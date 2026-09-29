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Labor Law

Sick leave in Switzerland: rules for expats

Sick leave in Switzerland depends on factors such as your employment contract, length of service, employer insurance, collective labor agreement, and canton. If illness stops you from working, the first things to clarify are when to notify your employer, whether you need a medical certificate, and how your salary will be covered.

Roy Pallas
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Roy Pallas
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This guide focuses on private-sector employees and draws on official Swiss sources, but individual circumstances and wider Swiss employment law can affect your rights, so it should not replace legal or medical advice. It explains reporting requirements, sick pay, dismissal protection, mental health leave, and the main employment and insurance documents expats should check.

Key takeaways

  • Tell your employer as soon as you know you cannot work, then check whether your contract or staff handbook sets a stricter reporting rule.
  • A sick leave certificate in Switzerland is often requested after around three days, but some employers can ask for one from day one.
  • Sick pay usually follows one of two routes: employer KTG insurance, often around 80% of insured salary for 720 or 730 days within 900 days, or statutory salary continuation based on years of service and local scales.
  • After probation, an employer generally cannot dismiss an employee during illness-related incapacity for up to 30 days in the first year of service, 90 days in years two to five, and 180 days from the sixth year. Exceptions and special rules can apply.
  • Burnout, depression, and other mental health conditions generally fall under ordinary illness rules when a licensed doctor or psychiatrist certifies incapacity for work.

How sick leave works in Switzerland

Start with three checks: how and when to notify your employer, when you need a medical certificate, and how your sick pay is provided. Official Swiss guidance on absences due to illness or accident says employees should notify their employer as soon as possible and explains the two main sick-pay routes.

The principal legal basis for private-sector employment is the Swiss Code of Obligations. Your employment contract, any collective labor agreement, and the terms of your employer’s daily sickness benefit insurance may also affect your entitlement. Where a valid written arrangement provides benefits that are at least equivalent overall, sickness benefit insurance can replace the statutory salary-continuation system.

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Labor Law

Swiss employment law and labor rights

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What to do on day one of sick leave

According to ch.ch, you should tell your employer as soon as possible if illness stops you from working. Follow the reporting procedure in your contract or staff handbook, which may require you to contact your manager, HR, or both.

Your initial message should say that you are unable to work and, if possible, how long you expect the absence to last. You do not normally need to disclose your diagnosis, although your employer may require a medical certificate confirming the degree and expected duration of your incapacity.

1

Notify the person or department specified by your employer, using the required reporting channel.

2

Ask whether anyone else, such as HR, also needs to be informed.

3

Check your contract, staff handbook, or collective labor agreement rather than assuming that a certificate is required only after three days.

4

Contact a doctor promptly if your employer requires a certificate from day one or if the absence is likely to continue.

5

Keep copies of messages and medical certificates, and ask how sick pay will be handled in your case.

How sick pay works in Switzerland

Sick pay in Switzerland is not set at one national flat rate. It usually depends on whether a valid daily sickness benefit insurance arrangement applies – often called KTG, from the German term Krankentaggeldversicherung – or whether the statutory salary-continuation rules apply.

If there is no equivalent insurance arrangement, the Code of Obligations generally requires the employer to continue paying the employee’s salary for a limited period, provided the employment relationship has lasted for more than three months or was agreed for longer than three months.

The minimum entitlement is three weeks during the first year of service and a longer period in subsequent years. Courts commonly use the Bern, Basel, or Zurich scale to determine that longer period.

Many employers use sickness benefit insurance instead. A common arrangement covers around 80% of the insured salary for 720 or 730 days within a 900-day period, usually subject to a waiting period.

This can provide benefits for much longer than the statutory system, although the amount paid may be lower unless the employer provides a top-up. Your contract, any collective labor agreement, and the insurance policy determine the actual entitlement.

This sits within Switzerland’s wider social security system, but your contract still matters.

RouteTypical pay patternWhat affects itWhat you should verify
Employer has KTG insuranceOften around 80% of insured salary for 720 or 730 days within 900 daysPolicy terms, waiting period, top-up rules, collective agreementThe percentage and salary covered, waiting period, benefit duration, premium contributions, and any employer top-up
Statutory salary continuation appliesUsually full salary for a shorter legal periodYears of service, applicable judicial scale, previous absences, and any better contractual termsWhich scale applies, how much entitlement remains, and whether the contract or collective agreement improves on the minimum
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If your employer has sick pay (KTG) insurance

Many Swiss employers use daily sickness allowance insurance (KTG). Official Swiss guidance says insured arrangements commonly provide benefits for 720 or 730 days within a 900-day period; policies often cover around 80% of the insured salary.

