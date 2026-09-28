Dental insurance in Switzerland: what expats need to know

Below, you’ll learn what dental insurance covers, how Swiss dentists calculate their fees, and which insurers are worth comparing.

Key Takeaways Compulsory basic health insurance usually excludes routine dental treatment.

Supplementary dental insurance can be useful for families, children who may need orthodontics, and adults concerned about major treatment.

Healthy adults with low expected dental expenses may spend less by paying out of pocket.

Waiting periods, annual limits, deductibles, and admission requirements vary considerably.

What is dental insurance in Switzerland? Dental insurance in Switzerland normally means voluntary supplementary insurance taken out alongside compulsory health insurance. It may be offered as a standalone dental policy or as part of a broader supplementary package. Basic and supplementary insurance operate under different rules. All basic insurers must provide the same legally defined core benefits, but supplementary insurers can set their own premiums, benefits, exclusions, and admission requirements. According to the Federal Office of Public Health, premiums for supplementary insurance can depend on factors such as age and health. An insurer may reject an application or accept someone subject to exclusions.

Does basic Swiss health insurance cover dental care? Routine check-ups and most dental treatments are generally not covered. Compulsory health insurance pays only in narrowly defined cases, such as treatment caused by a serious and unavoidable disease of the jaw joint or muscles which impact chewing, treatment necessary because of another serious illness, or certain accidents not covered by another insurer. Ordinary fillings for tooth decay and the usual correction of misaligned teeth are not included. The deductible, known as the franchise, does not make routine dental care eligible for reimbursement: it applies only when the treatment is covered by basic insurance in the first place. Employees working at least eight hours a week for one employer are normally covered for occupational and non-occupational accidents through that employer. Dental damage caused by an accident may therefore fall under accident insurance rather than a supplementary dental policy. Expatica’s guide to basic health insurance in Switzerland explains how compulsory and supplementary insurance fit together. Healthcare Basics Guide to getting health insurance in Switzerland in 2026 Read more Common dental treatments and typical price ranges If you search for a dental price list in Switzerland, you will usually find starting prices rather than one national fee. Published Swiss clinic price lists and insurer examples can still help you set rough expectations. Treatment Published Swiss price examples Dental check-up From CHF 125 Cleaning or descaling From CHF 100 Filling or cavity repair From CHF 180 Root canal treatment From CHF 500 Crown From CHF 1,450 Implant with crown From CHF 3,450 Braces or orthodontics From CHF 3,000, and many cases can reach CHF 10,000 or more *Details checked 9th September 2026 As different clinics set their own fee schedules, costs can vary widely – ask your own dentist for guide prices before you get treatment. X-rays, lab work, materials, sedation, and follow-up visits can all raise the total. Why prices vary by clinic, canton, and treatment type There is no single nationwide price for dental care. Swiss dentists use a tariff structure, but private patient bills can still vary with treatment difficulty and the point value used by the practice. That leaves room for noticeable price differences, even for similar work. Location, lab costs, the dentist’s fee structure, and whether the treatment is routine, surgical, or orthodontic all affect the final quote.

Is dental insurance worth it in Switzerland? Dental insurance is most useful when there is a realistic chance that eligible claims will outweigh the premiums and other out-of-pocket costs. It does not automatically save money. When dental insurance may be worth it Consider comparing policies if you: have children who may need orthodontic treatment;

expect significant dental work in the coming years;

would struggle to absorb a large unexpected bill;

want predictable monthly expenses; or

want some protection for treatment that compulsory insurance excludes. Timing matters. Supplementary insurers may require health questions, a dental certificate, or X-rays. Treatment that is already planned or recommended may be excluded, while some applications may be rejected. When paying out of pocket may be cheaper Healthy adults with a straightforward dental history and limited expected treatment may prefer to self-fund. This can be especially sensible when a policy has a low annual limit, substantial deductible, long waiting period, or narrow list of eligible treatments. A useful comparison is the total premium you would pay over several years against the maximum realistic reimbursement – not simply the plan’s headline annual limit.

Best dental insurance in Switzerland: top five providers to compare There is no independently established “best” dental insurer for every expat. The following five providers offer useful examples of how Swiss dental policies differ to give you a start with your own research. Provider and policy Main published benefits Important conditions Potentially suitable for Helsana DENTAplus Options range from 75% up to CHF 300 a year to 75% up to CHF 3,000. COMBI applies separate reimbursement rules to lower and higher eligible expenses and has no stated annual ceiling. A general six-month waiting period applies. LIGHT generally requires no medical examination or dental screening. People who want several benefit levels or cover designed for larger eligible bills. CSS Dental Insurance Four variants cover between 50% up to CHF 1,000 and 75% up to CHF 5,000 per year. A dental certificate is normally required. The standard waiting period is six months and rises to one year for certain prosthetic treatments. One variant excludes orthodontics, and the product must be combined with specified CSS cover. People looking for a choice of clearly defined annual limits. SWICA Denta Dental-treatment options range from 50% up to CHF 500 to 75% up to CHF 2,000. Orthodontic limits are doubled for insured people under 25. A dentist must complete the admission form. Benefits may be prorated when insurance starts during the year, and replacement of teeth already missing when cover begins is excluded. Families and young adults concerned about orthodontic treatment. Sanitas Dental Basic and Dental Dental Basic covers 80% up to CHF 2,000 per year; Dental covers 80% up to CHF 5,000 and includes orthodontics and oral surgery. Annual deductibles apply. Waiting periods depend on the treatment, and Dental normally requires a dental report from the age of five. Dental offers broader international treatment cover than Dental Basic. People prioritising a higher reimbursement percentage or recognised treatment abroad. Groupe Mutuel Dentaire plus Three classes reimburse 75%, with shared annual limits of CHF 1,000, CHF 3,000, or CHF 15,000 for dental, orthodontic, and laboratory expenses. A dental certificate is required. Cover must start by the applicant’s 60th birthday. Waiting periods are three months for general treatment and 12 months for prosthetic work, except for qualifying accidents. People who want a high potential limit for extensive eligible treatment. *Details checked using official resources, 9th September 2026. Product information and conditions can change. Get personalized quotes from several insurers using the same age, postcode, and coverage requirements before comparing value. These percentages and limits are not guaranteed payouts. Treatment must be eligible under the policy, while deductibles, exclusions, recognised tariffs, and payments from other insurance can reduce reimbursement. If you are looking for an expat-focused digital provider with English-language support and straightforward online sign-up, providers like Feather Insurance offer dedicated expat plans in Switzerland. Alternatively, international health insurance providers such as Allianz Care and Cigna Global offer flexible global plans with optional dental cover that suit globally mobile expats.