VAT refund in France (détaxe): how to claim

Table of contents
- VAT refund in France at a glance
- Who can claim a VAT refund in France?
- What can you claim VAT back on (and what’s excluded)?
- Minimum purchase amount and timing rules
- Step-by-step: how to get a VAT refund in France (2026)
- Where do you validate forms? (airports, trains, ports)
- Common reasons VAT refund claims fail (or get delayed)
VAT refund in France at a glance
|Rule / requirement
|What it means
|What to do
|Eligible traveller
|Usual residence outside the EU; 16+; stay in France < 6 months
|Bring passport + proof of non‑EU residence if needed
|Minimum spend
|Purchases over €100 incl. VAT from the same store / group
|Ask in-store to issue a tax‑free/export sales form
|Goods
|Must be personal/tourist retail purchase (not commercial)
|Keep goods accessible; be ready to show them
|Deadline
|Validate before the end of the third month following the month of purchase
|Check the relevant dates and deadlines carefully
|Validation
|Customs stamp or PABLO electronic validation at EU exit point
|Validate at airport/port/train before departure (and before checking bags when flying)
|Who pays
|Customs doesn’t refund VAT
|Refund comes from retailer/operator (card, transfer, or cash depending on choice)
- Not every shop offers tax‑free sales—it’s optional for retailers.
- If your form turns “red” at PABLO, you’ll usually need to go to a Customs desk (or contact the operator shown on the slip).
- If you leave the EU via another country, you must get the form stamped there and send it back to the French retailer/operator.
- Customs can refuse validation if you can’t show the goods or paperwork isn’t correct.
- If you missed validation due to Customs service issues, there’s an exceptional regularisation process offered by French Customs, which you have to follow within 6 months of making your purchase.
Who can claim a VAT refund in France?
You may be able to claim a VAT refund in France (for French speakers, détaxe France or remboursement TVA France) if you’re a non‑EU resident visiting France for less than 6 months, and aged 16+.
If you’re an EU citizen living outside the EU you may be able to claim a VAT refund as long as you can provide appropriate supporting documents showing you’re not an EU resident. This may mean providing something like a consular registration card, Green Card, or any other resident card from a non-EU state for example.
It’s important to also note that certain people are excluded from claiming a VAT refund in France, including EU and Monaco residents, students or trainees who stay in France for more than 6 months a year, and transport crew during work travel.
To check who is eligible for a VAT refund in France, read the French Customs guide to the VAT refund process which includes guidance and additional information.
What can you claim VAT back on (and what’s excluded)?
Typically eligible
You can usually claim a VAT refund on eligible goods for personal use carried in personal luggage and exported from France. This includes things like clothing, accessories, and electronics. You’ll need to meet the minimum purchase for a VAT refund in France which is €100. More on that in a moment.
Common exclusions
You can not claim a VAT refund on services such as your spending on hotels, restaurants, or tours in France.
Certain goods are also restricted, such as tobacco and tobacco goods, weapons, petroleum products, and cultural goods.
Minimum purchase amount and timing rules
To be eligible for a VAT refund on goods purchased in France you must spend at least €100 (inclusive of VAT) in the same store or group of stores.
You may be able to count purchases made over up to 3 consecutive days with the same retailer, but as this is not always allowed you’ll need to confirm with the retailer at the point of purchase.
You must validate the form when you leave France, which must be before the end of the third month following the month of purchase. On the day of departure, bear in mind that you may need validation before checking in your baggage and must be ready to show goods to customs officials to allow them to check your claim.
Step-by-step: how to get a VAT refund in France (2026)
Step 1 — Check you’re eligible (before shopping)
Before you buy anything, make sure you’re eligible for a VAT refund in France. You must usually have non‑EU residence, be 16 years old or older, and be in France for a short tourist stay of under 6 months. You’ll also have to confirm that the retailer actually offers tax free shopping as this is not available through all merchants.
Weigh up the pros and cons of making a claim – VAT in France is 20% on many goods, but the actual amount you can reclaim may be lower than this due to administrative costs. Submitting your claim will also take some additional time at the airport – which may make it worthwhile for higher priced goods, but less attractive for smaller items.
Step 2 — In-store: ask for tax-free paperwork (bordereau/export sales form)
Before you buy, check if the retailer offers VAT refund documents, and show your passport. If you’re from an EU country you’ll also need to have proof of non‑EU residence.
The retailer will issue you the VAT reclaim form you need – before you leave the store, double check that it matches your identity and purchases, as you won’t be able to make a claim without everything being correct. At this point you’ll also need to choose your preferred refund method offered which is usually a card or bank refund, or a cash reclaim at the airport, depending on the retailer.
