Can a foreigner open a business bank account in Germany: Yes. A foreigner can open a business bank account in Germany. A business account, known locally as a Geschäftskonto, is separate from your personal account and is used to manage your company’s financial transactions. If you register a capital company such as a GmbH or UG, opening a business account is mandatory because you have to deposit your share capital (Stammkapital) into it. For freelancers and sole proprietors, a business account is not legally required, but it’s still recommended to keep business and personal expenses separate. Some German banks let non-residents open accounts, but the requirements are often stricter than for locals. Providers like Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank may accept foreign applicants depending on the business type. For a simpler alternative, Wise Business lets expats hold and receive multiple currencies online, without needing to visit a branch. In the next section, we’ll introduce the providers that are most accessible for non-residents and explain how to navigate the procedure step by step. Insider tip: If you already hold an IBAN from a bank within the SEPA zone, you don’t need to open another separate account in Germany. Many businesses continue to use their existing SEPA account for payments across the euro area without any issues.

Best business bank accounts in Germany: To help you choose the best business bank account in Germany for your needs, we’ve compared a mix of established German banks and specialist providers. We’ll look at options suited to expats, non-residents, freelancers and international businesses who need accounts that go beyond just euro transactions. Methodology: We looked at accounts that balance affordability with features that matter for global entrepreneurs, including: Fees : Monthly costs, transaction fees and international transfer charges.

: Monthly costs, transaction fees and international transfer charges. Security : Regulatory protections in Germany and across the EU.

: Regulatory protections in Germany and across the EU. Ease of use : Apps, mobile banking and how long it takes to get set up.

: Apps, mobile banking and how long it takes to get set up. Non-resident friendliness : Whether non-residents or non-EU nationals can open accounts.

: Whether non-residents or non-EU nationals can open accounts. Currency support : The ability to hold or send money in multiple currencies.

: The ability to hold or send money in multiple currencies. Customer support: English-language options and practical business services. Choosing a suitable business account can save money, simplify financial admin, and make cross-border business easier. Germany’s banking landscape combines traditional full-service banks with newer fintechs, giving international entrepreneurs more choice than ever. Alongside well-known names like Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank, we’ve also included non-bank services such as Wise Business and Holvi that give companies a more convenient way to handle payments and accounting. Here’s a comparison on important features and fees, with more detail on each option right after. Provider Monthly fee Availability for non-residents International transfer fees / Foreign transaction fees Currency support Security Ease of use & key features Wise Business Free to open, no monthly fees Yes Transparent fees from 0.57%, mid-market exchange rate (cross-border fees apply for DE accounts) 40+ currencies including EUR, USD, GBP EU-regulated, safeguarded funds, 2-factor authentication and encryption Fast digital onboarding, accounting integrations and debit cards for teams Holvi 0 EUR basic, 4.50-59 EUR per month for paid tiers Yes Unlimited to 0.25 EUR for SEPA transfers, 5 EUR SWIFT transfers,foreign transaction fees range from 1%-2.5%,The exchange rate includes a markup Euro account Regulated and licensed to operate across the EEA,Safeguarded funds, Multi-factor authenticaion (MA), encryption and 3D Secure 2 authentication Online opening, invoicingand bookkeeping tools Fyrst 0 EUR for the Base account for sole proprietors, 6 EUR for the Base account for legally registered companies,10 EUR per month for the Complete account Only for Germany companies that are registered in Germany SEPA transfers included, foreign transaction fees apply, likely to include a markup on the exchange rate Euro only Digital german bank backed by the Deutsche Bank Group, two-factor authentication, and biometric login 50-75 free transactions based on your account type, free cash withdrawals in Germany,credit card included Kontist Free for basic, 11 EUR per month for Start and 25 EUR per month for Plus For anyone who has permission to be self-employed in Germany 1.5-2% foreign transaction fee depending on your account type Euro only Partners with Solaris SE Bank, two-factor authentication, 3D secure for online payments 5-100 free SEPA transfers and direct debits depending on your account plan, automatic tax calculations Deutsche Bank Basic account – 14.90 EUR/month, Classic account – 24.90 EUR/month, Premium account – 39.90 EUR/month Potentially – but stricter checks for non-residents likely apply Likely markup on the exchange rate Euro only Fully regulated German bank with bank-level security features Wide branch access, various banking tools, free cash withdrawals at 55,000 ATMs world-wide Commerzbank Classic account – 15.90 EUR /month (free first 6 months), Premium account – 8.90 EUR/month (for 24 months), Premium Plus – 54.90 EUR/month Yes, requires documents and German registration 1.5% foreign transaction fee, likely markup on the exchange rate Euro only Fully regulated German bank 100 EUR online bonus across all tiers, 10-250 free transfers per month depending on your account plan, business credit options *Information checked 18th September 2025.

