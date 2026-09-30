Scholarships and student loans in Switzerland

Money Management
Tuition at some Swiss universities is relatively modest, but living costs can make a degree expensive. Funding options also vary by university, canton, study level, and residence status.
This guide explains where to look for scholarships and student loans, how repayable loans differ from grants, and what to check before applying. Confirm eligibility, amounts, and deadlines with each funder.
Scholarships and grants generally do not need to be repaid, while student loans do. Eligibility and coverage then vary by university, canton, and funder.
International students may want to check university scholarships, Swiss Government Excellence Scholarships, private foundations, and funding available in their home country. Cantonal grants and loans may also be available to students who meet the relevant canton’s rules.
The ch.ch overview explains the main Swiss funding routes, while swissuniversities points readers towards cantonal grant offices.
|Funding type
|Typical user
|Repayable?
|What it may cover
|Main check
|University scholarship
|Applicants or enrolled students who meet a university’s criteria
|Usually no
|Tuition, stipend, or partial support
|Eligible study level, amount, costs covered, and renewal
|Swiss Government Excellence Scholarship
|Research or first arts master’s applicant
|No
|Monthly stipend and related benefits
|Country availability, research supervision or arts admission, and stipend terms
|Cantonal grant
|Students who meet a canton’s residence and financial criteria
|Usually no (exceptions exist)
|Living costs, fees, or mixed aid
|Which canton is responsible and its eligibility rules
|Cantonal, university, or private loan
|Students who meet the lender’s criteria
|Yes
|Tuition or living costs
|Amount, interest, payment schedule, and repayment terms
|Home-country loan
|Students eligible for funding where they live or previously studied
|Depends on the award
|Part or all study costs
|Whether it can be used in Switzerland, currency, and payment timing
Eligibility depends on the funding route. For cantonal aid, your residence connection, nationality or legal status, financial circumstances, and the canton responsible for your application can all matter. University and research scholarships set their own academic and programme requirements.
Moving to Switzerland to study does not, by itself, make you eligible for cantonal aid. EDK lists Swiss nationals and certain foreign nationals, EU/EFTA citizens, refugees, and stateless people among those who may apply. It also says people staying in Switzerland solely for their education are not eligible. The responsible cantonal office assesses individual applications.
Check each award against your degree level: a scholarship for an incoming master’s student may have different rules from aid for an enrolled bachelor’s student or funding for doctoral research. University scholarships, foundations, and loans also set their own eligibility criteria.
The Swiss Government Excellence Scholarships are not a general source of undergraduate tuition funding. Their research routes target eligible postgraduate researchers; a separate arts route supports applicants from selected countries seeking their first master’s degree in an artistic field.
University scholarships, Swiss Government Excellence Scholarships, and, for eligible residents, cantonal grants are among the main forms of funding that generally do not need to be repaid. Each has different rules about applicants, coverage, and continued eligibility.
Many universities in Switzerland offer different forms of merit-based, need-based, and programme-specific aid. Check the official award page for eligible study levels, amounts, application dates, and renewal conditions.
Examples include:
These are examples of awards with distinct eligibility rules, rather than funding available to every student at a Swiss university.
SERI says these awards mainly target early career researchers from abroad who have completed a master’s degree. A separate arts route is available to eligible applicants from selected countries seeking their first master’s degree in an artistic field.
For the 2027-28 call, research applicants need a research plan and support from an academic supervisor in Switzerland. Arts applicants need an admission letter or evidence of an application to a Swiss arts or music school. Applications opened on 20 August 2026; check SERI’s information for your country for the applicable deadline.
Cantons set the rules for their own grants and loans. ch.ch and swissuniversities make clear that eligibility must be checked under the relevant canton’s rules; enrolment at a Swiss university alone is not enough.
Find the relevant cantonal scholarship office and ask which canton handles your case, whether your status qualifies, and whether the available support is a grant or a repayable loan.
The responsible office is generally linked to where your parents live, with different rules for some other applicants. Do not assume it is the canton where your university is located.
Unlike grants, loans must be repaid. Before relying on one, check when the funds will arrive, which currency you will receive, and the full repayment terms.
Some cantons offer student loans alongside grants. Universities and specialist organisations may also direct students to other financing options, each with its own eligibility rules.
A good example is EDUCA SWISS. It provides planning and coaching and arranges education loans from lenders; it generally does not award scholarships. Applicants must be 18 or older and have a clear professional goal, as well as a qualifying Swiss or Liechtenstein nationality or residence connection.
Applicants who are neither Swiss nor EU/EFTA nationals generally need a Swiss C permit or at least two years’ residence in Switzerland. EDUCA SWISS says repayment terms are agreed with the lender and repayment generally begins after education and entry into work.
If you are applying from abroad, check whether government or private student loans in your home country can fund study in Switzerland. Some students also use family contributions or other funding alongside a loan. Eligibility, any co-signer requirement, and whether the lender pays you or the university will depend on the arrangement.
Check the payment schedule early. A loan that arrives after tuition or housing payments are due may leave a shortfall even if it covers the full amount eventually. EDUCA SWISS, for example, says its process is unsuitable for urgent bridging finance and that arranging a lender and transferring funds can take time.
Before you borrow, compare:
Compare the total cost and payment schedule, rather than choosing on the advertised interest rate alone.
Start with the full cost of your studies, then subtract confirmed grants, scholarships, and other funds. If there is still a gap, compare whether a loan is affordable and whether its payments will arrive when you need them.
Before you accept anything:
Insider Tip: An award can leave an immediate funding gap if it does not cover semester fees, a housing deposit, or health insurance—or if the first payment arrives after those costs are due.
Funding approval is only part of the payment plan. Tuition, rent deposits, and insurance may fall due before a scholarship or loan instalment arrives, and each recipient may require a different payment method.
If you need to move money to Switzerland, Wise may be an option for international transfers, holding and converting currencies, and card payments where accepted. Wise does not provide the student loans discussed above. Before using any payment service, confirm the recipient’s required currency, account details, reference number, and deadline.
If you expect to receive a scholarship or loan into a Wise account, ask the funder whether it accepts the available account details.
Paying Swiss tuition or living expenses from abroad can be costly with traditional bank fees. Wise offers mid-market exchange rates and transparent fees, letting you hold, convert, and send Swiss francs efficiently so more of your money goes toward your education.
No commitment required
Compare the fees, exchange rate, and expected arrival time for your specific route using Wise transfers, the Wise multi-currency account, and the Wise card. If you need a Swiss bank account for payments or refunds, make sure you compare local options.
FAQ
Yes, but the range is uneven. Many opportunities are partial, school-specific, or aimed at certain study levels, so use the official university or funder page before you make plans around them.
No. The research awards target eligible postgraduate researchers, generally with a completed master’s degree. A separate route supports applicants from selected countries seeking their first master’s degree in an artistic field.
Possibly, but not just because you are an international student. Swiss-based access often depends on residence status, permit type, or local ties, while many newcomers rely on home-country borrowing instead.
Only in some cases. Cantonal rules differ, and people in Switzerland only for education are generally not eligible for educational contributions, so the correct cantonal office is the place to get a final answer.
Start with eligibility, coverage, renewal rules, payment timing, and any repayment obligation. Also ask whether the money is paid to you or directly to the institution, and whether your visa or permit file needs separate proof of funds.
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
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