Public holidays in Thailand: 2024–2025

New to the country? Jot down these Thailand holidays, observances, and regional festivals to plan time off and explore your new home.

Colourfully dressed participants in the The Chiang Mai Flower Festival
By Gayatri Bhaumik

Updated 14-3-2024

Thailand offers many benefits to new expats, one of which is its sheer number of public holidays. Get ready to travel, explore, or just kick back with all the public holidays and festivals on offer.

Learn the most important dates in the following sections:

An overview of Thailand’s holidays

Thailand is well-known for its warm climate, friendly locals, and fantastic cuisine. Recent arrivals will be happy to know that the country also offers its residents many opportunities to rest and relax.

People on a tuk-tuk in Bangkok shooting others on the street with water guns during the Songkran Festival in Thailand
Water fights during the Songkran Festival in Bangkok (Photo: Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images)

Throughout the year, a whole smorgasbord of Thailand holidays affords you a day away from the office or school. Many official and government departments will shut down, including banks, the post office, and the immigration services. However, commercial entities like malls and restaurants will remain open.

Many of Thailand’s holidays stem from Buddhist traditions because of the religion’s influence on the country. Consequently, although Thai society recognizes Christmas, it is not an official public holiday.

Jane Evans

Insider tips

It’s not permitted to sell alcohol during Buddhist holidays and national elections, so bars and some restaurants may be closed during these times.

In addition, numerous observances and festivals are celebrated in the country but are not public holidays.

Thai public holidays in 2024

Generally, Thailand’s holidays remain the same, but specific dates may vary yearly, especially those that follow the lunar calendar and some additional public holidays that are announced by the government.

DateCelebration
1 January (Monday)New Year’s Day (วันปีใหม่, Wan Bpee Mai)
24 February (Saturday)
Observed on Monday, 26 February, day off		Makha Bucha/Māgha Pūjā (มาฆบูชา, Makha Buchaa) (honoring Buddha)
6 April (Saturday)
Observed on Monday, 8 April, a day off		Chakri Memorial Day (วันจักรี, Wan Jakree), commemorates the establishment of the Chakri Dynasty by King Rama
13–16 April (Saturday–Monday)Songkran (สงกรานต์), Thai New Year
1 May (Wednesday)Labor Day (วันแรงงาน, Wan Reng Ngarn)
4 May (Saturday)
Observed on Monday, 6 May, day off		Coronation Day (วันฉัตรมงคล, Wan Chat Mongkon)
22 May (Wednesday)Chakri Memorial Day (วันจักรี, Wan Jakree) commemorates the establishment of the Chakri Dynasty by King Rama
3 June (Monday)Queen Suthida’s Birthday
20 July (Saturday)
Observed on Monday, 22 July, a day off		Buddhist Lent (เข้าพรรษา, Kow Pansaa)
28 July (Sunday)
Observed on Monday, 29 July, a day off		King Vajiralongkorn’s Birthday (King Rama 10)
12 August (Monday)The Queen’s Birthday/Mother’s Day (วันแม่, Wan Mae)
13 October (Sunday)
Observed on Monday, 14 October, a day off		H.M. King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great (King Rama 9) Memorial Day
23 October (Wednesday)Chulalongkorn Day (วันปิยมหาราช, Wan Piyamararaj) commemorates King Chulalongkorn (King Rama 5)
5 December (Thursday)King Bhumibol’s Birthday (King Rama 9)/Father’s Day (วันพ่อ, Wan Por)
10 December (Tuesday)Constitution Day (วันรัฐธรรมนูญ, Wan Rattatamanoon)
31 December (Tuesday)New Year’s Eve

Important dates in Thailand during 2024

While these are not official Thailand holidays, many people in the country will observe the traditions of these occasions.

DateObservance
13 January (Saturday) National Children’s Day (วันเด็กแห่งชาติ, Wan Dek Heng Chart)
16 January (Tuesday) Teacher’s Day (วันครู, Wan Kroo)
10–12 February (Saturday-Monday)Lunar New Year (ตรุษจีน, Drut Jeen)
14 February (Wednesday)Valentine’s Day (วันวาเลนไทน์, Wan Valentine)
6 May (Monday)Royal Ploughing Ceremony Day (วันพืชมงคล, Wan Peut Mongkon)
31 October (Thursday)Halloween (วันฮาโลวีน, Wạn ḥālowīn)
15 November (Friday) Loy Krathong (ลอยกระทง), the Festival of Lights
24–25 December (Tuesday–Wednesday)Christmas (คริสต์มาส, Khris̄t̒mās̄)

Regional observances in Thailand in 2024

Thailand is a big country with different regions; some festivals and celebrations only happen in certain areas. Attending these is a great way to explore and assimilate into the local culture.