Top 6 best business bank accounts in Germany [2025] Here are the details of the six providers we highlighted above, with key information on their fees, features and suitability for expats and non-residents. Wise Business Account 💡 Great for: International businesses that want a low-cost, multi-currency account with no monthly fees. A Wise Business account is designed for freelancers and companies that trade globally. You can hold and manage 40+ currencies and get account details in 24 currencies, including EUR, USD, GBP and AUD, so overseas clients can pay you like a domestic transfer. When it comes to payments, Wise offers transparent fees starting from 0.57%, with transfers often arriving instantly or within an hour, and you’ll always get the mid-market exchange rate with no hidden markup. Business debit cards are available for you and your team, so you can spend internationally in 150+ countries without foreign transaction fees, and integrations with accounting platforms like Xero and QuickBooks make admin and tax season easier. Account fees: No monthly fee, one-time 45 EUR fee to access full account features. Supported currencies: 40+ supported to hold, account details to receive money in 24 currencies. International payments: Conversion fees starting from 0.57%. Exchange rates: The mid-market rate with no markup. Eligibility criteria: Available to business owners in Germany and many other countries worldwide. Both incorporated companies and sole traders can apply. Required documents: Proof of ID (passport or ID card), proof of address and business registration documents. Open a Wise Business account Holvi Business Account 💡 Great for: Freelancers, sole traders and GmbHs/UGs that want banking, invoicing and bookkeeping in one account. Holvi started in Helsinki in 2011 and has operated in Germany since 2019, offering a euro business account with integrated financial tools. Every account comes with a German IBAN, SEPA instant transfers at no extra cost, and the ability to send and receive SWIFT payments in 18 currencies. Built-in invoicing and expense management mean you can manage cash flow and tax preparation directly from the app. You can start with Flex, a free pay-per-use plan, or move up to Lite, Pro, or Business for more IBANs and advanced features. Pro and Business accounts also include credit cards (subject to approval) and integrations with DATEV and Lexware, making them suitable for companies with multiple employees and more complex bookkeeping needs. Account fees: Flex: 0 EUR per month; SEPA transfers 0.25 eur each, 1 DE IBAN, 1 virtual card.

0 EUR per month; SEPA transfers 0.25 eur each, 1 DE IBAN, 1 virtual card. Lite: 4.50 EUR per month, includes 2 DE IBANs and 100 SEPA transfers per month, then 0.25 EUR each.

4.50 EUR per month, includes 2 DE IBANs and 100 SEPA transfers per month, then 0.25 EUR each. Pro: 9 EUR per month, includes 5 DE IBANs and unlimited SEPA transfers.

