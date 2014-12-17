Dutch cuisine isn’t exactly known for being the most adventurous (try it out here!), but when it comes to snack foods, nobody beats the Netherlands. From the sweet and the savory – to the downright crazy – there’s plenty to sink your teeth into. Just take a look at these super lekkere Dutch snacks! Bitterballen

Kroketten

Frikandel

Patatje oorlog

Haring

Poffertjes

Oliebollen Flink Empty cupboards but no time to go shopping? Flink offers all your favorite supermarket products at supermarket prices, delivered directly to your door. Whatever you need – food items, toiletries, or stationery, get it delivered in minutes with Flink. Go to website

Bitterballen Arguably the king of Dutch snack foods, bitterballen have long dominated the bar-snack scene in the Netherlands. Crispy on the outside and gooey on the inside, these devilishly delicious meatballs typically contain beef, chicken, veal, or mushroom ragout. The tasty mixture is chilled and rolled into balls, then coated with breadcrumbs and deep-fried until golden. Bitterballen are typically served with a grainy or spiced mustard dip, and often come as part of a bittergarnituur; an assortment of fried finger foods that accompany drinks. But be careful when you take that first bite, as these little treasures can be hotter than the sun. We aren’t exaggerating!

Kroketten Similar to bitterballen, but cylindrical in shape, kroketten (or croquettes in English) come with a variety of fillings. This can be beef, pork, vegetables, potatoes, or shrimp. Eat them on their own as a snack or on a slice of white bread or hot dog buns with a tasty mustard dip. This popular snack is available in many bars, cafés, and restaurants throughout the Netherlands; including McDonald’s and the legendary vending machine snack bar, FEBO. But just like bitterballen, they can also be extremely hot inside – so be careful!

Frikandel This unusual looking sausage might not look very appetizing, but it has remained one of the most popular Dutch snacks since it first appeared in the Netherlands in 1959. Frikandel is a long, skinless, dark sausage that is made from a mixture of chicken, pork, or beef. However, some manufacturers use horse meat – so be warned! Unlike most sausages, frikandel is deep-fried. Most eat it on its own or on a bread roll (broodje frikandel). Usual condiments include curry ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise, and diced onions. However, more adventurous snackers eat it with apple sauce. Still not convinced?

Patatje oorlog Make chips, not war! French fries are a popular snack throughout the world, but nobody eats them quite like the Dutch. One of the country’s more strangely-named treats consists of fries topped with a variety of condiments. These include mayonnaise, finely chopped onions, and peanut satay sauce. The name, which literally translates to “war fries”, refers to the fact that eating them is a particularly messy affair. The snack itself also resembles a battlefield of condiments. Patatje oorlog typically comes on a plate or in a conical cup and goes down nicely with a cold beer on the side. But however you eat it, make sure you have a napkin on hand to clean up the mess afterward.

Haring Few Dutch snacks divide opinion than this slippery Dutch delicacy. However, nobody can deny that raw herring (Hollandse nieuwe haring) is an institution in the Netherlands. Technically, it is only available between the months of May and July; this is when the fish is sufficiently fat enough for Dutch taste (16% fat, to be precise). During this time, herring comes on a plate with chopped raw onions or in a sandwich (broodje haring). To eat it like a true Dutch person, though, you hold the fish by the tail, throw your head back, open your mouth, and let it slide in. Expatica’s guide to Discover the top 10 Dutch foods – with recipes Read more The Dutch are so crazy about herring that they even have a whole festival dedicated to it, called Flag Day (Vlaggetjesdag). During the celebrations, fishing boats wave flags and women dress in traditional costumes to welcome the return of the herring fleet and feast on the new season’s catch.

Poffertjes Got a sweet tooth? Then you will no doubt enjoy tucking into these tiny, fluffy pancakes. Made with yeast and buckwheat flour, poffertjes have a light and spongy texture and are a popular Dutch snack eaten at festivals and outdoor events. They are made using a special pan and are typically served warm on a cardboard tray along with powdered sugar, butter, or syrup (stroop). If you want to make them at home, though, you can simply drop small spoonfuls of batter into a frying pan, just as you would with a normal pancake, and cook them until they are golden on both sides. Simply heavenly!