Mortgage without a Green Card in the US: Guide for expats

Buying a house without a green card is often possible, but your mortgage route depends on your status, income, credit profile, and how clearly you can document your funds. Below, you’ll see eligibility, mortgage types, paperwork, common costs, and how to move funds from abroad with fewer surprises. As lender-specific requirements, rates, down payment minimums, and document rules can change, you’ll still need to verify everything with a licensed lender before you proceed. This guide is general educational information, not financial, legal, tax, or immigration advice. Buying US property does not by itself give you a visa or green card.

Key takeaways Lawful presence matters more than citizenship alone for many lenders, but rules still vary by lender and loan program.

No US credit history can make approval harder, but some lenders may use foreign credit, nontraditional credit, or stronger reserves instead.

Different mortgage options may be available for visa holders using conventional loans, individual taxpayer identification number (ITIN) borrowers, and overseas foreign nationals.

Cash-to-close planning matters early because earnest money, reserves, and source-of-funds checks can delay an otherwise solid file. Managing your US home-buying funds with Wise Account Compare transfer fees and the exchange rate before moving your down payment to the US.

Hold and convert eligible currencies with Wise Account while planning your purchase.

Keep transfer records to help document the movement of funds for your lender. Explore international transfers with Wise

Can you get a mortgage without a green card? You may be able to get a mortgage without a green card, but the outcome of any application depends on the specific bank’s own policy as well as your personal situation. The US generally allows non-citizens to buy property, but owning real estate is only the first step. Mortgage approval depends on whether a lender is willing to accept your status, income, credit, down payment, and documentation. One thing worth knowing is that agency rules and lender rules are not identical. Fannie Mae’s guide for conventional loans says lawful permanent residents and non-permanent residents can be eligible under the same terms as US citizens, but the lender decides what documents it needs to prove legal presence. Question Short answer Can you buy a home without a green card? Usually yes. Can you get a mortgage without a green card? Often yes, but only through the right borrower category and lender. Is every loan program open to you? No. Federal Housing Administration (FHA) rules exclude non-permanent resident borrowers from the affected FHA-insured mortgage programs. Buying a home is not the same as qualifying for a loan There are no general federal restrictions on foreigners buying property in the US, although particular purchases may be subject to other applicable rules. However, the fact that you have legal permission to buy a home does not automatically mean a bank must lend to you. Ultimately, the bank’s own underwriting decides whether the lender believes you can repay the loan under its risk rules. Buying & Selling Mortgages in the US: A guide for expats Read more Choose your borrower lane first It’s helpful to understand that different mortgage options may apply depending on whether you’re a visa holder, ITIN borrower, or an overseas foreign national. This matters because the document list, credit expectations, and likely loan options change a lot depending on where you live, how you file taxes, and whether you earn in the US or abroad. Borrower category Typical fit First thing to confirm Visa holder US-based worker with valid status and usually a Social Security number (SSN) Lender accepts the exact visa type ITIN borrower US resident filing taxes with an ITIN, potentially with limited US credit Availability of ITIN owner-occupier loans Overseas foreign national Buyer living abroad and purchasing US property for personal use or investment Acceptance of foreign income and overseas assets

Mortgage options without a green card: loan types and lenders Lender rules can cover minimum credit score, reserves, visa expiration timing, or the way foreign income is verified. These rules are likely to dictate whether or not you’re a good candidate for any specific loan. Ask both major local banks and specialist lenders what they do with your exact case. Bank of America, Chase, and Wells Fargo may be options for simpler files, while specialist lenders and brokers often handle ITIN and foreign national cases that need more manual review. Many lenders say they work with non-citizen borrowers, but some only mean green card holders. Ask whether they underwrite your exact visa type or ITIN scenario before you agree to a hard credit pull. Route Best fit Common documents What usually matters most Conventional loan Visa holders living and earning in the US Passport, visa, SSN, pay stubs, W-2s or tax returns, bank statements US income continuity, credit, debt-to-income ratio (DTI), reserves ITIN loan US-based borrowers without an SSN Passport or other ID, ITIN, tax returns, bank statements, proof of address Tax filing history, larger cash buffer, lender specialization Foreign national or non-qualified mortgage (Non-QM) loan Buyers living abroad or with nonstandard income Passport, foreign income documents, asset statements, proof of funds Down payment, asset strength, translations, property use Visa holders using conventional loans Some mortgage options for visa holders look close to standard conventional lending. If you’re on an H-1B, L-1, or a similar work visa, live in the US, earn in dollars, and have a solid US credit history for mortgage checks, conventional financing may be possible. What lenders really want to see is stable income and status that appears likely to continue through the loan process. A recent job change, a visa close to expiration, or missing US credit can all create extra conditions, even when the base program itself allows non-permanent resident borrowers. ITIN borrowers and overseas foreign nationals An ITIN is an Internal Revenue Service (IRS) tax number for federal tax purposes only. It does not give you work authorization, immigration status, or Social Security benefits, which is why an ITIN loan is not the same thing as a standard visa-holder mortgage. ITIN loans usually fit people who live in the US, file taxes here, and need a mortgage without an SSN. A foreign national mortgage, on the other hand, is more often for a buyer living abroad who may use foreign income, foreign assets, and little or no US credit. Some of these loans sit in the Non-QM category, short for non-qualified mortgage, which means they do not have to fit standard agency underwriting rules. This is different from an investment-only loan that relies mainly on rental income. If you’re buying a home to live in, don’t assume the rules for overseas investors will apply to you.

