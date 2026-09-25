Thailand income tax: a 2026 guide for expats

This practical guide breaks down who counts as a tax resident, what counts as assessable income, and how the rules apply when moving money into Thai Baht. We will cover essential filing deadlines, common deductions, and how to stay compliant without overcomplicating your finances. Use this overview to get clear on your position so you can plan your transfers and tax returns with confidence.

Key takeaways Spending 180 days or more in Thailand in a calendar year usually makes you a Thai tax resident for that year.

Thai-source income is the starting point for everyone, while foreign-source income is also crucial for residents when money is remitted into Thailand.

Annual personal income tax returns are usually due by 31 March on paper, with online filing often extended into early April, so check the live deadline before you submit.

PND 91 is generally for employment income only, PND 90 covers wider income types, and PND 94 is the half-year form for relevant non-salary income.

Wise can help with the money-movement side when you need to fund a Thai payment from abroad, and you should also check whether the Wise account is available for your region. International money transfer with Wise Wise makes it easy to send money to Thailand — with transparent fees and the mid-market exchange rate.



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Who needs to pay income tax in Thailand? Thailand income tax can apply to foreigners as well as Thai nationals. Tax residency, the source of your income, and whether money brought into Thailand is taxable income or older savings are the main tests. You may need to pay income tax if: You spend 180 days or more in Thailand during the calendar year.

You earn Thai-source salary, freelance income, rent, interest, or dividends.

You remit foreign income or savings into Thailand and may need to prove what those funds are.

You have non-salary income that could require PND 90 or a half-year PND 94 filing. Taxes The tax system in Thailand Read more Tax resident vs non-resident rules In Thailand, tax residency is based on days in the country, not on visa type or whether you hold permanent residency in Thailand. If you stay 180 days or more in a calendar year from 1 January to 31 December, you are generally treated as a resident. Below that threshold, you are usually a non-resident. As a result, an expat who spends seven months in Bangkok will usually need to review Thai tax on both Thai-source income and remitted foreign income, while someone on a short assignment may only be taxed on Thai-source income. If your count is close, keep travel records, passport stamps, and entry dates on hand. Writer Tarah Insider tip Keep a simple spreadsheet of Thailand entry and exit dates rather than relying on memory when you are close to the 180-day threshold. What counts as assessable income? The Thai Revenue Department uses the term assessable income for taxable income in cash or in kind. This can mean anything from salary or bonus to rent paid by an employer, freelance fees, rent from property, interest, dividends, pension income, or other benefits linked to work or assets. For expats, confusion often starts when income is paid into more than one country. A short check list is useful: Salary, bonus, and benefits in kind from work done in Thailand

Freelance or consulting income, even if an overseas client pays an overseas account

Rent, interest, dividends, and pension payments that may need separate checking

Overseas income remitted into Thailand, especially from 2024 onward

How foreign income remitted to Thailand is treated Bringing money into Thailand does not trigger an automatic tax bill on its own. What matters is the underlying nature of the funds, the year you earned them, your tax residency status, and whether double taxation treaties apply. Building a clear paper trail for every transfer from day one gives you the proof you need if the Revenue Department reviews your file. Pre-2024 savings vs post-2024 income Currently, many expats separate older savings from foreign income earned from 2024 onward because the evidence trail matters. If Maria builds up savings abroad before 31 December 2023 and later moves part of that balance to a Kasikornbank account in 2026, the key issue is whether she can show that the transfer came from those older savings, not from salary or investment income earned later. Do not assume older savings are automatically safe if you cannot document them. Where funds have been mixed together, it can be harder to show what was earned when. Many long-term expats find it easier to keep a year-end statement dated 31 December 2023 and to separate older savings from newer income, because it makes the source-of-funds trail easier if questions come up later. Keep year-end bank statements showing balances held before 2024

Keep source-of-funds records such as payslips, pension statements, sale documents, or dividend records

Save transfer confirmations showing date, amount, sender, and Thai recipient account