An insurance arrangement can replace statutory salary continuation if it is established through a written agreement, standard employment contract, or collective labor agreement and provides benefits that are at least equivalent overall.

Check the policy or ask HR about the waiting period, insured salary, payment percentage, employer top-up, benefit duration, and premium contributions.

If your employer does not have sick pay insurance

If no KTG exists, statutory salary continuation may still protect you. In the first year of service, the employer generally pays the full salary for at least three weeks, provided the employment relationship has lasted more than three months or was agreed for longer than three months. Entitlement increases in subsequent years.

The Basel, Bern, and Zurich scales are judicial guidelines used to estimate the applicable period after the first year. The relevant scale generally depends on the court jurisdiction, rather than on which scale the employer prefers.

  • A collective labor agreement may give you better terms than the legal default.
  • Separate periods of incapacity can count towards the same total entitlement during a year of service.
  • Ask how commission, bonuses, allowances, and other variable pay will be treated.
  • Confirm which judicial scale applies before estimating how long full salary will continue.

When do you need a medical certificate?

In Switzerland, a sick leave certificate – often called an Arztzeugnis in German-speaking areas – provides evidence of incapacity for work rather than details of the illness itself. ch.ch says a certificate is generally needed after about three days, while the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) says employers can ask for one from day one if their contract or policy allows it.

Doctor listening to a patient

The certificate normally states whether you are fully or partly unable to work and how long the incapacity is expected to last. For partial incapacity, it should indicate the extent of the restriction, such as the maximum number of hours you can work each day or week. It should not normally disclose whether your absence relates to burnout, depression, or another diagnosis.

  • Your employer can ask for a note from day one if the rule is clear in the contract or policy.
  • Many employment contracts require one only from the third or fourth day.
  • For partial incapacity, the certificate should state the degree of incapacity or the hours you can work.
  • Your employer generally needs information about the extent and expected duration of the incapacity, not your diagnosis.
  • Check your contract, staff handbook, and current HR guidance for the reporting deadline and submission process.

What does a Swiss medical certificate show?

Incapacity levelWhether you are fully or partly unable to work, usually expressed as a percentage.
DurationThe dates or expected period for which the incapacity applies.
Work limitsFor partial incapacity, the maximum hours you can work each day or week and, where relevant, other functional restrictions.

What it normally leaves out: your medical diagnosis. Your employer generally needs to know the extent and duration of your incapacity, not the condition causing it.

Can you be fired while on sick leave?

After probation, employees have limited protection against dismissal during illness or recovery from an accident. Under SECO’s termination guidance and Art. 336c of the Swiss Code of Obligations, ordinary notice given by an employer during an applicable protected period is invalid.

Probation is different. The statutory protection periods do not apply during probation, and illness may extend the probationary period by the corresponding number of missed days.

If your right to remain in Switzerland depends on your employment, losing your job may also affect your residence position, depending on your nationality and permit type. This is why work visas in Switzerland are also worth understanding.

Years of serviceMaximum protected periodPractical effect
1st year30 daysNotice given during this period is generally invalid
2nd to 5th year90 daysEmployer notice is blocked while the incapacity continues, up to 90 days
6th year onward180 daysEmployer notice is blocked while the incapacity continues, up to 180 days

If your employer gives valid notice before you become unable to work, the dismissal itself remains valid. However, if the incapacity overlaps the legally calculated notice period, that period is suspended until you recover or the maximum protected period is exhausted.

If the contract can end only at the end of a month or another specified date, the termination date may then move to the next permitted date.

Burnout, depression, and mental health sick leave

Mental health conditions generally follow the same Swiss sick-leave, sick-pay, and dismissal-protection rules as physical illnesses when they result in medically certified incapacity for work. This can include depression, anxiety, and conditions associated with burnout, although burnout is not always treated as a standalone medical diagnosis.

If your mental health is affecting your ability to work, seek an assessment from a doctor, such as your GP or a psychiatrist. A medical certificate can confirm that you are fully or partly unable to work without disclosing your diagnosis to HR or your manager.

If the incapacity continues, Swiss disability insurance may offer early-detection and reintegration support. According to the Federal Social Insurance Office, an early-detection notification may be made after at least 30 days of incapacity or repeated health-related absences within a 12-month period. This is intended to support continued employment or a return to work and is not automatically an application for a disability pension.

  • Get medical help early if symptoms affect your ability to work.
  • Keep certificates current, especially if leave extends or changes from full to partial incapacity.
  • Burnout is usually treated as ordinary illness, not as an accident claim.
  • A phased return may be possible if your doctor certifies partial capacity, although the arrangements should be agreed with your employer.
  • If a long absence appears likely, ask about disability insurance early-detection and reintegration support.
  • If you are in immediate danger or experiencing a mental health crisis, contact the local emergency or crisis service immediately.

