How to Find a Pediatrician in Thailand: A Parent’s Guide  2026

Key takeaways Question Short answer What to do next Public or private care? Many expat families use private care first, while some employed residents also use public or social security linked routes. Check your visa, work status, insurer, and nearest hospital before your child gets sick. Can I find English-speaking care? Often yes, especially in Bangkok and other major expat hubs, but it varies by doctor, team, and shift. Ask about the pediatrician and front desk language support when you book. Will insurance pay? Sometimes, but direct billing, exclusions, co-payments, and waiting periods differ by policy. Confirm outpatient, inpatient, specialist, and emergency rules before the first visit. What if it is urgent? Same day private care is often the fastest route for non life threatening problems, while emergencies should go to a hospital emergency department. Save your regular hospital number, insurer helpline, 1669, and 1155 in advance. How do I verify a doctor? Use the Medical Council of Thailand search tool and the hospital’s own doctor profile. Check registration, subspecialty, clinic hours, and where the doctor practices.

How pediatric care works in Thailand While exploring our broader guide to Children’s healthcare in Thailand is a great starting point for routine checkups and immunisations, this article focuses on the practical steps of finding a dedicated specialist when your child needs targeted care. Navigating your options usually comes down to choosing between public hospitals, private hospitals, and a mixed approach. Your final path will likely depend on your visa status, your insurance coverage, and how quickly you need to secure an appointment. For a complete look at how these different medical networks interact, you can read our overview of the healthcare system in Thailand. Fortunately, you don’t always need to go through a general practitioner before getting your child in front of a specialist. If you opt for private care, you can typically book directly with a pediatric clinic or pediatric center, whereas public care generally requires a more structured referral process. Route Access Referral needs Language expectations Public hospital Often easier if you are in a local scheme or using social security linked care More likely for specialist pathways English support may be limited outside major centers Private hospital or clinic Usually open to self paying and insured expats Often direct access to pediatrics and some subspecialties English support is often better, but still varies Public and private access for expat families Newly arrived families, uninsured residents, and parents who want speed often start with Hospitals in Thailand and filter for private pediatric services nearby. Employed expats may also use public or social security linked routes for some care, then switch to private hospitals for convenience, English-speaking support, or faster specialist access. Outside Bangkok, families often mix routes more often. They may use a nearby hospital for routine illness, then travel for complex testing or pediatric specialist care. When a GP, pediatrician, or specialist makes sense Starting with a GP or general doctor can be a sensible first step for mild illness, repeat prescriptions, or when you’re not sure what kind of doctor your child needs. For younger children and babies, bypassing general clinics in favor of a dedicated pediatrician is usually the preferred route. These specialists are uniquely trained to monitor developmental milestones, manage childhood vaccination schedules, and treat common youth illnesses. If your child requires support for an ongoing medical condition, or if your primary pediatrician recommends a deeper investigation, they will refer you to a specialized pediatric service focused entirely on that specific area of medicine. Primary Care Guide to doctors and GPs in Thailand Read more

How to choose and verify a pediatrician A candid moment captured at home: Asian mother nurturing her 3-month-old baby with love and care, showcasing the beautiful bond between mother and child The safest way to choose a pediatrician in Thailand is to ignore vague “best doctor” lists and check the basics yourself. Start with the Medical Council of Thailand doctor search, then compare that result with the hospital’s doctor profile, clinic schedule, and stated subspecialty. Look at the practical details parents often miss, including: Does the doctor treat your child’s age group?

Are they based in a hospital with pediatric emergency backup?

Is the clinic close enough for follow ups?

Are routine visits, urgent visits, and onward referrals handled in the same place, or not? It also helps to check whether the hospital lists pediatric subspecialties such as allergy, cardiology, gastroenterology, neurology, or development and behavior. That does not mean your child needs specialist care. It simply tells you whether the hospital can keep care in house if your pediatrician thinks a referral is needed. To help you vet potential doctors and find the right fit for your family, keep these practical questions in mind during your research: 1. Is the doctor registered with the Medical Council of Thailand?

2. What age range do they usually see?

3. Which hospital or clinic are they attached to, and what are the clinic hours?

4. Is English-speaking support available from both the doctor and the wider care team?

5. What happens after hours if my child worsens? Writer Tarah Insider tip In Bangkok private hospitals, the easiest same day pediatric slot is often through the hospital call center or official Line account, but ask whether the doctor is scheduled for outpatient clinic hours or covering the ward. Questions to ask before you book Ask six simple questions before you confirm your appointment: Who will my child see?

What ages do they treat?

Is English support available for this slot?

Does the hospital offer direct billing for my insurer?

What are the expected charges for consultation and common tests?

What should we do if the child needs help after hours? One thing worth knowing is that English-speaking can mean different things. A doctor may be fluent, while registration staff, nurses, or pharmacy staff may be more limited on some shifts.

