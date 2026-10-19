How to Get a Police Clearance in Thailand (2026)

If you have lived in Thailand and need to prove part of your record, the biggest question is usually how to apply, and which documents matter most. A Thai police clearance certificate, sometimes called หนังสือรับรองความประพฤติ (certificate of good conduct), is processed centrally by the Royal Thai Police through the Police Clearance Service Center in Bangkok, not by a local police station. Many delays start with the wrong copies, fingerprints, or payment proof. This guide is for general information only, checked against official guidance in September 2026.ou should still confirm relevant forms, fees, bank details, and posting instructions before you pay or mail anything. Wise Card: The expat travel companion Living in Thailand means incredible travel opportunities right at your doorstep. Make your money go further across the globe with the Wise Card with its mid-market exchange rate. Pay like a local in 150 countries and territories

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Key takeaways You may need a Thai police clearance certificate for visas, work, study, marriage, residency, or overseas immigration checks.

The certificate is usually issued by the Police Clearance Service Center under the Special Branch Bureau of the Royal Thai Police in Bangkok.

If you live in Thailand, the official route is an in-person application. If you live abroad, you can usually apply by post and may be able to authorise a representative if the paperwork is complete.

The official fee starts from ฿100 (THB 100), but postage, bank charges, fingerprinting, photos, and translation costs can raise the total.

Official guidance for overseas applications says to allow around 15 to 25 working days when documents are in order, but mailing time and record issues can extend this.

The most common delays are missing stamp pages, incomplete fingerprints, no proof of payment, unclear documents, and return-post problems.

Step 1: Confirm that you need a Thai police clearance certificate You may need this certificate for Thai visas, overseas immigration, a new job, study, marriage, permanent residence, or background screening for another country. It is a record check linked to Thailand, so it may be only one document in a wider application pack. A common question is whether you need one if you only visited Thailand, or stayed for a short time. There is no safe universal rule, so check with the employer, embassy, university, or immigration office that asked for the document before you start. Some of the most common reasons for requiring a Thai police clearance include: Work permit or employment screening

Student admission or visa paperwork

Marriage or family migration cases

Residence, naturalisation, or Thai citizenship applications

Immigration checks requested by another country after you lived in Thailand

Step 2: Choose your application route Your route depends mainly on where you live now. Those in Thailand usually use the in-person process, while former residents abroad usually use the by-mail process. Route Where to apply What to prepare How the certificate is returned In Thailand Police Clearance Service Center in Bangkok Passport, purpose-specific supporting papers, copies Follow office instructions for collection or return From abroad By post to the Police Clearance Service Center, or through an authorised representative if allowed Forms, fingerprints, payment proof, return-post plan Returned by post Apply in Thailand If you are in Thailand, use the official in-person route through the Police Clearance Service Center, not a local police station. Bring your passport and the documents that confirm your reason for applying, because the office may ask for evidence. Many expats bring extra signed copies of passport pages and any Thai visa or work permit pages, because one missing copy can turn one visit into two. Treat the visit like any other Bangkok admin task, check opening times before you go, and allow extra time if you are travelling from another province. Apply from abroad If you now live overseas, the official mailing process usually lets you apply without flying back to Thailand. Some applicants may also use a representative in Thailand if the official rules allow it and the power of attorney and ID copies are complete. This is where most problems start. Because fingerprints, proof of payment, and return-post arrangements must all correspond. You usually do not need to return to Thailand, but you do need to follow the instructions closely and make sure the receiving authority accepts the certificate format you will get. See an example of the Thai police clearance certificate.

