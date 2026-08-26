Leaving Thailand checklist 2026: what expats need to do before they go

Key takeaways Lock in your departure date (4–8 weeks before)

Why it matters: Your move-out, visa, payroll, and contract timelines all hinge on this date. Verify: Notice periods for housing, work, school, and memberships.

Check visa and work status (2–6 weeks before)

Why it matters: Cancelling the wrong thing too early can trigger overstay risks or extra paperwork. Verify: Immigration records, work permit steps, re-entry status, and your employer’s exit process.

Review tax and social security (2–6 weeks before)

Why it matters: Some expats need final filings or tax clearance before leaving. Verify: Your tax position, whether you need a Tax Clearance Certificate, and social security (SSO) options.

Keep the right accounts open (until final payments land)

Why it matters: Deposits, final salary, and refunds may arrive after you’ve moved out. Verify: Thai bank access, debit cards, auto-debits, and Thai SIM/OTP access.

Compare your transfer route (before closing banking or mobile access)

Why it matters: You may need to send money abroad while keeping some THB for local bills. Verify: Fees, exchange rates, limits, timing, and which routes are still available to you.

Run a final document check (final week + after departure)

Why it matters: Missing documents are much harder to replace once you’re abroad. Verify: Statements, handover evidence, tax paperwork, and emergency contact details.



Work backwards from your final departure date and list every contract, account, and obligation tied to it. One of the most common mistakes when leaving Thailand as an expat is cancelling one service too early, especially a Thai phone number that is still needed for bank OTPs. Give notice on housing, work, school, and memberships Start with anything that has a written notice period or refund at stake. That usually means your lease, employer resignation or contract end date, school withdrawal, gym membership, club fees, and any cleaning or move-out booking. Keep copies of: lease terms and deposit receipts

check-out photos and meter photos

HR emails and final payroll messages

school confirmations or transfer paperwork If money or paperwork will still be moving after you leave, keep your flat, Thai number, or local contact address active a little longer where possible. ‘ Writer Claire Insider Tip In Thailand, condo deposits and final utility reconciliations often arrive after you move out, so keep one Thai payment route and one reachable Thai contact method live until the money lands. Check your visa, work permit, tax, and social security position Rules can differ by visa type, employer setup, and province, so verify the sequence instead of assuming it is the same for everyone. 1 1. Check your current status on the Thai visas: how to immigrate to Thailand page and confirm whether your departure affects any current stay permission. 2 2. If you are on an employer-sponsored route, review the process for work visas in Thailand and ask HR who handles work permit cancellation and when. 3 3. Check whether your 90-day reporting or TM30 history creates any final in-person step with the Thai Immigration Bureau. 4 4. Review your tax position with our guides on How to file your income tax in Thailand in 2026 and The tax system in Thailand, especially if you worked, ran a business, or left mid-tax year. 5 5. Ask whether Social security in Thailand ends immediately with your job or whether any voluntary continuation is possible. One thing worth knowing is that not every departing foreigner needs a Tax Clearance Certificate. Some do, depending on their tax position and circumstances, so verify directly with the Thai Revenue Department rather than assuming either way. *Last verified against official Immigration Bureau, Revenue Department, and eVisa guidance in August 2026.

Step 2: protect your money and Thai bank account before you move Financial offboarding usually needs to happen before you shut down too many local services. Final salary, severance, rent deposits, expense repayments, or tax refunds can still hit a Thai account after your move-out date. Decide what to keep open until final payments clear Before you close anything, map the route of every payment still due to you. That can include salary from Bangkok Bank, Kasikornbank, or Siam Commercial Bank accounts, deposit refunds, card refunds, PromptPay-linked payments, and utility settlements. Next step checklist: download recent statements and payment confirmations

update email and phone details on your bank profile

remove old autopay links and saved cards

check whether account closure must be done in person

keep your Thai SIM active if it still receives OTPs A common question is whether you should close your Thai bank account before you leave. In practice, many expats keep it open briefly if they still expect money in, because being locked out from abroad is often more awkward than leaving one account active for a short period. Move money home and manage multiple currencies Start by deciding how much you need to leave in THB for your final local costs. Then check when your last salary, deposit, or refund should arrive, because sending too much too early can leave you short for check-out, transport, or final bills. After that, compare your options. Some routes through major local banks still involve branch visits, extra documents, or waiting time, especially for larger transfers or certain destinations. This is where many expats also compare money transfer providers. Wise is an option to look at if you want to send money internationally or hold more than one currency during the move, but check route availability, limits, and terms for your corridor and country of residence before relying on it. For example, a Bangkok expat waiting on a condo deposit and final salary might move most savings first, keep enough THB for the final month, and leave their Thai SIM active until the last incoming payments clear. Learn more

Step 3: close home services and healthcare properly Cancel local services in a deliberate order, not all at once. Keep anything essential for banking, check-out, or emergency contact live until the right moment. Cancel utilities, internet, and mobile in the right order Use a simple shutdown order so you do not cut off access too early. Keep your mobile phones and SIM cards in Thailand active until bank OTPs, deposit messages, and provider confirmations are finished.

Gather account numbers, last bills, meter photos, and final billing details for electricity, water, internet, and mobile.

Check whether your provider needs in-person cancellation, router return, or written notice.

Review Setting up utilities in Thailand if you need to track supplier names or billing routes.

For Bangkok homes, note whether the account sits with MEA or MWA for power and water. Elsewhere, it may sit with local provincial providers.

Confirm the final day for AIS, True, or 3BB home internet services, rather than cancelling as soon as you hand in notice. Sort insurance, prescriptions, and medical records Check the end date of any private or employer-provided cover before your job or visa changes. If you need a gap period before your next country’s policy starts, review our full guide to health insurance in Thailand and arrange overlap instead of assuming a Thai policy follows you abroad. Ask for repeat prescriptions, referral letters, vaccination records, and any medical summaries you may need after arrival. If you have ongoing treatment, keep copies in your hand luggage, not in freight.

Step 4: finish shipping, family admin, and home clear-out This is the physical close-down stage of leaving Thailand. Separate what needs shipping, what can be sold or donated, and what must stay with you until arrival. Ship belongings and plan for pets or storage Get quotes early if you are shipping furniture, sports gear, or family items. If you need a deeper logistics guide, our full article: Removals to Thailand: your relocation options is useful as a planning resource because the same removal questions often apply in reverse. Keep passports, medicines, chargers, hard drives, financial records, and any device used for bank access with you. A common mistake is packing the very documents you still need at the airport, at a border check, or while chasing a refund after arrival. Wrap up school records, subscriptions, and address changes Use this five-point check before you go: Collect school reports, transfer certificates, and fee confirmations Cancel delivery apps, streaming accounts, and local subscriptions Update shipping and billing addresses on e-commerce accounts Remove old Thai saved cards from shopping profiles Check where final paperwork or replacement cards may still be sent