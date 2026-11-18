Key takeaways You are generally treated as a Thai tax resident if you stay in Thailand for 180 days or more in a calendar year.

Your residence status in the year you earned the income can affect whether it’s taxable when you bring it in.

Pre-2024 foreign-source funds often need to be separated and evidenced on their own.

Remitting money and owing Thai tax are not always the same thing. Income type, residence, credits, and treaty relief can all affect the result.

Mixed accounts can be hard to explain, because one transfer may contain both old savings and newer income.

Wise can help some people move, hold, convert, and document funds, subject to product availability, but it does not affect whether income is taxable in Thailand. Keep clear records when you send money to Thailand with Wise Download a PDF receipt for every completed transfer.

Send income and savings as separate transfers for separate receipts.

Balance statements cover up to 365 days, with optional official stamp and signature.

Currencies convert at the mid-market rate, with a separate conversion fee. Send money to Thailand

Who may be affected by Thailand’s remittance rules? This guide is mainly for expats living in Thailand, returning Thai residents, and Thai tax residents who receive money from outside the country. That can include salary, pensions, dividends, interest, rental income, business income, sale proceeds, or savings already built up abroad. The key distinction is whether the money you bring into Thailand qualifies as foreign-source income under the current rules or is simply existing savings or capital that you can clearly document. You should read on if any of the following sounds like you: You stay in Thailand long enough to meet the 180-day residence test.

You receive ongoing income abroad and sometimes use it in Thailand.

You have overseas pension payments or investment income landing in a foreign account.

You plan to transfer a large amount into Bangkok Bank, Kasikornbank, Siam Commercial Bank, or another Thai account.

You hold older savings abroad but those savings now sit in the same account as newer income.

You are not sure whether you are remitting income, capital, or a mixed balance. If you were not a Thai tax resident in the year the money arose, or if you are only moving clearly documented pre-2024 foreign-source funds, the analysis may be more straightforward. You’ll still want evidence before moving the money.

What counts as foreign income and a remittance? Foreign-source income is money that arose from work, business, investments, property, or other assets outside Thailand. A remittance is the act of bringing money into Thailand, directly or indirectly, but the transfer itself does not prove what the money actually is. A transfer receipt only shows that money moved. It does not show whether that money was old savings, a pension payment, overseas salary, capital gains, or a balance that mixes several of those together. Where the money might come from Why classification matters What records help Overseas salary Residence in the year earned can matter, and later remittance may still need review Pay stubs, employment records, foreign bank statements Pension income The tax result may depend on treaty position, source country, and evidence Pension statements, payer letters, tax certificates Sale proceeds from investments or property abroad Part of the amount may reflect capital, part may reflect gains, and timing matters Trade confirmations, sale statements, closing documents Savings already accumulated abroad before 2024 Readers often treat these separately because the date of the funds matters Historical statements, year-end balances, account history Mixed account funds One transfer can contain both older savings and newer income Full account statements, deposit history, transfer log For example, if you transfer the equivalent of 900,000 Thai baht from an overseas account that contains older savings and more recent investment income, start by checking what balances were already there before Jan. 1, 2024. Then identify what new income was added later. After that, match the transfer amount against those records before deciding what may need closer review. If the same foreign account receives salary each month and also holds older capital, do not rely on memory. Rebuild the account history from statements, then match the later remittance against that history. That is usually stronger than pointing only to one incoming Thai transfer line. To verify the classification, start with source documents, like the underlying statements and tax records, not with the remittance receipt. Use a simple self-check to assess whether a remittance may be taxable. This is not a substitute for tailored advice, and the final answer can still vary by income type, treaty position, and your documents. TAXES The tax system in Thailand Read more Check your Thai tax residence for the year of the income Start with the year you earned the income, not only the year you remitted it. Under Section 41 of the Revenue Code, a person who stays in Thailand for 180 days or more in a tax year is generally treated as a Thai resident for that year. Use this quick checklist: Count all days in Thailand for the relevant calendar year.

Check the year you earned the income, not just the year it was transferred.

If you are close to 180 days, count conservatively and verify with passport stamps and flight records.

Keep a simple year-by-year note so you can match residence status to each income source. Separate pre-2024 funds, later income and mixed accounts Under Revenue Department Order Por.161/2566, foreign-source income that a Thai tax resident brings into Thailand from Jan. 1, 2024, is assessable in the tax year it arrives, even if it was earned in an earlier year. A companion order, Por.162/2566, limits this to income that arose on or after Jan. 1, 2024. As a result, pre-2024 funds are often treated separately. If old savings, later salary, dividends, or gains all sit in one mixed account, a later transfer into Thailand can be difficult to explain if you only have today’s balance or a Thai bank receipt. A common mistake is relying on a current balance screenshot, or assuming the incoming Thai transfer note is enough. It usually is not sufficient to show which part of the funds came from which period. Writer Jen Insider TIp Download a statement showing each foreign account’s closing balance on Dec. 31, 2023, then move those older savings into a separate account. Save the statement soon, since some banks keep older statements online for only a limited time. Check whether credits, exemptions or official guidance may matter Even if some of the foreign income you bring into Thailand is taxable, you may not owe the full amount of Thai tax on it. A Double Tax Agreement or a foreign tax credit can reduce what you pay, and other official exemptions may also apply. In 2025, Thailand proposed a rule that would allow people to bring foreign income into Thailand tax-free if they transfer it in the same year they earn it or the following year. As of October 2026, it had not been published in the Royal Gazette, so current rules still apply. Check the Thai Revenue Department for updates before relying on it. Verify the following: Whether Thailand has a treaty with the source country on the Double Tax Agreement page

Whether foreign tax was actually paid, and whether you can prove it with certificates or statements

Whether the Manual for Foreign Tax Credit Calculation Tool helps you understand the documents and calculation method

Whether a qualified adviser should review the case if the amounts, income types, or treaty issues are significant

How to keep records and avoid common remittance mistakes It often helps to set up your record-keeping while you’re moving to Thailand or opening a local bank account. Getting your paperwork in order before your first large transfer can save time later if the Revenue Department or an adviser asks where the money came from. A Thai bank like Bangkok Bank or Kasikornbank can confirm that money arrived in your account, but that record says nothing about where the money came from or whether it’s taxable. For that, you’ll usually need records from both ends, including statements from the overseas account the money left, and the receipt from the Thai bank that received it. Keep these records before you remit money: Bank statements showing the foreign account balance over time

Transfer confirmations for each remittance into Thailand

Pay stubs, pension statements, dividend notices, or sale documents for the source of funds

Evidence of when the money was earned, especially around the Jan. 1, 2024 change

Documents showing whether the balance was capital, income, or mixed

Foreign tax payment certificates if you may claim relief

A simple spreadsheet or note matching each transfer to its source documents A simple naming system helps. Save statements and transfer confirmations by date, source account, amount, and purpose so you can retrieve them quickly during filing season or if an adviser asks for them later. Two mistakes come up often, treating a transfer reference as proof of where money came from and mixing old and new funds without clear records. Before remitting a significant sum, or filing on a mixed or complex position, check with the Thai Revenue Department or a qualified tax adviser. RELOCATION Moving to Thailand: a checklist Read more