Dental insurance in Switzerland: what expats need to know

Insurance
If you’re looking into dental insurance in Switzerland, the first thing to understand is that routine dental care is usually outside the country’s compulsory basic health insurance. For many expats, the practical choice is whether to pay for supplementary cover or keep enough savings aside for future dental treatment.
Below, you’ll learn what dental insurance covers, how Swiss dentists calculate their fees, and which insurers are worth comparing.
Dental insurance in Switzerland normally means voluntary supplementary insurance taken out alongside compulsory health insurance. It may be offered as a standalone dental policy or as part of a broader supplementary package.
Basic and supplementary insurance operate under different rules. All basic insurers must provide the same legally defined core benefits, but supplementary insurers can set their own premiums, benefits, exclusions, and admission requirements.
According to the Federal Office of Public Health, premiums for supplementary insurance can depend on factors such as age and health. An insurer may reject an application or accept someone subject to exclusions.
Routine check-ups and most dental treatments are generally not covered. Compulsory health insurance pays only in narrowly defined cases, such as treatment caused by a serious and unavoidable disease of the jaw joint or muscles which impact chewing, treatment necessary because of another serious illness, or certain accidents not covered by another insurer.
Ordinary fillings for tooth decay and the usual correction of misaligned teeth are not included. The deductible, known as the franchise, does not make routine dental care eligible for reimbursement: it applies only when the treatment is covered by basic insurance in the first place.
Employees working at least eight hours a week for one employer are normally covered for occupational and non-occupational accidents through that employer. Dental damage caused by an accident may therefore fall under accident insurance rather than a supplementary dental policy.
Expatica’s guide to basic health insurance in Switzerland explains how compulsory and supplementary insurance fit together.
If you search for a dental price list in Switzerland, you will usually find starting prices rather than one national fee. Published Swiss clinic price lists and insurer examples can still help you set rough expectations.
|Treatment
|Published Swiss price examples
|Dental check-up
|From CHF 125
|Cleaning or descaling
|From CHF 100
|Filling or cavity repair
|From CHF 180
|Root canal treatment
|From CHF 500
|Crown
|From CHF 1,450
|Implant with crown
|From CHF 3,450
|Braces or orthodontics
|From CHF 3,000, and many cases can reach CHF 10,000 or more
As different clinics set their own fee schedules, costs can vary widely – ask your own dentist for guide prices before you get treatment. X-rays, lab work, materials, sedation, and follow-up visits can all raise the total.
There is no single nationwide price for dental care. Swiss dentists use a tariff structure, but private patient bills can still vary with treatment difficulty and the point value used by the practice.
That leaves room for noticeable price differences, even for similar work. Location, lab costs, the dentist’s fee structure, and whether the treatment is routine, surgical, or orthodontic all affect the final quote.
Dental insurance is most useful when there is a realistic chance that eligible claims will outweigh the premiums and other out-of-pocket costs. It does not automatically save money.
Consider comparing policies if you:
Timing matters. Supplementary insurers may require health questions, a dental certificate, or X-rays. Treatment that is already planned or recommended may be excluded, while some applications may be rejected.
Healthy adults with a straightforward dental history and limited expected treatment may prefer to self-fund. This can be especially sensible when a policy has a low annual limit, substantial deductible, long waiting period, or narrow list of eligible treatments.
A useful comparison is the total premium you would pay over several years against the maximum realistic reimbursement – not simply the plan’s headline annual limit.
There is no independently established “best” dental insurer for every expat. The following five providers offer useful examples of how Swiss dental policies differ to give you a start with your own research.
|Provider and policy
|Main published benefits
|Important conditions
|Potentially suitable for
|Helsana DENTAplus
|Options range from 75% up to CHF 300 a year to 75% up to CHF 3,000. COMBI applies separate reimbursement rules to lower and higher eligible expenses and has no stated annual ceiling.
|A general six-month waiting period applies. LIGHT generally requires no medical examination or dental screening.
|People who want several benefit levels or cover designed for larger eligible bills.
|CSS Dental Insurance
|Four variants cover between 50% up to CHF 1,000 and 75% up to CHF 5,000 per year.
