Scholarships and student loans in Switzerland

This guide explains where to look for scholarships and student loans, how repayable loans differ from grants, and what to check before applying. Confirm eligibility, amounts, and deadlines with each funder.

Key takeaways University scholarships are usually non-repayable and tied to one school. Read the coverage and renewal rules carefully, because some awards pay only part of the cost.

Swiss Government Excellence Scholarships are non-repayable and mainly fit researchers with a completed master’s degree, plus a limited arts track for selected countries. Country availability and supervisor or admission requirements matter as much as grades.

Cantonal grants and loans depend heavily on residence status. Admission to a Swiss university does not by itself open the door to public aid.

Swiss-based student loans are repayable, and many routes depend on Swiss residence, permit status, or another local tie. Look at repayment start dates and who receives the money before you count on this option.

Students arriving from abroad often use a mix of family funds, home-country borrowing, and partial school aid. Plan early if your money will need to arrive in CHF on a fixed schedule.

What funding options are available for studying in Switzerland? Scholarships and grants generally do not need to be repaid, while student loans do. Eligibility and coverage then vary by university, canton, and funder. International students may want to check university scholarships, Swiss Government Excellence Scholarships, private foundations, and funding available in their home country. Cantonal grants and loans may also be available to students who meet the relevant canton’s rules. The ch.ch overview explains the main Swiss funding routes, while swissuniversities points readers towards cantonal grant offices. Funding type Typical user Repayable? What it may cover Main check University scholarship Applicants or enrolled students who meet a university’s criteria Usually no Tuition, stipend, or partial support Eligible study level, amount, costs covered, and renewal Swiss Government Excellence Scholarship Research or first arts master’s applicant No Monthly stipend and related benefits Country availability, research supervision or arts admission, and stipend terms Cantonal grant Students who meet a canton’s residence and financial criteria Usually no (exceptions exist) Living costs, fees, or mixed aid Which canton is responsible and its eligibility rules Cantonal, university, or private loan Students who meet the lender’s criteria Yes Tuition or living costs Amount, interest, payment schedule, and repayment terms Home-country loan Students eligible for funding where they live or previously studied Depends on the award Part or all study costs Whether it can be used in Switzerland, currency, and payment timing

Who can actually qualify? Eligibility depends on the funding route. For cantonal aid, your residence connection, nationality or legal status, financial circumstances, and the canton responsible for your application can all matter. University and research scholarships set their own academic and programme requirements. How nationality and residence status change your options Moving to Switzerland to study does not, by itself, make you eligible for cantonal aid. EDK lists Swiss nationals and certain foreign nationals, EU/EFTA citizens, refugees, and stateless people among those who may apply. It also says people staying in Switzerland solely for their education are not eligible. The responsible cantonal office assesses individual applications. How study level changes the funding picture Check each award against your degree level: a scholarship for an incoming master’s student may have different rules from aid for an enrolled bachelor’s student or funding for doctoral research. University scholarships, foundations, and loans also set their own eligibility criteria. The Swiss Government Excellence Scholarships are not a general source of undergraduate tuition funding. Their research routes target eligible postgraduate researchers; a separate arts route supports applicants from selected countries seeking their first master’s degree in an artistic field.

Scholarships and grants for international students University scholarships, Swiss Government Excellence Scholarships, and, for eligible residents, cantonal grants are among the main forms of funding that generally do not need to be repaid. Each has different rules about applicants, coverage, and continued eligibility. Swiss university scholarships Many universities in Switzerland offer different forms of merit-based, need-based, and programme-specific aid. Check the official award page for eligible study levels, amounts, application dates, and renewal conditions. Examples include: ETH Zurich ESOP, a master’s-level award for top applicants that combines funding, mentorship, and a fee waiver.

EPFL Master Excellence Fellowships, a master’s-level fellowship with CHF 10,000 per semester and guaranteed housing.

UNIL Master’s Scholarship, a foreign-student master’s example that pays CHF 1,600 per month but does not fully cover living costs, and students still pay the CHF 80 semester fee. These are examples of awards with distinct eligibility rules, rather than funding available to every student at a Swiss university. Swiss Government Excellence Scholarships SERI says these awards mainly target early career researchers from abroad who have completed a master’s degree. A separate arts route is available to eligible applicants from selected countries seeking their first master’s degree in an artistic field. For the 2027-28 call, research applicants need a research plan and support from an academic supervisor in Switzerland. Arts applicants need an admission letter or evidence of an application to a Swiss arts or music school. Applications opened on 20 August 2026; check SERI’s information for your country for the applicable deadline. Cantonal study grants Cantons set the rules for their own grants and loans. ch.ch and swissuniversities make clear that eligibility must be checked under the relevant canton’s rules; enrolment at a Swiss university alone is not enough. Find the relevant cantonal scholarship office and ask which canton handles your case, whether your status qualifies, and whether the available support is a grant or a repayable loan. The responsible office is generally linked to where your parents live, with different rules for some other applicants. Do not assume it is the canton where your university is located.

Student loans and other borrowing options Unlike grants, loans must be repaid. Before relying on one, check when the funds will arrive, which currency you will receive, and the full repayment terms. Swiss-based loan routes Some cantons offer student loans alongside grants. Universities and specialist organisations may also direct students to other financing options, each with its own eligibility rules. A good example is EDUCA SWISS. It provides planning and coaching and arranges education loans from lenders; it generally does not award scholarships. Applicants must be 18 or older and have a clear professional goal, as well as a qualifying Swiss or Liechtenstein nationality or residence connection. Applicants who are neither Swiss nor EU/EFTA nationals generally need a Swiss C permit or at least two years’ residence in Switzerland. EDUCA SWISS says repayment terms are agreed with the lender and repayment generally begins after education and entry into work. Home-country loans and other borrowing for study in Switzerland If you are applying from abroad, check whether government or private student loans in your home country can fund study in Switzerland. Some students also use family contributions or other funding alongside a loan. Eligibility, any co-signer requirement, and whether the lender pays you or the university will depend on the arrangement. Check the payment schedule early. A loan that arrives after tuition or housing payments are due may leave a shortfall even if it covers the full amount eventually. EDUCA SWISS, for example, says its process is unsuitable for urgent bridging finance and that arranging a lender and transferring funds can take time. What to compare before borrowing Before you borrow, compare: Total amount repayable, including interest and fees

When interest starts and when repayment begins

Any guarantor or co-signer requirement

Whether funds go to you or directly to the university

Payment dates, currency conversion costs, and admission conditions Compare the total cost and payment schedule, rather than choosing on the advertised interest rate alone.

How to compare offers and build a funding plan Start with the full cost of your studies, then subtract confirmed grants, scholarships, and other funds. If there is still a gap, compare whether a loan is affordable and whether its payments will arrive when you need them. Before you accept anything: Check the full eligibility rules, rather than relying on a short summary.

Confirm which costs it covers: tuition, living expenses, health insurance, housing deposits, or only some of these.

Check renewal rules, including any academic performance requirements.

Compare tuition and housing payment dates with the award’s payment schedule.

Find out whether funds are paid to you or directly to the institution.

Check any language, admission, or academic supervisor requirements.

Review the Swiss visas and residence permit requirements that apply to you, including any proof-of-funds requirement. Students who need a visa for a stay of more than 90 days should check the national visa requirements with the relevant Swiss representation. Insider Tip: An award can leave an immediate funding gap if it does not cover semester fees, a housing deposit, or health insurance—or if the first payment arrives after those costs are due. Swiss visas: how to immigrate to Switzerland in 2026