9 EUR per month, includes 5 DE IBANs and unlimited SEPA transfers. Business: 59 EUR per month, includes 15 DE IBANs, 5 physical + 20 virtual cards, unlimited SEPA transfers. Supported currencies: Euro account with German IBANs; international payments in 18 currencies via SWIFT. International payments: 5 EUR per SWIFT transfer, with currency conversion fees from 1%-2.5% depending on your plan. Exchange rates: Markup on the exchange rate. Eligibility criteria: Available in Germany, Finland and Austria. Applicants must live in the EEA and have a registered business in a supported country. Required documents: Government ID, proof of address and company registration details provided during online verification. FYRST Business Account 💡 Great for: Freelancers and SMEs that want a low-cost German business account backed by Deutsche Bank, with easy onboarding. FYRST sits inside the Deutsche Bank Group and keeps everyday banking simple: a German IBAN, real-time transfers, Apple Pay and Google Pay, and cash deposits or withdrawals at Postbank and other Cash Group locations nationwide. Cards are included, support is handled by real banking staff and deposits are protected by Germany’s statutory scheme (EdB) with additional private-bank coverage via Deutsche Bank. Pricing is straightforward. BASE is 0 EUR per month for freelancers and sole proprietors, or 6 EUR for incorporated entities, and includes 50 free paperless postings. COMPLETE is 10 EUR per month with 75 free postings plus a free sub-account and an extra Debit Mastercard (FYRST Card Plus) that can earn cashback. Account fees: BASE 0 EUR per month for freelancers and sole traders; 6 EUR per month for incorporated entities. COMPLETE 10 EUR per month. Supported currencies: Euro account with German IBAN. International payments: Foreign transaction fees apply. Exchange rates: Includes a markup on the exchange rate. Eligibility criteria: Available to freelancers, sole traders, and most company legal forms in Germany (e.g. GmbH, UG, GbR). Required documents: Applicants must provide valid ID and proof of business registration during onboarding. Kontist Business Account 💡 Great for: Freelancers and sole traders who want a simple euro account with built-in tax calculation. Kontist is a mobile-first business account designed for the self-employed. It links directly to your transactions and automatically calculates income tax in real-time, helping you set aside the right amounts as you earn. For freelancers who want to avoid surprises at tax time, this feature alone can make it worth choosing. Plans run from a free entry tier through to a premium option for advanced bookkeeping and reporting. Every plan includes a German IBAN, debit card and free SEPA transfers and direct debits. Kontist also partners with Solarisbank, so customer funds are covered by Germany’s statutory deposit guarantee. Account fees: Free plan (0 EUR), Start plan (11 EU per month + VAT), Plus plan (25 EUR per month + VAT). Supported currencies: Euro account with German IBAN. International payments: 1.5-2% foreign transaction fee depending on your account type for car payments and withdrawals. Exchange rates: Visa/Mastercard daily rates plus plan-level FX margins. Eligibility criteria: Open to freelancers and sole proprietors resident in Germany. Required documents: Those who are 18 years and over and file their taxes in Germany. Proof of German residency with official registration and a valid ID are also required. Deutsche Bank Business Account 💡 Great for: Established businesses that want a traditional bank with branch access, credit facilities and a wide range of account options. Deutsche Bank’s business accounts come in three models: Basic, Classic and Premium, designed for different levels of account activity. All include SEPA real-time transfers, cash withdrawals at over 50,000 ATMs worldwide and access to the Deutsche Bank app with a digital mailbox and account switching service. Premium plans add perks such as multiple cards and sub-accounts, while companies with high international volumes can arrange bespoke pricing. One consideration is that applications and supporting documents are only offered in German. That makes Deutsche Bank a convenient choice for established businesses, but new arrivals who don’t yet speak the language may need help from a translator to get set up smoothly. Account fees: Basic Account 14.90 EUR per month (bookings 0.30 EUR each), Classic Account 24.90 EUR per month (bookings 0.20 EUR each), Premium Account 39.90 EUR per month (bookings 0.10 EUR each). Supported currencies: Euro account International payments: SEPA and SWIFT transfers available; standard bank fees apply. Exchange rates: Deutsche Bank’s own customer rates, with margin on top of the mid-market rate. Eligibility criteria: Available to registered businesses and self-employed individuals in Germany. Non-residents should contact the bank directly to find out if they are eligible. Required documents: Likely to include proof of ID proof of residence, and business registration, depending on the company type. Commerzbank Business Account 💡 Great for: Entrepreneurs and SMEs that want a branch-backed account with digital onboarding and optional foreign currency services. Commerzbank offers three account tiers: Classic, Premium and Premium Plus, which include a German IBAN, Girocard, debit card and online banking. Classic is the entry option with lower fees, while Premium Plus includes multiple cards, 250 free bookings and a foreign currency account. New customers benefit from fee discounts and a 100 EUR online bonus across all tiers. Accounts can be opened online in minutes using IDnow, though incorporated entities may need up to 48 hours for approval. Applications are only available in German, so expats may need a translator or support if they don’t speak the language. Account fees: Classic 15.90 EUR per month (first 6 months are free), Premium 34.90 EUR per month (promo 8.90 EUR for 24 months), Premium Plus 54.90 EUR per month. Supported currencies: Euro account with German IBAN. The Premium Plus account includes a foreign currency account. International payments: 1.5% foreign transaction fee. Exchange rates: Markup on the exchange rate Eligibility criteria: Open to freelancers, sole traders and companies registered in Germany. Required documents: ID (passport or ID card), proof of residence and company papers.

