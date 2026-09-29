Sick leave in Switzerland: rules for expats

Labor Law
Sick leave in Switzerland depends on factors such as your employment contract, length of service, employer insurance, collective labor agreement, and canton. If illness stops you from working, the first things to clarify are when to notify your employer, whether you need a medical certificate, and how your salary will be covered.
This guide focuses on private-sector employees and draws on official Swiss sources, but individual circumstances and wider Swiss employment law can affect your rights, so it should not replace legal or medical advice. It explains reporting requirements, sick pay, dismissal protection, mental health leave, and the main employment and insurance documents expats should check.
Start with three checks: how and when to notify your employer, when you need a medical certificate, and how your sick pay is provided. Official Swiss guidance on absences due to illness or accident says employees should notify their employer as soon as possible and explains the two main sick-pay routes.
The principal legal basis for private-sector employment is the Swiss Code of Obligations. Your employment contract, any collective labor agreement, and the terms of your employer’s daily sickness benefit insurance may also affect your entitlement. Where a valid written arrangement provides benefits that are at least equivalent overall, sickness benefit insurance can replace the statutory salary-continuation system.
According to ch.ch, you should tell your employer as soon as possible if illness stops you from working. Follow the reporting procedure in your contract or staff handbook, which may require you to contact your manager, HR, or both.
Your initial message should say that you are unable to work and, if possible, how long you expect the absence to last. You do not normally need to disclose your diagnosis, although your employer may require a medical certificate confirming the degree and expected duration of your incapacity.
Notify the person or department specified by your employer, using the required reporting channel.
Ask whether anyone else, such as HR, also needs to be informed.
Check your contract, staff handbook, or collective labor agreement rather than assuming that a certificate is required only after three days.
Contact a doctor promptly if your employer requires a certificate from day one or if the absence is likely to continue.
Keep copies of messages and medical certificates, and ask how sick pay will be handled in your case.
Sick pay in Switzerland is not set at one national flat rate. It usually depends on whether a valid daily sickness benefit insurance arrangement applies – often called KTG, from the German term Krankentaggeldversicherung – or whether the statutory salary-continuation rules apply.
If there is no equivalent insurance arrangement, the Code of Obligations generally requires the employer to continue paying the employee’s salary for a limited period, provided the employment relationship has lasted for more than three months or was agreed for longer than three months.
The minimum entitlement is three weeks during the first year of service and a longer period in subsequent years. Courts commonly use the Bern, Basel, or Zurich scale to determine that longer period.
Many employers use sickness benefit insurance instead. A common arrangement covers around 80% of the insured salary for 720 or 730 days within a 900-day period, usually subject to a waiting period.
This can provide benefits for much longer than the statutory system, although the amount paid may be lower unless the employer provides a top-up. Your contract, any collective labor agreement, and the insurance policy determine the actual entitlement.
This sits within Switzerland’s wider social security system, but your contract still matters.
|Route
|Typical pay pattern
|What affects it
|What you should verify
|Employer has KTG insurance
|Often around 80% of insured salary for 720 or 730 days within 900 days
|Policy terms, waiting period, top-up rules, collective agreement
|The percentage and salary covered, waiting period, benefit duration, premium contributions, and any employer top-up
|Statutory salary continuation applies
|Usually full salary for a shorter legal period
|Years of service, applicable judicial scale, previous absences, and any better contractual terms
|Which scale applies, how much entitlement remains, and whether the contract or collective agreement improves on the minimum
Many Swiss employers use daily sickness allowance insurance (KTG). Official Swiss guidance says insured arrangements commonly provide benefits for 720 or 730 days within a 900-day period; policies often cover around 80% of the insured salary.
An insurance arrangement can replace statutory salary continuation if it is established through a written agreement, standard employment contract, or collective labor agreement and provides benefits that are at least equivalent overall.
Check the policy or ask HR about the waiting period, insured salary, payment percentage, employer top-up, benefit duration, and premium contributions.
If no KTG exists, statutory salary continuation may still protect you. In the first year of service, the employer generally pays the full salary for at least three weeks, provided the employment relationship has lasted more than three months or was agreed for longer than three months. Entitlement increases in subsequent years.
The Basel, Bern, and Zurich scales are judicial guidelines used to estimate the applicable period after the first year. The relevant scale generally depends on the court jurisdiction, rather than on which scale the employer prefers.
In Switzerland, a sick leave certificate – often called an Arztzeugnis in German-speaking areas – provides evidence of incapacity for work rather than details of the illness itself. ch.ch says a certificate is generally needed after about three days, while the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) says employers can ask for one from day one if their contract or policy allows it.
