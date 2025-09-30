Selling property in Belgium: Complete guide 2025

Key takeaways Understand your legal duties: A notary is required for every property sale in Belgium, and you’ll need to provide certificates like the EPC, electrical inspection and soil or planning documents.

Legal requirements for selling property in Belgium Before you put your home on the market, it’s important to know the legal obligations that apply to sellers in Belgium. All property sales must go through a notary, who prepares the deed of sale and registers it at the Legal Security Office. The deed is usually signed within four months of the preliminary sale agreement. Sellers also have a duty to disclose major defects and provide key certificates to ensure the buyer gets full and accurate information. For non-resident sellers, the process is largely the same, but there might be stricter checks on identity and the source of funds due to anti-money laundering rules. What are the documents needed to sell a property in Belgium? You’ll need a complete file before the sale can go ahead. Common documents include: Title deed proving ownership

Energy performance certificate (EPB) must appear in advertisements

Electrical inspection report

Urban planning certificate from the local commune

Soil certificate – issued by OVAM in Flanders, Bruxelles Environnement in Brussels, and the BDES database in Wallonia

Asbestos certificate in Flanders for buildings built before 2001

Fuel oil tank certificate if applicable

Co-ownership documents Your notary will guide you through regional differences and confirm any additional requirements.

How to sell your house in Belgium: Step-by-step guide Selling a property in Belgium is a multi-stage process that covers valuation, paperwork, marketing and legal formalities. Working through the process step by step makes it easier to stay organised and secure the best possible outcome. Step 1 – Get professional help and start the market analysis Renovations or repairs aren’t legal requirements, but they can increase the value of your property and attract more serious buyers. Before spending money, weigh the cost of the work against the likely gain in the final price. Energy efficiency upgrades in particular can help, since EPC ratings are visible in advertisements and may influence buyer interest. A fair valuation depends on several factors, including the property’s location, size, age, condition and current market trends. The timing of the sale also plays a role, as seasonal patterns and local demand can affect how quickly you find a buyer. To set a realistic asking price, many sellers work with real estate agents, surveyors, or notaries who understand the local market and can provide professional guidance from the outset. Step 2 – Preparing documentation and advertising your property Once you decide to sell, gather the certificates and legal documents that buyers and notaries will expect, such as the EPC, electrical inspection report, soil certificate and planning information. Having these ready avoids delays later in the process and shows potential buyers that the property file is complete. At the same time, prepare a clear and attractive description of the home and its surroundings. Highlight features that add value, such as energy efficiency, outdoor space, or proximity to schools and transport. Most sellers choose to list on popular real estate platforms like Immoweb, but you can also use social media, agency networks, or local ads to widen your reach. High-quality photos and accurate details build trust and help you attract serious offers. Step 3 – Managing viewings, receiving and evaluating offers Viewings give buyers the chance to see the property in detail, so preparation matters. Keep the home clean, well lit and ready for questions about its condition and required certificates. When offers arrive, be smart and look beyond the price alone and check the conditions such as financing clauses, timelines, or repairs. Before accepting, it’s a good idea to have the terms reviewed by your notary to confirm that everything complies with Belgian law and protects your interests. Step 4 – Contract exchange and legal completion Once an offer is accepted, the notary drafts the official deed of sale based on the preliminary agreement and supporting documents. Both parties review and sign this deed, which is then registered with the Legal Security Office. At this point, the transfer of ownership is legally complete, and the buyer gains full rights to the property. Step 5 – Settlement and fund transfer On settlement day, the buyer pays the balance of the purchase price through the notary, who ensures all legal conditions are met before releasing the funds. The deed of sale is registered, the keys are handed over and ownership officially transfers to the buyer. Sellers then receive the net proceeds once costs such as notary fees and agency commissions are deducted. After the sale, it’s important to meet post-settlement obligations, which may include informing the local authorities, clearing any remaining utility accounts, and keeping records for future reference. Sellers also have to consider their tax responsibilities, as capital gains or income tax may apply depending on residency status and the type of property sold. Getting professional advice at this stage can prevent costly mistakes.

Tax implications and responsibilities for property sellers Selling property in Belgium isn’t only a legal process but also a tax event. Whether you are a resident or a non-resident, the tax office may apply capital gains or other levies depending on the type of property, how long you have owned it, and your personal situation. Belgium also has double taxation agreements with many countries, so if you live abroad you may be able to offset Belgian tax against obligations in your country of residence. Tax implications for residents in Belgium For Belgian residents, the main taxes linked to selling a property include: Capital gains tax: In most cases, the sale of a main residence is exempt from personal income tax on the condition that you occupied it for at least 12 months. If you sell a second home or investment property within five years of purchase, the gain may be taxed at around 16.5% plus local taxes. Selling land within eight years of acquisition can also trigger tax at higher rates.

In most cases, the sale of a main residence is exempt from personal income tax on the condition that you occupied it for at least 12 months. If you sell a second home or investment property within five years of purchase, the gain may be taxed at around 16.5% plus local taxes. Selling land within eight years of acquisition can also trigger tax at higher rates. Registration and notary fees: Although mainly paid for by the buyer, sellers may share some administrative costs. Notary fees are fixed by law.