Avoid mixing pre-2024 savings with newer foreign income in the same account where possible Double taxation agreements and foreign tax credits Thailand has double taxation agreements with many countries, but the outcome depends on the treaty article and the type of income. Salary, pension, dividend, and interest income can all be treated differently, so readers should check the exact category that applies to them. The practical route is to identify the income type, check whether your home country has a treaty with Thailand, and keep proof of any foreign tax already paid. If you need the official treaty text, start with the Thai Revenue Department’s double taxation agreement list. Income type What to check Where to verify Salary Where the work was performed and whether treaty relief changes Thailand’s taxing right Thai Revenue Department treaty list and a qualified adviser Pension Whether the treaty gives taxing rights to one country or allows a credit Treaty article for pensions and your foreign tax records Dividends or interest Withholding tax already paid abroad and possible Thai credit treatment Treaty text, payment statements, and withholding certificates

Tax rates, deductions and forms at a glance Once you know you may be in scope, estimate your likely band and then match the right form to your income mix. Current tax bands and common allowances As of August 2026, current market practice and PwC Thailand’s 2026 summary show the following personal income tax bands. Some official English pages still lag behind current practice, so verify the figures for the tax year you are filing before you rely on them. Net taxable income Rate Up to THB 150,000 0% THB 150,001 to THB 300,000 5% THB 300,001 to THB 500,000 10% THB 500,001 to THB 750,000 15% THB 750,001 to THB 1,000,000 20% THB 1,000,001 to THB 2,000,000 25% THB 2,000,001 to THB 5,000,000 30% Over THB 5,000,000 35% *Information correct at time of writing 23rd September 2026 Check these allowances first: Personal allowance

Employment expense deduction

Spouse and child allowances where conditions are met

Retirement, insurance, or other deductions that depend on product and eligibility rules If you want a quick sense check before filing, the Expatica Thailand Income Tax Calculator is listed in the Useful resources section below. PND 90, PND 91 and PND 94 While the forms may sound complicated, the usual split is fairly simple. If you are only dealing with salary from employment, the route is often narrower than it is for freelancers, landlords, or people remitting foreign income. PND 91 is generally used when your income is employment income only.

is generally used when your income is employment income only. PND 90 tends to be the go-to when you have wider income types, such as freelance income, rent, dividends, or remitted foreign income that needs reporting.

tends to be the go-to when you have wider income types, such as freelance income, rent, dividends, or remitted foreign income that needs reporting. PND 94 is the half-year return for relevant non-salary income, usually covering income in the first six months of the year. Confirm the latest English form pack and instructions on the Thai Revenue Department e-Form pages before you choose a form.

How to file and pay your Thai income tax Here is the order that avoids most delays. Documents, TIN and where to file 1 Get your passport, visa, proof of address, income records, and any withholding documents together before you start. 2 Make sure you have a taxpayer identification number (TIN) if you need one. Foreigners who derive assessable income usually apply through the Revenue Department. 3 Add overseas tax certificates, dated bank statements, and transfer evidence if foreign income or remitted funds are part of the picture. 4 File through RD e-Filing, RD SmartTax, or in person at a local Revenue Department office. Note that in-person help may be mainly in Thai. 5 Keep a full copy of what you submit, including attachments and payment proof, in case a later question comes up. If you go to a local office, bring one printed and one digital bundle of the same records. Payment methods, deadlines and penalties Tax year: Thailand’s personal income tax year runs from 1 January to 31 December. Annual return timing: Paper filing is usually due by 31 March, and RD e-Filing often runs a little longer into early April, but you should confirm the live deadline for the year you are filing. Half-year timing: If PND 94 applies to your income, the half-year return is usually due by the end of September. How to pay: After filing, payment may be available through online banking, card, PromptPay-linked routes, authorised banks, or official instalments when the Revenue Department allows them. Why timing matters: Late filing can mean fines and monthly surcharges, so filing on time matters even if you are still double-checking the finer points of a treaty or deduction. If the money you need to pay sits overseas rather than in your Thai account, the next issue is operational rather than tax-related. A money transfer provider such as Wise can help you compare the exchange-rate basis and upfront fee before you move funds into THB.