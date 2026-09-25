Legal cohabitation in Belgium for expats

Belgian authorities and your local municipality decide eligibility, document acceptance, and immigration outcomes. Belgium has three regions and a multilingual administration, so forms and document rules can differ by commune. Our guide compares legal cohabitation with marriage and de facto cohabitation, and covers what documents you may need, and where visa, tax, and inheritance questions matter.

Key takeaways Legal cohabitation, also called statutory cohabitation, is an official Belgian status for two people living together.

It is not limited to romantic couples. Some family members or other cohabitants can also use it.

It gives some legal protection, especially around the home and shared household costs, but it does not create the same status or protections as marriage.

De facto cohabitation is informal. Marriage changes civil status. Legal cohabitation sits in between.

A foreign registered partnership is not automatically treated as identical to Belgian legal cohabitation in every legal or immigration context.

Before you book an appointment, verify the latest document list, language, translation, and fee rules with your municipality or commune.

What legal cohabitation means in Belgium Belgian legal cohabitation is a federal civil-status framework for two people who live together and file a declaration with their municipality. Official English pages may call it legal cohabitation or statutory cohabitation. The Dutch term is wettelijk samenwone_n and the French term is _cohabitation légale. Many expats search for a registered partnership in Belgium, but that term can point to different legal concepts in other countries, so start with the Belgian label on the federal statutory cohabitation page. Legal cohabitation vs. marriage vs. de facto cohabitation If you’re not sure which route fits, ask how much legal protection you want and how formal you want the exit to be. For marriage details, see Expatica’s getting married in Belgium. Love, Marriage & Partnership Belgian weddings: how to get married in Belgium Read more Status How it starts What it gives Main limits How it ends De facto cohabitation You live together, no declaration Few automatic rights Little formal protection You separate or move Legal cohabitation Joint declaration to the municipality or commune Some protection for the home, household costs, and certain debts Does not equal marriage for all tax, inheritance, or survivor issues Joint or unilateral declaration, marriage, or death Marriage Marriage procedure and ceremony Stronger family, property, and survivor protections More formal duties and exit process Divorce or death *Details checked using official resources, 9th September 2026 – as rules change, get advice and look at live information before deciding on your preferred route Is a foreign registered partnership the same thing? Generally no. A foreign registered partnership should not be assumed to equal Belgian legal cohabitation for civil status, inheritance, tax, or immigration purposes. Belgium may treat the same partnership differently depending on whether the issue is civil status, inheritance, tax, or immigration. Your Europe’s guidance on registered partnerships also notes that recognition can vary by country and legal context. Editor in Belgium Claire Millard Insider Tip Belgium’s federal and regional pages may use different English labels for the same local concept, so always match the Dutch or French term on your commune’s website before booking an appointment.

Who can apply and what you need You usually need legal capacity, cannot already be married, and cannot already be in another legal cohabitation. In practice, the municipality will also expect you to live together at the same Belgian address. Many people assume this status is only for couples, but Belgian guidance also allows it for certain family members or other cohabitants. Same-sex couples can use legal cohabitation too, which is one reason the term registered partnership can mislead expats. Documents, translations, and proof of status Document lists vary by municipality. Flanders’ English guidance is a useful example, but not a national checklist. Valid ID or passport for both people

Proof of address or joint domicile, if your commune asks for it

Proof you are single, divorced, or widowed if the municipality cannot confirm civil status from Belgian registers

Foreign civil-status documents that may need legalization or an apostille

Certified translations into Dutch, French, or German if local rules require them

How to register legal cohabitation at your commune The process is local, not one nationwide form. You usually deal with the civil registry or population service at your municipality or commune, and the authority checks the legal conditions before recording the declaration. Fee rules and appointment systems can vary by local authority, so check your own commune’s live information. Once the declaration is accepted, you should receive confirmation that it has been recorded or acknowledged. Step-by-step: from appointment to registration 1 Check your municipality’s webpage and whether you need an appointment. 2 Gather IDs and any civil-status records, then check if older foreign documents must be renewed. 3 Confirm whether both people must attend in person and whether translations must match passport names exactly. 4 Sign the declaration and ask how the commune will confirm receipt or registration. 5 Keep a copy of the declaration, especially if you may later need it for housing, tax, or immigration paperwork.

