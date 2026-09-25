Thailand income tax: a 2026 guide for expats

Taxes
Navigating personal income tax in Thailand can feel overwhelming, especially with recent changes to how overseas money is treated. Since the Revenue Department updated its foreign remittance rules, simply waiting until a new calendar year to transfer funds no longer shields you from tax.
This practical guide breaks down who counts as a tax resident, what counts as assessable income, and how the rules apply when moving money into Thai Baht. We will cover essential filing deadlines, common deductions, and how to stay compliant without overcomplicating your finances.
Use this overview to get clear on your position so you can plan your transfers and tax returns with confidence.
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Thailand income tax can apply to foreigners as well as Thai nationals. Tax residency, the source of your income, and whether money brought into Thailand is taxable income or older savings are the main tests. You may need to pay income tax if:
In Thailand, tax residency is based on days in the country, not on visa type or whether you hold permanent residency in Thailand. If you stay 180 days or more in a calendar year from 1 January to 31 December, you are generally treated as a resident. Below that threshold, you are usually a non-resident.
As a result, an expat who spends seven months in Bangkok will usually need to review Thai tax on both Thai-source income and remitted foreign income, while someone on a short assignment may only be taxed on Thai-source income. If your count is close, keep travel records, passport stamps, and entry dates on hand.
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Tarah
Keep a simple spreadsheet of Thailand entry and exit dates rather than relying on memory when you are close to the 180-day threshold.
The Thai Revenue Department uses the term assessable income for taxable income in cash or in kind. This can mean anything from salary or bonus to rent paid by an employer, freelance fees, rent from property, interest, dividends, pension income, or other benefits linked to work or assets.
For expats, confusion often starts when income is paid into more than one country. A short check list is useful:
Bringing money into Thailand does not trigger an automatic tax bill on its own. What matters is the underlying nature of the funds, the year you earned them, your tax residency status, and whether double taxation treaties apply. Building a clear paper trail for every transfer from day one gives you the proof you need if the Revenue Department reviews your file.
Currently, many expats separate older savings from foreign income earned from 2024 onward because the evidence trail matters. If Maria builds up savings abroad before 31 December 2023 and later moves part of that balance to a Kasikornbank account in 2026, the key issue is whether she can show that the transfer came from those older savings, not from salary or investment income earned later.
Do not assume older savings are automatically safe if you cannot document them. Where funds have been mixed together, it can be harder to show what was earned when. Many long-term expats find it easier to keep a year-end statement dated 31 December 2023 and to separate older savings from newer income, because it makes the source-of-funds trail easier if questions come up later.
Thailand has double taxation agreements with many countries, but the outcome depends on the treaty article and the type of income. Salary, pension, dividend, and interest income can all be treated differently, so readers should check the exact category that applies to them.
The practical route is to identify the income type, check whether your home country has a treaty with Thailand, and keep proof of any foreign tax already paid. If you need the official treaty text, start with the Thai Revenue Department’s double taxation agreement list.
|Income type
|What to check
|Where to verify
|Salary
|Where the work was performed and whether treaty relief changes Thailand’s taxing right
|Thai Revenue Department treaty list and a qualified adviser
|Pension
|Whether the treaty gives taxing rights to one country or allows a credit
|Treaty article for pensions and your foreign tax records
|Dividends or interest
|Withholding tax already paid abroad and possible Thai credit treatment
|Treaty text, payment statements, and withholding certificates
Once you know you may be in scope, estimate your likely band and then match the right form to your income mix.
As of August 2026, current market practice and PwC Thailand’s 2026 summary show the following personal income tax bands. Some official English pages still lag behind current practice, so verify the figures for the tax year you are filing before you rely on them.
|Net taxable income
|Rate
|Up to THB 150,000
|0%
|THB 150,001 to THB 300,000
|5%
|THB 300,001 to THB 500,000
|10%
|THB 500,001 to THB 750,000
|15%
|THB 750,001 to THB 1,000,000
|20%
|THB 1,000,001 to THB 2,000,000
|25%
|THB 2,000,001 to THB 5,000,000
|30%
|Over THB 5,000,000
|35%
*Information correct at time of writing 23rd September 2026
Check these allowances first:
If you want a quick sense check before filing, the Expatica Thailand Income Tax Calculator is listed in the Useful resources section below.
