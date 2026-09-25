International mortgage lenders in Australia

Finding a mortgage in Australia as an expat can feel complex when your finances span more than one country—whether that’s foreign income, a temporary visa, or limited local credit history. “International mortgage lenders” is a broad label that may include Australian banks, specialist brokers, and offshore or home-country funding options. This guide breaks down the main routes, what lenders typically review, and how factors like residency, property type, deposit size, and FX payments can shape your application. This article is for general information only and not financial, mortgage, legal, tax, immigration, or investment advice, and rules and lender policies should be checked before you apply.

Key takeaways Start with the route that fits your case: a major local bank for simpler Australian income, a broker for complexity, and offshore funding only for niche cases.

Check property rules before full loan applications, because lender appetite matters only if the purchase itself is allowed.

Larger deposits usually widen lender choice and can reduce the chance that lender’s mortgage insurance becomes part of the cost.

Verify brokers on ASIC’s registers and compare written proposals, not just marketing claims.

If money crosses currencies, compare the total AUD received, not only the transfer fee. Manage cross-border mortgage costs with Wise Shopping for an expat mortgage often means moving money from abroad for a deposit, fees, or ongoing repayments. Wise isn’t a mortgage lender, but it can help you hold and convert multiple currencies and send AUD to your Australian account or approved recipient, so you can compare the total AUD received before you pay. Open a Wise account This guide compares lender routes rather than repeating the wider mortgages in Australia or buying property in Australia basics, and it shows where Wise may fit on the payment side of a purchase. Buying & Selling Mortgages in Australia: guide for expats in 2026 Read more

Can expats in Australia use international mortgage lenders? Yes, but the workable route depends on your status and finances. Some expats qualify with an Australian lender, others need a broker, and a smaller group need offshore or home-country funding. In practice, international mortgage lenders can mean a local bank that accepts non-resident cases, a broker with several lender options, or an overseas route when Australian policy is too tight. The same foreign salary can be assessed very differently once currency haircuts and tax assumptions are applied. Australian bank route: more likely with stable AUD income and a standard owner-occupier purchase

more likely with stable AUD income and a standard owner-occupier purchase Specialist broker route: more useful with foreign income, visa complexity, or mixed documentation

more useful with foreign income, visa complexity, or mixed documentation Offshore or private banking route: more likely if you have substantial assets or home-country collateral

more likely if you have substantial assets or home-country collateral Home-country borrowing route: sometimes useful when Australian policy is limited

How lender routes compare in Australia Choose the route that fits your documents first. A common mistake is comparing a major bank’s advertised rate with a niche expat loan you were unlikely to qualify for. Lender route Best for Common advantage Common trade-off Major local bank direct Stable AUD income and simpler cases Direct process, familiar loan features Less flexible for foreign income Specialist expat mortgage broker Foreign income, temporary visas, mixed documents More lender policy options You must check licence, coverage, and pay structure Offshore or international lender High-net-worth or cross-border structures May accept overseas assets More niche and not necessarily cheaper Home-country borrowing or equity release Strong home-country assets or credit May provide an alternative when Australian lender policy is restrictive, while Australian property rules still apply Adds currency and legal complexity Australian bank, specialist broker, or offshore lender? Test the route most likely to give you a clear first answer. Check major local banks such as Commonwealth Bank, Westpac, NAB, ANZ, or Macquarie if your status, income, and documents fit their current eligibility policies.

Go to a specialist broker first if you are paid abroad, rely on bonuses, or want a faster read on several lender policies.

Keep offshore lending in reserve for cases built around collateral, wealth profile, or cross-border structure.

What lenders will assess before offering an expat mortgage Lenders usually ask three things first: can you buy the property, can you prove the income, and will the loan still look safe if conditions change? Broad eligibility does not mean every lender will view the file the same way. Visa or residency status

Property type and intended use

Income source, currency, and employment type

Deposit size, LVR, and savings history

Australian and overseas credit history, debts, and document quality Visa status and property rules Mortgage availability sits on top of property eligibility. A lender may like your income and still stop if your visa status or property type does not fit Australia’s foreign investment rules. Australian citizens and permanent residents usually have the broadest lender choice. Temporary residents and foreign investors often face tighter policy, and the property itself can be the deciding factor. Foreign income, currency, and credit history A foreign-income mortgage application in Australia is usually assessed through lender-specific serviceability rules rather than a simple currency conversion. Lenders may apply different policies to foreign-currency income, bonuses, and self-employed earnings, and may ask for additional supporting documents. Clean documents matter. Banked income, matching tax records, and clear explanations of liabilities can matter as much as salary size, and some lenders are far stricter on bonuses or less common currencies than others. Recent payslips, contracts, and tax returns that match the income claimed

