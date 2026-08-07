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English-speaking doctors in Chiang Mai 2026

Find English-speaking doctors in Chiang Mai quickly, and choose the right care route for your situation, whether you need a same-day appointment, a specialist, or a clearer sense of where to start.

Young doctor discussing treatment plans with a senior patient.
writer

Updated 7-8-2026

This guide also covers costs, insurance, emergencies, and later, practical ways to handle healthcare payments from abroad. Let’s dive right in.

This article is for general information only and does not replace professional medical advice.

Table of contents

Cigna Global

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Key takeaways

If you are stressed, start with the simplest safe option: use a private hospital for urgent or unclear symptoms, a clinic for straightforward minor illness, and official tools to verify doctors before you book. Always confirm current availability, English-language support, prices, and emergency capacity directly before you go.

What you needFast answer
Where to look firstStart with a private hospital if you are new to Chiang Mai or need tests, then check smaller clinics for simple same-day issues
Hospital or clinic?Choose a hospital for scans, severe symptoms, injuries, or specialist care, and a clinic for mild fever, stomach upset, repeat prescriptions, or routine checks
Cost directionRoutine consultations may range from a few hundred baht at clinics or public facilities to significantly more at larger private hospitals, with tests and medicine fees added later
What to bringPassport, insurance card or policy details, medication list, allergy list, previous results, and a payment method
Emergency numbersCall 1669 for medical emergencies and 1155 for Tourist Police language help

Where to find English-speaking doctors in Chiang Mai

Most expats begin with a private hospital, an expat-focused clinic, or telehealth for simple non-emergency issues. You can also use an official search tool that helps verify a doctor before you commit so you’ll know you’re seeing someone who is registered and trusted.

If you are not sure where to start, the safer choice is usually a private facility with clear reception support and on-site testing.

One thing worth knowing is that English support can vary inside the same organisation. A consultant may speak English confidently, while reception, forms, or pharmacy instructions may only be offered in Thai. That is why it helps to use the healthcare in Thailand explainer first, then match your symptoms to the right route below.

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Healthcare

The healthcare system in Thailand

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RouteGood forSpeedTypical trade-offMost useful when
Private hospitalsUrgent care, specialists, imaging, children, unclear symptomsOften same dayHigher costYou need one-stop care with stronger English support
Expat-focused clinicsFever, stomach bugs, skin issues, basic follow-upOften same dayMay have limited testingYou want a simpler visit for a routine problem
TelehealthAdvice, mild infections, prescription review, triageUsually fastestNot suitable for severe symptoms or imagingYou are unsure whether you need to be seen in person
Official and embassy-backed toolsVerifying doctors and finding listed facilitiesResearch stepTakes extra timeYou want to check credentials or shortlist options safely

Private hospitals with strong English support

For many newcomers, private hospitals are the easiest first stop because they combine outpatient care, diagnostics, and specialist referrals in one place. This matters in practice because if a doctor needs blood work, an X-ray, or a paediatric opinion, you are less likely to lose time moving between locations.

A common question is whether a private hospital is only for serious cases. In Chiang Mai, many expats also use them for routine same-day care because the process is often clearer for international patients.

image of insider

Writer

Claire

Insider tip

In Chiang Mai, English-speaking doctors might be fine at larger facilities, but multilingual front-desk support could be more limited, so private hospitals are often smoother for first-time visitors.

FacilityProvider typeBest use caseBooking methodEnglish-support note
Bangkok Hospital Chiang MaiPrivate hospitalUrgent care, specialists, imaging, paediatricsOnline appointment or phoneEnglish-language site and international-style booking flow
Rajavej Chiang Mai HospitalPrivate hospitalGeneral medicine, inpatients, outpatients, and emergencyOnline appointment or phoneEnglish-language site and multi-lingual interpreter services
Dr Artima Medical ClinicPrivate clinic listed offering English consultationsGP service for common illnesses, family medicineDirect clinic contact – online booking availableThai and Australian qualified GP, who consults in both English and Thai

Expat clinics, urgent care, and telehealth options

Smaller clinics and telehealth can work well for fever, mild infections, stomach upsets, simple skin issues, and some repeat prescription questions. They are often quicker and less costly than a hospital visit, which can be useful if you only need a basic consultation.

This is different from severe or uncertain symptoms. If you have breathing trouble, chest pain, dehydration, a bad fall, severe abdominal pain, or need scans, go straight to a hospital rather than relying on a small clinic or telehealth alone.

