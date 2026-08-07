How to get a prescription in Thailand as an expat【2026】

This guide covers the practical steps, from documents and doctor visits to pharmacy checks, refill planning, insurance questions, and paying health-related costs from abroad.
This article is for general information, and does not constitute medical advice. For diagnosis, medicine changes, or dose decisions, speak to a licensed doctor or pharmacist.
Table of contents
- Key takeaways
- Step 1: Check whether your medicine needs a prescription in Thailand
- Step 2: Gather your documents and medicine details
- Step 3: Choose where to see a doctor
- Step 4: Get your Thai prescription or refill
- Step 5: Fill it at a licensed pharmacy and check the label
- Step 6: Pay, claim insurance, and plan your next refill
- Useful resources
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Key takeaways
|Issue
|Quick answer
|What to check
|Next step
|Can a Thai pharmacy use my foreign prescription?
|Sometimes it helps, but it may not be enough on its own.
|Local dispensing rules and the pharmacist’s judgement.
|Bring your paperwork, but expect a local review.
|Are controlled medicines different?
|Yes. Narcotics and psychotropic medicines need extra care.
|Permit rules, quantity limits, and whether you need an in-person doctor.
|Check the Thai FDA guidance before you travel or refill.
|Does the pharmacy matter?
|Yes. Not every ran khai ya, or pharmacy, can dispense the same medicines.
|Whether it is a licensed pharmacy and whether a pharmacist is available.
|Use a hospital pharmacy or a reputable licensed pharmacy when possible.
|What records should I keep?
|Keep all receipts, labels, and refill notes.
|Date, medicine name, dosage, and prescriber.
|Store photos on your phone for your next refill or insurance claim.
Step 1: Check whether your medicine needs a prescription in Thailand
Before you do anything else, work out which category your medicine falls into in Thailand. That shapes the whole process, including whether you can walk into a pharmacy, need a doctor first, or may need extra documents.
In simple terms, there are three broad routes. Over-the-counter medicines can usually be bought directly with no need for a doctor visit. Prescription medicines usually need a doctor’s bai sang ya, which means prescription. Controlled medicines need more caution because Thai law may require extra checks, documents, or permits.
One thing worth knowing is that a medicine being easy to find in one Thai shop does not mean it is right for you. Some medicines, including some antibiotics, may seem widely available, but availability does not replace proper clinical advice.
Use this quick checklist before you set out:
- Write down the generic name, not just the brand
- Check the strength and dosage form, such as tablet, inhaler, or capsule
- Note how urgently you need it
- Flag if it is for a long-term condition
- Ask if it could be classed as a controlled drug
If you are unsure, do not guess. Ask a licensed pharmacist, a doctor, or check the official Thai FDA traveller guidance and permit checker: Health Requirement (including Bringing Prescriptions to Thailand) and Permit for Traveler Carrying Narcotics into/out of Thailand.
What counts as a controlled medicine?
Treat narcotics, psychotropic medicines, and similar restricted drugs differently from a standard refill.
Under Thai rules, these medicines may require a permit, stricter paperwork, quantity limits, or an in-person assessment, so you should verify the current Thai FDA rules before travelling, importing, or trying to refill them.
Step 2: Gather your documents and medicine details
Good preparation saves time, especially if you are low on medicine. Thai providers can usually help faster when you bring clear records rather than trying to explain a foreign brand from memory.
Take these with you:
- Passport or local ID
- Insurance card, if you have one
- Your current prescription
- Original packaging
- Generic name and brand name
- Dosage and strength
- Allergy history
- A photo of the latest label or box
A common problem is brand-name confusion. Thai doctors and pharmacists may recognise the active ingredient faster than the home-country brand, so keep both written down.
Getting a refill in Bangkok or another Thai city
Bangkok usually has the easiest access to English-speaking doctors, large licensed pharmacies, and specialist hospitals, making it a popular place to get a check up and top up meds. Chiang Mai, Phuket, and Pattaya are often easier to navigate than smaller towns as well.
Take along the items listed above when you go for your refill – and consider having a local friend help you with translation if you’re not in a major tourist destination, city, or expat hub.
Step 3: Choose where to see a doctor
If you are not sure where to start, the key question is whether you need speed, continuity, or the lowest possible cost. Thailand has public hospitals, private clinics or hospitals, and telehealth options for some repeat-medication cases.
For a fuller look at finding care, see Expatica’s guides below:
Public cover in Thailand is mainly through the Universal Coverage Scheme for Thai citizens and the Social Security Scheme for eligible workers. Many non-working expats rely on private insurance or pay out of pocket, so route choice often comes down to budget, language support, and how urgently you need the prescription.
|Route
|Best for
|Trade-off
|What to check first
|Public hospital OPD
|Lower-cost routine care if you are eligible and can manage the system
|Longer waits, less English, less flexibility
|Opening hours, referral rules, and whether your cover applies
|Private clinic or hospital
|Faster access, English-speaking staff, chronic medication reviews
|Higher costs if uninsured
|Consultation fee, refill policy, and whether your insurer will pay
|Telehealth
|Stable repeat medication and simple follow-up questions
|Not right for new symptoms or many controlled drugs
|Whether the provider can issue a prescription accepted locally
Writer
Claire
Insider tip
In Bangkok, large private hospitals often have English-speaking coordinators and clearer booking systems, while public facilities can be cheaper but harder to navigate if you do not speak Thai.
When to use a hospital, clinic, or online consultation
Use telehealth for stable repeat medication and simple follow-up questions, if the provider is suitable for your case.
Use a clinic or hospital if you have new symptoms, red-flag warning signs, dose changes, side effects, or a controlled medicine, because those situations usually need a fuller review.
