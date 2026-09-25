International mortgage lenders in Australia

Buying & Selling
This guide explains the main international mortgage options in Australia—including local banks, specialist brokers, and offshore or home-country financing—and how factors like residency, visa status, property type, income, deposit, credit history, and cross-border payments can shape lender assessments and the application process.
Finding a mortgage in Australia as an expat can feel complex when your finances span more than one country—whether that’s foreign income, a temporary visa, or limited local credit history. “International mortgage lenders” is a broad label that may include Australian banks, specialist brokers, and offshore or home-country funding options. This guide breaks down the main routes, what lenders typically review, and how factors like residency, property type, deposit size, and FX payments can shape your application.
This article is for general information only and not financial, mortgage, legal, tax, immigration, or investment advice, and rules and lender policies should be checked before you apply.
Shopping for an expat mortgage often means moving money from abroad for a deposit, fees, or ongoing repayments. Wise isn’t a mortgage lender, but it can help you hold and convert multiple currencies and send AUD to your Australian account or approved recipient, so you can compare the total AUD received before you pay.
This guide compares lender routes rather than repeating the wider mortgages in Australia or buying property in Australia basics, and it shows where Wise may fit on the payment side of a purchase.
Yes, but the workable route depends on your status and finances. Some expats qualify with an Australian lender, others need a broker, and a smaller group need offshore or home-country funding.
In practice, international mortgage lenders can mean a local bank that accepts non-resident cases, a broker with several lender options, or an overseas route when Australian policy is too tight. The same foreign salary can be assessed very differently once currency haircuts and tax assumptions are applied.
Choose the route that fits your documents first. A common mistake is comparing a major bank’s advertised rate with a niche expat loan you were unlikely to qualify for.
|Lender route
|Best for
|Common advantage
|Common trade-off
|Major local bank direct
|Stable AUD income and simpler cases
|Direct process, familiar loan features
|Less flexible for foreign income
|Specialist expat mortgage broker
|Foreign income, temporary visas, mixed documents
|More lender policy options
|You must check licence, coverage, and pay structure
|Offshore or international lender
|High-net-worth or cross-border structures
|May accept overseas assets
|More niche and not necessarily cheaper
|Home-country borrowing or equity release
|Strong home-country assets or credit
|May provide an alternative when Australian lender policy is restrictive, while Australian property rules still apply
|Adds currency and legal complexity
Test the route most likely to give you a clear first answer.
Lenders usually ask three things first: can you buy the property, can you prove the income, and will the loan still look safe if conditions change? Broad eligibility does not mean every lender will view the file the same way.
Mortgage availability sits on top of property eligibility. A lender may like your income and still stop if your visa status or property type does not fit Australia’s foreign investment rules.
Australian citizens and permanent residents usually have the broadest lender choice. Temporary residents and foreign investors often face tighter policy, and the property itself can be the deciding factor.
A foreign-income mortgage application in Australia is usually assessed through lender-specific serviceability rules rather than a simple currency conversion. Lenders may apply different policies to foreign-currency income, bonuses, and self-employed earnings, and may ask for additional supporting documents.
Clean documents matter. Banked income, matching tax records, and clear explanations of liabilities can matter as much as salary size, and some lenders are far stricter on bonuses or less common currencies than others.
As checked against official foreign investment guidance in August 2026, Australia generally channels foreign investment toward housing that adds stock. Confirm property eligibility before paying for valuations, legal work, or a full loan application.
The interest rate is only one part of affordability. You need enough cash for the deposit, a lender buffer for repayments, possible lender’s mortgage insurance costs, legal fees, transfer duty, and the ongoing property taxes in Australia.
Budget for cash needs beyond the deposit itself. If some money is coming from abroad, allow for exchange-rate movement and payment timing as well.
LVR, or loan-to-value ratio, is your loan compared with the property value. A higher deposit usually lowers the LVR, widens lender choice, and can improve pricing, but there is no universal expat threshold.
Compare lenders using the same checklist each time, and get written confirmation where policy is unclear.
Confirm property eligibility and foreign investment rules.
Estimate borrowing power and total cash needed.
Gather ID, visa, income, tax, deposit, and debt documents.
Compare a bank route, a broker route, and any realistic offshore alternative.
Seek pre-approval once the route and property type look viable.
Choose the property and move to valuation and full credit assessment.
Progress to formal approval, legal checks, and settlement planning.
Send funds in time for completion, allowing extra time if documents or money are crossing borders.
After pre-approval, the lender still reviews the property, valuation, and full documents before final approval. Conditional approval can bring extra questions, especially with foreign or self-employed income.
Delays often come from overseas documents, extra eligibility checks, or late movement of funds into Australia. If you still need to open a bank account in Australia for settlement or repayments, do that early. Wise can help manage the transfer, while the mortgage still comes from your lender.
Wise does not provide mortgages, home loans, or mortgage advice. It is an international money transfer and multi-currency account provider that can help you hold money in multiple currencies, convert funds into AUD, and organise property-related payments.
That can help if your deposit is coming from abroad, if you need to cover legal or valuation costs before settlement, or if some income stays in another currency after the loan starts. If you are comparing cash-management options rather than lenders, an Australian multi-currency account can be easier to benchmark against your bank’s FX charges.
If you want to compare provider costs, check Wise pricing for Australia and current limits before you send a large amount.
International mortgage lending in Australia is less about finding one special expat loan and more about matching your status, income, documents, deposit, and property type to the right lending route. Check property eligibility before committing to loan costs, compare written lender or broker terms on the same basis, and budget for duty, legal fees, and cross-border payment costs as well as the mortgage itself. If your case involves foreign income or complex residency status, expect lender policies to vary and verify the professionals you use before proceeding.
FAQ
Some foreigners and temporary residents can get a foreign-buyer home loan from an Australian lender, but borrowing depends on both property eligibility and lender policy. Check the property rules first, then test bank and broker appetite for your visa, income, and deposit.
Some lenders do accept foreign income for an Australian mortgage, although treatment varies by currency, pay type, tax status, and documents. Ask how bonuses, self-employed income, and exchange-rate haircuts are assessed.
There is no single expat benchmark. Deposit needs vary by lender, borrower profile, property type, and whether lender’s mortgage insurance rules apply to your case.
Approval depends on your status and the property type, so check the official guidance early. A FIRB-related mortgage issue can change whether the purchase is possible at all.
A mortgage broker for expats in Australia can be helpful if your income, documents, or visa are complex, because a broker can filter lender policies faster than a single bank branch. Verify the broker on the ASIC registers and ask how they are paid before you proceed.
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
Did you find this guide helpful?