How to get a prescription in Thailand as an expat【2026】

Key takeaways Issue Quick answer What to check Next step Can a Thai pharmacy use my foreign prescription? Sometimes it helps, but it may not be enough on its own. Local dispensing rules and the pharmacist’s judgement. Bring your paperwork, but expect a local review. Are controlled medicines different? Yes. Narcotics and psychotropic medicines need extra care. Permit rules, quantity limits, and whether you need an in-person doctor. Check the Thai FDA guidance before you travel or refill. Does the pharmacy matter? Yes. Not every ran khai ya, or pharmacy, can dispense the same medicines. Whether it is a licensed pharmacy and whether a pharmacist is available. Use a hospital pharmacy or a reputable licensed pharmacy when possible. What records should I keep? Keep all receipts, labels, and refill notes. Date, medicine name, dosage, and prescriber. Store photos on your phone for your next refill or insurance claim.

Step 1: Check whether your medicine needs a prescription in Thailand Before you do anything else, work out which category your medicine falls into in Thailand. That shapes the whole process, including whether you can walk into a pharmacy, need a doctor first, or may need extra documents. In simple terms, there are three broad routes. Over-the-counter medicines can usually be bought directly with no need for a doctor visit. Prescription medicines usually need a doctor’s bai sang ya, which means prescription. Controlled medicines need more caution because Thai law may require extra checks, documents, or permits. One thing worth knowing is that a medicine being easy to find in one Thai shop does not mean it is right for you. Some medicines, including some antibiotics, may seem widely available, but availability does not replace proper clinical advice. Use this quick checklist before you set out: Write down the generic name, not just the brand

Check the strength and dosage form, such as tablet, inhaler, or capsule

Note how urgently you need it

Flag if it is for a long-term condition

Ask if it could be classed as a controlled drug If you are unsure, do not guess. Ask a licensed pharmacist, a doctor, or check the official Thai FDA traveller guidance and permit checker: Health Requirement (including Bringing Prescriptions to Thailand) and Permit for Traveler Carrying Narcotics into/out of Thailand. What counts as a controlled medicine? Treat narcotics, psychotropic medicines, and similar restricted drugs differently from a standard refill. Under Thai rules, these medicines may require a permit, stricter paperwork, quantity limits, or an in-person assessment, so you should verify the current Thai FDA rules before travelling, importing, or trying to refill them.

Step 2: Gather your documents and medicine details Good preparation saves time, especially if you are low on medicine. Thai providers can usually help faster when you bring clear records rather than trying to explain a foreign brand from memory. Take these with you: Passport or local ID

Insurance card, if you have one

Your current prescription

Original packaging

Generic name and brand name

Dosage and strength

Allergy history

A photo of the latest label or box A common problem is brand-name confusion. Thai doctors and pharmacists may recognise the active ingredient faster than the home-country brand, so keep both written down. Getting a refill in Bangkok or another Thai city Bangkok usually has the easiest access to English-speaking doctors, large licensed pharmacies, and specialist hospitals, making it a popular place to get a check up and top up meds. Chiang Mai, Phuket, and Pattaya are often easier to navigate than smaller towns as well. Take along the items listed above when you go for your refill – and consider having a local friend help you with translation if you’re not in a major tourist destination, city, or expat hub.

Step 4: Get your Thai prescription or refill Once you reach a provider, explain whether you need a first prescription, a refill, or advice because your usual medicine is running low or unavailable. Show your documents early. A doctor can usually help more safely if they can see the old label, the generic name, your dose, and anything else you take. This is especially important if the brand in Thailand looks different from the one you know. A common question is whether a foreign prescription is enough. In practice, it can help show what you normally use, but it may not be enough for dispensing without local review. Ask these questions before you leave: What is the active ingredient? Is the strength the same as my old medicine? Is this the same medicine in a different brand, or a true alternative? How long is the prescription valid for? Do I fill it at the hospital or at an outside pharmacy? For example, if you run out of blood pressure tablets in Bangkok, the safest route is not to match the box colour or brand family. It is to ask the doctor to confirm the generic name, strength, and dosing schedule before you buy the Thai equivalent. Common mistakes include relying on the brand name alone, forgetting to mention other medicines, and assuming a home-country script will automatically be honoured. How refills work if your usual brand is unavailable If your usual brand is out of stock, do not switch by appearance alone. Confirm the generic name, strength, form, and instructions, and if the pharmacy cannot source the same medicine, go back to the prescribing doctor or ask for a documented equivalent you can fill safely.

Step 5: Fill it at a licensed pharmacy and check the label This is the point where legal access becomes real access. The safest options are usually a hospital pharmacy or a reputable licensed high-street pharmacy, especially for chronic or prescription-only medicines. Photo: RealisticFilm/Getty Images Pharmacies in Thailand are not all the same. In simple terms, larger licensed pharmacies are the safer option for prescription medicines, while smaller outlets may be more limited. If in doubt, ask to speak directly to the pharmacist at the ran khai ya before you pay. Use this five-point check before you leave the counter: Active ingredient

Strength

Dosage instructions

Expiry date

Who to ask if part of the label is only in Thai Do not buy prescription-only medicine from an informal seller, a market stall, or a social media contact. The risk here is not just legality, but getting the wrong strength, a poor substitution, or unclear instructions. Writer Claire Insider tip A proper Thai pharmacy is often easy to spot by its professional counter setup and green cross signage, but still ask to speak to the pharmacist if anything about the medicine or label seems unclear. How to verify the medicine you receive Before you walk out, match the active ingredient, strength, dosing schedule, and packaging details against the doctor’s instructions. If anything is unclear, ask immediately and do not take the medicine until you understand exactly what it is and how to use it.