Young people jumping excitedly around a homemade rocket on a sand dune during the Bun Bang Fai Rocket Festival in Thailand
Bun Bang Fai Rocket Festival (Photo: Wisarut Sankham/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Here are some regional Thailand holidays you might want to take note of:

DateFestival/ObservanceRegion
2–4 February (Friday-Sunday)Chiang Mai Flower Festival Chiang Mai
10-12 May (Friday-Sunday)Bun Bang Fai (Rocket Festival) Isan/Isaan
Late June (Dates TBA, three days)Phi Ta Khon (Ghost Festival)Isan/Isaan
Beginning August (Dates TBA)Ubon Ratchathani Candle Festival Isan/Isaan
1-10 October (Starts on Tuesday)Jay Festival/Phuket Vegetarian Festival/Nine Emperor Gods FestivalPhuket
October (Dates TBA, end of Buddhist Lest/Vassa, seven days)Bang Fai Phaya (Naga Fireballs Festival)Nong Kai
November (Dates TBC)Yi Peng Lantern FestivalNorthern Thailand/Chiang Mai
24 November (Sunday)Lopburi Monkey Festival Lopburi

Thai public holidays in 2025

DateCelebration
1 January (Wednesday)New Year’s Day
12 February (Wednesday)Makha Bucha/Māgha Pūjā (honoring Buddha)
6 April (Sunday)
Observed on Monday, 7 April, day off		Chakri Memorial Day (commemorates the establishment of the Chakri Dynasty by King Rama)
13–16 April (Sunday–Wednesday)
Songkran (Thai New Year)
1 May (Thursday)Labor Day
4 May (Sunday)
Observed on Monday, 5 May, day off		Coronation Day
11 May (Sunday)Visakha Bucha (commemorates the birth, enlightenment, and death of the Lord Buddha, one of the most sacred religious observances)
3 June (Tuesday)Queen Suthida’s Birthday
23 July (Wednesday)Buddhist Lent
28 July (Monday)King Vajiralongkorn’s Birthday
12 August (Tuesday)The Queen’s Birthday/Mother’s Day
13 October (Monday)H.M. King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great (King Rama 9) Memorial Day
23 October (Thursday)Chulalongkorn Day/Piyamararaj Day
5 December (Friday)King Bhumibol’s Birthday/Father’s Day
10 December (Wednesday)Constitution Day
31 December (Sunday)New Year’s Eve

Important dates in Thailand during 2025

DateObservance
11 January (Saturday)National Children’s Day
16 January (Thursday)Teacher’s Day
29–31 January (Wednesday–Friday)Lunar New Year
14 February (Friday)Valentine’s Day
17 May (Saturday)Royal Ploughing Ceremony Day
31 October (Friday)Halloween
6 November (Thursday)Loy Krathong (Festival of Lights)
24–25 December (Wednesday–Thursday)Christmas

Regional festival dates in Thailand in 2025

DateFestival/ObservanceRegion
February (Dates TBA)Chiang Mai Flower Festival Chiang Mai
May (Dates TBA)Bun Bang Fai (Rocket Festival)Isan/Isaan
June (Dates TBA, three days)Phi Ta Khon (Ghost Festival)Isan/Isaan
August (Dates TBA)Ubon Ratchathani Candle Festival Isan/Isaan
19–28 October (Starts on Sunday)Jay Festival/Phuket Vegetarian Festival/Nine Emperor Gods FestivalPhuket
October (Dates TBA, end of Buddhist Lest/Vassa, seven days)Bang Fai Phaya (Naga Fireballs Festival)Nong Khai
November (Dates TBA, two days)Yi Peng Lantern FestivalNorthern Thailand/Chiang Mai
November (Dates TBA)Lopburi Monkey Festival Lopburi

Thai school holidays

Unlike many countries, Thailand does not use the September to June academic calendar. Instead, public school students begin their year in May and end in March, affecting their school holidays.

Children play in the water during the National Children's Day event inside children's museum in Bangkok, Thailand.
Children’s Day celebrations (Photo: Anusak Laowilas/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

If your child doesn’t speak any Thai, they may be more comfortable at an international school or private educational institution. These tend to follow the September to June calendar, so parents must remember that their school holidays may differ from the national set dates.

