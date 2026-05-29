VAT refund in France (détaxe): how to claim

VAT refund in France at a glance Rule / requirement What it means What to do Eligible traveller Usual residence outside the EU; 16+; stay in France < 6 months Bring passport + proof of non‑EU residence if needed Minimum spend Purchases over €100 incl. VAT from the same store / group Ask in-store to issue a tax‑free/export sales form Goods Must be personal/tourist retail purchase (not commercial) Keep goods accessible; be ready to show them Deadline Validate before the end of the third month following the month of purchase Check the relevant dates and deadlines carefully Validation Customs stamp or PABLO electronic validation at EU exit point Validate at airport/port/train before departure (and before checking bags when flying) Who pays Customs doesn’t refund VAT Refund comes from retailer/operator (card, transfer, or cash depending on choice) Not every shop offers tax‑free sales— it’s optional for retailers.

for retailers. If your form turns “red” at PABLO , you’ll usually need to go to a Customs desk (or contact the operator shown on the slip).

, you’ll usually need to go to a Customs desk (or contact the operator shown on the slip). If you leave the EU via another country , you must get the form stamped there and send it back to the French retailer/operator.

, you must get the form stamped there and send it back to the French retailer/operator. Customs can refuse validation if you can’t show the goods or paperwork isn’t correct.

or paperwork isn’t correct. If you missed validation due to Customs service issues, there’s an exceptional regularisation process offered by French Customs, which you have to follow within 6 months of making your purchase.

Who can claim a VAT refund in France? You may be able to claim a VAT refund in France (for French speakers, détaxe France or remboursement TVA France) if you’re a non‑EU resident visiting France for less than 6 months, and aged 16+. If you’re an EU citizen living outside the EU you may be able to claim a VAT refund as long as you can provide appropriate supporting documents showing you’re not an EU resident. This may mean providing something like a consular registration card, Green Card, or any other resident card from a non-EU state for example. It’s important to also note that certain people are excluded from claiming a VAT refund in France, including EU and Monaco residents, students or trainees who stay in France for more than 6 months a year, and transport crew during work travel. To check who is eligible for a VAT refund in France, read the French Customs guide to the VAT refund process which includes guidance and additional information.

What can you claim VAT back on (and what’s excluded)? Typically eligible You can usually claim a VAT refund on eligible goods for personal use carried in personal luggage and exported from France. This includes things like clothing, accessories, and electronics. You’ll need to meet the minimum purchase for a VAT refund in France which is €100. More on that in a moment. Common exclusions You can not claim a VAT refund on services such as your spending on hotels, restaurants, or tours in France. Certain goods are also restricted, such as tobacco and tobacco goods, weapons, petroleum products, and cultural goods. Money Management How to pay in France: cards, cash, SEPA & tips (2026) Read more

Minimum purchase amount and timing rules To be eligible for a VAT refund on goods purchased in France you must spend at least €100 (inclusive of VAT) in the same store or group of stores. You may be able to count purchases made over up to 3 consecutive days with the same retailer, but as this is not always allowed you’ll need to confirm with the retailer at the point of purchase. You must validate the form when you leave France, which must be before the end of the third month following the month of purchase. On the day of departure, bear in mind that you may need validation before checking in your baggage and must be ready to show goods to customs officials to allow them to check your claim.

Step-by-step: how to get a VAT refund in France (2026) Step 1 — Check you’re eligible (before shopping) Before you buy anything, make sure you’re eligible for a VAT refund in France. You must usually have non‑EU residence, be 16 years old or older, and be in France for a short tourist stay of under 6 months. You’ll also have to confirm that the retailer actually offers tax free shopping as this is not available through all merchants. Weigh up the pros and cons of making a claim – VAT in France is 20% on many goods, but the actual amount you can reclaim may be lower than this due to administrative costs. Submitting your claim will also take some additional time at the airport – which may make it worthwhile for higher priced goods, but less attractive for smaller items. Step 2 — In-store: ask for tax-free paperwork (bordereau/export sales form) Before you buy, check if the retailer offers VAT refund documents, and show your passport. If you’re from an EU country you’ll also need to have proof of non‑EU residence. The retailer will issue you the VAT reclaim form you need – before you leave the store, double check that it matches your identity and purchases, as you won’t be able to make a claim without everything being correct. At this point you’ll also need to choose your preferred refund method offered which is usually a card or bank refund, or a cash reclaim at the airport, depending on the retailer. Step 3 — Keep everything together Before you leave the country, make sure you have everything you need, including the customs forms you were given in store and the invoices or receipts for the goods you bought. You’ll need to keep the goods accessible and preferably unused until you leave so that customs can check the items match your receipts. Before you leave, at the airport or port of departure, locate a PABLO terminalwhich can usually be found near Customs desks. Here you’ll need to scan the barcode that’s on the paper form given to you by the retailer: Green/OK = validated (equivalent to Customs stamp)

= validated (equivalent to Customs stamp) Red = follow on-screen instructions (often requires a visit to the Customs desk) If you’re leaving the EU via another country you’ll need to get the form stamped at the point that you leave the EU, and send it back to the retailer or tax free shopping operator to manually claim your refund. Step 5 — Receive your refund Your refund is processed by the retailer or tax free service operator. At the point of making your purchase you’ll have indicated your preferred refund method from those that are available based on the specific retailer – this can include getting immediate cash at a refund desk or receiving the money later to your card or bank account. Bear in mind that the refund value you receive is not always the full VAT due to admin fees and processing costs. Money Management Bringing money to France from abroad: transfers, cash & rules Read more

You’ll need to validate your VAT refund documents at your point of leaving the EU. For example, if you’re flying, look out for the PABLO terminals near Customs offices in major airports such as Aéroport Roissy Charles de Gaulle or Aéroport de Paris-Orly. If you’re leaving by train, boat or road: validation terminals are available at the last EU exit point you pass through. There’s a full list of PABLO terminals provided by the French customs authorities to help you locate the best place for your needs. You can also use the official PABLO leaflet to get an illustrated guide to claiming your refund using a PABLO terminal.