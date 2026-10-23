DSCR loans for expats in the US: guide for investors

Buying a US rental property from abroad can be hard when lenders want W-2s, tax returns, and long US credit history. This DSCR (Debt Service Coverage Ratio) loan guide for expats explains a financing path that may fit investors with strong cash and a workable property but limited standard US income paperwork.
For readers still mapping the wider buying property in the US process, DSCR loans focus more on property rent than on personal salary. This guide covers the formula, common DSCR loan requirements, DSCR vs conventional borrowing, and how to plan documents and international transfers before closing.
Rules, rates, reserves, entity requirements, and state practices vary. This article is educational only and not personal mortgage, tax, legal, or investment advice.
Key takeaways
- A DSCR loan is a US investment property mortgage based mainly on rent coverage.
- It can suit expats and foreign nationals with limited US income paperwork.
- Rates, fees, reserves, and down payment needs can be higher than conventional loans.
- Foreign-national rules vary by lender, property type, entity structure, and state.
- If you’re moving money from overseas to the US to buy your new property, compare services including Wise against bank transfers to get the best available deal.
Wise Account for managing US property funds
- Compare currency conversion costs before moving money toward a US property purchase
- Manage eligible currencies while preparing your funding schedule
- Confirm with your lender and title company which accounts and transfer methods they accept
What a DSCR loan means for expat investors
A DSCR loan for investment property is usually built for rentals, not an owner-occupied home. Many programs sit in the non-QM (non-qualified mortgage) market, which lets lenders use alternative underwriting rules instead of the standard model used by major US banks such as Chase, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo.
You may also see the phrase no income verification mortgage. One thing worth knowing is that this is only partly true. The lender may rely less on personal income documents, but you still need to show identity, assets, source of funds, and property eligibility.
What DSCR really measures
DSCR stands for debt service coverage ratio. In simple terms, it asks whether the property’s rent can cover the monthly debt payment.
A common question is why formulas look different online. In US residential lending, many DSCR programs use gross rent divided by PITIA, which means principal, interest, taxes, insurance, and association dues. This is one way of representing the main monthly costs of owning the property. Other brokers or providers may use NOI (net operating income) divided by total debt service.
Both approaches are intended to measure similar things, but the calculations can look different in practice. Ask which method a lender uses before comparing quotes.
Who these loans are for and not for
These loans can fit foreign nationals and expat investors buying a US rental, especially if US income documents or credit history are thin. They can also work for buyers using a limited liability company (LLC), although ownership and signing rules vary.
They are usually a weaker fit for a primary residence, a personal vacation home, or a property with rent that barely supports the payment. Unusual property types or weak reserve documentation may need a different mortgage route.
How DSCR is calculated on a US rental property
Most conversations about US DSCR loans start with a simple calculation: monthly rent divided by monthly PITIA.
As we saw above, PITIA means principal, interest, taxes, insurance, and, where relevant, association dues. If the result is 1.00, the rent roughly covers the payment. Above 1.00 gives more cushion, while below 1.00 may mean the property needs stronger offsets.
This is where expat buyers often get tripped up. If a property is vacant or newly rented, the lender may not have an in-place lease to use to add the rental income into the calculation. The appraisal may then include a comparable rent schedule instead, often called Form 1007, to estimate market rent.
What counts in the payment and in rent
PITIA usually includes the loan payment, property taxes, insurance, and any homeowners association (HOA) dues that affect monthly carrying cost. It is different from a broader cash flow model that may also discuss repairs, management, or vacancy.
Rent can come from an existing lease, appraised market rent, or, in some programs, short-term-rental data. Short-term-rental treatment varies widely, so ask early whether the lender uses lease rent, market rent, or a separate projection method.
Simple example for an expat buyer
Say a property has expected rent of 3,000 USD a month and PITIA of 2,400 USD. The DSCR is 1.25. If a larger down payment cuts PITIA to 2,250 USD, the DSCR rises to 1.33.
That matters because 2 lenders can look at the same property and price it differently based on the ratio, rent method, and reserve rules.
DSCR loan requirements for foreign nationals buying in the US
There is no single foreign-national checklist that works everywhere. Many lenders review the same categories, but thresholds move by program, property type, borrower profile, and state. As a broad guide, minimum acceptable DSCR may start around break-even, with down payments often starting around 20% to 30%.
The core question is whether the file is easy to underwrite. Lenders usually want a passport or other government ID, proof of funds, bank statements, an appraisal, and clear rent support. They may also review reserves, foreign credit references, or the wider asset picture even when US income is not the main driver.
|Requirement
|What to verify
|Identity
|Which passport, visa, or secondary ID documents are accepted
|Funds to close
|How the lender wants proof of down payment, closing costs, and reserves
|Rent support
|Whether DSCR uses an in-place lease, appraised market rent, or another method
|Entity setup
|Whether the loan closes in your own name or through an LLC
|Closing logistics
|Whether remote closing, notarization, and title steps work in the property state
Documents, reserves, and down payment
Expect to be asked for identity documents, recent bank statements, proof of funds, and an explanation for large deposits. If you borrow through an LLC, you may also need formation papers, an operating agreement, and tax ID documents.