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Step 4: Get your Thai prescription or refill
Once you reach a provider, explain whether you need a first prescription, a refill, or advice because your usual medicine is running low or unavailable.
Show your documents early. A doctor can usually help more safely if they can see the old label, the generic name, your dose, and anything else you take. This is especially important if the brand in Thailand looks different from the one you know.
A common question is whether a foreign prescription is enough. In practice, it can help show what you normally use, but it may not be enough for dispensing without local review.
Ask these questions before you leave:
- What is the active ingredient?
- Is the strength the same as my old medicine?
- Is this the same medicine in a different brand, or a true alternative?
- How long is the prescription valid for?
- Do I fill it at the hospital or at an outside pharmacy?
For example, if you run out of blood pressure tablets in Bangkok, the safest route is not to match the box colour or brand family. It is to ask the doctor to confirm the generic name, strength, and dosing schedule before you buy the Thai equivalent.
Common mistakes include relying on the brand name alone, forgetting to mention other medicines, and assuming a home-country script will automatically be honoured.
How refills work if your usual brand is unavailable
If your usual brand is out of stock, do not switch by appearance alone. Confirm the generic name, strength, form, and instructions, and if the pharmacy cannot source the same medicine, go back to the prescribing doctor or ask for a documented equivalent you can fill safely.
Step 5: Fill it at a licensed pharmacy and check the label
This is the point where legal access becomes real access. The safest options are usually a hospital pharmacy or a reputable licensed high-street pharmacy, especially for chronic or prescription-only medicines.
Pharmacies in Thailand are not all the same. In simple terms, larger licensed pharmacies are the safer option for prescription medicines, while smaller outlets may be more limited. If in doubt, ask to speak directly to the pharmacist at the ran khai ya before you pay.
Use this five-point check before you leave the counter:
- Active ingredient
- Strength
- Dosage instructions
- Expiry date
- Who to ask if part of the label is only in Thai
Do not buy prescription-only medicine from an informal seller, a market stall, or a social media contact. The risk here is not just legality, but getting the wrong strength, a poor substitution, or unclear instructions.
Writer
Claire
Insider tip
A proper Thai pharmacy is often easy to spot by its professional counter setup and green cross signage, but still ask to speak to the pharmacist if anything about the medicine or label seems unclear.
How to verify the medicine you receive
Before you walk out, match the active ingredient, strength, dosing schedule, and packaging details against the doctor’s instructions. If anything is unclear, ask immediately and do not take the medicine until you understand exactly what it is and how to use it.
Step 6: Pay, claim insurance, and plan your next refill
The money side often causes more stress than the prescription itself. Ask for an itemised receipt, keep the medicine label, and check whether your insurer treats the consultation and the medicine as reimbursable under out-patient cover.
If you have private cover, verify the details before you rely on it. Policies differ on out-patient prescriptions, chronic medication support, refill rules, and direct billing, so check the terms with your insurer. If you are comparing options, Cigna and Allianz are two expat-focused routes worth reviewing, but you should still confirm the exact benefit wording and any excess, waiting period, or provider-network rules.
Some larger private hospitals also offer refill services for stable chronic medication, which can help if you are renewing a familiar prescription rather than starting a new treatment. That said, controlled medicines and changing symptoms usually still need closer review.
Plan the next refill before you are down to your last dose. Weekends, public holidays, and special-order medicines can all slow things down. If a medicine is essential, leave yourself enough time for a repeat consultation if needed.
Paying for health care costs from a foreign currency
If family abroad is helping with urgent clinic, hospital, or pharmacy costs, or if you need to move funds into Thailand for a bill, Wise can be a practical way to send THB to a Thai bank account, including major local banks such as Bangkok Bank, Kasikornbank, and Siam Commercial Bank, or to manage money in more than one currency before you pay.
FAQ
Frequently asked questions
Can a pharmacy in Thailand fill a foreign prescription?
A foreign prescription can help prove what you are taking, but it may not be enough on its own for dispensing in Thailand. Local rules and the judgement of the pharmacist or doctor will decide what happens next.
Where can I get a refill prescription in Bangkok?
Start with an international hospital, private clinic, or a suitable telehealth provider for stable repeat medication. Bangkok usually offers the widest English-speaking choice, then you can fill the prescription at a licensed pharmacy.
Are prescription medicines cheaper in Thailand?
They can be, but there is no single answer. The full cost depends on the consultation fee, provider type, insurance cover, and whether you can get the exact brand or only an equivalent.
Are there prescription drug assistance programs for seniors in Thailand?
Not in the same way many readers may expect from US-style systems. Expats in Thailand are more likely to rely on insurance cover, refill services, generic options, and work-based eligibility than on one nationwide senior prescription assistance programme.
What should I do if my medicine is a controlled drug?
Check the latest Thai FDA rules, confirm whether you need a permit, and do not assume telehealth will be enough. If required, book an in-person doctor and do not rely on old advice because controlled-medicine rules can change.
Can I bring prescription medicine into Thailand?
You may be able to bring medicine for personal use, but quantity limits and permit rules depend on the drug type. Travel with original packaging and supporting documents, and check the latest Thai FDA guidance before you fly.
Useful resources
Information checked on 16th July 2026
- Medical Council of Thailand – details on verifying a doctor’s licence and registration in Thailand
- Royal Thai Consulate-General, Los Angeles – example from local consulate covering drug/medicine information when travelling to Thailand
- Permit for Traveler Carrying Narcotics into/out of Thailand -Thai FDA permit checker, restricted drug lists, and current traveller permit resources
- Send Money to Thailand, Wise