Selling property in Thailand 2026: steps, taxes, and sending money home

Key takeaways Foreign ownership structures matter: While foreigners can legally sell their property, your ownership model (whether condo, leasehold, company-held, or spouse-linked) directly shapes the buyer’s paperwork and legal checks.

While foreigners can legally sell their property, your ownership model (whether condo, leasehold, company-held, or spouse-linked) directly shapes the buyer’s paperwork and legal checks. Factor in seller costs early: Mandatory transfer fees, withholding taxes, potential specific business tax or stamp duty, and agent fees mean your net proceeds will be lower than the agreed sale price.

Mandatory transfer fees, withholding taxes, potential specific business tax or stamp duty, and agent fees mean your net proceeds will be lower than the agreed sale price. Expect Land Department scrutiny: Ownership transfers and closing documents are registered at the local Land Department, where most last-minute transaction delays occur.

Ownership transfers and closing documents are registered at the local Land Department, where most last-minute transaction delays occur. Plan your money transfer in advance: Repatriating funds from Thailand is heavily documentation-dependent. Using the wrong transfer route can delay moving your sale proceeds home or require additional documentation.

Repatriating funds from Thailand is heavily documentation-dependent. Using the wrong transfer route can delay moving your sale proceeds home or require additional documentation. Verify details before signing: Central bank rules, tax processes, and provider transfer limits change frequently, so always confirm requirements with your lawyer, accountant, and bank first. Bangkok, Thailand

How selling property in Thailand works for expats Selling property in Thailand as a foreigner starts with one practical question: what exactly are you selling? This guide focuses on seller-side planning, rather than how to search for a buyer or choose a neighborhood. Which ownership structure are you selling? A foreign-quota condo is usually the cleanest sale, because the buyer mainly wants proof that the unit sits within the building’s foreign quota and that the Thai property title deed is clear. Other ownership setups call for much deeper documentation. Selling a house built on leased land means buyers will review your remaining lease duration and assignment rights, while selling via a Thai limited company requires full transparency around corporate records and liabilities. When selling a spouse-linked property, you must clarify whose name appears on the land title versus the building structure. For these setups, working with an experienced local attorney is a must. Long-term occupancy alone will not satisfy a prospective buyer. Buyers, legal teams, and lenders evaluate your ownership model to confirm the transaction can be registered safely at the Land Department. Providing clear, verified documentation early on prevents last-minute transaction delays. Housing Basics Thai real estate: buying a house in Thailand Read more Which documents should you gather before listing? Start with a checklist, not the listing photos. You will usually need your passport or Thai ID, the title deed, sale and purchase paperwork, and any mortgage release papers if the property is still financed. For company-held properties, gather your corporate registration and official signing authority documents upfront. When someone else is signing on your behalf, prepare a valid power of attorney in advance. For spouse-linked ownership, make sure the signing chain is clear before a buyer commits. One thing worth knowing is that “title deed” is not just a casual label in Thailand. Buyers and lawyers will want to see the exact land-right document, often a Chanote if the property has full title. For a condo, also ask for any building or juristic person paperwork a buyer may request, especially if they need confirmation of foreign quota status or common-fee payments. If the property has inherited elements, old amendments, or a name change, collect the supporting records before viewings begin. Writer Tarah Ren Insider tip Ask your lawyer and bank before listing which proof of ownership transfer and fund-flow documents they may later require for remittance, because fixing a missing document after completion can delay moving your money abroad.

Plan how you will move the money home before you sell Many sellers focus on price and only think about remittance after closing. That is risky. If you want to send money abroad from Thailand, plan the payout route before the Land Department transfer date so you know which documents, limits, and banking steps will apply. Under Bank of Thailand exchange-control guidance, an authorized bank can ask for the purchase and sale agreement and evidence of ownership transfer when sale proceeds from immovable property are remitted abroad. That is why the paperwork you create at closing matters just as much as the payment route you choose. What to check before using a bank or Wise For many expats, the first comparison is between a major local bank route and Wise. The ideal provider depends heavily on where you are sending the money, how much you need to transfer, and how quickly you need the funds to arrive. Since Bangkok Bank, Kasikorn Bank, and Siam Commercial Bank each maintain distinct guidelines for approving large outward transfers, asking your branch about their specific requirements upfront prevents unwanted delays. Checkpoint Major local bank or SWIFT Wise route What to verify Supported destination Often broad, but each corridor has its own rules and fees. Some routes are supported, some are not. Confirm your exact destination country and currency. Funding method Usually from your Thai bank account, online or in a branch. THB transfers need an eligible Thailand-based profile and funding from a Thai bank. Check profile rules and whether you need a local account first. Transfer size Large one-off amounts may be easier through a bank review process. Daily THB caps can matter, so staging may be needed. Ask about limits before completion day. Proof trail Bank remittance records or SWIFT proof may be available. Documentation format varies by route and provider flow. Confirm what your bank, lawyer, and destination side will accept. Route availability and features may vary. Check current support for your specific destination and transfer amount before proceeding. For a broader look at transfer methods, Expatica’s guide to international money transfers in Thailand provides useful context on Thai outbound payment rules. If you originally funded the property purchase with money sent from abroad, ask your lawyer and bank whether they require historical proof of inbound transfers or older foreign exchange paperwork. Document names can differ across banks and change over time, so confirm the exact form they need rather than assuming a generic statement will work. Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok, Thailand (Photo: Matt Hunt/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) How to manage exchange rate, limits, and timing Completing your sale on closing day does not mean you have to convert and transfer all your funds immediately. Moving large proceeds often works best in stages, particularly since the day your payout hits your local Thai account may not offer the most favorable currency rate. Rushing the exchange process risks accepting a worse rate or hitting a transfer limit you could have planned around. To protect your proceeds, evaluate the total cost rather than focusing solely on upfront transfer fees. A bank charging a low fixed transaction fee may build a wider markup into their exchange rate, while some international transfer services may charge a higher base fee alongside a tighter exchange spread. On large property sales, even a small difference in the exchange rate can significantly impact the total cost compared to standard transfer fees. Before you authorize the transfer, compare total costs from available providers like Wise and confirm the live route, limits, and required documents for your exact destination. Learn more about Wise

