Vacation days in Switzerland: annual leave and public holidays

Labor Law
Most private-sector employees in Switzerland get at least four weeks of paid vacation a year, and workers up to age 20 get five. Outside of paid time off, you can also often get public holidays as days off where they fall on a normal working day. However, it’s good to know that public holidays do not sit on one national calendar, because only August 1 is federal and the rest depend on the canton.
If you are comparing jobs or planning travel, keep reading for annual leave, part-time calculations, public holidays, and other leave options. This general guide reflects verified federal rules for private-sector employment, not legal advice.
Under the Swiss Code of Obligations, most employees must get at least four weeks of paid vacation per year. Employees up to age 20 must get at least five weeks. Employers can offer more than this legal floor, and many do through contracts or collective employment agreements.
The law also says at least two consecutive weeks should ordinarily be granted each year.
|Federal minimum
|Possible contract or collective agreement extras
|4 weeks for most employees
|5 weeks or more
|5 weeks up to age 20
|Extra days for long service or company policy
|2 consecutive weeks should usually be possible
|Clearer booking rules or year-end shutdown terms
In an offer letter, the important points to look for include:
Start with weeks, not days. A part-time employee still gets the same number of weeks off as a full-time employee, but the number of days changes with the work schedule. That is why a three-day week does not mean less statutory annual leave in Switzerland, it means the same weeks spread across fewer working days.
When you join or leave during the year, holiday entitlement in Switzerland is usually reduced in proportion to the time worked. HR will often convert the yearly total into a part-year balance and apply it to your normal work pattern. If you are comparing offers, check both the weeks and the actual working days off.
|Work pattern
|4-week legal minimum
|Simple way to read it
|5 days a week
|20 vacation days
|4 weeks off
|4 days a week
|16 vacation days
|4 weeks off
|3 days a week
|12 vacation days
|4 weeks off
|4 days a week for half a year
|8 vacation days
|Pro rata for 6 months
A 60% or 80% role does not automatically mean less vacation in real terms. If the legal minimum applies, a three-day week still equals four weeks off, which usually means 12 vacation days a year.
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Vacation days and public holidays are different. Vacation is your yearly leave balance under the Code of Obligations. Public holidays are separate days off that follow federal and cantonal rules. Swiss National Day on August 1 is the only federal public holiday, and cantons may designate up to eight more holidays treated like Sundays.
Unlike countries with one nationwide paid-holiday calendar, Switzerland ties most holidays to the canton of work and sometimes a canton-part. If a recognized public holiday falls during your approved vacation, it does not count as a vacation day. If it falls on a day you were not due to work, there is usually no substitute day.
|Canton
|Sample officially recognized days beyond August 1
|What to verify
|Zurich
|Labor Day, Christmas Day, St. Stephen’s Day
|Local non-statutory days may follow contract rules
|Geneva
|Jeûne genevois, December 31
|Check the canton of work, not just the office address
|Ticino
|Epiphany, St. Joseph’s Day, All Saints
|The official list is longer than in many other cantons
Expatica tip: if you are comparing jobs in Zurich, Geneva, and Ticino, ask HR for the holiday calendar for your canton of work, not just the company headquarters, because recognized holidays can differ.
Paid holidays in Switzerland do not work the same way for every pay structure. For employees paid monthly, pay usually continues for canton-recognized public holidays without a salary deduction. For hourly workers, payment outside August 1 may depend on the contract, collective employment agreement, and canton-specific treatment.
Key checks:
Yes. Employers usually approve vacation dates and can take business needs into account, but they should also consider your preferences. Popular summer weeks, project deadlines, and year-end closures can all affect the answer.
Treating a request as approval is risky, especially if flights or hotels are non-refundable. Swiss workplaces often expect planning ahead, clear communication, and formal sign-off, which fits the broader norms of Swiss business culture.
Ask about summer approval windows and Christmas shutdowns during the hiring process, because some teams lock these periods early.
If illness or a serious accident stops you from actually resting, the affected days may be credited back if you can show a medical certificate. At the end of a job, unused vacation needs careful handling, especially during notice periods.
If that happens, confirm:
Annual leave is only one part of the picture. Swiss law also recognizes time off for certain important personal events and separate rules for some caring and parental situations. But leave of absence in Switzerland does not come with one fixed nationwide chart for every case, which is why contracts, staff handbooks, and collective employment agreements matter.
In practice, “leave of absence” often means an agreed break from work outside your normal vacation balance. It may be paid, partly paid, or unpaid, depending on the legal basis and company policy. If an employer mentions special leave in an offer, ask for the staff handbook or policy summary, because those extra days are often defined there rather than in the law.
Other leave can include:
Before you accept an offer or plan travel, turn the legal rules into a checklist. That helps you compare roles more fairly and avoid surprises when you start requesting time off.
Final checks to consider:
If you plan to use your Swiss vacation time for trips abroad, compare overseas card, cash-withdrawal, and exchange costs across major local banks such as UBS, PostFinance, and Zürcher Kantonalbank. You may also want to see whether a Wise account and card would make multi-currency travel spending simpler, with 40+ supported currencies, no ongoing charges and easy ways to spend, send and receive foreign currencies with the mid-market exchange rate.
FAQ
Most full-time employees in Switzerland get a federal minimum of four weeks of paid vacation per year. On a five-day schedule, that usually means 20 vacation days. Employees up to age 20 get five weeks, and contracts or collective employment agreements can give more.
No. If a recognized public holiday falls during approved vacation, it does not count as a vacation day. But you should not assume the same holidays apply across the whole country, because most are canton-specific.
August 1 has a special federal status, and hourly workers must generally be paid for that day by law. For other public holidays, payment can depend on the contract, the collective employment agreement, and the canton where you work.
Employers generally set or approve vacation dates and may refuse or adjust them for business reasons. They should still take your preferences into account, so the safest step is to get written approval before making non-refundable bookings. If an employer rejects a request without a valid business reason, they must work with the employee to find suitable alternative dates.
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
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