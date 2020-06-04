How to meet single expats in Belgium

If you have recently moved to Belgium, you might naturally want to meet single expats and find a partner. And if you want to broaden your romantic horizons beyond the local Belgian dating scene and explore the international dating pool, there are several ways to do it.
Try online dating
The popularity of dating apps and websites has changed the global dating game; creating a wider opportunity to meet new people, wherever you are in the world. And thankfully, Belgium is no exception. Just like in many other European countries, there are now a plethora of online dating platforms that provide opportunities to meet singles from around the globe.
These platforms are particularly popular in larger cities such as Brussels, Antwerp, or Ghent where the majority of expats in Belgium live. Therefore, you might find that a large percentage of people you meet online in these areas are from overseas. These cities naturally have a larger pool of online daters to choose from compared to more rural areas; so you might have more success in finding a partner if you live there.
EliteDating.be, Meetic.be, and Parship.be are some of the more popular dating sites in Belgium for those seeking relationships. Meanwhile, Tinder, Bumble, Happn, and Badoo remain the go-to apps for casual dating.
Join Meetup groups and events
Another great way to meet potential partners in Belgium is to join Meetup groups and attend local events. Because of the huge international communities throughout the country, there are numerous groups that cater to various hobbies and interests. Furthermore, there are groups that are specifically for singles who are interested in dating and relationships.
Again, major cities with larger expat communities naturally have a wider variety of groups to join. These cover everything from speed dating and single moms, to young professionals and the LGBT+ community. Some groups have thousands of members, too, which means you have a great opportunity to widen your social circle. And because they tend to cater to specific age groups and sexual preferences, you are also likely to meet like-minded expats. You never know, your soul mate might only be a pint away!
Find local expat groups and clubs
There are many groups for expats in Belgium that cater to all sorts of hobbies and interests, and attract members of all nationalities. These enable people to widen their social circle, make new friends, and meet like-minded singles. If you want to meet people from your home country, there are clubs for almost every nationality in Belgium.
However, if you are looking to mix with a more international crowd, there are clubs that cater to various interests; including things like games, charity work, dance, theater, and the arts. And while these groups aren’t specifically for singles, they do provide a great opportunity to meet expats with similar interests in your area.
And if you do happen to meet your partner through one of them, you will certainly have one thing in common to start you off. You might also make some life-long friends along the way.
Join sports clubs and associations
If you are looking to play a particular sport in Belgium, joining a local sports club is a great way to pursue your passion while widening your chances of meeting someone. There are around 17,000 sports clubs to choose from, covering football, cycling, tennis, swimming, and more.
An increasing number of people are also interested in trail running, and many joggers train for marathons and semi-marathons in Belgium. Once you find a club in your local area, you can usually buy short or long-term memberships. Alternatively, if you look on community forums, you might pick up a membership deal from an expat heading home. While finding a romantic partner might not be your primary goal when joining a local sports club, it will certainly open up more opportunities to do so.