|A dental certificate is normally required. The standard waiting period is six months and rises to one year for certain prosthetic treatments. One variant excludes orthodontics, and the product must be combined with specified CSS cover.
|People looking for a choice of clearly defined annual limits.
|SWICA Denta
|Dental-treatment options range from 50% up to CHF 500 to 75% up to CHF 2,000. Orthodontic limits are doubled for insured people under 25.
|A dentist must complete the admission form. Benefits may be prorated when insurance starts during the year, and replacement of teeth already missing when cover begins is excluded.
|Families and young adults concerned about orthodontic treatment.
|Sanitas Dental Basic and Dental
|Dental Basic covers 80% up to CHF 2,000 per year; Dental covers 80% up to CHF 5,000 and includes orthodontics and oral surgery.
|Annual deductibles apply. Waiting periods depend on the treatment, and Dental normally requires a dental report from the age of five. Dental offers broader international treatment cover than Dental Basic.
|People prioritising a higher reimbursement percentage or recognised treatment abroad.
|Groupe Mutuel Dentaire plus
|Three classes reimburse 75%, with shared annual limits of CHF 1,000, CHF 3,000, or CHF 15,000 for dental, orthodontic, and laboratory expenses.
|A dental certificate is required. Cover must start by the applicant’s 60th birthday. Waiting periods are three months for general treatment and 12 months for prosthetic work, except for qualifying accidents.
|People who want a high potential limit for extensive eligible treatment.
These percentages and limits are not guaranteed payouts. Treatment must be eligible under the policy, while deductibles, exclusions, recognised tariffs, and payments from other insurance can reduce reimbursement.
If you are looking for an expat-focused digital provider with English-language support and straightforward online sign-up, providers like Feather Insurance offer dedicated expat plans in Switzerland. Alternatively, international health insurance providers such as Allianz Care and Cigna Global offer flexible global plans with optional dental cover that suit globally mobile expats.
Focus on the parts of the policy that determine what you will actually receive.
|What to compare
|Why it matters
|Reimbursement percentage
|Determines how eligible expenses are divided between you and the insurer
|Annual limit
|Caps how much the insurer will pay during the year
|Deductible
|Must generally be paid before or alongside reimbursement
|Waiting period
|Prevents claims for specified treatments immediately after joining
|Orthodontic limit
|May differ from the standard dental-treatment allowance
|Implant and prosthetic cover
|Crowns, bridges, and implants may have separate restrictions
|Dental report
|Can affect acceptance or lead to exclusions
|Entry age
|Some products become unavailable after a specified age
|Treatment abroad
|May require prior approval or a recognised provider
|Existing treatment
|Known, recommended, or ongoing work may be excluded
Do not compare the annual caps without also comparing premiums. A high maximum benefit may look attractive but offer poor value if the premium is expensive or the treatment you expect is excluded.
Supplementary dental insurance is generally easier to arrange before a dentist identifies an issue. Once treatment has been recommended, an insurer may exclude it or decline the application.
New arrivals should gather quotes early, particularly if they have children or a history of extensive dental treatment. Expatica’s guide to insurance in Switzerland explains where dental cover fits among other optional policies.
Some expats prefer to visit a dentist in a neighbouring country or their country of origin. Do not assume the policy will reimburse this automatically.
Check whether international treatment is covered, whether the provider must hold equivalent qualifications, whether prior approval is required, and whether reimbursement is limited to the amount the insurer would recognise in Switzerland.
Families often get the clearest potential value from orthodontic benefits. Entry ages, dental-report requirements, and maximum benefits differ, so comparing cover before orthodontic problems are documented can be important.
FAQ
No. Compulsory basic health insurance is mandatory for most residents, but supplementary dental insurance is optional.
It can be, particularly for someone expecting substantial eligible treatment or wanting protection from larger bills. Adults with limited dental needs may find that saving independently is cheaper.
Usually, yes. However, acceptance depends on the insurer and the applicant’s dental history. A dental report, health questions, waiting period, or treatment-specific exclusions may apply.
You can apply, but the insurer may exclude the existing condition or proposed treatment, apply restrictions, or reject the application. Dental insurance should not be treated as retrospective cover.
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