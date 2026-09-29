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UK-Switzerland double tax treaty: what to check in 2026

If you live in Switzerland and still have UK income, the UK-Switzerland double tax treaty can help determine which country may tax different types of income. However, the answer can depend on details such as your residence status, the type of pension or income involved, and the relief or withholding procedure that applies.

Roy Pallas
Written by
Philipp Spitzenpfeil
Reviewed byPhilipp Spitzenpfeil
Last updated

This guide explains where to find the current treaty text, how Article 4 residence rules work, and how the treaty may apply to employment income, pensions, dividends, and other common income types. It also covers the difference between treaty rules and the filing, refund, or relief steps that may still be required in the UK or Switzerland.

Key takeaways

  • Use current treaty documents: Start with the latest HMRC treaty page and consolidated text rather than relying on an old PDF alone.
  • Test domestic residence first: Article 4 matters only after you test residence under UK and Swiss domestic rules.
  • Separate allocation from procedure: The treaty may allocate taxing rights, but you may still need returns, certificates, refunds, or foreign tax credit claims.
  • Classify pensions and work patterns carefully: One rule does not cover every pension scheme or remote-work arrangement.
  • Match the form to the issue: Check HMRC HS302, RDR3, the Switzerland-Individual form, and the ESTV United Kingdom page for the next step.

UK-Switzerland treaty at a glance

TopicTreaty articleWhat to verify next
Where current text sitsConvention and 2017 protocolHMRC treaty landing page, consolidated text, ESTV, SIF
Dual residenceArticle 4Domestic residence tests, facts on home, family, work, nationality
Employment incomeArticle 15Workday location, employer residence, PE or fixed base, records
PensionsArticles 18 and 19Scheme type, payer, lump sum or periodic payment, official notes
Dividends/reliefArticles 10 and 22Beneficial ownership, withholding route, UK or Swiss claim form

Where to find the current treaty text and updates

The safest starting point is HMRC’s Switzerland: tax treaties page. It links to the consolidated 1977 UK-Switzerland Double Taxation Convention as amended by the 2017 protocol, which is usually the clearest place to read the current Articles 4, 10, 11, 12, 15, 18, 19, 22, 24, and 27A together.

HMRC’s 2017 protocol page and Switzerland’s SIF state that the protocol entered into force on 19 July 2019. Its provisions generally took effect from 2020, with the exact date depending on the tax and country. On the Swiss side, the ESTV United Kingdom page and the SIF United Kingdom page help you confirm Swiss forms, treaty status, and the current procedures from both sides.

  • HMRC treaty landing page, for protocol history.
  • Consolidated text, for the current wording.
  • ESTV, for Swiss withholding and refund forms.
  • SIF, for Swiss federal treaty status and amendment dates.

Do not rely on an old PDF, forum post, or adviser blog alone if the exact wording matters.

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How treaty residence works if both countries claim you

Domestic residence under UK or Swiss law comes first. If both countries treat you as resident, treaty residence for treaty purposes may still be resolved separately under Article 4, which is why the Swiss tax system and UK rules both matter at the start.

How to apply the Article 4 tie-breaker

1

Check where you have a permanent home available.

2

If you have one in both countries, test where your personal and economic relations are closer, often called the center of vital interests.

3

If that is still unclear, look at where you have a habitual abode, meaning where you live more regularly in practice.

4

If the answer is still tied, nationality comes next.

5

If none of those steps settles it, the competent authorities may need to resolve it through mutual agreement.

In practice, readers with homes in both countries should keep dated evidence of where family life, work, and daily routines are actually centered. In a dual-residence case, those facts usually matter more than a mailing address.

Manage your GBP and CHF with Wise

Managing GBP and CHF across borders shouldn’t mean losing out on poor exchange rates or intransparent bank fees. Wise helps you hold, send, and spend both currencies at the real mid-market rate, keeping your cross-border finances clear after settling your tax obligations.

When UK domestic residence and treaty residence are not the same

A treaty result does not replace the UK’s domestic residence test. HMRC’s Dual residency (Self Assessment helpsheet HS302) and RDR3 Statutory Residence Test are the key official starting points if you think the UK may still treat you as resident under domestic law.