What lenders check when you don’t have a green card Underwriting is the lender’s detailed risk review. In practice, most non-green-card borrowers are judged on the same big questions as everyone else, plus extra checks around status and funds. Identity and status: Your passport, visa, green card if applicable, SSN or ITIN, and proof you’re legally present where the program requires it

Your passport, visa, green card if applicable, SSN or ITIN, and proof you’re legally present where the program requires it Income stability: Pay history, job continuity, tax returns, and whether foreign income is easy to verify

Pay history, job continuity, tax returns, and whether foreign income is easy to verify Credit history: A US credit score or, with some lenders, alternative or international credit evidence

A US credit score or, with some lenders, alternative or international credit evidence Debt-to-income ratio (DTI): The relationship between monthly debt payments and gross monthly income

The relationship between monthly debt payments and gross monthly income Loan-to-value ratio (LTV): The relationship between the loan amount and property value

The relationship between the loan amount and property value Down payment, reserves, and source of funds: Particularly when money is moving from abroad

Particularly when money is moving from abroad Property use: Whether you’re buying an owner-occupied home, second home, or investment property A common point of confusion is source of funds. The same borrower can look stronger if the money is already in a US account with a clean paper trail than if it’s still overseas and moving at the last minute. For example, an H-1B borrower with 18 months of US credit and salary savings already in a US account may look straightforward, while the same borrower can face more questions if the funds arrive late from abroad. Your documents, credit profile, and source of funds Expect lenders to ask for ID, tax records, income proof, recent account statements, and sometimes translations. If your credit file is thin, some lenders may still look at rent, utilities, or international credit evidence, but you need to confirm that before applying. For help building a file locally, see How do credit scores work in the US: Complete guide for expats. For funds, clarity matters as much as balance size. If your down payment comes from salary savings, an asset sale, or a transfer from abroad, make sure the paper trail is easy to follow from origin to US account. Some lenders also want translated documents and proof that the money has already reached a US or state-regulated account before closing. Ask how long transferred funds need to sit in your account to count as seasoned assets, because moving money too late can delay closing. Banking How do credit scores work in the US: Complete guide for expats Read more

How to apply for a mortgage without a green card Applying for a mortgage without a green card involves 6 main stages, from choosing a lender that handles your immigration and financial profile to reviewing the final closing documents. 1 Confirm your borrower category and shortlist lenders. Before you share full financial information, check whether the lender or mortgage loan originator is licensed in your state through NMLS Consumer Access. 2 Get preapproval. Preapproval is a lender’s early view of how much you may be able to borrow based on your income, credit, debts, and documents. It is stronger than a casual quote, but it is not a final loan approval. 3 Prepare documents and funding early. This is the stage where translated records, foreign asset evidence, and proof of transfers can save time later. 4 Make an offer and review the Loan Estimate. If the seller accepts, your lender issues a formal estimate of the rate, fees, and cash needed. 5 Go through underwriting and appraisal. The appraisal checks the home’s value, while underwriting checks whether your file meets the lender’s rules. Expect follow-up questions if your income, visa timing, or transferred funds need more explanation. 6 Review the closing package and sign. Closing costs are the upfront lender, title, government, and settlement charges due before the loan finishes. Escrow is the account that may collect property taxes and homeowners insurance with your monthly payment. The CFPB says lenders must provide the Closing Disclosure three business days before scheduled closing, which gives you time to check cash to close, monthly payment, and fee changes. The timeline varies. Cases with overseas funds, foreign documents, or manual underwriting often take longer than a simple W-2 file with funds already in a US account. For the wider purchase timeline, see US Real Estate: Complete guide to buying property in the US.

What it may cost and what can go wrong Plan for more than the down payment. You may also need closing costs, mortgage insurance if your down payment is small, homeowners insurance, which protects the home itself, property taxes, and reserve funds that show you could still cover payments after closing. Property taxes and lender fees can vary a lot by state and county, so treat any quote as a snapshot, not a promise. If you want a bigger picture of US tax rules as an expat, see The tax system in the US: A complete guide for expats. For tax planning on a specific purchase or future sale, speak with a qualified tax professional. Some common pitfalls to avoid: Using a lender that advertises non-citizen loans but does not handle your actual status

Assuming buying a house without a green card means approval is automatic

Moving money from abroad without a clean paper trail

Waiting too long to ask about reserve or seasoning requirements