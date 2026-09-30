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Money Management

Scholarships and student loans in Switzerland

Tuition at some Swiss universities is relatively modest, but living costs can make a degree expensive. Funding options also vary by university, canton, study level, and residence status.

Roy Pallas
Written by
Philipp Spitzenpfeil
Reviewed byPhilipp Spitzenpfeil
Last updated

This guide explains where to look for scholarships and student loans, how repayable loans differ from grants, and what to check before applying. Confirm eligibility, amounts, and deadlines with each funder.

Key takeaways

  • University scholarships are usually non-repayable and tied to one school. Read the coverage and renewal rules carefully, because some awards pay only part of the cost.
  • Swiss Government Excellence Scholarships are non-repayable and mainly fit researchers with a completed master’s degree, plus a limited arts track for selected countries. Country availability and supervisor or admission requirements matter as much as grades.
  • Cantonal grants and loans depend heavily on residence status. Admission to a Swiss university does not by itself open the door to public aid.
  • Swiss-based student loans are repayable, and many routes depend on Swiss residence, permit status, or another local tie. Look at repayment start dates and who receives the money before you count on this option.
  • Students arriving from abroad often use a mix of family funds, home-country borrowing, and partial school aid. Plan early if your money will need to arrive in CHF on a fixed schedule.

What funding options are available for studying in Switzerland?

Scholarships and grants generally do not need to be repaid, while student loans do. Eligibility and coverage then vary by university, canton, and funder.

International students may want to check university scholarships, Swiss Government Excellence Scholarships, private foundations, and funding available in their home country. Cantonal grants and loans may also be available to students who meet the relevant canton’s rules. 

The ch.ch overview explains the main Swiss funding routes, while swissuniversities points readers towards cantonal grant offices.

Funding typeTypical userRepayable?What it may coverMain check
University scholarshipApplicants or enrolled students who meet a university’s criteriaUsually noTuition, stipend, or partial supportEligible study level, amount, costs covered, and renewal
Swiss Government Excellence ScholarshipResearch or first arts master’s applicantNoMonthly stipend and related benefitsCountry availability, research supervision or arts admission, and stipend terms
Cantonal grantStudents who meet a canton’s residence and financial criteriaUsually no (exceptions exist)Living costs, fees, or mixed aidWhich canton is responsible and its eligibility rules
Cantonal, university, or private loanStudents who meet the lender’s criteriaYesTuition or living costsAmount, interest, payment schedule, and repayment terms
Home-country loanStudents eligible for funding where they live or previously studiedDepends on the awardPart or all study costsWhether it can be used in Switzerland, currency, and payment timing

Who can actually qualify?

Eligibility depends on the funding route. For cantonal aid, your residence connection, nationality or legal status, financial circumstances, and the canton responsible for your application can all matter. University and research scholarships set their own academic and programme requirements.

How nationality and residence status change your options

Moving to Switzerland to study does not, by itself, make you eligible for cantonal aid. EDK lists Swiss nationals and certain foreign nationals, EU/EFTA citizens, refugees, and stateless people among those who may apply. It also says people staying in Switzerland solely for their education are not eligible. The responsible cantonal office assesses individual applications.

How study level changes the funding picture

Check each award against your degree level: a scholarship for an incoming master’s student may have different rules from aid for an enrolled bachelor’s student or funding for doctoral research. University scholarships, foundations, and loans also set their own eligibility criteria.

The Swiss Government Excellence Scholarships are not a general source of undergraduate tuition funding. Their research routes target eligible postgraduate researchers; a separate arts route supports applicants from selected countries seeking their first master’s degree in an artistic field.

Scholarships and grants for international students

University scholarships, Swiss Government Excellence Scholarships, and, for eligible residents, cantonal grants are among the main forms of funding that generally do not need to be repaid. Each has different rules about applicants, coverage, and continued eligibility.

Swiss university scholarships

Many universities in Switzerland offer different forms of merit-based, need-based, and programme-specific aid. Check the official award page for eligible study levels, amounts, application dates, and renewal conditions.

Examples include:

  • ETH Zurich ESOP, a master’s-level award for top applicants that combines funding, mentorship, and a fee waiver.
  • EPFL Master Excellence Fellowships, a master’s-level fellowship with CHF 10,000 per semester and guaranteed housing.
  • UNIL Master’s Scholarship, a foreign-student master’s example that pays CHF 1,600 per month but does not fully cover living costs, and students still pay the CHF 80 semester fee.

These are examples of awards with distinct eligibility rules, rather than funding available to every student at a Swiss university.

Swiss Government Excellence Scholarships

SERI says these awards mainly target early career researchers from abroad who have completed a master’s degree. A separate arts route is available to eligible applicants from selected countries seeking their first master’s degree in an artistic field.

For the 2027-28 call, research applicants need a research plan and support from an academic supervisor in Switzerland. Arts applicants need an admission letter or evidence of an application to a Swiss arts or music school. Applications opened on 20 August 2026; check SERI’s information for your country for the applicable deadline.

Cantonal study grants

Cantons set the rules for their own grants and loans. ch.ch and swissuniversities make clear that eligibility must be checked under the relevant canton’s rules; enrolment at a Swiss university alone is not enough.

Find the relevant cantonal scholarship office and ask which canton handles your case, whether your status qualifies, and whether the available support is a grant or a repayable loan.

The responsible office is generally linked to where your parents live, with different rules for some other applicants. Do not assume it is the canton where your university is located.

Student loans and other borrowing options

Unlike grants, loans must be repaid. Before relying on one, check when the funds will arrive, which currency you will receive, and the full repayment terms.