Where expat families usually go in Thailand (by city) Most expat families start with pediatric centers in Bangkok because that is where English-speaking support and pediatric subspecialties are usually deepest. Examples include Bumrungrad’s Children’s Center, Samitivej’s children’s hospital services, Bangkok Hospital’s pediatric network, and the public Queen Sirikit National Institute of Child Health. Bangkok Hospital(Photo: tang90246/Getty Images) That does not mean every family needs to go to Bangkok for every cough or fever. For routine care, vaccinations, and straightforward follow ups, many families use local private hospitals or clinics first and only travel if their child needs a narrower specialty or hospital based testing. Area What families often use first What to keep in mind Bangkok Large private pediatric centers and major public pediatric hospitals Usually the strongest range of subspecialties and English support, but popular doctors can book up Chiang Mai Private hospitals and general pediatric clinics Good for routine care, but complex cases may still be referred onward Phuket Private hospitals for routine and urgent visits Check after hours coverage and specialist schedules directly Other expat locations Nearest private hospital or mixed public and private use Travel planning matters more for specialist or hospital based care Writer Tarah Insider tip In smaller cities and islands, families often use a private hospital for urgent pediatric visits but travel to Bangkok for highly specialized care, so it is worth checking referral and transfer options before you need them. Bangkok and other major expat hubs If you need a pediatrician, Bangkok is usually the easiest place to start, especially for complex needs, newborn follow up, developmental concerns, and rare subspecialties. Chiang Mai and Phuket can work well for general pediatrics and some specialist care, but families may need to plan further ahead for more complex pathways. This is different from routine adult care, which is often easier to arrange locally. For children, the key question is not just where the nearest doctor is, but whether that site can support the next step if your child needs more than a standard visit. Allianz Care Allianz Care is a world leader in providing international health insurance. Their various premiums provide professionally designed solutions for a variety of expat lifestyles. So, wherever your life takes you, make sure you have the right health protection for you and your family with Allianz Care. Go to website

Costs, insurance, and booking a pediatrician in Thailand Cost matters because fees can change quickly once you add tests, medicines, imaging, or an evening visit. Outpatient visits at public hospitals often range from about ฿300 to ฿1,500, while private hospital outpatient visits often range from about ฿1,500 to ฿3,000. Treat these figures as indicative only and confirm current charges directly with the provider before you book. Many insurers separate routine outpatient care from inpatient treatment. That means a hospital stay may be covered while a consultation, vaccine, or follow up visit is partly excluded, capped, or reimbursed later. One thing worth knowing is that direct billing is not universal, even in large private hospitals. Affiliate disclosure: Expatica may receive a commission if you choose a Cigna policy through its partner links, at no extra cost to you. If you are comparing private family cover, Cigna is one option expat families may review for pediatric access in Thailand. Focus on the practical parts of the policy, such as outpatient cover, hospital network, direct billing rules, pre-authorisation, waiting periods, and cover for each dependent, rather than choosing on price alone. If you are still setting up life in Thailand, plan how you would pay an early private bill before your local banking is in place. Some expats compare international money transfer providers such as Wise for this stage, especially before opening an account with Bangkok Bank, Kasikornbank, or Siam Commercial Bank. However, fees, features, supported routes, and availability can vary, so it’s always best to check the latest provider details before relying on it for a medical payment. Go to Wise What to check in a family health insurance policy Before you book, check outpatient cover, inpatient cover, access to pediatric specialists, vaccinations if relevant, co-payments, annual limits, emergency treatment rules, pre-existing condition terms, claim timelines, and whether each family member is covered in the same way. Also confirm whether your insurer needs pre-authorisation for scans, admissions, or specialist treatment. That one step can make the difference between a smoother claim and a very expensive surprise. Healthcare Guide to getting health insurance in Thailand in 2026 Read more

How to prepare for your child’s first pediatrician visit Getting ready for your child’s initial appointment is all about painting a clear clinical picture for their new doctor. Instead of scrambling at the reception desk, gather their passport, insurance details, and any existing hospital registration cards ahead of time. You should also bring along their complete vaccination history, a list of current medications, and a brief timeline of any recent symptoms. If you are registering a newborn, bring your delivery records from your pregnancy and birth in Thailand to ensure your pediatrician has a complete medical history right from day one. Once your paperwork is organized, securing an appointment is usually a digital process, as most Thai hospitals allow you to book easily through their dedicated mobile apps or website portals. When you schedule the visit, take a moment to ask the coordinator how early you need to arrive for registration and whether they can arrange an English-speaking support team. Confirming their accepted payment methods in advance also saves you from any unexpected checkout surprises once the appointment is over. Writer Tarah Insider tip If your child’s records are in another language, bring a short English summary of diagnoses, medicines, allergies, and recent tests. It speeds up triage and reduces repeat questions. Healthcare Vaccinations in Thailand Read more