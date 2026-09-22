Sick leave in Australia: rules, pay, and employee rights

Labor Law
This guide explains how sick leave in Australia works under paid personal/carer’s leave rules, including entitlements, accrual and pay, evidence your employer can request, how it applies to casuals, and what to do if your leave runs out or your absence becomes long-term.
If you work in Australia and need time off because of illness or injury, it helps to understand how sick leave works and what your employer can ask you to provide. In Australia, “sick leave” generally falls under paid personal/carer’s leave in the National Employment Standards. Awards, enterprise agreements, contracts, and workplace policies may provide additional or different conditions. This guide explains sick leave entitlements, how leave accrues and is paid, evidence requirements, casual employee rules, and what to do if your leave runs out or an absence becomes long-term.
Start here if you want the fastest answer to whether paid sick leave applies to you.
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Sick leave in Australia is the phrase most people search for, but the formal entitlement in the national workplace system is paid personal/carer’s leave. Under the National Employment Standards, full-time and part-time employees can use that entitlement when they cannot work because of illness or injury, and in some cases when they need to care for an immediate family or household member.
For expats, the naming difference matters because contracts, HR handbooks, and payslips often use “personal leave” or “personal/carer’s leave”, not “sick leave”. A common question is whether that means two separate entitlements. It does not. The same balance can cover your own illness, and it can also cover eligible caring duties.
Think of “sick leave” as the everyday label and “personal/carer’s leave” as the legal label. You do not get separate buckets for your own illness and most caring needs under the NES minimum.
You can use this leave when the reason fits the legal purpose and you would otherwise be expected to work. Routine errands or general personal admin are not automatically covered, so it helps to use the right leave type from the start.
Under the NES, Australian paid personal leave rules cover employees, not everyone who performs work. Full-time and part-time employees qualify, and fixed-term staff can also qualify if they are employees under the national system rather than independent contractors.
Leave starts building from day one of employment and accrues progressively based on ordinary hours. For a full-time employee, the minimum is 10 days a year, often shown as 76 hours on a 38-hour week. For a part-time employee, the usual guide is 1/26 of ordinary hours worked in a year. Unused balances carry over, and your award, enterprise agreement, or contract may improve on the minimum. If you want a formal check, Fair Work’s Leave Calculator can help.
This is where sick leave accrual in Australia can feel confusing, because many payroll systems show hours, not days. A common example is 76 hours a year for a full-time 38-hour week, while part-time staff accrue a pro-rata amount based on their ordinary hours, not the number of days they happen to work.
If you have been in a new Australian job for three months, your payslip may show only part of the 76-hour yearly figure because leave builds progressively rather than appearing in full on day one.
Worked example: if you work 19 hours a week, which is half of 38 hours, you accrue half of the full-time minimum. That means 38 hours of paid personal/carer’s leave over a full year, and your payslip may build that balance gradually each pay cycle.
If you are on a visa, a short contract, or an irregular roster, the key question is your employment status. Employment type matters more than nationality for the NES minimum, although your visa and workplace setup can still affect the wider picture.
If you wake up sick, do not wait until the end of the day. Fair Work says you should tell your employer as soon as possible, even if the leave has already started, and you should say how long you expect to be away.
Employers can ask for reasonable evidence, and that can happen for one day or less. A medical certificate request for sick leave in Australia is common, but it is not the only option. A statutory declaration may also be accepted if it would satisfy a reasonable person. Fair Work does not set strict rules on the type of evidence, but it must be enough to show that you were genuinely entitled to the leave.
Check your employer’s policy, award, or agreement for the notice and evidence rules that apply.
Notify your employer as soon as possible and provide reasonable evidence if requested, keeping a copy of anything you submit.
Confirm later that payroll recorded the absence as the correct leave type.
Can you use sick leave for a doctor’s appointment? Sometimes, but not automatically. Pre-booked appointments or planned surgery may be covered if you are genuinely unfit for work because of illness or injury, and your employer can still ask for evidence. If you will still be fit to work, another leave type may be more appropriate.
Paid sick leave is usually paid at your base rate of pay for the ordinary hours you would have worked. In practice, Australian sick pay rules normally cover your standard hours, but not overtime, bonuses, penalty rates, or separate allowances unless a better award or agreement applies.
If you run out of paid leave, the next step depends on your situation. Some employees agree with their employer to take unpaid leave, while others may agree to use annual leave or another available option. If the absence becomes long or contested, consider getting formal advice.
|Option
|When it applies
|Is it paid?
|What to check
|Paid sick leave
|You still have an accrued balance
|Yes
|Base rate for ordinary hours
|Unpaid carer’s leave
|Caring for an eligible family or household member after paid leave is exhausted, or if you are casual
|No
|Notice, evidence, and the reason for leave
|Annual leave by agreement
|You and your employer agree to use it instead
|Yes
|Policy, balance, and written confirmation
|Other support or advice
|The absence is long, disputed, or affecting your job
|Maybe
|Fair Work, union help, or legal advice
If illness affects your pay, start with the basics before the pressure grows. Check your leave balance on the payslip, speak to payroll or HR early, and review any emergency savings or support options, including Expatica’s Social security in Australia: Complete guide for expats if your situation becomes longer term. Some expats also use a Wise account to hold AUD and another currency, manage money across borders, and send funds home with fees shown upfront. Product availability, eligibility, fees, and features vary. Some temporary residents also compare private or international health cover, including Allianz Care, for treatment access, but this does not replace sick leave, wage protection, or legal rights, and policy wording, waiting periods, exclusions, underwriting, availability, and residency fit all need checking.
Long-term sick leave cases in Australia are where readers often feel most anxious, because the answer is not just about leave balances. Fair Work says an employee who gives evidence may be protected from dismissal because of absence if they are away for less than three consecutive months, or less than three months in total over 12 months, or if they are still using paid sick leave.
Once an absence goes beyond that framework and paid leave has been used up, the position becomes more complex. Other protections may still apply, and employers still need to follow proper dismissal rules. One thing worth knowing is that visa status and workplace leave rights are not the same question. If dismissal, discrimination, or capacity to work is becoming a real issue, get tailored help rather than relying on a general guide.
If your employer pushes back, keep the process calm and documented. This article can explain the basics of employee sick leave rights in Australia, but serious disputes need tailored advice.
Review your award, contract, enterprise agreement, payslip, and any messages about the absence.
Raise the issue with your manager or HR in writing and keep copies of the correspondence.
Contact the Fair Work Ombudsman, a union, or a qualified adviser if the problem continues. Fair Work Commission or anti-discrimination pathways may matter if dismissal or discrimination is involved.
Australia’s sick leave rules are built around paid personal/carer’s leave under the NES for eligible employees. The main practical checks are your employment status, accrued balance, notice and evidence requirements, and the rate that applies to paid leave. Casual employees and workers who exhaust their paid balance may need to look at unpaid or agreed alternatives. Long absences and disputed leave can become more complex, so use current Fair Work guidance and get tailored help when your job may be at risk.
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