Step 3: Gather the required documents Confirm your application route and the purpose for your clearance certificate before you start the application process. The core documents are similar, but extra supporting documents can change depending on your nationality and why the certificate is required. Documents most foreign applicants need Most foreign applicants need the core application forms from the official downloads page, a valid passport copy, photographs, and evidence showing their time in Thailand. For overseas applications, fingerprints, hard-copy proof of payment, and return-post arrangements matter just as much as the forms themselves. Note that a passport copy can mean more than the biodata page. A common expat mistake is sending only the passport biodata page and current visa page, when many applicants also need the relevant Thailand entry and exit stamp pages. Core documents to prepare: Completed application form

Testimony memorandum

Valid passport copy

Relevant passport pages showing Thai entry and exit stamps

Thai visa or work permit copy, if applicable

Two passport photos

For overseas applications, two original fingerprint sets, proof of payment, and a self-addressed return envelope or prepaid return arrangement Extra documents for work, study, marriage, or residency Extra papers often depend on the purpose of the certificate, not just your identity. If you are applying for a job-related case, the supporting papers may differ from someone applying for marriage, study, or residence, which is why work visas in Thailand and other routes should not be treated as the same checklist. Do not copy a checklist that assumes you are applying for a teaching or agency-led case if that is not your situation. Some lists bundle work, marriage, and study evidence together, which can leave applicants sending the wrong documents or missing the important ones. Purpose Examples to verify Work Job offer, contract, employer passport copy, company registration Study Admission letter, confirmation from a school or university Marriage Marriage evidence, spouse passport copy, embassy request where relevant Residency Residence or immigration request, invite letter, proof of current status

Step 4: Arrange fingerprints and pay the fee Fingerprints, payment proof, and THB costs are usually the most technical part of the process. Overseas applicants are the most likely to get delayed here. How much it costs and how to pay in THB As of September 2026, the official fee is ฿100 (THB 100) for the certificate. If you apply from abroad, the Police Clearance Service Center says the certificate fee and postage fee must be paid in Thai currency, and applications are not processed until the required documents and payment proof are received. Extra costs like postage, fingerprinting, photos, printing, or bank charges often push the total well above ฿100. Check the current bank details, whether you must include hard-copy proof of payment, and whether a self-addressed envelope or extra postage payment is required before you make a payment. Cost item Typical starting point Who usually pays What to verify Official certificate fee ฿100 Applicant Live fee and current bank details Return postage from Thailand Varies, official guidance notes an extra ฿600 if no prepaid envelope Applicant Whether prepaid return post is accepted Bank or transfer charges Varies Applicant Sending and receiving fees Other admin costs Varies Applicant Fingerprints, photos, printing, translation, notarisation, or agency fees if you choose one If you are applying from abroad, include a printed payment receipt inside the envelope because official guidance says the application will not be processed without proof of payment. How to pay for a Thai police clearance check (fees and related costs) If you need to convert your home currency into THB and send money using the official instructions you have already verified, Wise transfer and the Wise multi-currency account can be practical tools to compare rates. This can help with the certificate fee, a return-postage top-up, or other admin costs charged in THB, especially if you are applying from overseas. The Wise card can also be useful for local THB spending where card payments are accepted, such as passport photos, printing, travel, or some agency counters. However,do not assume the police office itself takes card payments unless you have confirmed that directly. Wise is not part of the Royal Thai Police process, nor a legal adviser, and not an official government partner. For longer stays, some expats also pair this with opening a bank account in Thailand.

Step 5: Submit the application and track delivery After you have filled out the application and gathered the required documents,, the last stage is submission, processing, and return delivery. At this point, the main risk of delay is not speed alone, it is whether anything in your application or documents makes the office pause and ask for more. Processing times, postage, and common delays Official overseas guidance says the process takes around 15 to 25 working days if the documents are in order. That usually covers office processing, not the time your post spends getting to Bangkok or back to you, and any record match or missing document can stretch it further. How you receive the certificate depends on the route. Overseas applicants normally receive it by post, which is why return-envelope and postage rules matter so much, while in-person applicants should follow the office instructions for collection or return handling. Some of the reasons which can delay your application include: Missing or unclear fingerprints

Incomplete passport copies, especially stamp pages

No hard-copy proof of payment

No self-addressed return envelope or wrong postage arrangement

Purpose documents that do not clearly show why the certificate is needed