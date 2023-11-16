Best expat health insurance providers 2026
Moving abroad comes with unique healthcare challenges. We've compared the top international health insurance providers so you can find the right coverage — at the right price.
Cigna Global
Expat health insurance
- From
- $100/mo
- Coverage
- Worldwide
- Plans
- 3 plans
- Support
- 24/7 multilingual
- Full newborn & pediatric coverage
- Multi-child premium discounts
- Premium maternity & dental care
Allianz Care
Expat health insurance
- From
- $100/mo
- Coverage
- Worldwide
- Plans
- 3 plans
- Support
- 24/7 multilingual
- Direct billing at 1.2M+ hospitals
- 24/7 global medical evacuation
- Expert second medical opinions
April International
Expat health insurance
- From
- $80/mo
- Coverage
- Worldwide cover
- Plans
- 4 plans
- Support
- 24/7 support
- Instant mobile claims processing
- Up to 15% off with deductibles
- Lowest rates for digital nomads
Our picks are based on independent research and may include our paid partners. .
Compare all providers
Click any row to expand full details. Use filters to narrow your comparison.
|Provider
|Monthly Premium
|Annual Deductibles
|Co-payments
|Plans Available
|Country Coverage
|Repatriation
|Plans Included
|Optional Add-ons
|Customer Service
|Preventative Care
|Making a Claim
Allianz CareGet a quote
|From $100/mo
|It varies depending on region/plan
|It varies depending on region/plan
|Care, Flexicare, Specialised Plans (region specific)
|Worldwide (U.S. add-on)
|Available on all plans
|In-patient treatment, Day-care treatment, Hospital accommodation, Intensive care, Surgical fee, Maternity
|Dental plan
|24/7 multilingual
|Available
|App reimbursement
Cigna GlobalGet a quote
|From $100/mo
|$0 – $10,000
|0-30% cost share
|Silver, Gold, Platinum
|Worldwide (U.S. add-on available)
|Add-on available
|Cancer treatment, mental health, inpatient care
|Vision, dental, evacuation, maternity
|24/7 multilingual
|Included
|Usually direct billing, sometimes reimbursement
April InternationalGet a quote
|From $80/mo
|From $0–$5,000
|0–30% options
|4 flexible plans
|Worldwide cover
|Included
|4 core plans
|Custom add-ons
|24/7 support
|Included
|Easy digital claims
PartenamutGet a quote
|From €14.75/mo
|Competitively priced
|Contact for quote
|Tailored solutions
|Belgium
|Dependent on tailored solution
|Coverage via Belgian social security registration
|Partenamut/Helan supplemental insurance options
|Multilingual service
|Dependent on mutual health insurance plan
|Contact for quote
Expat InsureGet a quote
|Varies
|Flexible deductible options
|Included with many plans, with higher tiers offering broader benefits and higher limits.
|Multiple leading insurers
|UK, US
|Available on some plans
|Choose worldwide, worldwide excluding the USA, or regional cover depending on your destination. and plan
|Dental, maternity and more
|Expert support
|Available on selected plans
|Insurer-supported claims
Prices and coverage details are indicative. Verify with the provider before purchasing.
- Monthly Premium
- From $100/mo
- Annual Deductibles
- It varies depending on region/plan
- Co-payments
- It varies depending on region/plan
- Plans Available
- Care, Flexicare, Specialised Plans (region specific)
- Country Coverage
- Worldwide (U.S. add-on)
- Repatriation
- Available on all plans
- Plans Included
- In-patient treatment, Day-care treatment, Hospital accommodation, Intensive care, Surgical fee, Maternity
- Optional Add-ons
- Dental plan
- Customer Service
- 24/7 multilingual
- Preventative Care
- Available
- Making a Claim
- App reimbursement
- Monthly Premium
- From $100/mo
- Annual Deductibles
- $0 – $10,000
- Co-payments
- 0-30% cost share
- Plans Available
- Silver, Gold, Platinum
- Country Coverage
- Worldwide (U.S. add-on available)
- Repatriation
- Add-on available
- Plans Included
- Cancer treatment, mental health, inpatient care
- Optional Add-ons
- Vision, dental, evacuation, maternity
- Customer Service
- 24/7 multilingual
- Preventative Care
- Included
- Making a Claim
- Usually direct billing, sometimes reimbursement
- Monthly Premium
- From $80/mo
- Annual Deductibles
- From $0–$5,000
- Co-payments
- 0–30% options
- Plans Available
- 4 flexible plans
- Country Coverage
- Worldwide cover
- Repatriation
- Included
- Plans Included
- 4 core plans
- Optional Add-ons
- Custom add-ons
- Customer Service
- 24/7 support
- Preventative Care
- Included
- Making a Claim
- Easy digital claims
- Monthly Premium
- From €14.75/mo
- Annual Deductibles
- Competitively priced
- Co-payments
- Contact for quote
- Plans Available
- Tailored solutions
- Country Coverage
- Belgium
- Repatriation
- Dependent on tailored solution
- Plans Included
- Coverage via Belgian social security registration
- Optional Add-ons
- Partenamut/Helan supplemental insurance options
- Customer Service
- Multilingual service
- Preventative Care
- Dependent on mutual health insurance plan
- Making a Claim
- Contact for quote
- Monthly Premium
- Varies
- Annual Deductibles
- Flexible deductible options
- Co-payments
- Included with many plans, with higher tiers offering broader benefits and higher limits.
- Plans Available
- Multiple leading insurers
- Country Coverage
- UK, US
- Repatriation
- Available on some plans
- Plans Included
- Choose worldwide, worldwide excluding the USA, or regional cover depending on your destination. and plan
- Optional Add-ons
- Dental, maternity and more
- Customer Service
- Expert support
- Preventative Care
- Available on selected plans
- Making a Claim
- Insurer-supported claims
Prices and coverage details are indicative. Verify with the provider before purchasing.
How to choose expat health insurance
Choosing international health insurance as an expat requires balancing cost, coverage geography, and the specific health risks in your destination country. Here are the key factors to consider:
Coverage area
Check whether the plan covers your host country and whether you need USA coverage (which significantly raises premiums).
Deductible vs premium
A higher annual deductible lowers your monthly premium — useful if you're generally healthy.
Direct billing
Some insurers pay hospitals directly; others require you to pay upfront and claim reimbursement.
Family plans
If moving with dependents, compare family premiums and whether maternity is included or an add-on.
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