Dual citizenship in Switzerland: rules for expats

Key takeaways Confirm Dual Nationality: Switzerland permits dual citizenship, but you must verify that your home country also allows you to retain your original nationality.

Switzerland permits dual citizenship, but you must verify that your home country also allows you to retain your original nationality. Identify Your Route: Determine if you qualify for ordinary naturalisation (typically requires 10 years of residence and a C permit) or simplified naturalisation (often for spouses or specific family cases).

Determine if you qualify for ordinary naturalisation (typically requires 10 years of residence and a C permit) or simplified naturalisation (often for spouses or specific family cases). Check Local Requirements: Review the specific residence, test, and documentation requirements set by your local canton and commune, as these can differ from federal rules.

Review the specific residence, test, and documentation requirements set by your local canton and commune, as these can differ from federal rules. Verify Official Status: Always cross-reference your eligibility and procedural steps with official sources like the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) and your local authority.

Always cross-reference your eligibility and procedural steps with official sources like the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) and your local authority. Assess Ongoing Duties: Be aware that naturalisation can impact military service, tax obligations, and consular protection, depending on your personal circumstances and the laws of your other country.

Be aware that naturalisation can impact military service, tax obligations, and consular protection, depending on your personal circumstances and the laws of your other country. Gather Documentation Early: Start preparing your civil-status, residence, and language proficiency documents ahead of time to streamline the application process.

Can you have dual citizenship in Switzerland? Yes, Switzerland fully recognises dual nationality and has done so unconditionally since 1 January 1992, according to the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM). Taking on a Swiss red passport does not require you to renounce your original nationality under Swiss law. However, holding two passports is always a two-way street. While Swiss authorities place zero restrictions on your current citizenship, your home country may enforce its own rules, such as requiring prior permission or even relinquishing your original passport upon naturalisation. It is a well-trodden path, though, and Federal Statistical Office figures show that around 21% of Swiss residents aged 15 and over hold dual nationality. Foreign nationals can become Swiss and keep another nationality if the other country allows it.

Swiss citizens can usually acquire another nationality without losing Swiss citizenship.

Children of parents with different nationalities may hold more than one citizenship from birth.

If you are unsure, check the law of the other country before you apply.

How can you get dual citizenship in Switzerland? You do not apply for dual citizenship as a standalone status in Switzerland. Instead, you apply for Swiss citizenship through one of the standard naturalisation pathways, and dual nationality becomes the automatic result as long as your home country allows you to keep your original passport. Through ordinary naturalisation For most expats, the main route is ordinary naturalisation. Federal rules usually require 10 years of residence in Switzerland, including three of the last five years, plus a C permit. Residence years can count differently if you lived in Switzerland between ages 8 and 18.

You need successful integration, suitable language skills, and familiarity with Swiss life.

Cantons and communes may add local residence periods, interviews, or tests.

Common mistake: a C permit is required for this route, but it is not citizenship. Check the federal process on ch.ch and then confirm local rules with your commune or canton. Language Learning Switzerland’s languages: German, French, Italian, and Romansh Read more Through simplified naturalisation Simplified naturalisation is a faster route for specific family situations. It often matters most to spouses of Swiss citizens and some third-generation foreign nationals. For spouses living in Switzerland, the broad baseline is five total years in the country, the year before applying in Switzerland, and three years married to and living with the Swiss spouse. One thing worth knowing is that marriage alone is not enough. You still need to show integration and provide the right evidence. If you are sorting out residence first, our family visas in Switzerland guide explains that process, which is separate from citizenship. Visas & Immigration Family visas in Switzerland Read more By birth, descent, or other routes Switzerland mainly follows descent, not birthplace. In other words, being born in Switzerland does not usually make you Swiss if your parents are not Swiss. Children of Swiss parents may be Swiss from birth.

Children born in Switzerland to non-Swiss parents are not usually Swiss automatically.

Adoption, reinstatement, and mixed-nationality family cases carry their own requirements, so use the main citizenship route that fits your family history.

What does dual citizenship mean in practice? Once your naturalisation goes through, the focus shifts to how holding two passports impacts your daily life. Most international residents want to know what actually changes regarding travel freedom, voting rights, civic duties, and admin. Expatica Tip: While federal guidelines are straightforward, getting in touch with your local commune early can save you plenty of time and duplicate paperwork. Rights, passports, and voting Swiss citizenship gives you a stronger status than residence because you are no longer dependent on permit renewals. You can live in Switzerland as a citizen, vote at federal level, and apply for a Swiss passport. If you are comparing citizenship with residence, the key question is long-term security. A permit can be renewed or lost in some circumstances, while citizenship gives you total, peace of mind. Visas & Immigration Swiss passports: getting a passport in Switzerland Read more Duties, military service, and consular limits Dual nationality also comes with duties and limits, and this is where many readers get caught out. Swiss military rules can still apply to some dual nationals.

