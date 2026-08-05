How to get a credit card in the US with no credit history [2026 Guide]

Key takeaways Best first steps if you have no US credit history: Route 💡 Best for ⚖️ Main tradeoff ➡️ Next step Secured credit card Newcomers with no US file who can afford a refundable deposit You need to lock up cash as a security deposit Check deposit size, fees, bureau reporting, and upgrade rules Starter or student card Readers with steady income, student status, or a US banking relationship Approval can still be selective Use prequalification if available, then apply for one beginner card Authorized user Readers with a trusted family member or partner with a well-managed account You depend on someone else’s habits Confirm the issuer reports authorized-user activity to the bureaus Credit union option Readers with local ties, payroll, or community membership Membership rules vary Ask about beginner cards and manual review policies Rent reporting or other credit-building support Readers not ready for a card yet These tools may help your file, but they do not replace a usable first card Handy first step while preparing for a card application If you’re still managing money across borders, Wise can help with international transfers and spending in the US while you build your credit score. Send money internationally with Wise Sending money to or from the US? Cross-border payments don’t have to be complicated. With Wise, you can hold over 40 currencies in one account and send money to over 140 countries with low and transparent fees at the mid-market exchange rate. Go to website

Can you get a credit card in the U.S. with no credit history? Yes, you can, but usually through beginner routes rather than premium rewards cards. No history is not automatic rejection, but it often means issuers rely more on your documents, income, and application details than on a score. For most expats, the real goal is not getting the flashiest card. It is getting an account that can report clean activity, stay affordable, and help you qualify for better options later.

Why no credit history is a hurdle in the US 💭 In the US, having no credit history usually means lenders cannot see enough local borrowing data to judge risk. You may also hear the term credit invisible, which means you have little or no recent information in the US credit system. This is different from bad credit. Foreign credit histories usually do not transfer cleanly because US issuers often rely on domestic data from the three main credit bureaus, Experian, Equifax, and TransUnion. A credit bureau is a company that collects and shares information about how you borrow and repay money. 📚 If you want a deeper overview, read our detailed guide below: Banking How do credit scores work in the US: Complete guide for expats Read more What does this mean in practice? A thin or missing US file can make it harder to rent an apartment, set up utilities, get a cell phone plan, or qualify for a first credit card, even if you were financially reliable elsewhere. Before you apply, check your file through AnnualCreditReport.com and remember that your free credit report may not include a score. Writer Claire Millard Insider tip Many newcomers wait too long because they assume their home-country score will be checked. In practice, most issuers still want recent US credit activity, so a beginner-friendly route often works better than waiting.

⭐ Best ways to get your first credit card in the US as an expat If you are not sure which path fits you, the key question is not which card sounds best. It is which route gives you the best chance of approval with the least risk of wasted applications. Money Management Credit cards in the US: A guide for expats Read more Secured credit cards A secured credit card for no credit history is often the most realistic first step. You put down a refundable security deposit, and that lowers the issuer’s risk if you miss payments. This route can work well if you are new to the country, have income, and want a simple way to start a US file. It can also be easier to budget for if you are already focused on saving money and can set aside the deposit without carrying a balance later. Check the deposit amount before you apply

Verify the card reports to Experian, Equifax, and TransUnion

Ask whether the card can upgrade to an unsecured version later

Review annual fees and other charges

Confirm the issuer’s ID and income rules Starter, student, and credit union cards A starter card or student card may make more sense if you have steady income, campus status, or a relationship with a US bank or credit union. Some major local banks and issuers, such as Chase, Bank of America, and Capital One, may offer beginner options, but approval rules vary by issuer. A common question is whether every newcomer needs a secured card. Not always. If you have a paycheck, a checking account, or campus affiliation, a beginner unsecured card or credit union card may be worth exploring first. Authorized user and other first-step options Becoming an authorized user means someone adds you to their existing credit card account. This can help build credit in the US as an expat if the main account is old, well managed, and reported to the bureaus. The risk is that you also share the downside if the primary cardholder pays late or carries high balances. Rent reporting and other credit-building tools can support your file, but they are not the same as having a usable no credit history credit card US newcomers can manage directly. Money Management Saving money in the US as an expat Read more

What to use while you build credit score Credit building and day to day spending are related, but they are not really the same need. Many newcomers still need a practical card for groceries, travel, subscriptions, and cross-border expenses while they wait for a US credit profile to strengthen. Your first US credit card can help you create local credit history, but it may not be the best tool for every international money move. If you still need to send money abroad, hold more than one currency in your account, or spend internationally, you might need a convenient alternative. You can use a specialist provider like Wise to manage your finances internationally. With Wise, Spending and cash withdrawals: You can get a linked Wise Multi-Currency Card for spending and cash withdrawals in the US

You can get a linked Wise Multi-Currency Card for spending and cash withdrawals in the US Online shopping: Create a virtual Wise Multi-Currency Card for free, for safe and easy online shopping or convenient spending with your mobile phone.

