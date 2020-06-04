How to meet single expats in Belgium

Try online dating The popularity of dating apps and websites has changed the global dating game; creating a wider opportunity to meet new people, wherever you are in the world. And thankfully, Belgium is no exception. Just like in many other European countries, there are now a plethora of online dating platforms that provide opportunities to meet singles from around the globe. These platforms are particularly popular in larger cities such as Brussels, Antwerp, or Ghent where the majority of expats in Belgium live. Therefore, you might find that a large percentage of people you meet online in these areas are from overseas. These cities naturally have a larger pool of online daters to choose from compared to more rural areas; so you might have more success in finding a partner if you live there. Expatica’s guide to Find love in Belgium with Expatica Dating Read more EliteDating.be, Meetic.be, and Parship.be are some of the more popular dating sites in Belgium for those seeking relationships. Meanwhile, Tinder, Bumble, Happn, and Badoo remain the go-to apps for casual dating.

Join Meetup groups and events Another great way to meet potential partners in Belgium is to join Meetup groups and attend local events. Because of the huge international communities throughout the country, there are numerous groups that cater to various hobbies and interests. Furthermore, there are groups that are specifically for singles who are interested in dating and relationships. Again, major cities with larger expat communities naturally have a wider variety of groups to join. These cover everything from speed dating and single moms, to young professionals and the LGBT+ community. Some groups have thousands of members, too, which means you have a great opportunity to widen your social circle. And because they tend to cater to specific age groups and sexual preferences, you are also likely to meet like-minded expats. You never know, your soul mate might only be a pint away!

Find local expat groups and clubs There are many groups for expats in Belgium that cater to all sorts of hobbies and interests, and attract members of all nationalities. These enable people to widen their social circle, make new friends, and meet like-minded singles. If you want to meet people from your home country, there are clubs for almost every nationality in Belgium. However, if you are looking to mix with a more international crowd, there are clubs that cater to various interests; including things like games, charity work, dance, theater, and the arts. And while these groups aren’t specifically for singles, they do provide a great opportunity to meet expats with similar interests in your area. Expatica’s guide to Read our Guide to dating Belgian men and women Read more And if you do happen to meet your partner through one of them, you will certainly have one thing in common to start you off. You might also make some life-long friends along the way.