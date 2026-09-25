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Thailand income tax: a 2026 guide for expats

Navigating personal income tax in Thailand can feel overwhelming, especially with recent changes to how overseas money is treated. Since the Revenue Department updated its foreign remittance rules, simply waiting until a new calendar year to transfer funds no longer shields you from tax.

Tarah Ren
Written by
Last updated
Woman working on a laptop outside, while sitting on fancy rooftop furniture.

This practical guide breaks down who counts as a tax resident, what counts as assessable income, and how the rules apply when moving money into Thai Baht. We will cover essential filing deadlines, common deductions, and how to stay compliant without overcomplicating your finances.

Use this overview to get clear on your position so you can plan your transfers and tax returns with confidence.

Key takeaways

  • Spending 180 days or more in Thailand in a calendar year usually makes you a Thai tax resident for that year.
  • Thai-source income is the starting point for everyone, while foreign-source income is also crucial for residents when money is remitted into Thailand.
  • Annual personal income tax returns are usually due by 31 March on paper, with online filing often extended into early April, so check the live deadline before you submit.
  • PND 91 is generally for employment income only, PND 90 covers wider income types, and PND 94 is the half-year form for relevant non-salary income.
  • Wise can help with the money-movement side when you need to fund a Thai payment from abroad, and you should also check whether the Wise account is available for your region.

International money transfer with Wise

Wise makes it easy to send money to Thailand — with transparent fees and the mid-market exchange rate.

Send EUR, USD, or GBP and Wise will convert it to THB for delivery to a Thai bank account. You’ll see the exchange rate and total fee upfront, with no markups on the exchange rate.

Set up your transfer in a few steps and track it end-to-end in the Wise app — built for international payments.

Who needs to pay income tax in Thailand?

Thailand income tax can apply to foreigners as well as Thai nationals. Tax residency, the source of your income, and whether money brought into Thailand is taxable income or older savings are the main tests. You may need to pay income tax if:

  • You spend 180 days or more in Thailand during the calendar year.
  • You earn Thai-source salary, freelance income, rent, interest, or dividends.
  • You remit foreign income or savings into Thailand and may need to prove what those funds are.
  • You have non-salary income that could require PND 90 or a half-year PND 94 filing.
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Taxes

The tax system in Thailand

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Tax resident vs non-resident rules

In Thailand, tax residency is based on days in the country, not on visa type or whether you hold permanent residency in Thailand. If you stay 180 days or more in a calendar year from 1 January to 31 December, you are generally treated as a resident. Below that threshold, you are usually a non-resident.

As a result, an expat who spends seven months in Bangkok will usually need to review Thai tax on both Thai-source income and remitted foreign income, while someone on a short assignment may only be taxed on Thai-source income. If your count is close, keep travel records, passport stamps, and entry dates on hand.

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Writer

Tarah

Insider tip

Keep a simple spreadsheet of Thailand entry and exit dates rather than relying on memory when you are close to the 180-day threshold.

What counts as assessable income?

The Thai Revenue Department uses the term assessable income for taxable income in cash or in kind. This can mean anything from salary or bonus to rent paid by an employer, freelance fees, rent from property, interest, dividends, pension income, or other benefits linked to work or assets.

For expats, confusion often starts when income is paid into more than one country. A short check list is useful:

  • Salary, bonus, and benefits in kind from work done in Thailand
  • Freelance or consulting income, even if an overseas client pays an overseas account
  • Rent, interest, dividends, and pension payments that may need separate checking
  • Overseas income remitted into Thailand, especially from 2024 onward

How foreign income remitted to Thailand is treated

Bringing money into Thailand does not trigger an automatic tax bill on its own. What matters is the underlying nature of the funds, the year you earned them, your tax residency status, and whether double taxation treaties apply. Building a clear paper trail for every transfer from day one gives you the proof you need if the Revenue Department reviews your file.

Pre-2024 savings vs post-2024 income

Currently, many expats separate older savings from foreign income earned from 2024 onward because the evidence trail matters. If Maria builds up savings abroad before 31 December 2023 and later moves part of that balance to a Kasikornbank account in 2026, the key issue is whether she can show that the transfer came from those older savings, not from salary or investment income earned later.