How to choose the right account for your business Selecting the right business account matters because it affects your daily operations, including how easily you can pay or get paid, and the long-term costs of running your company. Germany’s business banking scene combines large branch banks with digital fintech providers, meaning you can pick from established accounts, or modern services with more international features. When comparing your options, here are some areas to look at: Ongoing account fees: Many German banks charge a monthly fee that depends on the account tier, while fintechs often have a basic account option starting at 0 EUR. Check whether discounts or promotional offers apply.

Many German banks charge a monthly fee that depends on the account tier, while fintechs often have a basic account option starting at 0 EUR. Check whether discounts or promotional offers apply. Transaction costs: Most providers include a set number of free SEPA transfers each month. Once you exceed that limit, each additional transaction incurs a small charge. If your business has high transaction volumes, look for an account that includes enough free transactions to keep costs low.

Most providers include a set number of free SEPA transfers each month. Once you exceed that limit, each additional transaction incurs a small charge. If your business has high transaction volumes, look for an account that includes enough free transactions to keep costs low. Cash handling: Well-known banks like Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank offer extensive branch networks for cash deposits and withdrawals. Digital providers may not, which is fine for online businesses, but limiting if you deal with cash frequently.

Well-known banks like Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank offer extensive branch networks for cash deposits and withdrawals. Digital providers may not, which is fine for online businesses, but limiting if you deal with cash frequently. Multi-currency support: If you trade globally, an account that lets you hold or receive foreign currencies can save you conversion costs. Services like Wise offer options beyond a euro-only IBAN.

If you trade globally, an account that lets you hold or receive foreign currencies can save you conversion costs. Services like Wise offer options beyond a euro-only IBAN. International payments: Costs and speed vary significantly, so it’s a good idea to consider how often you’ll need to pay suppliers or contractors abroad. Bank transfers often add a markup on exchange rates, while fintechs like Wise give you the mid-market rate with clear fees.

Costs and speed vary significantly, so it’s a good idea to consider how often you’ll need to pay suppliers or contractors abroad. Bank transfers often add a markup on exchange rates, while fintechs like Wise give you the mid-market rate with clear fees. Eligibility requirements: German banks can be strict on residency and company registration. Some digital providers, like Holvi or Wise, are easier for expats and freelancers to open if you meet basic ID and business proof requirements. Learn more about Wise

How to open a business bank account in Germany: The process for opening a business account in Germany can vary slightly between banks and fintech providers, but most follow a similar structure. Step 1: Understand the requirements Business accounts, called Geschäftskonten, are mandatory for incorporated companies such as a GmbH or UG. Freelancers and sole proprietors aren’t legally required to open one, but separating business from personal finances makes bookkeeping easier and is often expected by clients and tax advisors. Not every provider accepts non-residents or businesses registered outside of Germany, so check eligibility before applying. Specialist providers like Wise or Holvi may have more flexible options for expats, while traditional banks usually require a German address and company registration.