Although mainly paid for by the buyer, sellers may share some administrative costs. Notary fees are fixed by law. Municipal and regional surcharges: Each region may add small surcharges linked to capital gains. Tax implications for non-residents in Belgium Non-resident sellers are subject to the same property taxation rules as residents, but they need to file a non-resident income tax return. Belgian tax authorities require disclosure of gains on property sales, even if the seller lives abroad. Double taxation agreements may reduce or eliminate tax if your country of residence also taxes worldwide income. For non-residents, the main obligations include: Capital gains tax: Applied under the same rules as residents, with exemptions for a main home and specific holding periods.

Applied under the same rules as residents, with exemptions for a main home and specific holding periods. Withholding or reporting requirements: Non-residents must file through the Belgian non-resident tax system to declare the sale.

Non-residents must file through the Belgian non-resident tax system to declare the sale. Foreign tax reporting: You may also need to report the gain in your home country if it taxes worldwide income. Special rules and exemptions Belgium offers relief where the sold property has been your main residence. In such cases, gains are usually exempt from tax, even if you sell within five years. Sales made after the holding period (five years for built property, eight years for land) are also exempt in most situations. Income tax declaration requirements All taxable gains must be declared in your Belgian income tax return. For non-residents, this is through the non-resident tax office. Given the complexity of double taxation agreements and different rules for main homes versus investment properties, most sellers benefit from professional tax advice. Is it necessary to declare a property sale on income tax as a non-resident in Belgium? Non-resident sellers must file a non-resident income tax return in Belgium if the sale results in taxable capital gains. The same exemptions apply as for residents, for example, selling your main residence or property held beyond the minimum period is usually tax-free. Still, the declaration must be made so the tax office can verify whether an exemption applies. Because cross-border sales often involve both Belgian rules and the tax laws of your home country, it is strongly recommended to seek professional advice. Many countries tax worldwide income, including gains from selling foreign property, so you may need to report the sale in both jurisdictions and rely on double taxation agreements to avoid paying twice.

If you live outside Belgium or plan to move your sale proceeds abroad, you'll need to think beyond the notarial process. Sellers must be aware of regulatory requirements and tax reporting obligations in both Belgium and their country of residence. While Belgian law may exempt certain sales from capital gains tax, your home country might still tax the income, particularly if it applies worldwide income rules. Double taxation agreements can help, but reporting in both jurisdictions is usually required. Transferring large sums internationally also means meeting strict anti-money laundering requirements. Banks and transfer providers will ask for documents proving the source of funds, such as the notarial deed, tax records, or bank statements linked to the sale. Having these prepared in advance can prevent delays. You'll also need to think carefully about the financial side of moving funds abroad. Many banks apply hidden fees or offer poor exchange rates with hidden markups, which can reduce the total you receive when converting into another currency. For sellers managing finances across multiple countries, these costs quickly add up. Looking for providers that use the mid-market exchange rate and charge transparent fees can make a significant difference in the final amount arriving in your account. Bank vs. Wise: International transfers of large sums When selling property in Belgium, many sellers need to transfer the proceeds abroad. The table below shows an example comparison of sending 50,000 EUR to USD with Wise versus a bank (ING). Sending 50,000 EUR to USD Sending money with Wise Sending money with ING Send money fees 206.95 EUR* 15 EUR Exchange rate 1.17415 EUR mid-market rate 1.16417 EUR Total received in USD 58,464.51 USD 58,191.08 USD *Discount on sending money fees for sending more than 20k USD abroad. Information checked on 25th September 2025 using the Wise comparison tool The results clearly show that while ING charges a lower upfront fee, the exchange rate offered is weaker than the mid-market rate. This hidden cost means the seller ends up with less money in USD. Because Wise applies a transparent fee and uses the mid-market exchange rate, the final amount received is higher, showing how even a small difference in rates can lead to a shortfall of several hundred dollars when transferring large sums.

Discounts on transfers over 20,000 GBP (or the currency equivalent), reducing fees for high-value sales.

Rate look features to protect against currency fluctuations.

A transparent fee structure with no hidden costs.

In some cases, the ability to receive money into account details in EUR and convert when the timing is more convenient (availability depends on your country).

How much does it cost to sell a house in Belgium? Cost breakdown Beyond the selling price, a property transaction in Belgium comes with its own range of fees and certificates that need to be factored in from the start. Being aware of these costs helps you budget realistically and avoid last-minute surprises. Real estate agent commissions: Most agencies charge around 3% of the sale price, with rates rising to 4–5% for lower-value properties. On top of this, 21% VAT applies. Some agencies include services like valuations, advertising, or certificate arrangements in the commission.

Most agencies charge around 3% of the sale price, with rates rising to 4–5% for lower-value properties. On top of this, 21% VAT applies. Some agencies include services like valuations, advertising, or certificate arrangements in the commission. Legal and professional fees: The buyer usually pays the notary’s fees, but sellers may face related costs, such as administrative charges, debt settlement, or legal checks. Notary fees are fixed by law and depend on the property price, but can be as high as 12.5% of the purchase price.

