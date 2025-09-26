Best AUD accounts in the US

What is an AUD currency account? An AUD currency account is an account from a bank or a digital provider which lets you hold Australian dollars. All AUD accounts let you hold Australian dollars – but other features might vary quite a lot. Some AUD accounts are single currency options supporting AUD only, while others allow you to hold many other currencies including USD in the same account. You might also be able to earn interest, send payments, receive local AUD transfers or get a debit card, depending on the account you pick. Wise Account For convenient, cheap cross border transactions, check out Wise. Open a Wise account to hold and exchange AUD and 40+ other currencies, and order your Wise Multi-Currency Card to spend and withdraw in 150+ countries. Accounts offer ways to send money to 140+ countries and receive payments globally in USD, AUD and more with local or SWIFT account details. Go to website What can you do with an AUD account in the US? We’ll cover some of the most popular AUD account options available for US residents in this guide – but first, let’s look at why you might want one. Here are some common uses for an Australian dollar account: Hold and convert an AUD balance: Receive and hold AUD payments, or store up AUD in advance of paying a bill or taking a trip to Australia. You can convert to and from AUD conveniently in most Australian dollar accounts, in just a few taps of the provider’s app.

Spend and withdraw AUD: Accounts from providers like Wise and Revolut offer a debit card, which you can use to spend your AUD balance in Australia with no extra fees, or to make cash withdrawals in Australia and other countries easily. Types of AUD accounts AUD accounts have been designed to fit different customer needs, including options for daily use and others for saving and investing in foreign currencies as a diversification strategy. Generally the options available are either multi-currency products or single currency options – here's the lowdown on each. Multi currency accounts: Hold AUD along with anything from a handful to dozens of other currencies side by side in one account, to make it easier to track your overall balance, convert between currencies and make payments in the US, Australia and wherever else you may choose to. Wise Account: Hold 40+ currencies, and get local account details for receiving 8+ currencies including AUD, and SWIFT details for receiving 20+ currencies easily.

Revolut Account: Hold 25+ currencies with a linked debit card to spend and withdraw, and get SWIFT account details to receive Australian dollars to your account.

Airwallex Account: Business account supporting 20+ currencies including AUD and USD, with ways to receive customer bank and card payments online.

HSBC Global Money Account: Premium account supporting 8 currencies to send payments, including AUD and USD, with no HSBC transfer fees. Foreign currency accounts: Foreign currency accounts support only 1 currency – so in this case AUD – although you can often also open additional accounts in other currencies if you'd like to. These products often come from banks and are aimed at people who want to save or invest in a foreign currency. East West Bank Foreign Currency Account: Open Foreign Currency Demand Account and Foreign Currency Certificates of Deposit in AUD to diversify your savings.

Best AUD currency accounts in the US The good news is that there are quite a few options for AUD currency accounts in the US. However, this does also mean you’ll need to do some research to pick the right one for you. Providers like Wise or Revolut have multi-currency account and card services for individuals and businesses. These can be flexible to use, supporting many currencies – but you won’t get any branch or face to face support. Banks like HSBC or East West offer accounts for sending payments or saving. If you want to earn interest on your AUD savings, a bank foreign currency account may be a good fit, but you probably won’t get a debit card which means this account isn’t ideal for travel or daily use. Finally, providers like Wise, Revolut and Airwallex also have multi-currency business accounts which support AUD, USD and many other currencies for online, digital and other businesses. Here we’ve selected some different providers and banks offering AUD accounts in the US for personal and business use, looking at convenience, cost and customer intention. Read on to learn more about each and how their AUD account in the US works. 💡 At a glance Wise Account Hold and exchange AUD and 40+ other currencies, spend with a Wise Multi-Currency Card in 150+ countries, send and receive payments globally in USD, AUD and more. Revolut Account Choose from 3 different account plans which all offer a debit card, and support 25+ currencies for holding and withdrawal. Travel perks available on some account tiers. HSBC Global Money Account Hold and send payments in 8 currencies including AUD, for HSBC customers with Premier status which requires a minimum deposit of 100,000 USD or more. East West Bank Foreign Currency Account Foreign Currency Demand Account and Foreign Currency Certificates of Deposit in AUD alongside other global currencies, for customers who want to save or invest in AUD. Airwallex Account Business account supporting AUD, USD and 20+ other currencies for holding and exchange, with low conversion costs and great exchange rates. *Details correct at time of research – 19th August 2025 Wise Account Open a Wise Account online or in the Wise app, for personal or business use, and hold AUD alongside USD and 40+ other currencies all in the same account. You can exchange between currencies in the app with the mid-market rate and low, transparent fees, order an optional debit card for spending and cash withdrawals, and send and receive payments globally in USD, AUD and more. Accounts offer local and SWIFT details to receive payments, with no fee to receive AUD to your Wise account using your local account information. Hold and exchange AUD and 40+ other currencies

Mid-market currency exchange with low, transparent fees

Use your Wise Multi-Currency Card in 150+ countries for spending and cash withdrawals Features: Account opening fee: No opening fee for personal customers. Business customers pay 31 USD for full feature access*. No minimum balance

