UK-Switzerland double tax treaty: what to check in 2026

Taxes
If you live in Switzerland and still have UK income, the UK-Switzerland double tax treaty can help determine which country may tax different types of income. However, the answer can depend on details such as your residence status, the type of pension or income involved, and the relief or withholding procedure that applies.
This guide explains where to find the current treaty text, how Article 4 residence rules work, and how the treaty may apply to employment income, pensions, dividends, and other common income types. It also covers the difference between treaty rules and the filing, refund, or relief steps that may still be required in the UK or Switzerland.
|Topic
|Treaty article
|What to verify next
|Where current text sits
|Convention and 2017 protocol
|HMRC treaty landing page, consolidated text, ESTV, SIF
|Dual residence
|Article 4
|Domestic residence tests, facts on home, family, work, nationality
|Employment income
|Article 15
|Workday location, employer residence, PE or fixed base, records
|Pensions
|Articles 18 and 19
|Scheme type, payer, lump sum or periodic payment, official notes
|Dividends/relief
|Articles 10 and 22
|Beneficial ownership, withholding route, UK or Swiss claim form
The safest starting point is HMRC’s Switzerland: tax treaties page. It links to the consolidated 1977 UK-Switzerland Double Taxation Convention as amended by the 2017 protocol, which is usually the clearest place to read the current Articles 4, 10, 11, 12, 15, 18, 19, 22, 24, and 27A together.
HMRC’s 2017 protocol page and Switzerland’s SIF state that the protocol entered into force on 19 July 2019. Its provisions generally took effect from 2020, with the exact date depending on the tax and country. On the Swiss side, the ESTV United Kingdom page and the SIF United Kingdom page help you confirm Swiss forms, treaty status, and the current procedures from both sides.
Do not rely on an old PDF, forum post, or adviser blog alone if the exact wording matters.
Domestic residence under UK or Swiss law comes first. If both countries treat you as resident, treaty residence for treaty purposes may still be resolved separately under Article 4, which is why the Swiss tax system and UK rules both matter at the start.
Check where you have a permanent home available.
If you have one in both countries, test where your personal and economic relations are closer, often called the center of vital interests.
If that is still unclear, look at where you have a habitual abode, meaning where you live more regularly in practice.
If the answer is still tied, nationality comes next.
If none of those steps settles it, the competent authorities may need to resolve it through mutual agreement.
In practice, readers with homes in both countries should keep dated evidence of where family life, work, and daily routines are actually centered. In a dual-residence case, those facts usually matter more than a mailing address.
Managing GBP and CHF across borders shouldn’t mean losing out on poor exchange rates or intransparent bank fees. Wise helps you hold, send, and spend both currencies at the real mid-market rate, keeping your cross-border finances clear after settling your tax obligations.
A treaty result does not replace the UK’s domestic residence test. HMRC’s Dual residency (Self Assessment helpsheet HS302) and RDR3 Statutory Residence Test are the key official starting points if you think the UK may still treat you as resident under domestic law.
Some people who are treaty resident in Switzerland may still need UK Self Assessment disclosures, a certificate of tax residence, or supporting paperwork when claiming treaty treatment. In Switzerland, you may also need to reflect the same facts correctly for federal, cantonal, and communal purposes.
The treaty covers much more than the topics below, but most readers on the Switzerland route are really asking about work income, pensions, or investment income. The relevant article gives you a starting point, but final treatment still depends on classification, facts, and the domestic procedure that follows.
Article 15 looks first at where employment is physically exercised. That means a Switzerland resident working partly in the UK should not assume the answer turns on employer payroll alone, or on where salary is paid in CHF or GBP.
The 183-day rule is only one condition. Employer residence and whether the pay is borne by a permanent establishment or fixed base in the work state can also change the result, and remote or hybrid work between the UK and Switzerland needs fact-specific checking.
In practice, a day-by-day calendar, payroll records, and employer confirmation of where costs are borne can be more useful than a generic 183-day summary.
Pension articles cause confusion because one label can cover very different payments. Under the treaty text, Article 18 covers pensions and other similar remuneration, while Article 19 can change the result for government service pensions, and Article 18(2) separately addresses lump sums from a pension scheme.
