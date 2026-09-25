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Buying & Selling

International mortgage lenders in Australia

This guide explains the main international mortgage options in Australia—including local banks, specialist brokers, and offshore or home-country financing—and how factors like residency, visa status, property type, income, deposit, credit history, and cross-border payments can shape lender assessments and the application process.

Roy Pallas
Written by
Jonathan Rigottier
Reviewed by
Last updated

Finding a mortgage in Australia as an expat can feel complex when your finances span more than one country—whether that’s foreign income, a temporary visa, or limited local credit history. “International mortgage lenders” is a broad label that may include Australian banks, specialist brokers, and offshore or home-country funding options. This guide breaks down the main routes, what lenders typically review, and how factors like residency, property type, deposit size, and FX payments can shape your application.

This article is for general information only and not financial, mortgage, legal, tax, immigration, or investment advice, and rules and lender policies should be checked before you apply.

Key takeaways

  • Start with the route that fits your case: a major local bank for simpler Australian income, a broker for complexity, and offshore funding only for niche cases.
  • Check property rules before full loan applications, because lender appetite matters only if the purchase itself is allowed.
  • Larger deposits usually widen lender choice and can reduce the chance that lender’s mortgage insurance becomes part of the cost.
  • Verify brokers on ASIC’s registers and compare written proposals, not just marketing claims.
  • If money crosses currencies, compare the total AUD received, not only the transfer fee.

Manage cross-border mortgage costs with Wise

Shopping for an expat mortgage often means moving money from abroad for a deposit, fees, or ongoing repayments. Wise isn’t a mortgage lender, but it can help you hold and convert multiple currencies and send AUD to your Australian account or approved recipient, so you can compare the total AUD received before you pay.

This guide compares lender routes rather than repeating the wider mortgages in Australia or buying property in Australia basics, and it shows where Wise may fit on the payment side of a purchase.

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Can expats in Australia use international mortgage lenders?

Yes, but the workable route depends on your status and finances. Some expats qualify with an Australian lender, others need a broker, and a smaller group need offshore or home-country funding.

In practice, international mortgage lenders can mean a local bank that accepts non-resident cases, a broker with several lender options, or an overseas route when Australian policy is too tight. The same foreign salary can be assessed very differently once currency haircuts and tax assumptions are applied.

  • Australian bank route: more likely with stable AUD income and a standard owner-occupier purchase
  • Specialist broker route: more useful with foreign income, visa complexity, or mixed documentation
  • Offshore or private banking route: more likely if you have substantial assets or home-country collateral
  • Home-country borrowing route: sometimes useful when Australian policy is limited

How lender routes compare in Australia

Choose the route that fits your documents first. A common mistake is comparing a major bank’s advertised rate with a niche expat loan you were unlikely to qualify for.

Lender routeBest forCommon advantageCommon trade-off
Major local bank directStable AUD income and simpler casesDirect process, familiar loan featuresLess flexible for foreign income
Specialist expat mortgage brokerForeign income, temporary visas, mixed documentsMore lender policy optionsYou must check licence, coverage, and pay structure
Offshore or international lenderHigh-net-worth or cross-border structuresMay accept overseas assetsMore niche and not necessarily cheaper
Home-country borrowing or equity releaseStrong home-country assets or creditMay provide an alternative when Australian lender policy is restrictive, while Australian property rules still applyAdds currency and legal complexity

Australian bank, specialist broker, or offshore lender?

Test the route most likely to give you a clear first answer.

  • Check major local banks such as Commonwealth Bank, Westpac, NAB, ANZ, or Macquarie if your status, income, and documents fit their current eligibility policies.
  • Go to a specialist broker first if you are paid abroad, rely on bonuses, or want a faster read on several lender policies.
  • Keep offshore lending in reserve for cases built around collateral, wealth profile, or cross-border structure.

What lenders will assess before offering an expat mortgage

Lenders usually ask three things first: can you buy the property, can you prove the income, and will the loan still look safe if conditions change? Broad eligibility does not mean every lender will view the file the same way.

  • Visa or residency status
  • Property type and intended use
  • Income source, currency, and employment type
  • Deposit size, LVR, and savings history
  • Australian and overseas credit history, debts, and document quality

Visa status and property rules

Mortgage availability sits on top of property eligibility. A lender may like your income and still stop if your visa status or property type does not fit Australia’s foreign investment rules.

Australian citizens and permanent residents usually have the broadest lender choice. Temporary residents and foreign investors often face tighter policy, and the property itself can be the deciding factor.

Foreign income, currency, and credit history

A foreign-income mortgage application in Australia is usually assessed through lender-specific serviceability rules rather than a simple currency conversion. Lenders may apply different policies to foreign-currency income, bonuses, and self-employed earnings, and may ask for additional supporting documents.

