have 10 days to request an update to the inspection report.

Tenant rights and common pitfalls (Paris + France basics) Navigating a foreign rental market can be daunting, but the law provides clear boundaries for both parties. Understanding these rules ensures you aren’t taken advantage of during or after your stay. Your privacy and landlord access Your home is your private space. Once the keys are handed over, a landlord cannot enter the property without your explicit permission. While they can arrange visits for necessary works or for future tenants (usually capped at two hours per working day), these must be agreed upon in advance and cannot take place on weekends or public holidays without your consent. Entering without permission is considered a breach of your right to peaceful enjoyment. For a full breakdown, check the official Service-Public guide on landlord access. Getting your deposit back (and avoiding disputes) The état des lieux (inventory) is the most critical document for protecting your money. Any damage not noted during the move-in inspection will be assumed to be your fault when you leave. The return deadline: Your landlord must return the security deposit within one month if the move-out report matches the move-in report.

Your landlord must return the security deposit within one month if the move-out report matches the move-in report. Extended deadlines: This period extends to two months if damages or differences are noted.

This period extends to two months if damages or differences are noted. Late penalties: If the landlord misses these deadlines, they may owe you a penalty of 10% of the monthly rent for every month of delay. Scams and red flags (especially for internationals) International renters are often targeted by fraudsters who exploit the urgency of the Paris market. Stay vigilant by watching for these common red flags: Upfront “reservation” fees: Never pay any money, including file-opening fees or booking deposits, before you have physically visited the apartment and signed a legal lease.

Never pay any money, including file-opening fees or booking deposits, before you have physically visited the apartment and signed a legal lease. Too-good-to-be-true listings: If a luxury flat in a prime area is listed at half the market rate, it is almost certainly a scam.

If a luxury flat in a prime area is listed at half the market rate, it is almost certainly a scam. Pressure to wire money abroad: Requests for payment via Western Union, cryptocurrency, or to non-French bank accounts before a lease is signed are major warning signs.

Requests for payment via Western Union, cryptocurrency, or to non-French bank accounts before a lease is signed are major warning signs. Unprotected documents: Avoid sending unwatermarked copies of your ID to unknown parties. Use DossierFacile to watermark your documents with “For real estate rental only” to prevent identity theft.

Paris-specific “good to know” Parisian rentals operate under a unique set of regulations designed to handle the city’s extreme demand. Be aware of the following rules so you can navigate your search with a level of local expertise. Rent control is the rule, not the exception: Always check the hors charges (base rent) against the official city caps. If the listing price is significantly higher without a clear justification (like a rooftop terrace), the landlord may be in breach of the law.

Always check the hors charges (base rent) against the official city caps. If the listing price is significantly higher without a clear justification (like a rooftop terrace), the landlord may be in breach of the law. Decency and DPE rules are strictly enforced: As of January 2025, homes with a G rating on their Energy Performance Certificate (DPE) are considered indecent and generally cannot be rented out. By 2028, this ban will extend to F-rated properties. Always ask to see a recent DPE before signing, as this also affects your future heating bills.

As of January 2025, homes with a G rating on their Energy Performance Certificate (DPE) are considered indecent and generally cannot be rented out. By 2028, this ban will extend to F-rated properties. Always ask to see a recent DPE before signing, as this also affects your future heating bills. The Bail Mobilité is a zero-deposit option: This specific lease is a great tool for students, interns, or professionals on temporary work placements of 1 to 10 months. It is legally unique because the landlord is strictly forbidden from requesting a security deposit. However, proof of your eligibility (such as an internship agreement or work contract) is required to use this framework.

This specific lease is a great tool for students, interns, or professionals on temporary work placements of 1 to 10 months. It is legally unique because the landlord is strictly forbidden from requesting a security deposit. However, proof of your eligibility (such as an internship agreement or work contract) is required to use this framework. Size matters: A main residence in Paris should be at least 9 square metres with a ceiling height of at least 2.20 metres, or have a total habitable volume of 20 cubic metres. Anything smaller cannot legally be rented as a primary home. Wise Account If you’re moving to Paris from abroad, you may need to pay a security deposit and set up ongoing rent payments in euros. Wise can help you convert and send money with transparent fees and an exchange rate closer to the mid-market rate, so you can budget more predictably for upfront move-in costs. Go to website

FAQ How hard is it to rent an apartment in Paris? Renting an apartment in Paris is notoriously difficult because demand significantly outweighs supply. You should expect to attend group viewings and be ready to submit a complete application immediately to stand a chance in this high-pressure market. What documents do I need to rent in Paris as a foreigner? The documents required to rent in Paris as a foreigner typically include a valid passport, a visa or residence permit, your employment contract (or student status proof), and your last three payslips. If you have just arrived in France, you should also include your most recent tax return from your home country and a bank account certificate. Do I need a guarantor to rent in Paris? Most landlords will require you to have a guarantor to rent in Paris who lives and pays tax in France. This person or entity legally agrees to cover your rent if you are unable to pay. If you do not have a local contact, you can use a digital guarantee service or a state-backed scheme. What is Visale and can it replace a guarantor? Visale is a free, government-backed guarantee that can successfully replace a personal guarantor for students and young professionals under 31. It is widely respected by landlords and is an excellent alternative for those without a local contact in France. How much is the security deposit (dépôt de garantie) in Paris? The security deposit amount in Paris depends on the type of lease you sign. For unfurnished apartments, the deposit is capped at one month’s rent, while furnished rentals typically require two months’ rent. How long does a landlord have to return the deposit in France? A landlord in France must return your security deposit within one month if the move-out inventory matches the move-in report. This period extends to two months if damages or differences are noted between the two inspections. What is Paris rent control (encadrement des loyers) and how do I check my rent? Paris rent control is a legal framework that caps the base rent landlords can charge per square metre. You can check if your Paris rent is legal by entering your details into the official City of Paris simulator. What is a “complément de loyer” in Paris? A complément de loyer in Paris is an exceptional rent supplement allowed only if a flat possesses rare features, such as a large private terrace or a direct view of a monument. These top-ups are strictly regulated and you have the right to challenge them if they seem unjustified. What is a bail mobilité and who can use it? The bail mobilité is a flexible, furnished lease designed for stays between 1 and 10 months. It is specifically available to students, interns, apprentices and workers on temporary placements, and its main benefit is that the landlord is forbidden from requesting a security deposit. Can I rent in Paris without a French job contract (CDI)? You can rent in Paris without a permanent French job contract (CDI), although you may need to provide additional security to the landlord. Using a strong guarantor, a Visale certificate, or focusing your search on flatshares and mobility leases can help you secure a home without a traditional contract.