Do not assume older savings are automatically safe if you cannot document them. Where funds have been mixed together, it can be harder to show what was earned when. Many long-term expats find it easier to keep a year-end statement dated 31 December 2023 and to separate older savings from newer income, because it makes the source-of-funds trail easier if questions come up later.

  • Keep year-end bank statements showing balances held before 2024
  • Keep source-of-funds records such as payslips, pension statements, sale documents, or dividend records
  • Save transfer confirmations showing date, amount, sender, and Thai recipient account
  • Avoid mixing pre-2024 savings with newer foreign income in the same account where possible

Double taxation agreements and foreign tax credits

Thailand has double taxation agreements with many countries, but the outcome depends on the treaty article and the type of income. Salary, pension, dividend, and interest income can all be treated differently, so readers should check the exact category that applies to them.

The practical route is to identify the income type, check whether your home country has a treaty with Thailand, and keep proof of any foreign tax already paid. If you need the official treaty text, start with the Thai Revenue Department’s double taxation agreement list.

Income typeWhat to checkWhere to verify
SalaryWhere the work was performed and whether treaty relief changes Thailand’s taxing rightThai Revenue Department treaty list and a qualified adviser
PensionWhether the treaty gives taxing rights to one country or allows a creditTreaty article for pensions and your foreign tax records
Dividends or interestWithholding tax already paid abroad and possible Thai credit treatmentTreaty text, payment statements, and withholding certificates

Tax rates, deductions and forms at a glance

Once you know you may be in scope, estimate your likely band and then match the right form to your income mix.

Current tax bands and common allowances

As of August 2026, current market practice and PwC Thailand’s 2026 summary show the following personal income tax bands. Some official English pages still lag behind current practice, so verify the figures for the tax year you are filing before you rely on them.

Net taxable incomeRate
Up to THB 150,0000%
THB 150,001 to THB 300,0005%
THB 300,001 to THB 500,00010%
THB 500,001 to THB 750,00015%
THB 750,001 to THB 1,000,00020%
THB 1,000,001 to THB 2,000,00025%
THB 2,000,001 to THB 5,000,00030%
Over THB 5,000,00035%

*Information correct at time of writing 23rd September 2026

Check these allowances first:

  • Personal allowance
  • Employment expense deduction
  • Spouse and child allowances where conditions are met
  • Retirement, insurance, or other deductions that depend on product and eligibility rules

If you want a quick sense check before filing, the Expatica Thailand Income Tax Calculator is listed in the Useful resources section below.

PND 90, PND 91 and PND 94

While the forms may sound  complicated, the usual split is fairly simple. If you are only dealing with salary from employment, the route is often narrower than it is for freelancers, landlords, or people remitting foreign income.

  • PND 91 is generally used when your income is employment income only.
  • PND 90 tends to be the go-to when you have wider income types, such as freelance income, rent, dividends, or remitted foreign income that needs reporting.
  • PND 94 is the half-year return for relevant non-salary income, usually covering income in the first six months of the year.

Confirm the latest English form pack and instructions on the Thai Revenue Department e-Form pages before you choose a form.

How to file and pay your Thai income tax

Here is the order that avoids most delays.

Documents, TIN and where to file

1

Get your passport, visa, proof of address, income records, and any withholding documents together before you start.

2

Make sure you have a taxpayer identification number (TIN) if you need one. Foreigners who derive assessable income usually apply through the Revenue Department.

3

Add overseas tax certificates, dated bank statements, and transfer evidence if foreign income or remitted funds are part of the picture.

4

File through RD e-Filing, RD SmartTax, or in person at a local Revenue Department office. Note that in-person help may be mainly in Thai.

5

Keep a full copy of what you submit, including attachments and payment proof, in case a later question comes up. If you go to a local office, bring one printed and one digital bundle of the same records.

Payment methods, deadlines and penalties

  1. Tax year: Thailand’s personal income tax year runs from 1 January to 31 December. 
  2. Annual return timing: Paper filing is usually due by 31 March, and RD e-Filing often runs a little longer into early April, but you should confirm the live deadline for the year you are filing. 
  3. Half-year timing: If PND 94 applies to your income, the half-year return is usually due by the end of September. 
  4. How to pay: After filing, payment may be available through online banking, card, PromptPay-linked routes, authorised banks, or official instalments when the Revenue Department allows them. 
  5. Why timing matters: Late filing can mean fines and monthly surcharges, so filing on time matters even if you are still double-checking the finer points of a treaty or deduction.