Some people who are treaty resident in Switzerland may still need UK Self Assessment disclosures, a certificate of tax residence, or supporting paperwork when claiming treaty treatment. In Switzerland, you may also need to reflect the same facts correctly for federal, cantonal, and communal purposes.

How common income types may be treated under the treaty

The treaty covers much more than the topics below, but most readers on the Switzerland route are really asking about work income, pensions, or investment income. The relevant article gives you a starting point, but final treatment still depends on classification, facts, and the domestic procedure that follows.

Employment income and cross-border workdays

Article 15 looks first at where employment is physically exercised. That means a Switzerland resident working partly in the UK should not assume the answer turns on employer payroll alone, or on where salary is paid in CHF or GBP.

The 183-day rule is only one condition. Employer residence and whether the pay is borne by a permanent establishment or fixed base in the work state can also change the result, and remote or hybrid work between the UK and Switzerland needs fact-specific checking.

  • Keep a day-by-day work calendar.
  • Check where each workday was physically performed.
  • Confirm the employer’s residence.
  • Ask whether any UK or Swiss permanent establishment or fixed base bears the remuneration.
  • Keep payroll records and written employer confirmation.

In practice, a day-by-day calendar, payroll records, and employer confirmation of where costs are borne can be more useful than a generic 183-day summary.

Pensions, government service pensions, and lump sums

Pension articles cause confusion because one label can cover very different payments. Under the treaty text, Article 18 covers pensions and other similar remuneration, while Article 19 can change the result for government service pensions, and Article 18(2) separately addresses lump sums from a pension scheme.

That is why you should separate private or occupational pensions, government service pensions, and lump-sum payments before you assume where tax belongs. If the payment is the UK State Pension, verify its treatment carefully against the treaty text and current HMRC or Swiss federal guidance rather than assuming it falls into the same box as every other pension.

Pension typeLikely treaty articleWhy carefulWhat to verify
Private or occupational pensionArticle 18Classification mattersScheme type and payer
Government service pensionArticle 19(2)Nationality and residence may matterPublic-sector source and treaty wording
Lump sum from pension schemeArticle 18(2)Lump sums can follow a different ruleWhether the payment is a pension-scheme lump sum

Before acting, ask the payer or administrator for the exact pension type and supporting paperwork. An annual statement’s label alone usually is not enough evidence for a filing or reclaim.

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The AHV pension system in Switzerland

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Dividends, interest, and royalties

Articles 10, 11, and 12 deal with dividends, interest, and royalties, but the treaty answer is only part of the job. You still need to check beneficial ownership, source-country withholding, and whether Swiss anticipatory withholding tax or UK domestic reporting creates a separate step.

Income typeMain articleWhat to check
DividendsArticle 10Beneficial ownership and withholding route
InterestArticle 11Whether the treaty assigns taxing rights only to residence state
RoyaltiesArticle 12Classification and any permanent establishment link

For example, a UK resident reclaiming Swiss tax may use Swiss federal forms. A Swiss resident receiving eligible UK-source pensions, purchased annuities, interest, or royalties may instead need the HMRC Switzerland-Individual route. Check the relevant procedure separately for other income types rather than assuming the same form applies.

Why treaty allocation is not the same as filing or double tax relief

A treaty answer does not finish the job. The treaty may say which country may tax an item, or which country has priority taxing rights, but you may still need to file, disclose, or claim relief through domestic procedures.

In practice, that can mean one country taxes first, the other gives a credit or exemption, and you still have to prove residence or income classification. For Swiss residents, that often sits alongside income tax in Switzerland rules and cantonal return practice.

  • Confirm the treaty article before you fill in forms.
  • Check whether you need a certificate of tax residence.
  • Identify whether the route is relief at source, refund, exemption, or foreign tax credit.
  • Check UK Self Assessment and Swiss return obligations separately.
  • Verify cantonal or communal procedure if a Swiss filing step is involved.
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Which forms, certificates, and refund routes to check

Official routeWhen it may matterWhat it helps with
HMRC HS302Possible dual residenceUK treaty-residence claim context
HMRC RDR3UK domestic residence questionStatutory Residence Test analysis
HMRC Switzerland-Individual formSwiss resident with covered UK-source incomeRelief at source or UK tax repayment claims
ESTV United Kingdom pageSwiss forms and withholding reliefForm 86 and related Swiss-side routes

Swiss procedure often involves more than one form, sometimes a federal step and sometimes a cantonal or communal step too. You may also need a certificate of tax residence, so match the process to your income type and status rather than assuming one universal route.