What rights you get and what you do not Registration mainly changes things around the family home and household expenses. It gives moderate protection, but it is not full marriage equivalence. Many expats expect this status to create married-couple rights everywhere. It doesn’t. Tax, inheritance, pension, and immigration outcomes can still follow different rules. Housing, shared costs, and debts The clearest effects usually show up at home. Belgium’s federal rules cover protection for the shared home and certain household debts, which matters if one person owns the property or signs for routine living costs. One cohabitant cannot usually sell, gift, or mortgage the family home alone

Both partners are expected to contribute to household costs according to their circumstances

Some debts linked to cohabitation or children can create shared liability

Rent, utilities, and joint household purchases are the kinds of issues couples notice first Taxes, inheritance, and survivor protection Taxes: Legal cohabitation may affect how you file and how the household is assessed, but the result still depends on timing, income, dependents, and your wider situation. For the broader system, see Expatica’s taxes in Belgium. Taxes Taxes in Belgium Read more Inheritance and survivor protection: Legal cohabitation can bring some inheritance consequences, but it does not automatically mirror marriage, especially around survivor protection and estate planning. International couples, blended families, and anyone buying property should also review wills and estate planning in Belgium and think about whether a will is still needed.

What it can mean for visas and family reunification Domestic registration and immigration are related, but they are not the same thing. Legal cohabitation can matter for a residence route, yet it does not guarantee a visa or family reunification approval. Your immigration category shapes the outcome. Nationality, where the non-EU partner is applying from, the sponsor’s status, and the exact evidence rules all matter. Expatica’s family reunion visa guide for Belgium is a useful starting point, but you should still check the latest Immigration Office instructions before applying. Visas & Immigration The family reunion visa in Belgium Read more When foreign partnerships may be recognized for immigration Some foreign partnerships may be recognized more favorably for immigration purposes than others, but this is a high-risk area for assumptions. The Belgian Immigration Office D visa page separates intended legal cohabitation, family reunification, and proof of a stable relationship. If you already registered abroad, verify how that status is treated for your exact route before you rely on it. For example, the key question may be whether the partnership is treated like marriage for that procedure, or whether you still need extra proof that the relationship is stable and lasting. When you need proof of a durable relationship Where a partnership is not treated as marriage-equivalent, authorities may ask for proof that the relationship is real and lasting. This is different from domestic registration, which is why the immigration route can feel stricter. Evidence that you have lived together

Records of regular contact and in-person meetings

Proof of a shared child or other strong family tie

What international couples should sort out next After the declaration, the next admin can be less obvious. You may need to update housing, tax, employer, insurance, or residence records, and cross-border couples often need a plan for paying Belgian costs from abroad. If one partner is paid in another currency, a multi-currency account or transparent transfer option can help with holding euros, paying Belgian admin or notary costs, and managing shared expenses without relying only on a major local bank such as KBC, BNP Paribas Fortis, or Belfius. If you also need local banking, Expatica’s guide to opening a bank account in Belgium covers the basics. Banking How to open a bank account in Belgium in 2026 Read more Some tasks which you may need to tackle include: Update any residence, tax, employer, or insurance records that depend on household status

Review who is named on the lease, mortgage, and utility contracts

Decide whether you need a will or a cohabitation agreement

Set up a clear plan for shared euro expenses and transfers from abroad Manage shared expat finances seamlessly with Wise Setting up legal cohabitation in Belgium often involves managing joint household costs, official notary fees, and cross-border currency transfers. With a Wise multi-currency account, you can hold euros alongside 40+ currencies, pay local Belgian bills easily, and convert money using transparent mid-market exchange rates. Open a Wise account No commitment required When a cohabitation agreement or will may help The declaration itself may be enough for some couples, but it is often not enough when money, children, or property arrangements are uneven. That can happen if one person pays more toward a home, if you are buying property, or if one partner wants clearer planning for children from a previous relationship. A cohabitation agreement can cover practical property and household arrangements, and Belgium’s federal guidance says it must be made before a notary. notaire.be lists licensed Belgian notaries and explains when formal planning may be needed.