Sick leave in Australia: rules, pay, and employee rights

If you work in Australia and need time off because of illness or injury, it helps to understand how sick leave works and what your employer can ask you to provide. In Australia, “sick leave” generally falls under paid personal/carer’s leave in the National Employment Standards. Awards, enterprise agreements, contracts, and workplace policies may provide additional or different conditions. This guide explains sick leave entitlements, how leave accrues and is paid, evidence requirements, casual employee rules, and what to do if your leave runs out or an absence becomes long-term.

Key takeaways Start here if you want the fastest answer to whether paid sick leave applies to you. Full-time employees: Paid personal/carer’s leave applies under the NES minimum, with 10 days a year often shown as 76 hours for a 38-hour week. Unused leave carries over.

Paid personal/carer’s leave applies under the NES minimum, with 10 days a year often shown as 76 hours for a 38-hour week. Unused leave carries over. Part-time employees: Paid personal/carer’s leave generally accrues progressively based on ordinary hours worked, and unused eligible leave carries over.

Paid personal/carer’s leave generally accrues progressively based on ordinary hours worked, and unused eligible leave carries over. Fixed-term employees: Paid leave usually applies if you are an employee covered by the NES rather than an independent contractor.

Paid leave usually applies if you are an employee covered by the NES rather than an independent contractor. Casual employees: Casuals generally do not receive paid sick leave or build a paid balance under the NES, but unpaid carer’s leave can apply in eligible situations.

Casuals generally do not receive paid sick leave or build a paid balance under the NES, but unpaid carer’s leave can apply in eligible situations. Evidence: Employees should give notice and may be required to provide reasonable evidence supporting the absence.

Employees should give notice and may be required to provide reasonable evidence supporting the absence. If paid leave runs out: Unpaid leave or another agreed leave option may apply depending on the reason for the absence and your workplace arrangements. Wise for managing money during sick leave If sick leave reduces your income, keeping bills and transfers under control matters. A Wise account lets you hold AUD and other currencies, convert at the mid-market rate with transparent fees, and send money internationally if you need to support family or pay overseas commitments. Open a Wise account No commitment required

What sick leave means in Australia Sick leave in Australia is the phrase most people search for, but the formal entitlement in the national workplace system is paid personal/carer’s leave. Under the National Employment Standards, full-time and part-time employees can use that entitlement when they cannot work because of illness or injury, and in some cases when they need to care for an immediate family or household member. For expats, the naming difference matters because contracts, HR handbooks, and payslips often use “personal leave” or “personal/carer’s leave”, not “sick leave”. A common question is whether that means two separate entitlements. It does not. The same balance can cover your own illness, and it can also cover eligible caring duties. Sick leave vs personal/carer’s leave Think of “sick leave” as the everyday label and “personal/carer’s leave” as the legal label. You do not get separate buckets for your own illness and most caring needs under the NES minimum. Sick leave usually means using personal/carer’s leave because you are unfit for work.

Paid carer’s leave comes from the same balance.

Unpaid carer’s leave is separate, and casual workers can access it in eligible cases.

Check your payslip wording before assuming a balance is missing. When you can use it You can use this leave when the reason fits the legal purpose and you would otherwise be expected to work. Routine errands or general personal admin are not automatically covered, so it helps to use the right leave type from the start. Your own illness or injury, including mental health conditions.

Pregnancy-related illness that makes you unfit for work.

Caring for an immediate family member or household member who needs support.

An unexpected emergency affecting a family or household member, where carer’s leave fits the situation. Labor Law Employment law in Australia Read more

Who gets paid sick leave and how it accrues Under the NES, Australian paid personal leave rules cover employees, not everyone who performs work. Full-time and part-time employees qualify, and fixed-term staff can also qualify if they are employees under the national system rather than independent contractors. Leave starts building from day one of employment and accrues progressively based on ordinary hours. For a full-time employee, the minimum is 10 days a year, often shown as 76 hours on a 38-hour week. For a part-time employee, the usual guide is 1/26 of ordinary hours worked in a year. Unused balances carry over, and your award, enterprise agreement, or contract may improve on the minimum. If you want a formal check, Fair Work’s Leave Calculator can help. Full-time and part-time entitlements This is where sick leave accrual in Australia can feel confusing, because many payroll systems show hours, not days. A common example is 76 hours a year for a full-time 38-hour week, while part-time staff accrue a pro-rata amount based on their ordinary hours, not the number of days they happen to work. If you have been in a new Australian job for three months, your payslip may show only part of the 76-hour yearly figure because leave builds progressively rather than appearing in full on day one. Worked example: if you work 19 hours a week, which is half of 38 hours, you accrue half of the full-time minimum. That means 38 hours of paid personal/carer’s leave over a full year, and your payslip may build that balance gradually each pay cycle. Casual employees, fixed-term staff, and unpaid carer’s leave If you are on a visa, a short contract, or an irregular roster, the key question is your employment status. Employment type matters more than nationality for the NES minimum, although your visa and workplace setup can still affect the wider picture. Casual employees generally do not get paid sick leave under the NES.