Step 3 — Keep everything together
Before you leave the country, make sure you have everything you need, including the customs forms you were given in store and the invoices or receipts for the goods you bought. You’ll need to keep the goods accessible and preferably unused until you leave so that customs can check the items match your receipts.
Step 4 — At departure: validate with PABLO or at a Customs desk
Before you leave, at the airport or port of departure, locate a PABLO terminalwhich can usually be found near Customs desks. Here you’ll need to scan the barcode that’s on the paper form given to you by the retailer:
- Green/OK = validated (equivalent to Customs stamp)
- Red = follow on-screen instructions (often requires a visit to the Customs desk)
If you’re leaving the EU via another country you’ll need to get the form stamped at the point that you leave the EU, and send it back to the retailer or tax free shopping operator to manually claim your refund.
Step 5 — Receive your refund
Your refund is processed by the retailer or tax free service operator. At the point of making your purchase you’ll have indicated your preferred refund method from those that are available based on the specific retailer – this can include getting immediate cash at a refund desk or receiving the money later to your card or bank account.
Bear in mind that the refund value you receive is not always the full VAT due to admin fees and processing costs.
Where do you validate forms? (airports, trains, ports)
You’ll need to validate your VAT refund documents at your point of leaving the EU. For example, if you’re flying, look out for the PABLO terminals near Customs offices in major airports such as Aéroport Roissy Charles de Gaulle or Aéroport de Paris-Orly.
If you’re leaving by train, boat or road: validation terminals are available at the last EU exit point you pass through.
There’s a full list of PABLO terminals provided by the French customs authorities to help you locate the best place for your needs. You can also use the official PABLO leaflet to get an illustrated guide to claiming your refund using a PABLO terminal.
Common reasons VAT refund claims fail (or get delayed)
Avoid common pitfalls and make sure your VAT refund claim goes smoothly. Here are some common reasons listed by French customs for delayed and failed payments:
- You’re missing supporting documents or can’t prove you’re eligible for the refund based on residency
- You can’t present the goods you bought, with the form provided by the retailer when asked by customs at your point of departure
- The goods you bought appear commercial rather than personal – this is a decision made by customs officers
- The form you present is either not compliant – not showing all the detail needed for example – or not signed
- You’re too late to make your claim (based on the 3 month time window offered)
- The name on paperwork provided by the retailer doesn’t match the traveller making the claim
Wise account
If your VAT refund is paid back to a card or account, currency conversion and card fees can eat into it. Wise lets you hold and spend EUR and convert currencies with transparent fees—useful for travel spending in France and future trips.
FAQ
Who is eligible for tax-free shopping in France?
To be eligible for tax-free shopping in France you must usually have non‑EU residence, be 16 years old or older, and be in France for a short tourist stay of under 6 months.
Do I need my passport for VAT refund in France?
Yes. You’ll need to show your passport to the retailer – and proof of non-EU residence if you have a passport from an EU state.
Where are PABLO kiosks in France (and what if there isn’t one)?
There’s a full list of PABLO terminals provided by the French customs authorities to help you locate the best place for your needs – they’re available in airports, sea ports and other points of departure from the EU. If there isn’t one there’s an exceptional process offered by French customs to claim after departure.
What happens if the PABLO kiosk shows a red screen?
If the PABLO kiosk shows a red screen when you scan your customs paperwork barcode, you’ll usually need to go to the customs office in person instead. Instructions about what to do next will appear on the screen.
Can I get a VAT refund if I leave the EU from another country (e.g., Italy, Spain)?
Yes. You can get a refund by having your paperwork stamped when you leave the EU and sending it back to the retailer or tax free shopping operator in France.
Can EU citizens get a VAT refund in France if they live outside the EU?
EU citizens who are not residents of the EU may be able to claim a tax refund if they can provide appropriate evidence to show they’re non-resident. This usually means showing your passport and ID card from your country of residence when making a tax free purchase.
Can I claim VAT back on hotel stays or restaurant bills in France?
No. You can not claim VAT back on services such as hotels, restaurants or tours.
What if I forgot to validate my form before leaving France?
French customs offers an exceptional process to claim a VAT refund after leaving only in limited circumstances such as the PABLO terminal being out of order or being physically unable to access the customs desk due to problems in the airport.
Useful resources
- French Customs – tax exemptions overview, eligibility, time limits and more
- French Customs – How to buy goods tax-free (step-by-step)
- French Customs – PABLO barcode reader details and traveller instructions
- Paris tourism board – tax exemption explainer for travellers