How do the Swiss abroad celebrate Swiss national day?

Whether they are in Canada or Singapore, the 776,300-strong Swiss abroad community come together to toast their roots on August 1.

Getting their hands on Swiss delicacies is a priority, as is meeting fellow citizens from the emigrant community. SWI swissinfo.ch asked them to send in videos of their celebration plans.

President’s message

Swiss President Guy Parmelin had a special message for the Swiss abroad community on August 1. He saw the occasion as an opportunity for the government to renew its bond with its citizens living overseas, especially in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, on a working visit to Southeast Asia, celebrated August 1 in Bangkok. He raised a toast to the Swiss abroad for helping nurture diversity and solidarity.

“The Swiss abroad are a symbol of diversity. They export Swiss values to the world and keep traditions alive in their new country. And they bring a piece of the world back to Switzerland. They create new wealth and contribute to diversity,” he said.

In his speech, the foreign minister thanked them for building and maintaining bridges between cultures and opening doors and hearts.

“You show that Switzerland is not where its borders are, but where the hearts of the Swiss beat,” he said.

Home comforts

If you’re a Swiss citizen living abroad or just a fan of all things Swiss let us know what “Swiss made” gadget, food or other product you absolutely can’t give up.