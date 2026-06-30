Switzerland daylight saving time: Your complete guide for 2026

Key takeaways In spring 2026 , Swiss clocks moved forward on 29 March at 2:00am (to 3:00am).

, Swiss clocks moved forward on at 2:00am (to 3:00am). In autumn 2026 , clocks will go back on 25 October at 3:00am (to 2:00am).

, clocks will go back on at 3:00am (to 2:00am). Switzerland uses Central European Time (CET, UTC+1) in winter and Central European Summer Time (CEST, UTC+2) in summer.

in winter and in summer. All 26 cantons follow the same schedule with no regional exceptions.

follow the same schedule with no regional exceptions. Switzerland is not an EU member, but follows EU DST rules to stay in sync with its neighbours.

The EU voted to abolish DST in 2019, but the reform has stalled and the clock changes continue for now.

Does Switzerland observe daylight saving time? Yes, Switzerland observes daylight saving time. The country has done so consistently since 1981, when the Federal Council aligned Switzerland with its Western European neighbours to avoid becoming a “time island” – a country running on a different clock to those around it. All 26 cantons follow the same single nationwide schedule, with no regional variation. Whether you are in Zurich, Geneva, Bern or Basel, the clocks change on exactly the same day and at the same time. If you hear locals using “Sommerzeit” (summer time) in German, or “heure d’été” in French, they are simply referring to the same thing as daylight saving time. What time zone is Switzerland in? Switzerland uses Central European Time (CET) as its standard, or winter, time. This is equivalent to UTC+1. During summer, it switches to Central European Summer Time (CEST), which is UTC+2. The time is the same across all of Switzerland, so there is no need to adjust when travelling between Zurich and Geneva, or any other Swiss city. Switzerland shares the same time zone as Germany, France, Italy, Austria, and the Netherlands. There is no time difference between Switzerland and any of its immediate neighbours at any time of year – something that makes commuting across borders and scheduling work calls considerably easier. CET vs CEST: what’s the difference? The two acronyms simply describe whether Switzerland is in winter mode or summer mode. Here is a quick comparison: Period Time zone name UTC offset Example (noon in London) Winter (late Oct to late Mar) Central European Time (CET) UTC+1 1:00pm in Switzerland Summer (late Mar to late Oct) Central European Summer Time (CEST) UTC+2 1:00pm in Switzerland Because the UK and Switzerland change their clocks on the same dates, Switzerland is always exactly one hour ahead of the UK throughout the year – no matter the season.

When do the clocks change in Switzerland? Swiss clocks change twice a year, following the same rule each time: forward on the last Sunday in March and back on the last Sunday in October. The exact times are: Spring: Clocks move from 2:00am to 3:00am (one hour forward)

Clocks move from 2:00am to 3:00am (one hour forward) Autumn: Clocks move from 3:00am to 2:00am (one hour back) This is the same schedule followed by most of Europe. The spring 2026 change has already passed, so the next Switzerland clock change is on 25 October 2026. Spring forward: when summer time begins The rule for the spring change is the last Sunday in March. In 2026, this fell on 29 March. At 2:00am, clocks jumped forward to 3:00am, giving longer evenings but one hour less sleep. The trade-off is darker mornings for a few weeks, which can catch new arrivals off guard. A useful phrase to remember it by is “spring forward, fall back.” When spring arrives, the clocks go forward. When autumn (the “fall”) arrives, the clocks go back. Fall back: when winter time returns The rule for the autumn change is the last Sunday in October. In 2026, this is 25 October. At 3:00am, clocks move back to 2:00am, giving you one extra hour of sleep but noticeably darker evenings. Many expats find the autumn change the harder adjustment – summer light disappears quickly and evenings close in fast. The next Switzerland clock change after October 2026 will be the spring forward on 28 March 2027. Here is a five-year reference table of Switzerland’s clock change dates: Year Clocks go forward Clocks go back 2026 29 March 25 October 2027 28 March 31 October 2028 26 March 29 October 2029 25 March 28 October 2030 31 March 27 October

Why does Switzerland change its clocks? Daylight saving time was originally introduced to make better use of natural light during the longer days of summer. By moving the clock forward, people benefit from an extra hour of evening daylight and, in theory, use less artificial lighting. Early proponents also framed it as a way to reduce energy consumption. Today, research suggests those energy-saving benefits are modest at best. The motivations that keep DST alive are more practical: staying aligned with major trading partners, providing longer evening daylight for leisure, and avoiding the economic disruption that would come from running on a different time to neighbouring countries. A brief history of daylight saving time in Switzerland The idea of shifting clocks to better use daylight goes back at least to Benjamin Franklin, who proposed it satirically in a 1784 letter to a Paris journal. Germany and Austria were the first countries to formally adopt DST in 1916, during World War I, primarily to conserve fuel for the war effort. Switzerland first tried DST during World War II, in 1941 and 1942, before abandoning the practice. The debate resurfaced across Europe in the 1970s, driven partly by the energy crisis of that decade. Why did Switzerland adopt DST in 1981? Switzerland’s path to DST was not smooth. In a 1978 federal referendum, Swiss voters rejected DST by 52.1% – one of the very few democratic votes on the matter anywhere in the world. Despite this, in 1981 the Federal Council reintroduced DST anyway, to bring Switzerland in line with its neighbours. The driving reason was economic, not environmental. Switzerland feared becoming a “time island,” running one hour behind France, Germany, Italy, and Austria. That would have disrupted cross-border trains, business meetings, and trade – all things that are central to how Switzerland functions. Switzerland became the second-to-last country in Europe to adopt DST, just ahead of Yugoslavia, and since 1996 its DST rules have followed EU regulations directly. Relocation The complete checklist for moving to Switzerland Read more

