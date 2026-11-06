How to use Bangkok BTS Skytrain and the Rabbit Card

Key takeaways Use the BTS when you want a fast, repeatable route across central Bangkok and do not want to rely on road traffic.

Single-journey fares start at THB 17 and go up to THB 47, while a Rabbit Card usually helps most if you expect regular BTS trips and want quicker, simpler repeat travel.

The BTS and MRT may connect on foot, but they still use separate station names and ticket logic.

A one-day pass makes more sense for several BTS rides in one day than for a normal commute.

Machine payment options differ, so keep a backup method instead of relying on QR. Transportation Public transportation in Thailand Read more

What the BTS Skytrain is and when to use it More commonly called the BTS, the Bangkok Mass Transit System Skytrain is Bangkok’s elevated urban rail network. For new arrivals, it is strongest across the central areas where many expats live, work, shop, and change lines, especially along the Sukhumvit Line and Silom Line. It works well for commuting between Siam, Asok, and Phrom Phong, reaching Mo Chit for the Chatuchak area, or getting to Saphan Taksin for river boats. If you need a predictable journey more than a door-to-door one, the BTS is usually a better first choice than a taxi in heavy traffic or a bus route you do not know yet. BTS Skytrain in Bangkok (Photo: boonchai wedmakawand/Getty Images)

How BTS tickets work Most newcomers only need to compare three options: a Single Journey Card, a one-day pass, or a Rabbit Card. The right choice depends on how often you will ride. Single Journey Card: best when you are trying the BTS or only making one or two separate trips.

best when you are trying the BTS or only making one or two separate trips. One-day pass: best when you expect heavy BTS use on the same day.

best when you expect heavy BTS use on the same day. Rabbit Card: best when you want stored value for repeat BTS travel. One practical detail is that official BTS ticket pages allow 300 minutes inside the paid area before an overstay penalty applies. If a gate rejects your ticket or you stay too long, go straight to the ticket office instead of trying another gate. Single-journey tickets BTS pages for a Single Journey Card list the fare range at THB 17 to THB 47 as of November 2026, and the ticket is valid only on the day you buy it. It suits first-time riders and occasional users. Buy it from a station machine, tap in, and tap again at exit, where the system keeps the card. Machine payment options vary, so carrying small cash or a backup method still helps in case your preferred payment route is rejected. When a one-day pass makes sense A one-day pass suits days when you know you will stay mostly on the BTS and make several journeys. BTS lists the one-day pass at THB 150 as of November 2026, valid for unlimited rides on the date of issue or registration only, and only on the Green Line. It can work well for errands or flat hunting. It is not automatically the best value for a normal commute, so compare your likely number of trips before buying.

How the Rabbit Card works The Rabbit Card is a stored-value card for more convenient repeat travel on the BTS. It saves time at the gate so its real value is quicker entry and less day-to-day ticket buying, not guaranteed savings on every journey. The Rabbit Card can make the BTS feel simpler, but it may not work across all Bangkok rail systems, including the MRT. Only some MRT lines are supported so check the details based around your planned journeys. Fares come off the stored value using the published fare table when you travel using your card. Where to buy and top up a Rabbit Card You can usually buy and top up a Rabbit Card at BTS ticket offices. At the time of writing in November 2026, the official BTS page lists a THB 120 card issuing fee, no card deposit, and stored-value top-ups from THB 100 to THB 4,000. Card rules can vary by type, and some setups or registrations may require ID. Writer Claire Insider tip Start with a modest top-up and add more later. Newcomers often load too much value before they understand their real routine. When a Rabbit Card is worth it for expats Occasional rider: stay with single tickets if you only expect irregular BTS use.

stay with single tickets if you only expect irregular BTS use. Frequent commuter: get a Rabbit Card if you want quicker, simpler repeat travel through the gates.

get a Rabbit Card if you want quicker, simpler repeat travel through the gates. Mixed BTS/MRT user: think twice, because heavy non-BTS travel reduces its value.

How to ride the BTS step by step Check the line, direction, and whether you need the Sukhumvit Line or Silom Line. Buy a ticket or prepare your Rabbit Card before the gate. Follow the platform sign that shows the terminal station. Watch station names closely as you ride. Exit through the gate and follow the correct exit number. Queue neatly, stand behind the yellow line, and let passengers get off first. Eating and drinking are not allowed in BTS stations or on trains. Entering, changing lines, and leaving the station At the gate, tap your card or ticket cleanly and keep walking once the barrier opens. If you change lines at Siam, remember to follow the signs carefully and allow extra time, because the station feels much larger when it is busy. A common mistake is choosing the right line in the wrong direction, so check the terminal station first. Another is taking the first exit you see, even though the correct exit may save a long walk in the heat.

BTS vs MRT and the connections newcomers mix up The BTS and the MRT are separate rail systems. The BTS is the elevated network many newcomers use first, while the MRT is a separate system serving different routes and transfer points. This can be confusing because even where there are connected BTS/MRT stations, they can have different names, ticket rules, and payment logic. Useful connections for newcomers include: Siam: the main BTS interchange between the Sukhumvit Line and Silom Line.

the main BTS interchange between the Sukhumvit Line and Silom Line. Asok and Sukhumvit: a key BTS to MRT transfer area for work and central errands.

a key BTS to MRT transfer area for work and central errands. Sala Daeng and Silom: useful if your route crosses Silom’s business area and the Blue Line.

useful if your route crosses Silom’s business area and the Blue Line. Mo Chit and Chatuchak Park: handy for the market area and north-side travel. Writer Claire Insider tip Asok BTS and Sukhumvit MRT are actually the same transfer area, but the names differ. Many new arrivals think they are in the wrong place the first time they change there. Common interchange examples Asok BTS / Sukhumvit MRT: important for central commutes, but the different names confuse first-time riders.

important for central commutes, but the different names confuse first-time riders. Sala Daeng BTS / Silom MRT: useful if you move between Silom and the Blue Line.

useful if you move between Silom and the Blue Line. Mo Chit BTS / Chatuchak Park MRT: good for market trips, but do not expect matching station names.

good for market trips, but do not expect matching station names. Phaya Thai BTS / Airport Rail Link: a practical connection point for some airport journeys, but confirm the current route before travel.