What does it cost to sell property in Thailand? Property sale tax in Thailand is not one single line item. Your total seller cost can include taxes, transfer-related charges, agent commission, legal fees, mortgage release costs, and bank fees tied to payout or remittance. Some items are commonly seller-paid, but the split can still be negotiated in the contract. Another point that confuses sellers is that not every cost is set in stone. Some deals split charges 50-50, while others load more items onto the seller or buyer. Read the draft sale agreement carefully, because the contract can change the cost of the sale even when the legal framework stays the same. Seller taxes and fees to expect Closing costs for sellers generally consist of withholding tax, transfer fees, and either stamp duty or Specific Business Tax. What you actually owe comes down to several factors, including how long you have held the property, your ownership structure, and how Thai tax laws treat your transaction. Remember that official tax officers often calculate fees using official government-appraised valuations instead of your negotiated listing price. Your timeline also directly dictates your exit cost. Crossing key holding-period milestones, such as the five-year mark, can significantly reduce your tax burden by replacing commercial business tax with standard stamp duty. That is why a rough online calculator often falls short when you are mapping out your net sale proceeds. Item Typical basis Usually paid by When is it due How to verify Transfer-related charges Land Department valuation and registration basis Often shared or negotiated At transfer registration Confirm with your lawyer and local Land Department office Withholding tax Seller status, holding period, and tax method Usually seller At transfer registration Check Revenue Department rules and your accountant Specific business tax Can apply when the sale is treated as commercial or profitable Usually seller At transfer registration Verify with a tax adviser and Revenue Department guidance Stamp duty Often relevant when specific business tax does not apply Usually seller At transfer registration Confirm which tax regime applies in your case For background on the wider tax framework, see Expatica’s The tax system in Thailand and How to file your income tax in Thailand in 2026. Agent, legal, and other closing costs Taxes are only part of the equation when calculating your net sale proceeds. You will also need to account for real estate agent commissions, legal review fees, and bank administration charges. Hiring a qualified property lawyer ensures your title deed is clear and your purchase agreement protects your interests. If there is still a mortgage attached to the property, coordinate with your lending bank early so they can prepare the legal release paperwork ahead of transfer day. Finally, factor in outbound transfer fees and exchange spreads for sending your proceeds home. Cutting corners on professional legal advice might save a bit upfront, but minor paperwork errors can easily cause costly delays when you are trying to close the deal. Housing Basics Mortgages in Thailand: housing loans and interest rates in 2026 Read more

Sell your property in Thailand step by step Closing a property sale in Thailand is fairly straightforward once you break down the timeline. The core process moves from finding a qualified buyer and drafting an agreement to clearing legal checks, transferring the title, and securing your funds. Taking a methodical approach at each stage prevents small administrative oversights from turning into costly delays at the finish line. Agree the sale and buyer due diligence Once you find a buyer, the discussion usually moves from asking price to timing, deposit conditions, and who pays which costs. Before you accept, confirm how the deposit works, what happens if either side pulls out, and how the final payment will be made. If the buyer needs financing or extra title checks, build that into the timetable. This is different from a simple private sale in some home countries. In Thailand, the buyer’s lawyer may closely review title, corporate paperwork, lease language, or spouse-linked ownership before they are ready to complete. If final funds will come from abroad or through a non-standard route, ask to see how that payment will be documented before you accept. A good offer on price can still be a weak offer in practice if the payment path is unclear. Transfer ownership at the Land Department The property transfer appointment at the Land Department is the operational center of the sale and usually works like this: 1. Your documents are checked, including the title deed, ID, sale paperwork, and any authority or mortgage release documents.

2. Fees and taxes are calculated and settled according to the structure of the deal.

3. Seller and buyer, or their authorized representatives, sign the transfer paperwork.

4. The transfer is registered, and the official record is updated. Ask in advance who must attend in person. That may include the seller, the buyer, lawyers, agents, or an authorized representative with the correct power of attorney. Writer Tarah Insider tip Before your appointment, ask the Land Department or your lawyer exactly how they want names, passport details, and powers of attorney formatted, because minor inconsistencies can cause same-day delays. Receive payment and prepare for remittance When the funds are released, verify where the money lands, which currency arrives, and what proof you receive. Keep the sale agreement, Land Department transfer evidence, bank receipts, and any tax paperwork together. If you later need to prove the source of funds to an authorized bank, missing one document can slow the outward transfer. One thing worth knowing is that the sale is not truly finished for you until the funds are usable where you need them. Some sellers are comfortable receiving THB locally and converting later. Others want the bank or provider lined up in advance so the money can keep moving without a second round of checks. If you expect to use a Thai bank account for the next step, Expatica’s Banking in Thailand: the best Thai banks for expats in 2026 is a helpful reference point. Before you send, confirm destination details, any purpose-code or bank-document requirement, and whether your bank wants the documents reviewed in the branch first. Banking Banking in Thailand: the best Thai banks for expats in 2026 Read more