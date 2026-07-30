What is CAF in France? Guide for expats

Key takeaways CAF, or Caisse d’Allocations Familiales, is the public body that administers several benefits in France.

APL, ALF, and ALS are housing benefits. They are not the same thing as CAF.

Some expats, students, and families may qualify, but eligibility depends on residence status, household makeup, income, and housing rules.

Your accommodation usually needs to be your main home, and flatshares have their own rules.

A complete file matters. Missing or inconsistent documents can slow a claim.

Use the official simulator before you plan your budget or start a CAF application France process.

What CAF is in France and what it is not CAF stands for Caisse d’Allocations Familiales, the family allowances fund. In practice, it is a network of local bodies that manages several benefits linked to family life, housing, and some low-income situations in France. If you are new to the system, it helps to place CAF alongside the wider French social security system and the French healthcare system, rather than treating it as a single payment. A common question is whether CAF simply means rent support. It does not. CAF is the administration, while APL, ALF, ALS, PAJE, and prime d’activité are separate schemes with their own rules, documents, and calculations. For a high-level English overview of the family branch, the CLEISS guide to family benefits in France is a useful official reference. Term What it means CAF The institution that handles claims and payments for several benefits APL Personalised housing assistance for certain approved homes ALF Family housing allowance for some household situations ALS Social housing allowance when APL or ALF do not apply PAJE and prime d’activité Early-childhood support and an income top-up for some workers Quick glossary: allocataire, the person registered with CAF for a claim

RIB, the bank account details used for transfers in France

quotient familial, a family income ratio used in some French pricing and benefit contexts

résidence principale, your main home, not a holiday or occasional address Government & Law French social security – and how to claim benefits Read more

Which CAF benefits expats most often come across Not every scheme matters to every reader. Most people meet CAF through rent, children, or day-to-day cost pressure, not through the full benefits list. The easiest way to read CAF benefits France is to group them into housing aid, family and childcare support, and a smaller set of work-related or low-income payments. That helps you see what may fit your situation, and what probably does not. Housing aid: APL, ALF, and ALS If a landlord, university residence, or relocation forum mentions “CAF”, they often mean housing aid. The main labels are APL, ALF, and ALS, which are three different forms of French housing allowance depending on the home, household, and contract. One thing worth knowing is that APL France expats hear about is only one branch, not the whole system. The official Service-Public APL guide explains that APL usually applies to approved housing, while ALF or ALS may be the route in other cases. A common misconception is that housing aid works the same way in every rental. It does not. The type of contract, whether the home is approved, and whether you rent alone or with others can change which label applies. Family and childcare support Families often meet CAF through family allowances, birth and early-childhood support, or childcare help. PAJE, or Prestation d’accueil du jeune enfant, groups together support around pregnancy, birth, childcare, and the early years. Family & Pets Childcare in France Read more If this is the area relevant to you, read Expatica’s guides to childcare in France and pregnancy, maternity care, and giving birth in France. Then cross-check the current rules on the official CAF portal, because income, timing, and family setup all matter. Women’s Healthcare Pregnancy, maternity care, and giving birth in France Read more Other CAF support worth knowing about CAF can also handle support linked to low pay or specific household needs, such as prime d’activité for some workers on modest incomes. This matters in practice because you may not be looking for housing aid at all, but CAF can still appear in your paperwork or monthly budget.

Who may be eligible for CAF in France? Eligibility depends on the exact benefit, but these are the main questions CAF will usually look at first: Residence status: French nationals and some foreign residents may qualify, but the exact rule depends on the benefit and whether you hold a valid right to stay in France.

French nationals and some foreign residents may qualify, but the exact rule depends on the benefit and whether you hold a valid right to stay in France. Main home: Housing aid normally relates to your résidence principale, which means the home you actually live in as your main address, usually at least eight months a year.

Housing aid normally relates to your résidence principale, which means the home you actually live in as your main address, usually at least eight months a year. Household makeup: Your partner, children, and other dependants can change both eligibility and how support is calculated.

