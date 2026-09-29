Sick leave in Switzerland: rules for expats

This guide focuses on private-sector employees and draws on official Swiss sources, but individual circumstances and wider Swiss employment law can affect your rights, so it should not replace legal or medical advice. It explains reporting requirements, sick pay, dismissal protection, mental health leave, and the main employment and insurance documents expats should check.

Key takeaways Tell your employer as soon as you know you cannot work, then check whether your contract or staff handbook sets a stricter reporting rule.

A sick leave certificate in Switzerland is often requested after around three days, but some employers can ask for one from day one.

Sick pay usually follows one of two routes: employer KTG insurance, often around 80% of insured salary for 720 or 730 days within 900 days, or statutory salary continuation based on years of service and local scales.

After probation, an employer generally cannot dismiss an employee during illness-related incapacity for up to 30 days in the first year of service, 90 days in years two to five, and 180 days from the sixth year. Exceptions and special rules can apply.

Burnout, depression, and other mental health conditions generally fall under ordinary illness rules when a licensed doctor or psychiatrist certifies incapacity for work.

How sick leave works in Switzerland Start with three checks: how and when to notify your employer, when you need a medical certificate, and how your sick pay is provided. Official Swiss guidance on absences due to illness or accident says employees should notify their employer as soon as possible and explains the two main sick-pay routes. The principal legal basis for private-sector employment is the Swiss Code of Obligations. Your employment contract, any collective labor agreement, and the terms of your employer’s daily sickness benefit insurance may also affect your entitlement. Where a valid written arrangement provides benefits that are at least equivalent overall, sickness benefit insurance can replace the statutory salary-continuation system. Labor Law Swiss employment law and labor rights Read more What to do on day one of sick leave According to ch.ch, you should tell your employer as soon as possible if illness stops you from working. Follow the reporting procedure in your contract or staff handbook, which may require you to contact your manager, HR, or both. Your initial message should say that you are unable to work and, if possible, how long you expect the absence to last. You do not normally need to disclose your diagnosis, although your employer may require a medical certificate confirming the degree and expected duration of your incapacity. 1 Notify the person or department specified by your employer, using the required reporting channel. 2 Ask whether anyone else, such as HR, also needs to be informed. 3 Check your contract, staff handbook, or collective labor agreement rather than assuming that a certificate is required only after three days. 4 Contact a doctor promptly if your employer requires a certificate from day one or if the absence is likely to continue. 5 Keep copies of messages and medical certificates, and ask how sick pay will be handled in your case.

How sick pay works in Switzerland Sick pay in Switzerland is not set at one national flat rate. It usually depends on whether a valid daily sickness benefit insurance arrangement applies – often called KTG, from the German term Krankentaggeldversicherung – or whether the statutory salary-continuation rules apply. If there is no equivalent insurance arrangement, the Code of Obligations generally requires the employer to continue paying the employee’s salary for a limited period, provided the employment relationship has lasted for more than three months or was agreed for longer than three months. The minimum entitlement is three weeks during the first year of service and a longer period in subsequent years. Courts commonly use the Bern, Basel, or Zurich scale to determine that longer period. Many employers use sickness benefit insurance instead. A common arrangement covers around 80% of the insured salary for 720 or 730 days within a 900-day period, usually subject to a waiting period. This can provide benefits for much longer than the statutory system, although the amount paid may be lower unless the employer provides a top-up. Your contract, any collective labor agreement, and the insurance policy determine the actual entitlement. This sits within Switzerland’s wider social security system, but your contract still matters. Route Typical pay pattern What affects it What you should verify Employer has KTG insurance Often around 80% of insured salary for 720 or 730 days within 900 days Policy terms, waiting period, top-up rules, collective agreement The percentage and salary covered, waiting period, benefit duration, premium contributions, and any employer top-up Statutory salary continuation applies Usually full salary for a shorter legal period Years of service, applicable judicial scale, previous absences, and any better contractual terms Which scale applies, how much entitlement remains, and whether the contract or collective agreement improves on the minimum Government & Law The Swiss social security system Read more If your employer has sick pay (KTG) insurance Many Swiss employers use daily sickness allowance insurance (KTG). Official Swiss guidance says insured arrangements commonly provide benefits for 720 or 730 days within a 900-day period; policies often cover around 80% of the insured salary. An insurance arrangement can replace statutory salary continuation if it is established through a written agreement, standard employment contract, or collective labor agreement and provides benefits that are at least equivalent overall. Check the policy or ask HR about the waiting period, insured salary, payment percentage, employer top-up, benefit duration, and premium contributions. If your employer does not have sick pay insurance If no KTG exists, statutory salary continuation may still protect you. In the first year of service, the employer generally pays the full salary for at least three weeks, provided the employment relationship has lasted more than three months or was agreed for longer than three months. Entitlement increases in subsequent years. The Basel, Bern, and Zurich scales are judicial guidelines used to estimate the applicable period after the first year. The relevant scale generally depends on the court jurisdiction, rather than on which scale the employer prefers. A collective labor agreement may give you better terms than the legal default.

Separate periods of incapacity can count towards the same total entitlement during a year of service.

Ask how commission, bonuses, allowances, and other variable pay will be treated.

Confirm which judicial scale applies before estimating how long full salary will continue.

When do you need a medical certificate? In Switzerland, a sick leave certificate – often called an Arztzeugnis in German-speaking areas – provides evidence of incapacity for work rather than details of the illness itself. ch.ch says a certificate is generally needed after about three days, while the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) says employers can ask for one from day one if their contract or policy allows it. The certificate normally states whether you are fully or partly unable to work and how long the incapacity is expected to last. For partial incapacity, it should indicate the extent of the restriction, such as the maximum number of hours you can work each day or week. It should not normally disclose whether your absence relates to burnout, depression, or another diagnosis. Your employer can ask for a note from day one if the rule is clear in the contract or policy.

Many employment contracts require one only from the third or fourth day.

For partial incapacity, the certificate should state the degree of incapacity or the hours you can work.

Your employer generally needs information about the extent and expected duration of the incapacity, not your diagnosis.

Check your contract, staff handbook, and current HR guidance for the reporting deadline and submission process. What does a Swiss medical certificate show? Incapacity level Whether you are fully or partly unable to work, usually expressed as a percentage. Duration The dates or expected period for which the incapacity applies. Work limits For partial incapacity, the maximum hours you can work each day or week and, where relevant, other functional restrictions. What it normally leaves out: your medical diagnosis. Your employer generally needs to know the extent and duration of your incapacity, not the condition causing it.

Can you be fired while on sick leave? After probation, employees have limited protection against dismissal during illness or recovery from an accident. Under SECO’s termination guidance and Art. 336c of the Swiss Code of Obligations, ordinary notice given by an employer during an applicable protected period is invalid. Probation is different. The statutory protection periods do not apply during probation, and illness may extend the probationary period by the corresponding number of missed days. If your right to remain in Switzerland depends on your employment, losing your job may also affect your residence position, depending on your nationality and permit type. This is why work visas in Switzerland are also worth understanding. Years of service Maximum protected period Practical effect 1st year 30 days Notice given during this period is generally invalid 2nd to 5th year 90 days Employer notice is blocked while the incapacity continues, up to 90 days 6th year onward 180 days Employer notice is blocked while the incapacity continues, up to 180 days If your employer gives valid notice before you become unable to work, the dismissal itself remains valid. However, if the incapacity overlaps the legally calculated notice period, that period is suspended until you recover or the maximum protected period is exhausted. If the contract can end only at the end of a month or another specified date, the termination date may then move to the next permitted date.