Create a virtual Wise Multi-Currency Card for free, for safe and easy online shopping or convenient spending with your mobile phone. Send money internationally: You can send money to 160+ countries, with low conversion fees and transparent pricing.

You can send money to 160+ countries, with low conversion fees and transparent pricing. Get paid easily: Receive payments in USD using local account details The Wise Multi-Currency Card is a debit card, not a credit card. That means it does not build US credit history on its own, however it can be a great option if you need an alternative for easy spending in USD and low-cost ATM cash withdrawals before you can get your first credit card. About Wise pricing: Please see Terms of Use for your region or visit Wise Fees & Pricing for the most up to date pricing and fee information. Go to Wise Money Management How to use the Wise Multi-Currency Card in the US Read more

How to apply and improve approval odds The goal is to avoid rejection and limit hard inquiries. A hard inquiry is a formal application check that can affect your credit profile, while a soft check usually does not. What documents and details you may need 📃 Issuers may ask for more than your name and address, so it helps to prepare everything before you start. Legal name and date of birth

Current US address

Income details and employment information

Details of major outgoings like your housing costs

Social Security number, or ITIN where the issuer accepts it

Government-issued photo ID

Proof of address, such as a lease or utility bill

Sometimes checking account information for funding or verification Rules vary widely. Some issuers may accept an ITIN, while others may require an SSN, so verify the policy on the issuer’s application page before you apply. ⚠️ Common mistakes that lead to rejection Many rejections come from applying for the wrong card, not from being a bad applicant. The risk here is applying too broadly and creating several hard inquiries before you have identified a realistic option. One thing worth knowing is that soft prequalification and a hard inquiry are not the same thing. Some issuers let you check whether you are likely to qualify without affecting your profile, while a full application may trigger a hard check. ➡️ The CFPB offers useful background on how credit cards and credit files work, as well as a wealth of consumer information which can be useful more broadly. Some common pitfalls when applying for a credit card in the US with no credit history include: Applying for premium or rewards-heavy cards too early

Sending multiple applications within a short period

Overlooking annual fees or deposit requirements

Failing to check whether the card reports to all three credit bureaus

Assuming prequalification guarantees approval ✍️ Writer’s tip: If you get denied, pause instead of applying again right away. A denial often means you need a better-matched card, clearer income documentation, or more time in the US system first.

How to build credit safely after you get approved Approval is only the first step. The bigger goal is to create a strong US credit history without paying unnecessary interest or putting strain on a low-limit account. Habits that help your score The CFPB’s guidance is simple in practice: pay on time, keep balances manageable, and review your statements. Payment history matters, and so does credit utilization, which means how much of your limit you are using. This matters even more on a first card because the limit may be low. If you have a $300 limit, even a $150 balance means 50% utilization, which can look high. Use the card lightly, pay early if needed, and avoid carrying debt just to prove you can use credit. Set up autopay for at least the minimum payment

Pay on time every month

Keep utilization low

Check statements for fraud or billing errors

Avoid spending up to the limit

Do not carry a balance just to build credit When to upgrade, reapply, or try another route Building a score takes time, so do not expect instant results. If you’re wondering how long it takes to build credit in the US, the safest expectation is several months of reported activity before a score becomes established, and longer before stronger products become realistic. Stay put if your first card is reporting well and you are using it responsibly. Ask about an upgrade if your issuer reviews secured cards after a period of good behavior. If you are denied a second card, treat that as a signal to pause, strengthen your profile, and avoid stacking new hard inquiries.

FAQs Can I get a US credit card without an SSN? Sometimes, yes. Some issuers may accept an ITIN or other identity data, but policies vary, and you should verify the rule directly before you apply. If you do not yet have an SSN, start by checking which beginner cards clearly mention ITIN acceptance. Do not assume every issuer works the same way, even within the same bank group. What is the easiest first credit card to get with no credit history? For many readers, a secured card is the easiest credit card to get with no credit because the deposit reduces the issuer’s risk. That is why it is often the default first credit card in the US for newcomers starting from zero. Still, the best route depends on your income, student status, and whether you have a strong authorized-user or credit union option. The easiest card for one person may not be the safest first application for another. How long does it take to build credit in the US? Most newcomers need several months of reported activity before a score becomes visible, and longer before better products become realistic. The exact timeline depends on how often your issuer reports and how you use the card. The safest mindset is to focus on habits, not speed. On-time payments and low utilization matter more than rushing to apply again. Will being an authorized user help me build US credit? It can help if the main account is old, well managed, and reported to the credit bureaus for authorized users. In that case, the account history may strengthen your file. It can also hurt if the primary cardholder misses payments or keeps balances high. Use this route only with someone financially reliable, and check how the issuer reports authorized-user activity before you rely on it.