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Dental insurance in Switzerland: what expats need to know

If you’re looking into dental insurance in Switzerland, the first thing to understand is that routine dental care is usually outside the country’s compulsory basic health insurance. For many expats, the practical choice is whether to pay for supplementary cover or keep enough savings aside for future dental treatment.

Claire Millard
Written by
Philipp Spitzenpfeil
Reviewed byPhilipp Spitzenpfeil
Last updated
Female dentist in dental office talking with female patient and preparing for treatment.

Below, you’ll learn what dental insurance covers, how Swiss dentists calculate their fees, and which insurers are worth comparing.

Key Takeaways

  • Compulsory basic health insurance usually excludes routine dental treatment.
  • Supplementary dental insurance can be useful for families, children who may need orthodontics, and adults concerned about major treatment.
  • Healthy adults with low expected dental expenses may spend less by paying out of pocket.
  • Waiting periods, annual limits, deductibles, and admission requirements vary considerably.

What is dental insurance in Switzerland?

Dental insurance in Switzerland normally means voluntary supplementary insurance taken out alongside compulsory health insurance. It may be offered as a standalone dental policy or as part of a broader supplementary package.

Basic and supplementary insurance operate under different rules. All basic insurers must provide the same legally defined core benefits, but supplementary insurers can set their own premiums, benefits, exclusions, and admission requirements.

According to the Federal Office of Public Health, premiums for supplementary insurance can depend on factors such as age and health. An insurer may reject an application or accept someone subject to exclusions.

Dentist Switzerland

Does basic Swiss health insurance cover dental care?

Routine check-ups and most dental treatments are generally not covered. Compulsory health insurance pays only in narrowly defined cases, such as treatment caused by a serious and unavoidable disease of the jaw joint or muscles which impact chewing, treatment necessary because of another serious illness, or certain accidents not covered by another insurer.

Ordinary fillings for tooth decay and the usual correction of misaligned teeth are not included. The deductible, known as the franchise, does not make routine dental care eligible for reimbursement: it applies only when the treatment is covered by basic insurance in the first place.

Employees working at least eight hours a week for one employer are normally covered for occupational and non-occupational accidents through that employer. Dental damage caused by an accident may therefore fall under accident insurance rather than a supplementary dental policy.

Expatica’s guide to basic health insurance in Switzerland explains how compulsory and supplementary insurance fit together.

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Healthcare Basics

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Common dental treatments and typical price ranges

If you search for a dental price list in Switzerland, you will usually find starting prices rather than one national fee. Published Swiss clinic price lists and insurer examples can still help you set rough expectations.

TreatmentPublished Swiss price examples
Dental check-upFrom CHF 125
Cleaning or descalingFrom CHF 100
Filling or cavity repairFrom CHF 180
Root canal treatmentFrom CHF 500
CrownFrom CHF 1,450
Implant with crownFrom CHF 3,450
Braces or orthodonticsFrom CHF 3,000, and many cases can reach CHF 10,000 or more
*Details checked 9th September 2026

As different clinics set their own fee schedules, costs can vary widely – ask your own dentist for guide prices before you get treatment. X-rays, lab work, materials, sedation, and follow-up visits can all raise the total.

Why prices vary by clinic, canton, and treatment type

There is no single nationwide price for dental care. Swiss dentists use a tariff structure, but private patient bills can still vary with treatment difficulty and the point value used by the practice.

That leaves room for noticeable price differences, even for similar work. Location, lab costs, the dentist’s fee structure, and whether the treatment is routine, surgical, or orthodontic all affect the final quote.

Is dental insurance worth it in Switzerland?

Dental insurance is most useful when there is a realistic chance that eligible claims will outweigh the premiums and other out-of-pocket costs. It does not automatically save money.

When dental insurance may be worth it

Consider comparing policies if you:

  • have children who may need orthodontic treatment;
  • expect significant dental work in the coming years;
  • would struggle to absorb a large unexpected bill;
  • want predictable monthly expenses; or
  • want some protection for treatment that compulsory insurance excludes.

Timing matters. Supplementary insurers may require health questions, a dental certificate, or X-rays. Treatment that is already planned or recommended may be excluded, while some applications may be rejected.

When paying out of pocket may be cheaper

Healthy adults with a straightforward dental history and limited expected treatment may prefer to self-fund. This can be especially sensible when a policy has a low annual limit, substantial deductible, long waiting period, or narrow list of eligible treatments.

A useful comparison is the total premium you would pay over several years against the maximum realistic reimbursement – not simply the plan’s headline annual limit.

Best dental insurance in Switzerland: top five providers to compare

There is no independently established “best” dental insurer for every expat. The following five providers offer useful examples of how Swiss dental policies differ to give you a start with your own research.