No opening fee for personal customers. Business customers pay 31 USD for full feature access*. No minimum balance Eligibility criteria: Available to residents of the US and many other countries and regions globally

Available to residents of the US and many other countries and regions globally Supported currencies: AUD, USD and 40+ other currencies

AUD, USD and 40+ other currencies Monthly fees: None

None Exchange rates: Mid-market exchange rates Open a Wise Account 🚀 *About Wise pricing: Please see Terms of Use for your region or visit Wise Fees & Pricing for the most up to date pricing and fee information. Revolut Account You can open 3 different types of Revolut Account as a personal customer in the US, with an additional 4 plan options for business customers. As a personal customer you can choose a Standard plan with no monthly fee, or upgrade to a plan with maintenance fees up to 16.99 USD/month. Higher tier plans offer more no fee transactions, discounts and perks – but all accounts have a linked debit card and ways to convert in the account between 25+ currencies including USD and AUD. You won’t get local account details to receive AUD payments, but you do get SWIFT account information to receive Australian dollars that way. Hold and exchange many currencies in the same account

Select your account plan based on your transaction needs

Personal and business services offered Features: Account opening fee: No opening fee, no minimum balance

No opening fee, no minimum balance Eligibility criteria: Available to residents of the US and many other countries and regions globally

Available to residents of the US and many other countries and regions globally Supported currencies: AUD, USD and 25+ other currencies

AUD, USD and 25+ other currencies Monthly fees: Personal customers pay 0 USD – 16.99 USD/month, business customers 10 USD – 140 USD/month

Personal customers pay 0 USD – 16.99 USD/month, business customers 10 USD – 140 USD/month Exchange rates: Weekday currency exchange uses the Revolut rate to plan limits, then fair usage fees of up to 0.5% apply. Weekend exchange may attract an extra fee up to 1%. HSBC Global Money Account You can open an HSBC Global Money Account if you already hold a Premier Checking Account with HSBC. This allows you to hold a balance in 8 currencies to send payments overseas more conveniently and with no HSBC fees to pay. Your HSBC Global Money Account account doesn’t offer a debit card, so this account is better suited to people paying international bills or investing abroad, rather than for day to day use. Hold a balance in 8 currencies including AUD and USD

Transfer from your account to other HSBC accounts and local or overseas bank accounts

No transfer fees when you spend money out of your account Features: Account opening fee: None

None Eligibility criteria: You must be an HSBC Premier customer, which requires you to meet eligibility criteria including holding a 100,000 USD or more deposit with HSBC.

You must be an HSBC Premier customer, which requires you to meet eligibility criteria including holding a 100,000 USD or more deposit with HSBC. Supported currencies: 8 currencies including AUD and USD

8 currencies including AUD and USD Monthly fees: None for the Global Money Account – fees may apply to your underlying checking account

None for the Global Money Account – fees may apply to your underlying checking account Exchange rates: HSBC rates – Global Money Account offers live, competitive rates you can see in the app East West Bank Foreign Currency Account AUD account Open an East West Bank Foreign Currency Account in 14 different currencies including AUD. Accounts are intended for savers, and can include easy access accounts and fixed term account products which often get a higher rate of interest. You’ll need a USD account with East West Bank to apply for this account, which does not come with a linked debit card. AUD, USD and many other popular global currencies offered

Earn interest on your AUD savings with easy access and term deposit accounts

Your money is held in the United States and FDIC insured Features: Account opening fee: None

None Eligibility criteria: You must have an East West USD account, which usually requires you to have an SSN or ITIN, proof of ID and proof of a US address

You must have an East West USD account, which usually requires you to have an SSN or ITIN, proof of ID and proof of a US address Supported currencies: 14 currencies including USD and AUD

14 currencies including USD and AUD Monthly fees: None for your AUD savings account – fees may apply for your underlying USD account

None for your AUD savings account – fees may apply for your underlying USD account Exchange rates: East West exchange rates which may include a markup Airwallex Business AUD Account If you need an AUD account for business purposes, an Airwallex Business AUD Account could help you take customer payments online, with corporate debit and expense cards for business spending online and in person. Airwallex accounts offer great exchange rates with low fees for exchange, making this a solid choice for ecommerce businesses in particular. Receive, hold, send and spend 20+ currencies

Take customer card payments online easily

Business features including batch payments, corporate cards, cashback on USD business spending and more Features Account opening fee: None

None Eligibility criteria: US business owners with eligible proof of address and ID, as well as business verification paperwork

US business owners with eligible proof of address and ID, as well as business verification paperwork Supported currencies: 20+ including USD and AUD

20+ including USD and AUD Monthly fees: 0 USD – 99 USD depending on plan

0 USD – 99 USD depending on plan Exchange rates: Interbank rates with a fee of 0.5% for major currencies and 1% for less commonly traded currencies

Fees for AUD accounts in the US Many AUD accounts in the US offer no ongoing fees and low transaction costs. But they’re not usually completely free. Instead, fees can apply depending on how you transact, and what balance you hold, for example. Before you sign up to any AUD account you’ll need to check through the fees for the types of transactions you make frequently – and any ongoing fees you need to pay – to make sure you understand your responsibilities. Here are some fees to look out for: Monthly maintenance fee: Ongoing fees which may be called maintenance or service fees can apply no matter how frequently you actually use your AUD account. This can drain your balance if you’re not expecting it. If you want an account with no monthly fee check out providers like Wise which don’t charge a maintenance fee.