That is why you should separate private or occupational pensions, government service pensions, and lump-sum payments before you assume where tax belongs. If the payment is the UK State Pension, verify its treatment carefully against the treaty text and current HMRC or Swiss federal guidance rather than assuming it falls into the same box as every other pension.
|Pension type
|Likely treaty article
|Why careful
|What to verify
|Private or occupational pension
|Article 18
|Classification matters
|Scheme type and payer
|Government service pension
|Article 19(2)
|Nationality and residence may matter
|Public-sector source and treaty wording
|Lump sum from pension scheme
|Article 18(2)
|Lump sums can follow a different rule
|Whether the payment is a pension-scheme lump sum
Before acting, ask the payer or administrator for the exact pension type and supporting paperwork. An annual statement’s label alone usually is not enough evidence for a filing or reclaim.
Articles 10, 11, and 12 deal with dividends, interest, and royalties, but the treaty answer is only part of the job. You still need to check beneficial ownership, source-country withholding, and whether Swiss anticipatory withholding tax or UK domestic reporting creates a separate step.
|Income type
|Main article
|What to check
|Dividends
|Article 10
|Beneficial ownership and withholding route
|Interest
|Article 11
|Whether the treaty assigns taxing rights only to residence state
|Royalties
|Article 12
|Classification and any permanent establishment link
For example, a UK resident reclaiming Swiss tax may use Swiss federal forms. A Swiss resident receiving eligible UK-source pensions, purchased annuities, interest, or royalties may instead need the HMRC Switzerland-Individual route. Check the relevant procedure separately for other income types rather than assuming the same form applies.
A treaty answer does not finish the job. The treaty may say which country may tax an item, or which country has priority taxing rights, but you may still need to file, disclose, or claim relief through domestic procedures.
In practice, that can mean one country taxes first, the other gives a credit or exemption, and you still have to prove residence or income classification. For Swiss residents, that often sits alongside income tax in Switzerland rules and cantonal return practice.
|Official route
|When it may matter
|What it helps with
|HMRC HS302
|Possible dual residence
|UK treaty-residence claim context
|HMRC RDR3
|UK domestic residence question
|Statutory Residence Test analysis
|HMRC Switzerland-Individual form
|Swiss resident with covered UK-source income
|Relief at source or UK tax repayment claims
|ESTV United Kingdom page
|Swiss forms and withholding relief
|Form 86 and related Swiss-side routes
Swiss procedure often involves more than one form, sometimes a federal step and sometimes a cantonal or communal step too. You may also need a certificate of tax residence, so match the process to your income type and status rather than assuming one universal route.
If a dispute still cannot be resolved, the Switzerland-UK memorandum of understanding on arbitration under Article 24 is a useful official reference point.
Once you know where the income is taxable and what must be filed, the next question is often practical, not legal: how to receive, hold, or move GBP and CHF. Tools such as Wise, UBS, PostFinance, or Zürcher Kantonalbank may help with transfers or account access, but moving money does not determine treaty residence, create double tax relief, or remove UK or Swiss obligations.
FAQ
Use HMRC’s Switzerland treaty landing page for the official document set and the consolidated treaty text, then check ESTV and SIF for Swiss federal confirmation and forms. Make sure the protocol changes you rely on are already in force for the tax and period you are dealing with.
Not necessarily. The treaty does not automatically end filing obligations. It can allocate taxing rights, while domestic returns, withholding, foreign tax credit claims, or refund steps may still remain in the UK, Switzerland, or both.
Article 4 starts only after domestic residence has been tested in each country. It then looks at permanent home, center of vital interests, habitual abode, nationality, and finally mutual agreement if the case is still unresolved.
Pension treatment depends on what kind of pension it is and whether the payment is periodic, government-service-related, or a lump sum. Check the scheme classification and official notes before assuming one pensions rule applies.
No. Day count is only one part of the Article 15 tax test, and work location, employer residence, and where the remuneration is borne can affect the treaty analysis. Separate UK-Switzerland social security coordination rules may also create additional obligations.
The treaty can limit or allocate source-country taxation, but the relief mechanism still depends on the correct domestic procedure. Check beneficial ownership, any Swiss withholding reclaim route, and the relevant UK or Swiss claim form rather than assuming the treaty creates an automatic refund.
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
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