Tips for recycling in the UK New in the UK? Getting to grips with how the local recycling system works can be tricky. To ensure you don’t end up wasting your time, here are a few quick tips for making recycling easier at home: Do your research: Every local authority in the UK does recycling slightly differently from the last. Whenever you move to a new area, do your research on the local system. This will ensure you know exactly what to expect.

Wash, wash, wash: Get into the habit of washing out all that food packaging before tossing it in the recycling bin. It won't take long and will ensure your recycling is more effective.

Arrange your waste: Putting your recycling next to your waste collection at home will make the process a whole lot easier. If you're separating recycling, make sure you mark which is which!

Food composting in the UK A great way to make your life that little bit more sustainable is to start food composting. Luckily, for expats arriving in the UK, food composting is becoming increasingly popular. It’s also relatively easy to do at home. Many local authorities across the country provide ‘kitchen caddies’, small containers where you can collect food scraps and waste. These are then included as part of your weekly or fortnightly household recycling collections. For more information on food composting and what scraps you can and can’t compost, visit Recycle Now or your local council’s website.

Garbage collection in the UK Garbage collection – or rubbish collection, as the locals call it in the UK – sees household waste collected on the curbside by the local authority. The waste is then transferred to local landfill sites. Recent years have seen local authorities try to reduce the amount of waste they send to landfills by improving recycling and composting collections and reducing the regularity of garbage collections. However, despite these measures, the amount of waste sent to landfills is still increasing. Garbage collections happen either weekly or fortnightly and are organized at a local level. Most local authorities provide wheelie bins which make it easier for garbage trucks to collect trash on the roadside. If you live in an apartment building, you’ll likely have communal garbage dumpsters near the entrance. These will also be emptied at regular intervals alongside household wheelie bins in the local neighborhood. When does my garbage get collected in the UK? That largely depends on where you live. Each local authority has its own timetable when it comes to collecting trash. You’ll need to check your local authority’s website to find out when garbage is collected in your neighborhood. Be aware that garbage collection varies significantly during holidays, particularly Christmas and Easter. Ahead of any UK public holidays, your local authority will advise you when your garbage and recycling collection will happen. This will either be via email or a leaflet delivered through your door so look out for this to ensure you don’t miss garbage day.

Garbage dumps in the UK If you’ve got a large number of household items to dispose of, you’ll probably need to visit your local garbage dump. These are known as Household Waste and Recycling Centers. Locals also refer to them as ‘tips’. At these centers, you’ll be able to dispose of both household waste and recycling. This is particularly helpful if you want to recycle larger items such as electrical appliances, garden waste, and DIY waste including paint and chemicals. These centers are only open to household waste, and not commercial waste. To find your nearest center, check out Recycle Now’s center finder. Expatica’s guide to Is your favorite app on our list of must-have UK apps? Read more Be aware that dumping your waste – known locally as fly-tipping – is illegal across the UK. The practice is punishable by fines of up to £50,000. You could also face up to 12 months in prison should you be found guilty at your local magistrates’ court. If you see someone fly-tipping, or are aware of it taking place in a certain location, report it to the Environment Agency.