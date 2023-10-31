Public holidays in Thailand: 2024–2025

An overview of Thailand’s holidays Thailand is well-known for its warm climate, friendly locals, and fantastic cuisine. Recent arrivals will be happy to know that the country also offers its residents many opportunities to rest and relax. Water fights during the Songkran Festival in Bangkok (Photo: Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images) Throughout the year, a whole smorgasbord of Thailand holidays affords you a day away from the office or school. Many official and government departments will shut down, including banks, the post office, and the immigration services. However, commercial entities like malls and restaurants will remain open. Many of Thailand’s holidays stem from Buddhist traditions because of the religion’s influence on the country. Consequently, although Thai society recognizes Christmas, it is not an official public holiday. Local expert Jane Evans Insider tips It’s not permitted to sell alcohol during Buddhist holidays and national elections, so bars and some restaurants may be closed during these times. In addition, numerous observances and festivals are celebrated in the country but are not public holidays.

Thai public holidays in 2024 Generally, Thailand’s holidays remain the same, but specific dates may vary yearly, especially those that follow the lunar calendar and some additional public holidays that are announced by the government. Date Celebration 1 January (Monday) New Year’s Day (วันปีใหม่, Wan Bpee Mai) 24 February (Saturday)

Observed on Monday, 26 February, day off Makha Bucha/Māgha Pūjā (มาฆบูชา, Makha Buchaa) (honoring Buddha) 6 April (Saturday)

Observed on Monday, 8 April, a day off Chakri Memorial Day (วันจักรี, Wan Jakree), commemorates the establishment of the Chakri Dynasty by King Rama 13–16 April (Saturday–Monday) Songkran (สงกรานต์), Thai New Year 1 May (Wednesday) Labor Day (วันแรงงาน, Wan Reng Ngarn) 4 May (Saturday)

Observed on Monday, 6 May, day off Coronation Day (วันฉัตรมงคล, Wan Chat Mongkon)

Observed on Monday, 22 July, a day off Buddhist Lent (เข้าพรรษา, Kow Pansaa) 28 July (Sunday)

Observed on Monday, 29 July, a day off King Vajiralongkorn’s Birthday (King Rama 10) 12 August (Monday) The Queen’s Birthday/Mother’s Day (วันแม่, Wan Mae) 13 October (Sunday)

Observed on Monday, 14 October, a day off H.M. King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great (King Rama 9) Memorial Day 23 October (Wednesday) Chulalongkorn Day (วันปิยมหาราช, Wan Piyamararaj) commemorates King Chulalongkorn (King Rama 5) 5 December (Thursday) King Bhumibol’s Birthday (King Rama 9)/Father’s Day (วันพ่อ, Wan Por) 10 December (Tuesday) Constitution Day (วันรัฐธรรมนูญ, Wan Rattatamanoon) 31 December (Tuesday) New Year’s Eve

While these are not official Thailand holidays, many people in the country will observe the traditions of these occasions. Date Observance 13 January (Saturday) National Children’s Day (วันเด็กแห่งชาติ, Wan Dek Heng Chart) 16 January (Tuesday) Teacher’s Day (วันครู, Wan Kroo) 10–12 February (Saturday-Monday) Lunar New Year (ตรุษจีน, Drut Jeen) 14 February (Wednesday) Valentine’s Day (วันวาเลนไทน์, Wan Valentine) 6 May (Monday) Royal Ploughing Ceremony Day (วันพืชมงคล, Wan Peut Mongkon) 31 October (Thursday) Halloween (วันฮาโลวีน, Wạn ḥālowīn) 15 November (Friday) Loy Krathong (ลอยกระทง), the Festival of Lights 24–25 December (Tuesday–Wednesday) Christmas (คริสต์มาส, Khris̄t̒mās̄)

Regional observances in Thailand in 2024 Thailand is a big country with different regions; some festivals and celebrations only happen in certain areas. Attending these is a great way to explore and assimilate into the local culture. Bun Bang Fai Rocket Festival (Photo: Wisarut Sankham/NurPhoto via Getty Images) Here are some regional Thailand holidays you might want to take note of: Date Festival/Observance Region 2–4 February (Friday-Sunday) Chiang Mai Flower Festival Chiang Mai 10-12 May (Friday-Sunday) Bun Bang Fai (Rocket Festival) Isan/Isaan Late June (Dates TBA, three days) Phi Ta Khon (Ghost Festival) Isan/Isaan Beginning August (Dates TBA) Ubon Ratchathani Candle Festival Isan/Isaan 1-10 October (Starts on Tuesday) Jay Festival/Phuket Vegetarian Festival/Nine Emperor Gods Festival Phuket October (Dates TBA, end of Buddhist Lest/Vassa, seven days) Bang Fai Phaya (Naga Fireballs Festival) Nong Kai November (Dates TBC) Yi Peng Lantern Festival Northern Thailand/Chiang Mai 24 November (Sunday) Lopburi Monkey Festival Lopburi

Thai public holidays in 2025 Date Celebration 1 January (Wednesday) New Year’s Day 12 February (Wednesday) Makha Bucha/Māgha Pūjā (honoring Buddha) 6 April (Sunday)

Observed on Monday, 7 April, day off Chakri Memorial Day (commemorates the establishment of the Chakri Dynasty by King Rama) 13–16 April (Sunday–Wednesday)

Songkran (Thai New Year) 1 May (Thursday) Labor Day 4 May (Sunday)

Observed on Monday, 5 May, day off Coronation Day 11 May (Sunday) Visakha Bucha (commemorates the birth, enlightenment, and death of the Lord Buddha, one of the most sacred religious observances) 3 June (Tuesday) Queen Suthida’s Birthday 23 July (Wednesday) Buddhist Lent 28 July (Monday) King Vajiralongkorn’s Birthday 12 August (Tuesday) The Queen’s Birthday/Mother’s Day 13 October (Monday) H.M. King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great (King Rama 9) Memorial Day 23 October (Thursday) Chulalongkorn Day/Piyamararaj Day 5 December (Friday) King Bhumibol’s Birthday/Father’s Day 10 December (Wednesday) Constitution Day 31 December (Sunday) New Year’s Eve

Date Observance 11 January (Saturday) National Children’s Day 16 January (Thursday) Teacher’s Day 29–31 January (Wednesday–Friday) Lunar New Year 14 February (Friday) Valentine’s Day 17 May (Saturday) Royal Ploughing Ceremony Day 31 October (Friday) Halloween 6 November (Thursday) Loy Krathong (Festival of Lights) 24–25 December (Wednesday–Thursday) Christmas

Regional festival dates in Thailand in 2025 Date Festival/Observance Region February (Dates TBA) Chiang Mai Flower Festival Chiang Mai May (Dates TBA) Bun Bang Fai (Rocket Festival) Isan/Isaan June (Dates TBA, three days) Phi Ta Khon (Ghost Festival) Isan/Isaan August (Dates TBA) Ubon Ratchathani Candle Festival Isan/Isaan 19–28 October (Starts on Sunday) Jay Festival/Phuket Vegetarian Festival/Nine Emperor Gods Festival Phuket October (Dates TBA, end of Buddhist Lest/Vassa, seven days) Bang Fai Phaya (Naga Fireballs Festival) Nong Khai November (Dates TBA, two days) Yi Peng Lantern Festival Northern Thailand/Chiang Mai November (Dates TBA) Lopburi Monkey Festival Lopburi