Is the United Nations’ top job for men only?

The United Nations is 75 years old – but there has never been a woman Secretary General. Now Antonio Guterres is standing for a second term, so it will likely be another five years before a woman candidate can have a chance at the UN’s top job.

Why is it taking so long? Does Guterres’ record even merit a second term? And why are some senior UN positions traditionally reserved for certain countries? In this episode host Imogen Foulkes talks to Heather Barr, co-director of the Women’s Rights Division at Human Rights Watch, Geneva journalist Nick Cumming-Bruce, and analyst Daniel Warner.