Casual employees can get 2 days of unpaid carer’s leave for each eligible occasion.

Fixed-term employees may receive paid leave if they are employees, not contractors.

Awards, agreements, and contracts can give better terms, so check the documents that apply to your job.

Notice, evidence, and medical certificates If you wake up sick, do not wait until the end of the day. Fair Work says you should tell your employer as soon as possible, even if the leave has already started, and you should say how long you expect to be away. Employers can ask for reasonable evidence, and that can happen for one day or less. A medical certificate request for sick leave in Australia is common, but it is not the only option. A statutory declaration may also be accepted if it would satisfy a reasonable person. Fair Work does not set strict rules on the type of evidence, but it must be enough to show that you were genuinely entitled to the leave. 1 Check your employer’s policy, award, or agreement for the notice and evidence rules that apply. 2 Notify your employer as soon as possible and provide reasonable evidence if requested, keeping a copy of anything you submit. 3 Confirm later that payroll recorded the absence as the correct leave type. Medical appointments and planned surgery Can you use sick leave for a doctor’s appointment? Sometimes, but not automatically. Pre-booked appointments or planned surgery may be covered if you are genuinely unfit for work because of illness or injury, and your employer can still ask for evidence. If you will still be fit to work, another leave type may be more appropriate. Tell your employer early if the appointment is booked in advance.

Check whether a medical certificate or other proof will be needed.

Ask whether annual leave, flex time, or another arrangement fits better if you remain fit for work. Insurance Insurance in Australia: A guide for expats Read more

How sick leave pay works and what happens when it runs out Paid sick leave is usually paid at your base rate of pay for the ordinary hours you would have worked. In practice, Australian sick pay rules normally cover your standard hours, but not overtime, bonuses, penalty rates, or separate allowances unless a better award or agreement applies. If you run out of paid leave, the next step depends on your situation. Some employees agree with their employer to take unpaid leave, while others may agree to use annual leave or another available option. If the absence becomes long or contested, consider getting formal advice. Option When it applies Is it paid? What to check Paid sick leave You still have an accrued balance Yes Base rate for ordinary hours Unpaid carer’s leave Caring for an eligible family or household member after paid leave is exhausted, or if you are casual No Notice, evidence, and the reason for leave Annual leave by agreement You and your employer agree to use it instead Yes Policy, balance, and written confirmation Other support or advice The absence is long, disputed, or affecting your job Maybe Fair Work, union help, or legal advice Government & Law Social security in Australia: Complete guide for expats Read more

Money steps expats can take if income is disrupted If illness affects your pay, start with the basics before the pressure grows. Check your leave balance on the payslip, speak to payroll or HR early, and review any emergency savings or support options, including Expatica’s Social security in Australia: Complete guide for expats if your situation becomes longer term. Some expats also use a Wise account to hold AUD and another currency, manage money across borders, and send funds home with fees shown upfront. Product availability, eligibility, fees, and features vary. Some temporary residents also compare private or international health cover, including Allianz Care, for treatment access, but this does not replace sick leave, wage protection, or legal rights, and policy wording, waiting periods, exclusions, underwriting, availability, and residency fit all need checking. Check what leave balance and pay codes appear on your payslip.

Tell payroll or HR quickly if the recorded leave looks wrong.

Review Expatica’s Insurance in Australia: A guide for expats if you need broader cover context, and Health insurance for self-employed in Australia if you want a deeper expat health insurance explainer.

Keep overseas commitments visible, especially rent, tuition, or family support.

Ask for help early if cash flow, health, or work status is getting harder to manage.

Long absences, dismissal protections, and where to get help Long-term sick leave cases in Australia are where readers often feel most anxious, because the answer is not just about leave balances. Fair Work says an employee who gives evidence may be protected from dismissal because of absence if they are away for less than three consecutive months, or less than three months in total over 12 months, or if they are still using paid sick leave. Once an absence goes beyond that framework and paid leave has been used up, the position becomes more complex. Other protections may still apply, and employers still need to follow proper dismissal rules. One thing worth knowing is that visa status and workplace leave rights are not the same question. If dismissal, discrimination, or capacity to work is becoming a real issue, get tailored help rather than relying on a general guide. Confirm the rule: read Fair Work’s long periods of sick leave guidance before assuming a job is unprotected.

read Fair Work’s long periods of sick leave guidance before assuming a job is unprotected. Check your documents: review your award, enterprise agreement, contract, and any employer policy.

review your award, enterprise agreement, contract, and any employer policy. Get support early: speak with Fair Work, your union, or a qualified employment adviser if the risk is serious.