If the money you need to pay sits overseas rather than in your Thai account, the next issue is operational rather than tax-related. A money transfer provider such as Wise can help you compare the exchange-rate basis and upfront fee before you move funds into THB.

Moving money into THB for tax payments

Many expats understand what they owe, but still need to get money from an overseas account into a Thai bank account before they can settle it. That can be a Bangkok Bank, Kasikornbank, or Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) account used to pay a tax bill locally.

Your tax liability depends on residency, income type, and remittance treatment. The transfer decision is about cost visibility, exchange-rate basis, recipient checks, and how cleanly the money lands in THB.

Using Wise to fund Thai tax payments and savings transfers

Wise international transfers can be useful when your money is still abroad and you need to send THB to a Thai bank account. Wise operates as a regulated non-bank financial institution under the Bank of Thailand. On supported transfers, Wise displays the exchange-rate basis and fee before you confirm, which gives you a direct comparison point against a bank quote. You can cross-check this on Wise Fees & Pricing.

Move your money with Wise

If you already have access to the Wise multi-currency account from an eligible region, you may be able to convert before sending, but you should still verify recipient name matching, Thai account details, route limits, and timing.

OptionExchange-rate basisFee visibilityWhat to verify before sending
Wise international transferMid-market rate shown in the transfer flow, plus a separate transfer feeUsually visible before confirmationRecipient name match, Thai account details, route limits, timing, and whether the Wise account is available for your region
Major local bank routeBank-set customer rate or TT rate, which may differ from the wider market rateVaries by bank and can include sending, receiving, or intermediary costsBank quote, inward remittance requirements, cut-off times, and the final THB amount expected
Overseas bank wire direct to ThailandBank or correspondent bank rateOften split across sender, intermediary, and receiverSWIFT details, reference text, receiving rules, and whether fees may be deducted on the way

If you want to compare options before funding a Thai payment, check Wise international transfers against the THB rate and total charges quoted by your bank.

Common mistakes expats make with Thai tax and transfers

  • Assuming the 180-day rule does not apply to foreigners: It does, so count your days each calendar year rather than relying on visa labels.
  • Treating every overseas transfer as tax free: The transfer method is not the same as the tax treatment, so check what the funds actually are.
  • Keeping weak source-of-funds evidence: Save statements, payslips, and transfer confirmations before you need them.
  • Choosing the wrong form or missing PND 94: Match the form to your income mix, not just to your job title.
  • Ignoring exchange-rate basis and fee visibility: Compare the quoted THB outcome, not just the transfer fee line.

FAQ

Frequently asked questions about Thailand income tax

Do foreigners pay income tax in Thailand?

Yes, foreigners can pay Thai income tax. The main question is whether you are a tax resident under the 180-day rule, and whether your income is Thai-source income or foreign-source income that may come into scope when remitted.

Are pre-2024 savings taxable in Thailand?

Older savings are often discussed differently from foreign income earned from 2024 onward, but you should not rely on assumption alone. Keep dated evidence showing when the funds were earned and held, and verify the current position before you remit or file.

Do I pay Thai tax on money transferred from overseas?

The transfer itself is not the tax trigger. The real question is whether the money is taxable income, older savings, or funds affected by treaty relief, and that depends on residency, timing, and documentation.

Which form do I need: PND 90, PND 91 or PND 94?

PND 91 is generally for employment income only. PND 90 is usually used when you have wider income types, while PND 94 is the half-year return for relevant non-salary income, but you should verify the form against your exact income mix.

How can I transfer money to a Thai bank account efficiently?

Compare the exchange-rate basis, upfront fees, recipient checks, and timing, not just the headline transfer charge. Wise can be a transparent option for converting to THB and sending to Thai accounts, but check regional product availability before you rely on the Wise account.

Useful resources

Information checked September 2026

Tarah Ren

About the author

Tarah is an experienced copywriter for international brands, specialising in digital marketing and eCommerce.

More articles by Tarah Ren
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