Military service is normally done in the country where you live at recruitment.

If you already completed military service in another country, you will not be called up in Switzerland.

Consular help can be limited when you are in the country of your other nationality.

Tax or civil duties may continue in the other country, depending on your personal situation. Why cantons and communes still matter Switzerland’s dual nationality rule is federal, but naturalisation is still processed through cantonal and communal layers in many cases. This is different from a fully centralised system, and it explains why neighbours in Zurich and Vaud can face different steps. Confirm when your local residence period starts counting.

Ask whether interviews, tests, or extra documents apply.

Check total fees and the office that receives your application.

What should you check with your other country? Switzerland might give you the green light for dual citizenship, but your home country might say no, not yet, or only under specific conditions. Double-checking your native country’s rules early on is essential, saving you money and hassle before you start gathering documents or paying Swiss application fees. Dual citizenship: Switzerland and the USA If you are looking into dual citizenship for Switzerland and the US, the good news is that both nations permit it. The US Department of State confirms that American citizens can naturalise in a foreign country without giving up their US passport, though holding dual status means managing legal obligations to both nations. It is worth remembering that citizenship and tax obligations operate under different rules. Unlike most countries, US taxes are based on citizenship rather than residence. IRS regulations require US citizens living abroad to file annual returns on their worldwide income, regardless of where they live or hold dual passports. Because of these ongoing reporting requirements, US-linked applicants often benefit from seeking specialist tax advice before submitting a Swiss naturalisation application. Common checks for other nationalities For any other country, do not rely on forums or family anecdotes. Use a repeatable check. Whether voluntary acquisition of Swiss nationality is allowed.

Whether you must notify an embassy, consulate, or ministry first.

Whether military, civil, or tax duties continue after naturalisation.

Whether you need to update passports, civil records, or overseas registration.

Practical checklist before you apply Your exact application depends on the route, but most expats should prepare the same core admin early. 1 Confirm whether you are applying through ordinary naturalisation, simplified naturalisation, or descent. 2 Check your commune or canton for local forms, interviews, test rules, and fees. 3 Gather residence, civil-status, and identity documents early. 4 Check which language proof is accepted, including whether you need a recognised certificate or a fide language passport. 5 Review your tax, debt, and social assistance position before filing. 6 Budget for federal, cantonal, and communal costs in CHF, plus document fees. 7 Avoid moving canton or leaving Switzerland mid-process unless you have checked the effect on your case. What to check Why it matters Where to verify Route Different rules apply SEM and your local authority Residence and permit status A C permit is usually needed for ordinary naturalisation Federal rules and canton Language proof Wrong certificates can delay an application Local checklist Fees and timing Costs and waiting times vary widely Commune or canton One common mistake is assuming a broad citizenship guide is enough. In Switzerland, local procedure can change the real workload. If you maintain financial ties in another country, carefully plan how you will manage salary transfers, family support, or savings across borders. While major local institutions such as UBS, PostFinance, and Zürcher Kantonalbank can facilitate international payments, expats with regular cross-border financial needs often find that a specialist provider or a multi-currency account offers the flexibility required for life as a dual citizen. Manage your money across borders with Wise Becoming a dual citizen opens doors, but maintaining financial ties across borders requires careful planning. Whether you’re supporting family back home or managing savings in your original currency, a Wise account lets you hold, send, and spend money in multiple currencies. It’s designed to help you handle your international life with transparency and lower fees, making it a practical tool for your new life as a Swiss dual national. Open your Wise Account FAQ Frequently asked questions about dual citizenship in Switzerland Does Switzerland allow dual citizenship? Yes. Switzerland has allowed dual nationality without restriction since 1 January 1992. The part you still need to check is whether your other country lets you keep that nationality after you become Swiss. Do you have to give up your original citizenship to become Swiss? Not under Swiss law. But your original country may still require renunciation or prior approval, so check with its embassy, consulate, or official nationality authority. Can US citizens have dual citizenship in Switzerland? Yes, many can. But US-linked readers should still verify nationality rules and remember that U.S. tax filing duties can continue even when living in Switzerland. Does dual citizenship affect military service in Switzerland? It can. Swiss military rules may still matter for dual nationals, although people who have already completed military service in another country are not called up in Switzerland. Check your exact position through the relevant Swiss authority if this could affect you.