How to choose the right care for your symptoms

The key question isn’t just where to find an English-speaking doctor in Chiang Mai, but what level of care you actually need. Choosing too low a level can delay treatment, while choosing too high a level can mean extra cost and waiting you did not need.

Doctor and nurse discussing a medical file in a hospital.
Photo: David Sacks/Getty Images

A common question is whether private hospitals are automatically better than clinics. In practice, they are usually better for unclear problems because they can do more in one visit. Clinics are useful when the issue is simple, stable, and unlikely to need imaging, IV fluids, or specialist input.

Use this checklist:

  • Routine illness: clinic or hospital outpatient department for coughs, sore throat, mild fever, stomach upset, or rashes
  • Child health: choose a hospital first if the child is very young, unusually sleepy, dehydrated, or has a high fever
  • Chronic conditions: start where you can show previous notes, medicines, and test results clearly
  • Injuries: hospital for possible fractures, head injuries, deep cuts, or anything that may need imaging
  • Smoke-related breathing issues: do not wait too long during burning season if asthma, wheezing, or sinus symptoms are worsening

When to see a GP, specialist, or hospital

  • Start with a GP-style consultation for straightforward illness, medication review, or a referral question.
  • Move to a specialist or hospital outpatient clinic if symptoms keep returning, you already know the speciality you need, or tests are likely.
  • Choose a hospital immediately for children with dehydration, older adults who seem confused or weak, high fever that is worsening, chest pain, serious accidents, or severe abdominal pain.
  • Treat smoky-season breathing problems more cautiously if you have asthma, chronic sinus trouble, or reduced lung function. Worsening shortness of breath is a hospital issue, not just a telehealth one.

See our full guide on doctors and GPs in Thailand for the wider care pathway:

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Primary Care

Guide to doctors and GPs in Thailand

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How to verify a doctor before you book

  • Search the Medical Council of Thailand verification tool using the doctor’s name, and if possible, their licence number.
  • Check the official hospital or clinic page, not just a directory listing, for the doctor’s department, schedule, and contact route.
  • Confirm that the opening hours you found are current, especially for weekends, evenings, and holidays.
  • Ask directly whether the doctor, not only the facility, can consult in English and whether the department can support urgent tests if needed.

Allianz Care

Allianz Care is a world leader in providing international health insurance. Their various premiums provide professionally designed solutions for a variety of expat lifestyles. So, wherever your life takes you, make sure you have the right health protection for you and your family with Allianz Care.

What appointments cost in Chiang Mai and how expats pay for care

Cost uncertainty stops many people from seeking care quickly. The practical point is that the consultation fee is only one part of the bill, because blood tests, imaging, medicines, emergency transport, and deposits can increase the total.

a high angle close-up of a man paying at a medical center using his smartphone
Photo: kokouu/Getty Images

As a broad guide in 2026, Thailand-wide consultation ranges reported by Expatica suggest public and clinic visits can start from the low hundreds of baht, while larger private hospitals often charge more for convenience and on-site services. Prices can change, and foreign patients may be asked to show a passport and pay a deposit before treatment, so check directly before booking.

Care typeBroad consultation direction
Public doctor visitAround ฿100 to ฿300
Public doctor – specialist visitAround ฿300 to ฿500
Private clinic GP visitAround ฿300 to ฿800
Private hospital GP or urgent outpatient visitAround ฿800 to ฿1,500+
International hospital specialist visitAround ฿2,000 to ฿4,000+

These are estimated costs based on general reporting and may vary significantly depending on facility, treatment, and individual circumstances. Always confirm current pricing directly with the healthcare provider before treatment.

Likely add-ons include lab work, imaging, medicines, and ambulance fees. Private hospitals may also request an upfront card hold or cash deposit, especially if direct billing is not arranged first. If you want a fuller overview of hospitals in Thailand, it helps to compare payment processes before you are ill.

What insurance from providers like Cigna and Allianz may help with

International insurance can reduce out-of-pocket stress, but cover depends on your policy, residence status, medical history, waiting periods, and exclusions. If you want to compare expat health insurance, Cigna and Allianz are two international insurers often considered by expats in Thailand.

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Healthcare

Best expat health insurance in Thailand 2026

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Check these points before treatment:

  • outpatient versus inpatient cover
  • direct billing versus reimbursement
  • waiting periods
  • pre-existing condition rules
  • hospital network limits and pre-authorisation rules

Some plans may support direct billing at certain hospitals, while others may require you to pay first and claim later. Always ask the hospital billing desk and your insurer what applies to your specific policy before you begin treatment.