Ongoing fees which may be called maintenance or service fees can apply no matter how frequently you actually use your AUD account. This can drain your balance if you’re not expecting it. If you want an account with no monthly fee check out providers like Wise which don’t charge a maintenance fee. Fall below fee: A fall below fee applies on some accounts if you don’t hold the provider’s required minimum balance. This is common on premium type accounts from global banks – like the HSBC account we’ve looked at in this guide. To open an HSBC Global Money Account you may need a deposit of 100,000 USD or more to avoid this cost.

A fall below fee applies on some accounts if you don’t hold the provider’s required minimum balance. This is common on premium type accounts from global banks – like the HSBC account we’ve looked at in this guide. To open an HSBC Global Money Account you may need a deposit of 100,000 USD or more to avoid this cost. ATM withdrawal fees: If you’re looking for an AUD account for everyday use, a product with a linked debit card is an essential. However, ATM fees may apply locally or internationally and might be a flat charge or a percentage of the withdrawn amount. Providers like Wise and Revolut offer some no fee ATM use each month to help you lower your transaction costs.

If you’re looking for an AUD account for everyday use, a product with a linked debit card is an essential. However, ATM fees may apply locally or internationally and might be a flat charge or a percentage of the withdrawn amount. Providers like Wise and Revolut offer some no fee ATM use each month to help you lower your transaction costs. Foreign transaction fees: If you’re spending in a currency you don’t hold in your account you might need to pay a foreign transaction fee of around 3%. This fee doesn’t usually apply on accounts like the Wise Account or products from Revolut, but is common with bank debit and credit cards.

If you’re spending in a currency you don’t hold in your account you might need to pay a foreign transaction fee of around 3%. This fee doesn’t usually apply on accounts like the Wise Account or products from Revolut, but is common with bank debit and credit cards. Wire transfer fees: Your bank might waive wire transfer fees but that doesn’t mean you pay nothing, as the exchange rate used might include a markup – a fee that’s not so easy to spot. Typically providers like Wise and Revolut can offer more competitive rates than many banks. Go to Wise

How to open an AUD account in the US The way you open an AUD account in the US depends on whether you’ve chosen a product from a bank or a digital first service. You’ll need to double check you meet the eligibility criteria for the account you’ve picked first, and then gather up the information and paperwork the bank or provider needs such as your proof of ID and US address, as well as your SSN or ITIN. You can then review the account opening process, which may look like this: With banks: Bank account opening policies vary but you might need to go to a branch in person to open your account, especially if you don’t already have a USD account with that specific bank. If you need to go to a branch a team member will guide you through the application process and you may be able to get your account opened and verified in one visit. With online providers: Providers like Wise, Revolut and Airwallex manage your account application, verification and onboarding digitally, so all you need is a smart device or laptop. You don’t even need to leave home. Instead, just complete the information following the prompts on the application screen and then upload clear images of the documents required to support your application. Accounts may be verified instantly or it may take a couple of days.

How to use your AUD account in the US Living internationally can be expensive. If you’re an expat or international student in the US – or if you’re a frequent traveller, business owner or digital nomad, using an AUD account to manage your Australian dollar payments and transactions can help reduce the fees you pay for currency conversion and other cross border services. Here are some ways expats commonly use their US based AUD accounts: Send international money transfers: If you’re making transfers to Australia from the US, an AUD account cuts out admin time and can also help you lower the costs. Providers like Wise use their own network to move money quickly and with low fees, which can mean your payment arrives quicker compared to using your checking account.

If you’re making transfers to Australia from the US, an AUD account cuts out admin time and can also help you lower the costs. Providers like Wise use their own network to move money quickly and with low fees, which can mean your payment arrives quicker compared to using your checking account. Hold and exchange AUD and USD: For many people living an international lifestyle, managing different currencies is a day-to-day need. With an AUD multi-currency account you can see your AUD and USD balances at a glance to keep on top of all your payments and transactions more easily.

For many people living an international lifestyle, managing different currencies is a day-to-day need. With an AUD multi-currency account you can see your AUD and USD balances at a glance to keep on top of all your payments and transactions more easily. Receive AUD payments: Some AUD accounts offer local AUD account details to receive and hold AUD easily. Local transfers like this often cost nothing to receive, and can also be cheap or free for the sender. Get your money in AUD and then convert or spend whenever you like.

Some AUD accounts offer local AUD account details to receive and hold AUD easily. Local transfers like this often cost nothing to receive, and can also be cheap or free for the sender. Get your money in AUD and then convert or spend whenever you like. Use your debit card for spending and withdrawals: For daily use, an AUD account with a debit card can be handy – allowing you to spend when you travel or when you’re shopping with Australian retailers online. It’s usually free to spend a currency you hold, or cheap to convert to AUD if you need to, if you choose a multi-currency account with a provider like Wise or Revolut.