Swiss-based loan routes

Some cantons offer student loans alongside grants. Universities and specialist organisations may also direct students to other financing options, each with its own eligibility rules.

A good example is EDUCA SWISS. It provides planning and coaching and arranges education loans from lenders; it generally does not award scholarships. Applicants must be 18 or older and have a clear professional goal, as well as a qualifying Swiss or Liechtenstein nationality or residence connection. 

Applicants who are neither Swiss nor EU/EFTA nationals generally need a Swiss C permit or at least two years’ residence in Switzerland. EDUCA SWISS says repayment terms are agreed with the lender and repayment generally begins after education and entry into work.

Home-country loans and other borrowing for study in Switzerland

If you are applying from abroad, check whether government or private student loans in your home country can fund study in Switzerland. Some students also use family contributions or other funding alongside a loan. Eligibility, any co-signer requirement, and whether the lender pays you or the university will depend on the arrangement.

Check the payment schedule early. A loan that arrives after tuition or housing payments are due may leave a shortfall even if it covers the full amount eventually. EDUCA SWISS, for example, says its process is unsuitable for urgent bridging finance and that arranging a lender and transferring funds can take time.

What to compare before borrowing

Before you borrow, compare:

  • Total amount repayable, including interest and fees
  • When interest starts and when repayment begins
  • Any guarantor or co-signer requirement
  • Whether funds go to you or directly to the university
  • Payment dates, currency conversion costs, and admission conditions

Compare the total cost and payment schedule, rather than choosing on the advertised interest rate alone.

How to compare offers and build a funding plan

Start with the full cost of your studies, then subtract confirmed grants, scholarships, and other funds. If there is still a gap, compare whether a loan is affordable and whether its payments will arrive when you need them.

Before you accept anything:

  • Check the full eligibility rules, rather than relying on a short summary.
  • Confirm which costs it covers: tuition, living expenses, health insurance, housing deposits, or only some of these.
  • Check renewal rules, including any academic performance requirements.
  • Compare tuition and housing payment dates with the award’s payment schedule.
  • Find out whether funds are paid to you or directly to the institution.
  • Check any language, admission, or academic supervisor requirements.
  • Review the Swiss visas and residence permit requirements that apply to you, including any proof-of-funds requirement. Students who need a visa for a stay of more than 90 days should check the national visa requirements with the relevant Swiss representation.

Insider Tip: An award can leave an immediate funding gap if it does not cover semester fees, a housing deposit, or health insurance—or if the first payment arrives after those costs are due.

Swiss visas: how to immigrate to Switzerland in 2026

Paying CHF tuition and living costs from abroad

Funding approval is only part of the payment plan. Tuition, rent deposits, and insurance may fall due before a scholarship or loan instalment arrives, and each recipient may require a different payment method.

If you need to move money to Switzerland, Wise may be an option for international transfers, holding and converting currencies, and card payments where accepted. Wise does not provide the student loans discussed above. Before using any payment service, confirm the recipient’s required currency, account details, reference number, and deadline. 

If you expect to receive a scholarship or loan into a Wise account, ask the funder whether it accepts the available account details.

Save on international payments with Wise

Paying Swiss tuition or living expenses from abroad can be costly with traditional bank fees. Wise offers mid-market exchange rates and transparent fees, letting you hold, convert, and send Swiss francs efficiently so more of your money goes toward your education.

No commitment required

Compare the fees, exchange rate, and expected arrival time for your specific route using Wise transfers, the Wise multi-currency account, and the Wise card. If you need a Swiss bank account for payments or refunds, make sure you compare local options.

Banking in Switzerland: the best Swiss banks for expats in 2026

FAQ

Frequently asked questions about scholarships and student loans in Switzerland

Can international students get scholarships in Switzerland?

Yes, but the range is uneven. Many opportunities are partial, school-specific, or aimed at certain study levels, so use the official university or funder page before you make plans around them.

Are Swiss Government Excellence Scholarships for undergraduates?

No. The research awards target eligible postgraduate researchers, generally with a completed master’s degree. A separate route supports applicants from selected countries seeking their first master’s degree in an artistic field.

Can you get a student loan in Switzerland as a foreign student?

Possibly, but not just because you are an international student. Swiss-based access often depends on residence status, permit type, or local ties, while many newcomers rely on home-country borrowing instead.

Do cantonal grants cover international students?

Only in some cases. Cantonal rules differ, and people in Switzerland only for education are generally not eligible for educational contributions, so the correct cantonal office is the place to get a final answer.

What should you verify before accepting a scholarship or student loan?

Start with eligibility, coverage, renewal rules, payment timing, and any repayment obligation. Also ask whether the money is paid to you or directly to the institution, and whether your visa or permit file needs separate proof of funds.

Sources

Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.

  1. Grants and student loans, ch.ch
  2. Cantonal scholarship offices, EDK
  3. Grants and scholarships, swissuniversities
  4. Swiss Government Excellence Scholarships, SERI
  5. Excellence Scholarship & Opportunity Programme (ESOP), ETH Zurich
  6. Master Excellence Fellowships, EPFL
  7. Master's Scholarship, UNIL
  8. Swiss Government Excellence Scholarships at a glance, SERI
  9. Cantonal grants, swissuniversities
  10. Bildungsdarlehen, EDUCA SWISS

Roy Pallas

About the author

Originally from France and now based in Tallinn after spending several years in Germany, Roy Pallas is a writer, blogger, editor, and video content creator with more than a decade of experience in digital publishing. Since 2012, he has been creating, editing, and managing educational content across blogs, email campaigns, social media, and video platforms. He also has a background as an artist and drawing instructor, which brings a strong visual and creative dimension to his work.

More articles by Roy Pallas
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