Step 2: Gather your documents Exact requirements vary by provider, but you should expect to provide: Proof of ID (passport or German ID card)

Proof of address (utility bill, rental contract, or a certificate of registration)

Business registration documents

Tax identification number (Steuernummer) or VAT ID if available

Details of directors and beneficial owners if the business is incorporated If you’re a non-EU resident, additional paperwork such as residence permits or visa documentation might also be requested. Step 3: Submit your application Traditional banks like Deutsche Bank or Commerzbank may require you to attend a branch in person, especially for incorporated businesses, whereas freelancers can sometimes complete the process online. Digital providers such as Wise, Holvi, or Kontist usually handle onboarding fully online. Identity is verified through video identification and documents are uploaded digitally. Step 4: Fund your account and start to transact Once your account is approved, you’ll receive your IBAN immediately (in many digital banks) or within a few days, and cards are mailed to your registered address. Uncorporated companies will also need to make a deposit to complete the process.

Documents you need before opening a German business bank account Banks and providers in Germany require different documents depending on the type of company you operate. Having these ready helps your application go faster. Proof of identity : Every applicant must show valid ID, such as a passport or German identity card.

: Every applicant must show valid ID, such as a passport or German identity card. Gewerbeanmeldung & Gewerbeschein (trade registration and license) : Most sole proprietors and many partnerships need this document, but freelancers (Freiberufler) are usually exempt.

: Most sole proprietors and many partnerships need this document, but freelancers (Freiberufler) are usually exempt. Handelsregisterauszug (commercial register extract) : Corporations (like GmbH, UG, or AG) and registered traders (e.K.) must provide this. If your business is still in formation, you can often open the account first and submit the document later.

: Corporations (like GmbH, UG, or AG) and registered traders (e.K.) must provide this. If your business is still in formation, you can often open the account first and submit the document later. Gesellschaftervertrag (articles of association) : Partnerships (GbR, oHG) and corporations must show their founding agreement.

: Partnerships (GbR, oHG) and corporations must show their founding agreement. Gesellschafterliste (the list of partners and shareholders) : Required for GmbH, U and AG, and sometimes also for oHG.

: Required for GmbH, U and AG, and sometimes also for oHG. Gründungsurkunde (certificate of incorporation) : Essential for corporations when the account is first opened.

: Essential for corporations when the account is first opened. Kontovollmachten (account authorisations): If several owners or directors will use the account, banks ask for written authorisations to confirm who can access funds. Requirements may vary slightly between banks, so it’s worth checking in advance which documents your chosen provider expects.

Benefits of opening a separate business account A dedicated business account helps keep your finances organised and avoids mixing personal and professional spending. For incorporated businesses it’s a legal requirement, but freelancers and sole traders also gain from the extra clarity. It makes tax reporting simpler and gives the Finanzamt (local tax office) a clear picture of your cash flow. It can also go a long way in helping you appear more professional when dealing with clients or partners.

Conclusion Business owners in Germany can choose between conventional banks with established branch networks and specialist digital providers that simplify international payments and admin. The right account depends on your company’s legal form, your residency status and whether you prioritise in-person service, low fees, or multi-currency support. If you need cash handling and face-to-face advice, a branch bank like Deutsche Bank or Commerzbank may be the right fit. But if your business works with international clients and suppliers, a provider like Wise Business can save you time and money with transparent fees, 40+ supported currencies and the mid-market exchange rate. Open a Wise Business account

FAQ Can a non-resident open a business bank account? Yes, non-residents can open a German business bank account, especially via online or direct banks (Direktbanken). But it’s usually more complex, and you’ll likely need to provide extra documents, may need to make an in-person appointment depending on the bank, and might find fewer options among traditional banks. Is it a good idea to use a personal bank account for a business? Using a personal account for business can work at the very start for sole traders or freelancers with minimal transactions. But mixing personal and business payments creates accounting headaches and risks tax issues. Small banks can also sometimes refuse business-related transactions on private accounts. Once your business activity and turnover grows, a separate business account is the logical next step. What is the cheapest business bank account? The cheapest options tend to be fintech/digital providers, with many offering zero monthly fees or very low fees, especially for simpler plans with fewer features. Banks often charge monthly maintenance fees, so it’s always worth comparing providers to help you find the best and cheapest option for your business type. How much money is needed to open an account? For most fintech or digital business accounts, you often don’t need a large deposit and some require nothing to open an account. For more established corporate banks, for incorporated entities like GmbHs, there may be requirements for share capital or minimum balances, but fees and minimums vary widely between providers.