While the forms may sound complicated, the usual split is fairly simple. If you are only dealing with salary from employment, the route is often narrower than it is for freelancers, landlords, or people remitting foreign income.
Confirm the latest English form pack and instructions on the Thai Revenue Department e-Form pages before you choose a form.
Here is the order that avoids most delays.
Get your passport, visa, proof of address, income records, and any withholding documents together before you start.
Make sure you have a taxpayer identification number (TIN) if you need one. Foreigners who derive assessable income usually apply through the Revenue Department.
Add overseas tax certificates, dated bank statements, and transfer evidence if foreign income or remitted funds are part of the picture.
File through RD e-Filing, RD SmartTax, or in person at a local Revenue Department office. Note that in-person help may be mainly in Thai.
Keep a full copy of what you submit, including attachments and payment proof, in case a later question comes up. If you go to a local office, bring one printed and one digital bundle of the same records.
If the money you need to pay sits overseas rather than in your Thai account, the next issue is operational rather than tax-related. A money transfer provider such as Wise can help you compare the exchange-rate basis and upfront fee before you move funds into THB.
Many expats understand what they owe, but still need to get money from an overseas account into a Thai bank account before they can settle it. That can be a Bangkok Bank, Kasikornbank, or Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) account used to pay a tax bill locally.
Your tax liability depends on residency, income type, and remittance treatment. The transfer decision is about cost visibility, exchange-rate basis, recipient checks, and how cleanly the money lands in THB.
Wise international transfers can be useful when your money is still abroad and you need to send THB to a Thai bank account. Wise operates as a regulated non-bank financial institution under the Bank of Thailand. On supported transfers, Wise displays the exchange-rate basis and fee before you confirm, which gives you a direct comparison point against a bank quote. You can cross-check this on Wise Fees & Pricing.
If you already have access to the Wise multi-currency account from an eligible region, you may be able to convert before sending, but you should still verify recipient name matching, Thai account details, route limits, and timing.
|Option
|Exchange-rate basis
|Fee visibility
|What to verify before sending
|Wise international transfer
|Mid-market rate shown in the transfer flow, plus a separate transfer fee
|Usually visible before confirmation
|Recipient name match, Thai account details, route limits, timing, and whether the Wise account is available for your region
|Major local bank route
|Bank-set customer rate or TT rate, which may differ from the wider market rate
|Varies by bank and can include sending, receiving, or intermediary costs
|Bank quote, inward remittance requirements, cut-off times, and the final THB amount expected
|Overseas bank wire direct to Thailand
|Bank or correspondent bank rate
|Often split across sender, intermediary, and receiver
|SWIFT details, reference text, receiving rules, and whether fees may be deducted on the way
If you want to compare options before funding a Thai payment, check Wise international transfers against the THB rate and total charges quoted by your bank.
FAQ
Yes, foreigners can pay Thai income tax. The main question is whether you are a tax resident under the 180-day rule, and whether your income is Thai-source income or foreign-source income that may come into scope when remitted.
Older savings are often discussed differently from foreign income earned from 2024 onward, but you should not rely on assumption alone. Keep dated evidence showing when the funds were earned and held, and verify the current position before you remit or file.
The transfer itself is not the tax trigger. The real question is whether the money is taxable income, older savings, or funds affected by treaty relief, and that depends on residency, timing, and documentation.
PND 91 is generally for employment income only. PND 90 is usually used when you have wider income types, while PND 94 is the half-year return for relevant non-salary income, but you should verify the form against your exact income mix.
Compare the exchange-rate basis, upfront fees, recipient checks, and timing, not just the headline transfer charge. Wise can be a transparent option for converting to THB and sending to Thai accounts, but check regional product availability before you rely on the Wise account.
Information checked September 2026
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