Stable income landing in bank statements, plus evidence of how debts are serviced

Certified translations or support letters for documents that are hard to interpret

What property can foreigners and temporary residents buy in Australia? As checked against official foreign investment guidance in August 2026, Australia generally channels foreign investment toward housing that adds stock. Confirm property eligibility before paying for valuations, legal work, or a full loan application. New dwellings: usually the clearest route for foreign investors.

usually the clearest route for foreign investors. Near-new dwellings: may be available through approved developer arrangements if the approval structure fits.

may be available through approved developer arrangements if the approval structure fits. Vacant land for residential development: usually comes with building conditions.

usually comes with building conditions. Established dwellings: current restrictions and limited exceptions need extra care. FIRB approval and established dwelling restrictions Check the current rules: residential foreign investment rules can change, so do not treat any summary as permanent.

residential foreign investment rules can change, so do not treat any summary as permanent. Where applications go: residential applications and fees are handled through ATO Online services for foreign investors.

residential applications and fees are handled through ATO Online services for foreign investors. Established dwellings: from 1 April 2025 to 30 June 2029, foreign investors are generally prohibited from buying established dwellings, with limited exceptions.

Deposit, borrowing power, and total costs The interest rate is only one part of affordability. You need enough cash for the deposit, a lender buffer for repayments, possible lender’s mortgage insurance costs, legal fees, transfer duty, and the ongoing property taxes in Australia. Buying & Selling Property taxes in Australia: is it expensive to buy property? Read more Budget for cash needs beyond the deposit itself. If some money is coming from abroad, allow for exchange-rate movement and payment timing as well. Deposit source and how quickly funds can reach Australia

Transfer duty and any foreign purchaser surcharge

FIRB or related compliance costs, if relevant

Conveyancer, valuation, inspection, and lender fees

Repayments under a higher-rate stress test Deposit, LVR, and lender’s mortgage insurance LVR, or loan-to-value ratio, is your loan compared with the property value. A higher deposit usually lowers the LVR, widens lender choice, and can improve pricing, but there is no universal expat threshold. Lower LVR usually makes a case easier to place.

Lender’s mortgage insurance may apply where the lender sees more risk, often above 80% LVR.

Ask whether expat cases are treated differently from equivalent local cases. Fees, stamp duty, and foreign-buyer surcharges Transfer duty, which varies by state or territory

Foreign purchaser surcharge where relevant, especially in New South Wales, Victoria, and Queensland

FIRB or application-related costs where relevant

Conveyancing, searches, valuation, building, and pest inspections

Lender establishment, settlement, or ongoing account fees

If deposit money or fees are coming from abroad, compare the total AUD received after conversion and transfer costs. A Wise account can help with that money movement, but it sits on the payment side, not the lending side.

How to compare international mortgage lenders safely Compare lenders using the same checklist each time, and get written confirmation where policy is unclear. Residency and legal fit: will the lender accept your visa status and property type? Income and currency fit: which currencies are accepted, and how are bonuses or self-employed income treated? Deposit and LVR rules: what minimum deposit is expected, and does expat policy differ? Price: compare rate structure, lender fees, and break or extra-repayment costs. Features and timing: ask about offset accounts, redraw, pre-approval conditions, and what can slow settlement. Verification: check the broker or credit licence holder on ASIC Professional Registers Search.

How the application process works 1 Confirm property eligibility and foreign investment rules. 2 Estimate borrowing power and total cash needed. 3 Gather ID, visa, income, tax, deposit, and debt documents. 4 Compare a bank route, a broker route, and any realistic offshore alternative. 5 Seek pre-approval once the route and property type look viable. 6 Choose the property and move to valuation and full credit assessment. 7 Progress to formal approval, legal checks, and settlement planning. 8 Send funds in time for completion, allowing extra time if documents or money are crossing borders. Documents to prepare Passport, Australian ID if available, and tax file number if requested

Visa or residency evidence, plus joint-applicant documents if relevant

Income pack, including payslips, contracts, tax returns, or company accounts

Bank statements, proof of deposit, and current debts, especially if your Australian credit score is still thin

Property details if known, plus certified translations or support letters for overseas documents Money Management How do credit scores work in Australia: Complete guide for expats Read more Approval, valuation, and settlement timeline After pre-approval, the lender still reviews the property, valuation, and full documents before final approval. Conditional approval can bring extra questions, especially with foreign or self-employed income. Delays often come from overseas documents, extra eligibility checks, or late movement of funds into Australia. If you still need to open a bank account in Australia for settlement or repayments, do that early. Wise can help manage the transfer, while the mortgage still comes from your lender.