How the clock change affects daily life in Switzerland Understanding the dates is useful, but understanding what the clock change actually feels like in your day-to-day life is even more so. Here is what expats in Switzerland typically experience. Sleep and health effects of the clock change Losing an hour’s sleep in spring can leave you feeling off for a few days to a week. Research has linked the spring clock change to a temporary increase in cardiovascular events and traffic accidents in the days immediately following the transition – a reminder that the body takes time to adjust to shifts in its internal rhythm. The autumn change is generally less disruptive, since gaining an hour of sleep tends to be easier on the body. Editor Tarah Ren Insider Tip To ease the spring clock change, try adjusting your sleep schedule by 15 to 20 minutes earlier per night in the few days leading up to late March. Getting outside in natural morning light will also help reset your internal body clock much faster. Sunrise and sunset times in Switzerland by month One of the most tangible effects of DST for expats is how dramatically the light changes across the year. The table below shows approximate sunrise and sunset times in Bern and Zurich. Months marked with an asterisk include a DST clock change. Month Sunrise Sunset January 8:10 17:00 February 7:35 17:50 March* 6:40 18:30 April 6:40 20:15 May 5:50 20:55 June 5:30 21:20 July 5:50 21:15 August 6:25 20:35 September 7:05 19:35 October* 7:45 18:35 November 7:30 16:50 December 8:05 16:35 *Months when the DST clock change occurs. These times are useful when planning hikes, outdoor activities, and family outings in Switzerland. Keep in mind that valleys and mountain shadows can reduce actual sunshine hours significantly below the figures above. Switzerland’s time difference from the UK during DST Switzerland is always one hour ahead of the UK, both in summer and in winter. Because both countries adjust their clocks on the exact same dates, the last Sunday in March and the last Sunday in October, the one-hour gap stays year-round. UK expats living in Switzerland can confidently schedule family calls without needing to recalculate the offset. The timeline changes when coordinating with the US, where daylight saving adjustments take place on the second Sunday in March and the first Sunday in November. These mismatched dates create a brief yearly window, lasting roughly two weeks in spring and one week in autumn, when the Swiss-US time difference temporarily shifts by an extra hour. Connection Usual offset During transition windows Switzerland vs UK +1 hour (year-round) No change Switzerland vs US East Coast +6 hours Temporarily +5 or +7 hours If you have colleagues or family in the US, keep a time zone converter bookmarked for those transition weeks.

Will Switzerland abolish daylight saving time? In March 2019, the European Parliament voted in favour of ending DST across the EU. The proposed plan would allow each EU member state to choose whether to stay permanently on summer time or winter time. However, for the reform to take effect, the Council of the European Union must also approve it – and as of 2026, that approval has not come, and the debate has effectively stalled. Switzerland is not an EU member, but it has indicated it would follow whatever the EU decides, to avoid reverting to the “time island” situation that prompted its 1981 adoption of DST. If the EU ultimately chooses permanent summer time (CEST), Switzerland would remain on UTC+2 year-round. If it chooses permanent winter time (CET), Switzerland would stay on UTC+1 all year. For now, the clock changes continue. There is no confirmed date for reform, so it is safe to plan around the regular spring and autumn schedule for the foreseeable future.

Planning your first clock change as an expat in Switzerland If you are new to life in Switzerland, the first clock change can catch you off guard in ways that go beyond just losing an hour of sleep. Here are a few practical things to prepare for. Your Swiss neighbours and colleagues take punctuality seriously – arguably more so than anywhere else in Europe. Swiss work culture runs on precision, so make sure any phone meetings, shared calendars, and alarms are updated before the change. Most smartphones update automatically, but computers, kitchen appliances, and car dashboards often need a manual adjustment. The spring change also affects public transport schedules. Swiss trains and buses adapt seamlessly, but if you are relying on a printed timetable or have automated reminders set for the old time, double-check them. It is also worth noting that some churches and community events in smaller Swiss towns still follow traditional local rhythms that take a few days to settle after the change. For families, the autumn change is a good moment to reset children’s routines. Schools resume on standard post-change timetables, and the earlier dark evenings can affect children’s sleep cycles too. A gradual adjustment in the week before tends to work better than an abrupt shift. Banking Best bank accounts for expats in Switzerland 2026 Read more