Ask each lender how many months of reserves they want, whether offshore funds are acceptable, and whether translations or certified copies are required. Some lenders may also want funds moved into a US bank account before closing. If you need an individual taxpayer identification number (ITIN) or want to understand future filing duties, review Expatica’s income tax in the US guide and confirm the tax side with a US certified public accountant (CPA).
Property, entity, and eligibility rules to check
Confirm the eligible property type first. Many programs focus on single-family homes and other 1 to 4 unit residential rentals, and some add special rules for condos, mixed-use property, or short-term rentals.
Also ask whether the lender allows DSCR below 1.00, whether an LLC is required, and how remote signing works in the state where you are buying. When LLCs, visas, or ownership structure affect tax or liability planning, confirm the details with a US CPA, real-estate attorney, or licensed mortgage professional.
DSCR vs conventional loan: which fits an expat investor better?
If you are comparing DSCR with the broader mortgages in the US market, ask what part of your file is strongest. A DSCR loan can be more realistic when property cash flow is solid but your US income trail is thin. Conventional financing can still win if you have strong US wages, a good credit profile, and a property that fits mainstream rules.
|Feature
|DSCR loan
|Conventional investment loan
|Main qualification basis
|Property rent and DSCR
|Personal income, debts, and debt-to-income ratio (DTI)
|Typical documents
|Rent support, appraisal, assets, reserves
|W-2s, pay stubs, tax returns, credit
|Down payment and equity
|Often higher for foreign nationals
|Can be lower for stronger domestic files
|Rates and fees
|Often higher and more flexible by file
|Often lower if you fit standard rules
|Best fit
|Investor with strong property math
|Borrower with strong US income and credit
How to get a DSCR loan in the US step by step
Check the target property’s likely rent before you make an offer. Weak rent support can sink the file early.
Shortlist lenders that actually work with foreign-national or expat investor files. Then verify licensing through NMLS Consumer Access and ask how each lender calculates DSCR.
Get a rough prequalification based on price, expected rent, down payment, reserves, and structure. This shows whether the file should be in your own name or an LLC.
Put your documents in order early. Incomplete entity paperwork, unclear source-of-funds trails, and missing translations are common delay points.
Once under contract, expect the lender to order an appraisal and, when relevant, a comparable rent schedule. If appraised rent comes in below plan, your DSCR may change.
Review the rate lock, prepayment terms, reserves, and closing conditions early. A cheap headline rate can look different once points or escrows show up.
Read the closing disclosure carefully and confirm wiring steps with the title company. Before contacting lenders, have your ID, proof of funds, and entity papers ready.
Questions to ask lenders before you apply
- How do you calculate DSCR on this property, and what rent source do you use?
- What is your minimum reserve requirement, and can reserves stay offshore?
- Do you review foreign credit, assets, or both if US credit is limited?
- Do you require an LLC or other entity for this program?
- How do remote closings, notarization, and title funding work in this state?
Costs, rates, and cross-border issues to plan for
DSCR loan rates and fees are often higher than conventional pricing, but exact costs vary with loan-to-value ratio (LTV), DSCR, property type, reserves, credit, and lender.
Budget for appraisal, title and settlement charges, lender fees, escrows, possible entity costs, and required reserves. Ask for the fee structure in writing and confirm how large incoming international transfers are handled.
How to move your down payment and closing funds to the US
Mortgage qualification and funding logistics are not the same. You might qualify and still run into trouble if earnest money, down payment funds, or reserves arrive late or short after conversion.
If you need to move money into the US on a tight schedule, compare options for exchange-rate visibility, transfer timing, and proof of payment. Wise can be a practical option to compare for international money transfers to the US where available.
If you need a broader view of international money transfers in the US, compare payment routes before you are inside the final closing window.
If you need to send money to the US for a property purchase or related costs, compare Wise for international transfers before you book the wire.
FAQ
Frequently asked questions about DSCR loans for expats in the US
Can a foreign national get a DSCR loan in the US?
Yes, in many cases, but policies vary by lender. These loans are usually aimed at investment property, and lenders are likely to decide after a review of ID documents, proof of funds, reserves, rent coverage, and entity rules.
What DSCR ratio do lenders usually want?
Many programs look for around break-even or above as a starting point. Stronger ratios can improve pricing or flexibility, while weaker ratios may work only when other parts of the file are stronger.
Do DSCR loans require US income or a US credit score?
They are designed to rely more on property cash flow than personal income. Even so, some lenders still look at credit, assets, or the wider strength of the file, especially for foreign-national borrowers.
Can future rental income qualify for a DSCR loan?
Sometimes. Some lenders use appraised market rent or certain short-term-rental methods, while others prefer an in-place lease or apply tighter rules, so rent methodology should be one of your first lender questions.
Is a DSCR loan the same as a no income verification mortgage?
Not exactly. The phrase is common marketing shorthand, but DSCR underwriting is really property-based underwriting, not no-doc lending. You still need other documents and must satisfy lender rules.
Sources
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
- Individual taxpayer identification number, Internal Revenue Service
- FIRPTA withholding, Internal Revenue Service
- What is a debt-to-income ratio?, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
- Single-family comparable rent schedule, Fannie Mae
- NMLS Consumer Access, Nationwide Multistate Licensing System
- Foreign national DSCR loan, American Heritage Lending
- DSCR loans guide, HomeAbroad
- Ultimate guide to DSCR loans, Waltz