If a dispute still cannot be resolved, the Switzerland-UK memorandum of understanding on arbitration under Article 24 is a useful official reference point.

Managing GBP and CHF income after tax

Once you know where the income is taxable and what must be filed, the next question is often practical, not legal: how to receive, hold, or move GBP and CHF. Tools such as Wise, UBS, PostFinance, or Zürcher Kantonalbank may help with transfers or account access, but moving money does not determine treaty residence, create double tax relief, or remove UK or Swiss obligations.

  • Compare transfer fees, exchange rates, and account features.
  • Keep tax records separate from payment records.
  • If you need flexible currency access, review multi-currency accounts in Switzerland.
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Banking

Best multi-currency accounts in Switzerland 2026

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FAQ

Frequently Asked Questions about the UK-Switzerland double tax treaty

Where can I find the current UK-Switzerland double tax treaty text?

Use HMRC’s Switzerland treaty landing page for the official document set and the consolidated treaty text, then check ESTV and SIF for Swiss federal confirmation and forms. Make sure the protocol changes you rely on are already in force for the tax and period you are dealing with.

Does the treaty stop me filing in both the UK and Switzerland?

Not necessarily. The treaty does not automatically end filing obligations. It can allocate taxing rights, while domestic returns, withholding, foreign tax credit claims, or refund steps may still remain in the UK, Switzerland, or both.

How does the treaty decide whether I am resident in the UK or Switzerland?

Article 4 starts only after domestic residence has been tested in each country. It then looks at permanent home, center of vital interests, habitual abode, nationality, and finally mutual agreement if the case is still unresolved.

How are pensions treated under the UK-Switzerland tax treaty?

Pension treatment depends on what kind of pension it is and whether the payment is periodic, government-service-related, or a lump sum. Check the scheme classification and official notes before assuming one pensions rule applies.

Does the 183-day rule settle every remote-work case?

No. Day count is only one part of the Article 15 tax test, and work location, employer residence, and where the remuneration is borne can affect the treaty analysis. Separate UK-Switzerland social security coordination rules may also create additional obligations.

How do dividends fit into UK-Switzerland double tax relief?

The treaty can limit or allocate source-country taxation, but the relief mechanism still depends on the correct domestic procedure. Check beneficial ownership, any Swiss withholding reclaim route, and the relevant UK or Swiss claim form rather than assuming the treaty creates an automatic refund.

Sources

Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.

  1. Treaty landing page, protocol history, and related UK-Switzerland documents, HM Revenue & Customs — Switzerland: tax treaties
  2. Consolidated convention text and current article wording, HM Revenue & Customs — 1977 UK-Switzerland Double Taxation Convention
  3. Guidance for dual-residence claims under a double taxation agreement, HM Revenue & Customs — Dual residency (HS302)
  4. UK domestic residence guidance and the Statutory Residence Test, HM Revenue & Customs — RDR3 Statutory Residence Test
  5. Relief-at-source and repayment route for eligible Swiss residents with UK-source income, HM Revenue & Customs — Form Switzerland-Individual
  6. Swiss federal forms for UK-related withholding and refund claims, including Form 86, Federal Tax Administration — United Kingdom
  7. Swiss federal treaty status and amendment information for the United Kingdom, State Secretariat for International Finance — United Kingdom
  8. Official reference for arbitration under Article 24 of the convention, HM Revenue & Customs — Switzerland-UK arbitration memorandum
Roy Pallas

About the author

Originally from France and now based in Tallinn after spending several years in Germany, Roy Pallas is a writer, blogger, editor, and video content creator with more than a decade of experience in digital publishing. Since 2012, he has been creating, editing, and managing educational content across blogs, email campaigns, social media, and video platforms. He also has a background as an artist and drawing instructor, which brings a strong visual and creative dimension to his work.

More articles by Roy Pallas
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