Clean documents matter. Banked income, matching tax records, and clear explanations of liabilities can matter as much as salary size, and some lenders are far stricter on bonuses or less common currencies than others.

  • Recent payslips, contracts, and tax returns that match the income claimed
  • Stable income landing in bank statements, plus evidence of how debts are serviced
  • Certified translations or support letters for documents that are hard to interpret

What property can foreigners and temporary residents buy in Australia?

As checked against official foreign investment guidance in August 2026, Australia generally channels foreign investment toward housing that adds stock. Confirm property eligibility before paying for valuations, legal work, or a full loan application.

  • New dwellings: usually the clearest route for foreign investors.
  • Near-new dwellings: may be available through approved developer arrangements if the approval structure fits.
  • Vacant land for residential development: usually comes with building conditions.
  • Established dwellings: current restrictions and limited exceptions need extra care.

FIRB approval and established dwelling restrictions

  • Check the current rules: residential foreign investment rules can change, so do not treat any summary as permanent.
  • Where applications go: residential applications and fees are handled through ATO Online services for foreign investors.
  • Established dwellings: from 1 April 2025 to 30 June 2029, foreign investors are generally prohibited from buying established dwellings, with limited exceptions.

Deposit, borrowing power, and total costs

The interest rate is only one part of affordability. You need enough cash for the deposit, a lender buffer for repayments, possible lender’s mortgage insurance costs, legal fees, transfer duty, and the ongoing property taxes in Australia.

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Budget for cash needs beyond the deposit itself. If some money is coming from abroad, allow for exchange-rate movement and payment timing as well.

  • Deposit source and how quickly funds can reach Australia
  • Transfer duty and any foreign purchaser surcharge
  • FIRB or related compliance costs, if relevant
  • Conveyancer, valuation, inspection, and lender fees
  • Repayments under a higher-rate stress test

Deposit, LVR, and lender’s mortgage insurance

LVR, or loan-to-value ratio, is your loan compared with the property value. A higher deposit usually lowers the LVR, widens lender choice, and can improve pricing, but there is no universal expat threshold.

  • Lower LVR usually makes a case easier to place.
  • Lender’s mortgage insurance may apply where the lender sees more risk, often above 80% LVR.
  • Ask whether expat cases are treated differently from equivalent local cases.

Fees, stamp duty, and foreign-buyer surcharges

  • Transfer duty, which varies by state or territory
  • Foreign purchaser surcharge where relevant, especially in New South Wales, Victoria, and Queensland
  • FIRB or application-related costs where relevant
  • Conveyancing, searches, valuation, building, and pest inspections
  • Lender establishment, settlement, or ongoing account fees
  • If deposit money or fees are coming from abroad, compare the total AUD received after conversion and transfer costs. A Wise account can help with that money movement, but it sits on the payment side, not the lending side.

How to compare international mortgage lenders safely

Compare lenders using the same checklist each time, and get written confirmation where policy is unclear.

  1. Residency and legal fit: will the lender accept your visa status and property type?
  2. Income and currency fit: which currencies are accepted, and how are bonuses or self-employed income treated?
  3. Deposit and LVR rules: what minimum deposit is expected, and does expat policy differ?
  4. Price: compare rate structure, lender fees, and break or extra-repayment costs.
  5. Features and timing: ask about offset accounts, redraw, pre-approval conditions, and what can slow settlement.
  6. Verification: check the broker or credit licence holder on ASIC Professional Registers Search.

How the application process works

1

Confirm property eligibility and foreign investment rules.

2

Estimate borrowing power and total cash needed.

3

Gather ID, visa, income, tax, deposit, and debt documents.

4

Compare a bank route, a broker route, and any realistic offshore alternative.

5

Seek pre-approval once the route and property type look viable.

6

Choose the property and move to valuation and full credit assessment.

7

Progress to formal approval, legal checks, and settlement planning.

8

Send funds in time for completion, allowing extra time if documents or money are crossing borders.

Documents to prepare

  • Passport, Australian ID if available, and tax file number if requested
  • Visa or residency evidence, plus joint-applicant documents if relevant
  • Income pack, including payslips, contracts, tax returns, or company accounts
  • Bank statements, proof of deposit, and current debts, especially if your Australian credit score is still thin
  • Property details if known, plus certified translations or support letters for overseas documents
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Approval, valuation, and settlement timeline

After pre-approval, the lender still reviews the property, valuation, and full documents before final approval. Conditional approval can bring extra questions, especially with foreign or self-employed income.

Delays often come from overseas documents, extra eligibility checks, or late movement of funds into Australia. If you still need to open a bank account in Australia for settlement or repayments, do that early. Wise can help manage the transfer, while the mortgage still comes from your lender.