What expats should check in your contract, health cover, and finances

Contracts, payslips, and HR policies may be written in German, French, or Italian. Before relying on a general explanation of Swiss sick-leave rules, check what your employment contract, any collective labor agreement, and your employer’s daily sickness benefit policy actually say.

Medical treatment cover is separate from income replacement. Basic Swiss health insurance helps with eligible medical costs, subject to the applicable deductible and co-payments, but it does not replace your salary while you are unable to work.

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Useful terms include:

  • CO or OR: the Swiss Code of Obligations (OR is the German abbreviation).
  • Medical certificate or Arztzeugnis: a doctor’s note confirming incapacity.
  • Incapacity for work or Arbeitsunfähigkeit: full or partial inability to do your job for medical reasons.
  • Collective labor agreement: known as a Gesamtarbeitsvertrag (GAV) in German or convention collective de travail (CCT) in French; it may provide additional or alternative employment terms.
  • Krankentaggeldversicherung or KTG: daily sickness benefit insurance that replaces part of the insured salary under the policy terms.
  • Probation clause and absence-reporting rules: these affect matters such as certificate deadlines and when statutory dismissal protection begins.
  • Employment-linked residence status: check whether losing or changing your job could affect your permit, as the consequences depend on your nationality and permit type.

If your insured sick pay is around 80% of salary, review the likely net payment rather than simply assuming that your take-home income will fall by exactly 20%. Employer top-ups, the insured salary, waiting periods, and payroll deductions can all affect the final amount. Compare the expected payment with fixed expenses in Swiss francs and any rent, loans, or family commitments abroad.

Expatica’s guide to the minimum wage and average salary in Switzerland can help you benchmark what a partial income means in practice.

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Expats seeking private medical treatment in more than one country can also compare international health insurers such as Cigna Global and APRIL International. These policies primarily cover eligible healthcare costs and do not normally replace statutory sick pay or employer KTG benefits unless the policy expressly includes separate income-protection cover.

Practical tip: If your employment documents are in German, look for terms such as Krankentaggeldversicherung (daily sickness benefit insurance), Arztzeugnis (medical certificate), and Probezeit (probation) in your contract, staff handbook, or absence policy. Check these documents before assuming that a general sick-leave rule applies to your situation.

FAQ

Frequently asked questions about sick leave in Switzerland

Do you need a sick leave certificate in Switzerland?

Often, yes. A sick leave certificate in Switzerland is commonly requested after around three days, but employers can ask from day one if the contract or staff policy says so. Check the written rule rather than relying on office habit.

How long is sick leave paid in Switzerland?

It depends on the pay route. With KTG insurance, many employees receive around 80% of insured salary for 720 or 730 days within 900 days, while the legal default without insurance depends on years of service and the applicable scale.

Can you be dismissed while on sick leave in Switzerland?

Usually not during the protected period after probation. The standard protection is 30 days in year one, 90 days in years two to five, and 180 days from year six, but probation works differently and notice timing still matters.

Does burnout count as sick leave in Switzerland?

In principle, it can fall under ordinary illness rules when a licensed doctor or psychiatrist certifies incapacity for work. Early medical documentation and a realistic return plan can be important if the absence continues.

What happens if you are sick during your probation period in Switzerland?

Protection is much weaker during probation. Employers can generally give notice then, and illness can also extend the probation period, so check your contract length, employer policy, and any collective agreement before assuming normal post-probation protection applies.

Does sick leave affect vacation in Switzerland?

It can. Swiss rules allow vacation entitlement to be reduced after longer absences in some circumstances, so do not assume your full entitlement remains unchanged during a long illness. Check your contract and current official guidance if the absence continues.

Sources

Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.

  1. Reporting illness, medical certificates, salary continuation, and dismissal protection, ch.ch — Absences from work due to illness or accident
  2. Medical certificate requirements, salary continuation, and incapacity for work, SECO — FAQ on incapacity for work
  3. Probation, protected periods, and notice during illness, SECO — FAQ on termination
  4. Primary legal provisions governing employment contracts and salary continuation, Fedlex — Swiss Code of Obligations
  5. Early detection and intervention for longer-term incapacity for work, Federal Social Insurance Office — Early detection and early intervention
  6. General information on Swiss disability insurance and support, ch.ch — Disability insurance
Roy Pallas

About the author

Originally from France and now based in Tallinn after spending several years in Germany, Roy Pallas is a writer, blogger, editor, and video content creator with more than a decade of experience in digital publishing. Since 2012, he has been creating, editing, and managing educational content across blogs, email campaigns, social media, and video platforms. He also has a background as an artist and drawing instructor, which brings a strong visual and creative dimension to his work.

More articles by Roy Pallas
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