Your partner, children, and other dependants can change both eligibility and how support is calculated. Income and resources: Many schemes are means-tested, so recent income, and sometimes household assets or quarterly declarations, can affect the result.

Many schemes are means-tested, so recent income, and sometimes household assets or quarterly declarations, can affect the result. Housing type: For APL, the home usually needs to be an approved property. If it is not, ALF or ALS may be the relevant route instead.

For APL, the home usually needs to be an approved property. If it is not, ALF or ALS may be the relevant route instead. Tenancy setup: In a flatshare, each tenant can usually make their own request if their name is on the lease, and the calculation uses each person’s share of the rent.

In a flatshare, each tenant can usually make their own request if their name is on the lease, and the calculation uses each person’s share of the rent. Students: CAF for students in France is still possible in some cases, but the rules are time-sensitive. The official Service-Public student housing aid page says that from 1 July 2026, some non-EU students with a study residence permit can receive housing aid only if they receive a social-criteria scholarship, work, or have an apprenticeship or professionalisation contract.

CAF for students in France is still possible in some cases, but the rules are time-sensitive. The official says that from 1 July 2026, some non-EU students with a study residence permit can receive housing aid only if they receive a social-criteria scholarship, work, or have an apprenticeship or professionalisation contract. What “living in France” means: A temporary address alone is not enough. Your claim is tied to actual residence, valid documents, and the specific rules of the scheme you are applying for. Because these rules change, run an official simulator before you assume who can get CAF in France in your case.

What documents and information you need first Before you start a CAF application France process, gather the basics and check that the same personal details appear everywhere. passport or national ID

valid residence document, if relevant to your case

lease, tenancy certificate, or residence attestation

move-in date and full French address

household information, including partner and children

income details or recent declarations requested for the benefit

a RIB, which is the bank account identity statement used for transfers in France

supporting documents tied to the scheme, such as pregnancy declaration, childcare costs, or student status Exact CAF documents France requirements vary by scheme and profile, so treat this as a starter checklist, not the full list. Official English pages can be auto-translated, so if wording differs, the French version of the rule and your local CAF instructions take precedence. If any document was issued abroad or in another language, your local CAF may ask for extra proof or a translation. Check the request carefully before you pay for certified paperwork.

How to apply for CAF and track your claim Check the official simulator first so you know which benefit, if any, seems relevant. Gather your documents before you start, as an incomplete application may delay processing or lead to requests for additional evidence. Create, or access, your CAF online account. If you are not yet an allocataire, you will usually create a profile as part of the request. Submit the application for the right benefit, not just “CAF” in general. That distinction matters if you are applying for housing aid, family benefits, or another scheme. Upload the supporting files and watch for follow-up messages. CAF may ask for more evidence before moving the claim forward. Track updates in your account and respond quickly to any request. If something is unclear, use the official help pages or your local CAF contact rather than guessing. Application steps can vary slightly by benefit type. One thing worth knowing is that applying early does not guarantee faster payment if your file is incomplete, so accuracy matters as much as speed. CAF also shows local average processing delays online, which can help you set realistic expectations. The CAF housing simulator is available through “Aides et démarches”, “Mes démarches”, and “Faire une simulation”. Payments do not usually start the moment you submit a form. There can be processing time, document checks, and a start-date rule that depends on the benefit and when you filed. A CAF payment delay France readers worry about often comes down to missing files, a late declaration, or a change in address, income, or household status that was not reported quickly. One thing worth knowing is that housing aid start dates can follow the month after your request, so waiting to apply can matter. Do not assume automatic backdating if you file late.

Common CAF mistakes expats make Mistaking CAF for APL, then applying for the wrong scheme.

Assuming every renter, student, or expat qualifies.

Filing before the correct trigger point, such as before move-in or before the right supporting document exists.

Uploading partial documents or unreadable scans.

Using different spellings, dates, or addresses across the lease, ID, and RIB.

Forgetting that flatshare claims are individual and tied to the lease arrangement.

Relying on outdated student guidance, especially after the non-EU rule changes from July 2026.