The certificate normally states whether you are fully or partly unable to work and how long the incapacity is expected to last. For partial incapacity, it should indicate the extent of the restriction, such as the maximum number of hours you can work each day or week. It should not normally disclose whether your absence relates to burnout, depression, or another diagnosis.
|Incapacity level
|Whether you are fully or partly unable to work, usually expressed as a percentage.
|Duration
|The dates or expected period for which the incapacity applies.
|Work limits
|For partial incapacity, the maximum hours you can work each day or week and, where relevant, other functional restrictions.
What it normally leaves out: your medical diagnosis. Your employer generally needs to know the extent and duration of your incapacity, not the condition causing it.
After probation, employees have limited protection against dismissal during illness or recovery from an accident. Under SECO’s termination guidance and Art. 336c of the Swiss Code of Obligations, ordinary notice given by an employer during an applicable protected period is invalid.
Probation is different. The statutory protection periods do not apply during probation, and illness may extend the probationary period by the corresponding number of missed days.
If your right to remain in Switzerland depends on your employment, losing your job may also affect your residence position, depending on your nationality and permit type. This is why work visas in Switzerland are also worth understanding.
|Years of service
|Maximum protected period
|Practical effect
|1st year
|30 days
|Notice given during this period is generally invalid
|2nd to 5th year
|90 days
|Employer notice is blocked while the incapacity continues, up to 90 days
|6th year onward
|180 days
|Employer notice is blocked while the incapacity continues, up to 180 days
If your employer gives valid notice before you become unable to work, the dismissal itself remains valid. However, if the incapacity overlaps the legally calculated notice period, that period is suspended until you recover or the maximum protected period is exhausted.
If the contract can end only at the end of a month or another specified date, the termination date may then move to the next permitted date.
Mental health conditions generally follow the same Swiss sick-leave, sick-pay, and dismissal-protection rules as physical illnesses when they result in medically certified incapacity for work. This can include depression, anxiety, and conditions associated with burnout, although burnout is not always treated as a standalone medical diagnosis.
If your mental health is affecting your ability to work, seek an assessment from a doctor, such as your GP or a psychiatrist. A medical certificate can confirm that you are fully or partly unable to work without disclosing your diagnosis to HR or your manager.
If the incapacity continues, Swiss disability insurance may offer early-detection and reintegration support. According to the Federal Social Insurance Office, an early-detection notification may be made after at least 30 days of incapacity or repeated health-related absences within a 12-month period. This is intended to support continued employment or a return to work and is not automatically an application for a disability pension.
Contracts, payslips, and HR policies may be written in German, French, or Italian. Before relying on a general explanation of Swiss sick-leave rules, check what your employment contract, any collective labor agreement, and your employer’s daily sickness benefit policy actually say.
Medical treatment cover is separate from income replacement. Basic Swiss health insurance helps with eligible medical costs, subject to the applicable deductible and co-payments, but it does not replace your salary while you are unable to work.
Useful terms include:
If your insured sick pay is around 80% of salary, review the likely net payment rather than simply assuming that your take-home income will fall by exactly 20%. Employer top-ups, the insured salary, waiting periods, and payroll deductions can all affect the final amount. Compare the expected payment with fixed expenses in Swiss francs and any rent, loans, or family commitments abroad.
Expatica’s guide to the minimum wage and average salary in Switzerland can help you benchmark what a partial income means in practice.
Expats seeking private medical treatment in more than one country can also compare international health insurers such as Cigna Global and APRIL International. These policies primarily cover eligible healthcare costs and do not normally replace statutory sick pay or employer KTG benefits unless the policy expressly includes separate income-protection cover.
Practical tip: If your employment documents are in German, look for terms such as Krankentaggeldversicherung (daily sickness benefit insurance), Arztzeugnis (medical certificate), and Probezeit (probation) in your contract, staff handbook, or absence policy. Check these documents before assuming that a general sick-leave rule applies to your situation.
FAQ
Often, yes. A sick leave certificate in Switzerland is commonly requested after around three days, but employers can ask from day one if the contract or staff policy says so. Check the written rule rather than relying on office habit.
It depends on the pay route. With KTG insurance, many employees receive around 80% of insured salary for 720 or 730 days within 900 days, while the legal default without insurance depends on years of service and the applicable scale.
Usually not during the protected period after probation. The standard protection is 30 days in year one, 90 days in years two to five, and 180 days from year six, but probation works differently and notice timing still matters.
In principle, it can fall under ordinary illness rules when a licensed doctor or psychiatrist certifies incapacity for work. Early medical documentation and a realistic return plan can be important if the absence continues.
Protection is much weaker during probation. Employers can generally give notice then, and illness can also extend the probation period, so check your contract length, employer policy, and any collective agreement before assuming normal post-probation protection applies.
It can. Swiss rules allow vacation entitlement to be reduced after longer absences in some circumstances, so do not assume your full entitlement remains unchanged during a long illness. Check your contract and current official guidance if the absence continues.
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
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