The buyer usually pays the notary’s fees, but sellers may face related costs, such as administrative charges, debt settlement, or legal checks. Notary fees are fixed by law and depend on the property price, but can be as high as 12.5% of the purchase price. Marketing and advertising expenses: Professional photos, online listings, and staging aren’t mandatory, but are commonly used to help increase buyer interest. Costs vary widely, from a few hundred euros for photography to higher amounts if you opt for staging or premium online listings.

Professional photos, online listings, and staging aren’t mandatory, but are commonly used to help increase buyer interest. Costs vary widely, from a few hundred euros for photography to higher amounts if you opt for staging or premium online listings. Mandatory certificates and inspections: Sellers must supply a number of documents, such as: the EPC (about 150-250 EUR depending on property type), an electrical inspection (around 225 EUR), soil certificates (from 64 EUR up to 257 EUR), and an asbestos certificate in Flanders for buildings built before 2001 (200-400 EUR for a standard survey). Oil tank inspections (125-175 EUR) and a post-intervention file (from 500-1,000 EUR) may also apply.

Sellers must supply a number of documents, such as: the EPC (about 150-250 EUR depending on property type), an electrical inspection (around 225 EUR), soil certificates (from 64 EUR up to 257 EUR), and an asbestos certificate in Flanders for buildings built before 2001 (200-400 EUR for a standard survey). Oil tank inspections (125-175 EUR) and a post-intervention file (from 500-1,000 EUR) may also apply. Pre-sale preparation costs: Cleaning, gardening and minor repairs can make a property more appealing. However, costs depend entirely on the work required, so this is highly variable.

How long does it take to sell a house in Belgium? From the moment you decide to sell until settlement, the process can take anywhere from a few weeks to several months or even longer depending on the economy. After marketing the property and signing the preliminary sales agreement, the notarial deed will need to be completed within four months, which sets a natural upper limit on the legal process. The actual time to find a buyer depends on market conditions, property type and, of course, pricing. Homes in high-demand areas may sell quickly, while rural or higher-priced properties often take longer. Seasonal factors alongside the quality of marketing and the presentation of the home also influence how fast offers arrive. If you want your property to sell as quickly as possible, preparing documents in advance and setting a realistic asking price can help shorten the overall timeline.

Tips and best practices for successful property sales Engage professional legal advice early: A notary is mandatory in Belgium, but additional legal or tax advice can help you avoid delays and ensure compliance, especially if you live abroad.

A notary is mandatory in Belgium, but additional legal or tax advice can help you avoid delays and ensure compliance, especially if you live abroad. Manage currency exchange risk: If you plan to transfer the proceeds to another country, think about timing. Rate fluctuations can reduce your final amount, so explore providers that offer rate locks or tools to manage exchange risk.

If you plan to transfer the proceeds to another country, think about timing. Rate fluctuations can reduce your final amount, so explore providers that offer rate locks or tools to manage exchange risk. Price strategically based on market data: Compare similar recent sales and ask a professional for a valuation. Avoid relying on personal attachment or outdated figures when setting your asking price.

Compare similar recent sales and ask a professional for a valuation. Avoid relying on personal attachment or outdated figures when setting your asking price. Invest in professional presentation: High-quality photos and a well-prepared listing can draw more interest and encourage higher offers. Remember, first impressions do count and strongly influence buyers.

High-quality photos and a well-prepared listing can draw more interest and encourage higher offers. Remember, first impressions do count and strongly influence buyers. Maintain detailed financial records: Keep a clear record of property improvements, certificates and costs linked to the sale which are useful for tax declarations and may support exemptions or deductions.

Keep a clear record of property improvements, certificates and costs linked to the sale which are useful for tax declarations and may support exemptions or deductions. Be flexible with viewings: Offer a variety of appointment times to increase your chance of securing a serious buyer. Well-organised viewings build trust and speed up negotiations.

Conclusion Selling a property in Belgium is a major financial step that involves legal obligations and administrative paperwork together with plenty of careful planning. With the right preparation, you can navigate the process more smoothly, from valuation and marketing to signing the notarial deed and transferring ownership. Stay up to date on Belgian property rules and make sure you meet your tax obligations. Having the right professional support along the way reduces stress and helps you avoid costly mistakes. If the proceeds need to go abroad, give as much attention to exchange rates and fees as you do to the sale itself.

Useful Resources FPS Finance – Belgium: Official government site with information on taxes, capital gains, and non-resident tax returns. Notaire.be: The Belgian notaries’ website, with practical guidance on property transactions and free search tools to find a local notary. OVAM: Flanders Soil and Waste Agency with information on soil certificates and asbestos rules in Flanders. Bruxelles Environnement: Regional authority providing soil certificates and environmental obligations in Brussels. Immoweb: Belgium’s largest property portal for valuations, listings, and market research. Wise: International transfer and currency management services, including tools for large payments after a property sale.