Common mistakes and scams to avoid

  • Assuming finance approval settles the legal question: a lender can like the file even if the property is not the right one for your status.
  • Comparing only the headline rate: total cost also includes fees, insurance, duty, and any FX cost on deposit money.
  • Under-budgeting state charges: New South Wales, Victoria, and Queensland can produce very different upfront bills.
  • Skipping licence checks: verify registration and ask how the broker is paid.
  • Rushing large transfers: confirm the conveyancer’s or solicitor’s bank details through an independently checked phone number before sending funds.
  • Ignoring currency timing: a small FX move on a large deposit can change the real purchase cost.

Managing deposits and repayments across currencies with a Wise account

Wise does not provide mortgages, home loans, or mortgage advice. It is an international money transfer and multi-currency account provider that can help you hold money in multiple currencies, convert funds into AUD, and organise property-related payments.

That can help if your deposit is coming from abroad, if you need to cover legal or valuation costs before settlement, or if some income stays in another currency after the loan starts. If you are comparing cash-management options rather than lenders, an Australian multi-currency account can be easier to benchmark against your bank’s FX charges.

  • Hold AUD alongside other currencies while you prepare for deposit, duty, or fee payments
  • See conversion pricing separately and compare the final AUD outcome before you send
  • Move money to your own Australian account or an approved property recipient after independently checking the payment details

If you want to compare provider costs, check Wise pricing for Australia and current limits before you send a large amount.

Wise-style app interface showing multiple currency balances and an AUD to EUR money transfer.
Example of a multi-currency travel money interface showing balances in AUD, GBP, EUR, USD, and SGD, alongside an AUD to EUR transfer.

Conclusion

International mortgage lending in Australia is less about finding one special expat loan and more about matching your status, income, documents, deposit, and property type to the right lending route. Check property eligibility before committing to loan costs, compare written lender or broker terms on the same basis, and budget for duty, legal fees, and cross-border payment costs as well as the mortgage itself. If your case involves foreign income or complex residency status, expect lender policies to vary and verify the professionals you use before proceeding.

FAQ

Frequently asked questions about international mortgage lenders in Australia

Can foreigners get a mortgage in Australia?

Some foreigners and temporary residents can get a foreign-buyer home loan from an Australian lender, but borrowing depends on both property eligibility and lender policy. Check the property rules first, then test bank and broker appetite for your visa, income, and deposit.

Can I use foreign income for an Australian mortgage?

Some lenders do accept foreign income for an Australian mortgage, although treatment varies by currency, pay type, tax status, and documents. Ask how bonuses, self-employed income, and exchange-rate haircuts are assessed.

How much deposit do expats usually need for a mortgage in Australia?

There is no single expat benchmark. Deposit needs vary by lender, borrower profile, property type, and whether lender’s mortgage insurance rules apply to your case.

Do I need FIRB approval before applying for a mortgage?

Approval depends on your status and the property type, so check the official guidance early. A FIRB-related mortgage issue can change whether the purchase is possible at all.

Should I use a mortgage broker in Australia?

A mortgage broker for expats in Australia can be helpful if your income, documents, or visa are complex, because a broker can filter lender policies faster than a single bank branch. Verify the broker on the ASIC registers and ask how they are paid before you proceed.

Sources

Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.

  1. Buying rules, current restrictions, and residential land guidance, Foreign investment in Australia — Residential land
  2. Residential real estate guidance, including when approval may be required, Foreign investment in Australia — Residential real estate
  3. Residential applications and foreign-investor compliance services, Australian Taxation Office — Online services for foreign investors
  4. Budgeting, deposit planning, borrowing, and settlement guidance, Moneysmart — Buying a house
  5. Mortgage broker questions, commissions, and comparison guidance, Moneysmart — Using a mortgage broker
  6. Repayment and rate-sensitivity calculations, Moneysmart — Mortgage calculator
  7. Checks for credit representatives and licence holders, ASIC — Professional Registers Search
  8. Official housing and lending interest-rate statistics, Reserve Bank of Australia — Interest rates
  9. Foreign purchaser surcharge duty rules and current surcharge rate, Revenue NSW — Surcharge purchaser duty
  10. Foreign purchaser additional duty rules and current additional duty rate, State Revenue Office Victoria — Foreign purchaser additional duty
  11. Additional Foreign Acquirer Duty rules for residential land, Queensland Revenue Office — Additional Foreign Acquirer Duty
  12. Financial dispute resolution if a complaint is not resolved with the firm, Australian Financial Complaints Authority
Roy Pallas

About the author

Originally from France and now based in Tallinn after spending several years in Germany, Roy Pallas is a writer, blogger, editor, and video content creator with more than a decade of experience in digital publishing. Since 2012, he has been creating, editing, and managing educational content across blogs, email campaigns, social media, and video platforms. He also has a background as an artist and drawing instructor, which brings a strong visual and creative dimension to his work.

More articles by Roy Pallas
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