Key takeaways There is no federal requirement for renters insurance, but many landlords require it.

Policies usually cover belongings, personal liability, and extra living costs after a covered event.

A July 2025 study put average premiums at $18 a month for $20,000 in belongings coverage and $100,000 in liability coverage.

Your location, coverage limits, and deductible affect the price.

Insurers have different requirements for Social Security numbers and US credit history.

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What renters insurance in the US is and how it works for tenants Renters insurance is a policy that protects your belongings and your liability as a tenant. Your landlord’s insurance generally protects the building and their interests, rather than your furniture, electronics, or other possessions. You pay a premium, the price of the policy, usually monthly or yearly. There’s usually then a deductible, which is your contribution toward a covered claim. Your claims will also be subject to a policy limit, which is the maximum payable for the relevant claim type. For example, a stolen laptop may be covered by your insurance, but how much you actually get back following a claim depends on the deductible, policy limits, and the valuation method.

What renters insurance covers and what it leaves out Renters insurance covers specified risks, rather than every loss that could happen in your home. Check the benefits and exclusions together. Standard coverage: belongings, liability, and temporary housing A renters insurance policy combines several protections and payment terms: Belongings coverage pays for losses from covered events, such as fire or theft.

pays for losses from covered events, such as fire or theft. Liability coverage can pay legal costs and damages; guest medical benefits provide separate, limited protection.

can pay legal costs and damages; guest medical benefits provide separate, limited protection. Loss-of-use coverage pays additional living expenses if a covered event makes your home uninhabitable.

pays additional living expenses if a covered event makes your home uninhabitable. Replacement cost pays without depreciation; actual cash value deducts for age and wear. Common exclusions: floods, earthquakes, and high-value items Before buying renters insurance, check these common gaps: Floods and earthquakes usually require separate coverage.

Intentional damage is excluded.

Valuables may have lower payout limits.

An unnamed roommate’s belongings are usually excluded. Ask whether a scheduled personal property endorsement, which lists an item separately for the purposes of your insurance coverage, could cover your bike or camera.

Is renters insurance required by law in the US? Renters insurance is not required by federal law, but landlords can often make it a lease condition, subject to state and local rules. When renting in the US, check the agreement before assuming coverage is optional. Leases in the US may specify: A minimum liability limit.

Proof of coverage before move-in.

The landlord’s listing as an interested party, usually for policy-status notifications. Ask for the exact requirements in writing. Your state insurance department can clarify local rules.

How much renters insurance in the US costs in 2026 Renters insurance costs in the US vary by location and insurer. The following table compares average monthly premiums for selected insurers, states, and cities, using figures published by LendingTree in July 2025. Comparison Average monthly premium State Farm $11 American Family $27 North Dakota $13 Mississippi $29 New York $15 California $16 Houston, Texas $25 Source: LendingTree, July 2025. Figures are study averages, rather than guaranteed 2026 prices. Request quotes for your address and chosen coverage to see what you would pay. These figures are general information, not insurance advice. Terms, coverage, and quotes vary by insurer and state. Cost by coverage level: 20,000 USD, 50,000 USD, and 100,000 USD Renters insurance costs generally rise with the value of belongings insured. Use a home inventory to choose your limit, rather than rental size alone. The following table compares indicative monthly costs for different personal property coverage limits. Personal property limit Who it suits Indicative monthly cost 20,000 USD Renters whose inventory fits this limit 18 USD 30,000 USD Renters with more furniture and electronics 23 USD 50,000 USD Renters with a higher-value inventory Get a quote 100,000 USD Renters with substantial belongings; valuables limits still apply Get a quote Source: LendingTree, July 2025. Rates assume $100,000 of liability coverage and a $500 deductible. Personalized quotes are needed for the $50,000 and $100,000 limits.

What factors affect how much renters insurance costs? Renters insurance costs reflect the property’s risks and your policy choices. Insurers consider: Your state and ZIP code

Local crime and weather risks

Coverage limits and valuation method

Your deductible

Claims history and, where permitted, a credit-based insurance score A higher deductible usually lowers the premium. A credit-based insurance score uses your credit file but differs from a lending credit score. State restrictions vary, so ask how newcomers are assessed.

How to lower your renters insurance premium To lower renters insurance costs, compare equivalent policies and ask about discounts. You could: Bundle renters and car insurance

Choose a higher, affordable deductible

Ask about security-device discounts

Compare 3 quotes and annual-payment options

Weigh small claims against your deductible and future rates State Farm advertises up to $900 in annual household savings from bundling renters and auto insurance, based on its 2025 survey. This concerns the combined policies, not renters insurance alone.

Buying renters insurance as an expat: SSN, credit history and documents Buying renters insurance as an expat may involve extra checks if you lack a Social Security number (SSN) or US credit history. Some insurers request an SSN or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN); others may accept alternative identification. Contact at least 2 providers, as requirements vary by insurer and state. Ask which documents and payment methods they accept, and whether credit information affects the quote. An insurer may accept cards or Automated Clearing House (ACH) electronic bank payments, so opening a US bank account can help with ongoing bills. Gather these before requesting quotes: Passport and visa details

Your lease and US address

Your move-in date

An inventory and estimated belongings value

Your landlord’s insurance requirements Banking How to open a bank account in the US Read more Paying your premium with a Wise Account If your income or savings are overseas, a Wise Account can help you prepare dollars for insurance and other moving expenses. Convert supported currencies at the mid-market exchange rate, with the fee shown upfront, then hold USD for upcoming premiums. Eligible customers can get USD account details supporting Direct Debits. If your insurer accepts them, authorize it to collect premiums and keep enough funds available before payment is due. Alternatively, transfer dollars to your own US bank account and pay from there. Confirm the arrangements before your landlord’s proof-of-coverage deadline.

How to buy a renters insurance policy step by step Once you know your lease requirements, buying renters insurance is easier with an inventory and comparable quotes. 1 Check the required liability limit and proof deadline. 2 List belongings and estimate replacement costs. 3 Choose suitable limits and an affordable deductible. 4 Request 3 quotes for equivalent coverage. 5 Check the insurer’s license with your state regulator, then buy and pay. 6 Send the required proof to your landlord before move-in.

Risks of going without renters insurance Going without renters insurance saves the premium but leaves you exposed to larger expenses. You replace uninsured belongings yourself.

You may face injury or property-damage claims.

You fund additional accommodation after an uninsured loss.

Missing required coverage can breach your lease. A kitchen fire that damages a neighbor’s apartment could leave you facing your own losses and a liability claim. As you review your insurance needs after moving, you can also read Expatica’s guide to health insurance in the US. Insurance Health insurance in the US Read more