Provider and policyMain published benefitsImportant conditionsPotentially suitable for
Helsana DENTAplusOptions range from 75% up to CHF 300 a year to 75% up to CHF 3,000. COMBI applies separate reimbursement rules to lower and higher eligible expenses and has no stated annual ceiling.A general six-month waiting period applies. LIGHT generally requires no medical examination or dental screening.People who want several benefit levels or cover designed for larger eligible bills.
CSS Dental InsuranceFour variants cover between 50% up to CHF 1,000 and 75% up to CHF 5,000 per year.A dental certificate is normally required. The standard waiting period is six months and rises to one year for certain prosthetic treatments. One variant excludes orthodontics, and the product must be combined with specified CSS cover.People looking for a choice of clearly defined annual limits.
SWICA DentaDental-treatment options range from 50% up to CHF 500 to 75% up to CHF 2,000. Orthodontic limits are doubled for insured people under 25.A dentist must complete the admission form. Benefits may be prorated when insurance starts during the year, and replacement of teeth already missing when cover begins is excluded.Families and young adults concerned about orthodontic treatment.
Sanitas Dental Basic and DentalDental Basic covers 80% up to CHF 2,000 per year; Dental covers 80% up to CHF 5,000 and includes orthodontics and oral surgery.Annual deductibles apply. Waiting periods depend on the treatment, and Dental normally requires a dental report from the age of five. Dental offers broader international treatment cover than Dental Basic.People prioritising a higher reimbursement percentage or recognised treatment abroad.
Groupe Mutuel Dentaire plusThree classes reimburse 75%, with shared annual limits of CHF 1,000, CHF 3,000, or CHF 15,000 for dental, orthodontic, and laboratory expenses.A dental certificate is required. Cover must start by the applicant’s 60th birthday. Waiting periods are three months for general treatment and 12 months for prosthetic work, except for qualifying accidents.People who want a high potential limit for extensive eligible treatment.
*Details checked using official resources, 9th September 2026. Product information and conditions can change. Get personalized quotes from several insurers using the same age, postcode, and coverage requirements before comparing value.

These percentages and limits are not guaranteed payouts. Treatment must be eligible under the policy, while deductibles, exclusions, recognised tariffs, and payments from other insurance can reduce reimbursement.

If you are looking for an expat-focused digital provider with English-language support and straightforward online sign-up, providers like Feather Insurance offer dedicated expat plans in Switzerland. Alternatively, international health insurance providers such as Allianz Care and Cigna Global offer flexible global plans with optional dental cover that suit globally mobile expats.

How to compare dental insurance policies

Focus on the parts of the policy that determine what you will actually receive.

What to compareWhy it matters
Reimbursement percentageDetermines how eligible expenses are divided between you and the insurer
Annual limitCaps how much the insurer will pay during the year
DeductibleMust generally be paid before or alongside reimbursement
Waiting periodPrevents claims for specified treatments immediately after joining
Orthodontic limitMay differ from the standard dental-treatment allowance
Implant and prosthetic coverCrowns, bridges, and implants may have separate restrictions
Dental reportCan affect acceptance or lead to exclusions
Entry ageSome products become unavailable after a specified age
Treatment abroadMay require prior approval or a recognised provider
Existing treatmentKnown, recommended, or ongoing work may be excluded

Do not compare the annual caps without also comparing premiums. A high maximum benefit may look attractive but offer poor value if the premium is expensive or the treatment you expect is excluded.

Dental insurance tips for expats

Compare policies before a problem is diagnosed

Supplementary dental insurance is generally easier to arrange before a dentist identifies an issue. Once treatment has been recommended, an insurer may exclude it or decline the application.

New arrivals should gather quotes early, particularly if they have children or a history of extensive dental treatment. Expatica’s guide to insurance in Switzerland explains where dental cover fits among other optional policies.

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Insurance

Insurance in Switzerland

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Pay attention to treatment abroad

Some expats prefer to visit a dentist in a neighbouring country or their country of origin. Do not assume the policy will reimburse this automatically.

Check whether international treatment is covered, whether the provider must hold equivalent qualifications, whether prior approval is required, and whether reimbursement is limited to the amount the insurer would recognise in Switzerland.

Consider orthodontic cover early

Families often get the clearest potential value from orthodontic benefits. Entry ages, dental-report requirements, and maximum benefits differ, so comparing cover before orthodontic problems are documented can be important.

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Healthcare Service

Children’s healthcare in Switzerland

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FAQ

FAQs about dental insurance in Switzerland

Is dental insurance mandatory?

No. Compulsory basic health insurance is mandatory for most residents, but supplementary dental insurance is optional.

Is dental insurance worth it for adults?

It can be, particularly for someone expecting substantial eligible treatment or wanting protection from larger bills. Adults with limited dental needs may find that saving independently is cheaper.

Can expats apply after moving to Switzerland?

Usually, yes. However, acceptance depends on the insurer and the applicant’s dental history. A dental report, health questions, waiting period, or treatment-specific exclusions may apply.

Can I buy insurance after treatment has been recommended?

You can apply, but the insurer may exclude the existing condition or proposed treatment, apply restrictions, or reject the application. Dental insurance should not be treated as retrospective cover.

Useful resources
Claire Millard

About the author

Claire Millard is a content and copywriter with a specialty in international finance and 10 years experience working in-agency and as a contractor, with some of the most innovative financial service organisations in the world. Her work has featured in The Times and The Telegraph, as well as industry magazines and leading personal finance blogs.

Having lived in 5 different countries over the past 10 years, Claire is particularly interested in helping expats, travellers and anyone else living an international lifestyle to navigate the complexities of managing money across currencies, even if it means spending most of her working life squinting at a screen trawling the Ts&Cs and interpreting bank small print.

More articles by Claire Millard
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