What to do in urgent situations

When you are dealing with pain, panic, or a language barrier, a simple plan matters more than perfect information. If the situation feels serious, act first and sort paperwork second.

  • 🚑 Call 1669 for a medical emergency or ambulance. If you cannot explain the situation clearly in Thai, say you need English support.
  • ☎️ Call 1155 if language is the main barrier. Tourist Police can help with translation support and routing.
  • 🏥 Go to the nearest emergency department immediately if you have chest pain, trouble breathing, heavy bleeding, loss of consciousness, or other severe symptoms.
  • 🪪 Take your passport and insurance details if possible, but do not delay urgent care to look for paperwork.

Use the emergency numbers in Thailand guide if you want the wider list for police, fire, and travel emergencies.

image of insider

Writer

Claire

Insider tip

During Chiang Mai’s burning season, mild asthma or sinus symptoms can worsen quickly, so it helps to refill inhalers early and check air quality before long outdoor trips.

How to prepare for your doctor’s appointment in Chiang Mai

A little preparation makes a big difference when you are tired or worried. In Thailand, even strong private facilities may move faster if your documents, medicine names, and payment details are ready at the start.

One thing worth knowing is that receipts and written instructions matter later, especially for insurance claims, repeat treatment, or help from family abroad. Ask for the diagnosis summary, prescription, and follow-up plan in writing where possible.

Bring or request the following:

  1. Passport or ID
  2. Insurance card, policy number, and insurer helpline
  3. Current medication list and allergy list
  4. Previous test results, scans, or referral letters
  5. Payment method, plus receipts, prescription, and written follow-up instructions before you leave

How to pay medical bills from abroad with Wise

If a partner, parent, or other family member is helping with treatment costs from another country, speed and clarity matter. Common situations include sending money for a same-day consultation, covering prescriptions after discharge, or helping with repeated outpatient treatment in Thai baht.

Wise offers international transfers that can be fast, depending on the route and payment method, with fees shown upfront before you confirm your transfer. Wise uses the mid-market exchange rate for currency conversion. Fees may still apply — check current pricing on the Wise Thailand transfer page before sending. Before sending, verify the recipient’s account details, expected delivery time, current pricing, and product availability for your route on the Wise Thailand transfer page.

Learn more about Wise

Wise is a specialist provider, not a bank. If you are not sure whether it fits your situation, compare it with other providers before you send. Wise is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Electronic Money Regulations 2011, Firm Reference 900507, for the issuing of electronic money.

FAQ

Frequently asked questions

How much does it cost to see a doctor in Chiang Mai?

Costs vary by provider type, department, and whether tests or medicines are added. As a broad guide, routine consultations may start in the low hundreds of baht at public facilities or clinics and rise above ฿1,500 at larger private hospitals, with specialist care costing more.

Can tourists and expats use hospitals in Chiang Mai?

Yes, both tourists and expats can use hospitals in Chiang Mai. In practice, private hospitals are usually easier for international patients because registration, payment, and English support are often clearer, but you should still bring your passport and insurance or payment details.

Are English-speaking doctors easier to find in private hospitals?

Usually, yes, especially in larger private hospitals and expat-focused clinics. That said, language support can still vary by doctor, department, reception desk, and pharmacy, so confirm it directly before you go.

Can I get a same-day appointment or repeat prescription in Chiang Mai?

Same-day appointments are often possible at private facilities, especially for routine outpatient care. Repeat prescriptions may still require a local consultation, particularly for controlled medicines, specialist drugs, or anything the doctor wants to review before reissuing.

Can I use travel or expat insurance for treatment in Chiang Mai?

Sometimes, but it depends on the policy and the hospital. Some facilities may help with direct billing, while others may ask you to pay first and claim reimbursement later, so check your policy terms and pre-authorisation rules before treatment.

Useful resources

Information checked 16th July 2026

Author

Claire Millard

About the author

Claire Millard is a content and copywriter with a specialty in international finance and 10 years experience working in-agency and as a contractor, with some of the most innovative financial service organisations in the world. Her work has featured in The Times and The Telegraph, as well as industry magazines and leading personal finance blogs.

Having lived in 5 different countries over the past 10 years, Claire is particularly interested in helping expats, travellers and anyone else living an international lifestyle to navigate the complexities of managing money across currencies, even if it means spending most of her working life squinting at a screen trawling the Ts&Cs and interpreting bank small print.

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