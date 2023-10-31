Public holidays in Thailand: 2024–2025

Thailand offers many benefits to new expats, one of which is its sheer number of public holidays. Get ready to travel, explore, or just kick back with all the public holidays and festivals on offer.
Learn the most important dates in the following sections:
An overview of Thailand’s holidays
Thailand is well-known for its warm climate, friendly locals, and fantastic cuisine. Recent arrivals will be happy to know that the country also offers its residents many opportunities to rest and relax.
Throughout the year, a whole smorgasbord of Thailand holidays affords you a day away from the office or school. Many official and government departments will shut down, including banks, the post office, and the immigration services. However, commercial entities like malls and restaurants will remain open.
Many of Thailand’s holidays stem from Buddhist traditions because of the religion’s influence on the country. Consequently, although Thai society recognizes Christmas, it is not an official public holiday.
Insider tips
It’s not permitted to sell alcohol during Buddhist holidays and national elections, so bars and some restaurants may be closed during these times.
In addition, numerous observances and festivals are celebrated in the country but are not public holidays.
Thai public holidays in 2024
Generally, Thailand’s holidays remain the same, but specific dates may vary yearly, especially those that follow the lunar calendar and some additional public holidays that are announced by the government.
|Date
|Celebration
|1 January (Monday)
|New Year’s Day (วันปีใหม่, Wan Bpee Mai)
|24 February (Saturday)
Observed on Monday, 26 February, day off
|Makha Bucha/Māgha Pūjā (มาฆบูชา, Makha Buchaa) (honoring Buddha)
|6 April (Saturday)
Observed on Monday, 8 April, a day off
|Chakri Memorial Day (วันจักรี, Wan Jakree), commemorates the establishment of the Chakri Dynasty by King Rama
|13–16 April (Saturday–Monday)
|Songkran (สงกรานต์), Thai New Year
|1 May (Wednesday)
|Labor Day (วันแรงงาน, Wan Reng Ngarn)
|4 May (Saturday)
Observed on Monday, 6 May, day off
|Coronation Day (วันฉัตรมงคล, Wan Chat Mongkon)
|22 May (Wednesday)
|Chakri Memorial Day (วันจักรี, Wan Jakree) commemorates the establishment of the Chakri Dynasty by King Rama
|3 June (Monday)
|Queen Suthida’s Birthday
|20 July (Saturday)
Observed on Monday, 22 July, a day off
|Buddhist Lent (เข้าพรรษา, Kow Pansaa)
|28 July (Sunday)
Observed on Monday, 29 July, a day off
|King Vajiralongkorn’s Birthday (King Rama 10)
|12 August (Monday)
|The Queen’s Birthday/Mother’s Day (วันแม่, Wan Mae)
|13 October (Sunday)
Observed on Monday, 14 October, a day off
|H.M. King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great (King Rama 9) Memorial Day
|23 October (Wednesday)
|Chulalongkorn Day (วันปิยมหาราช, Wan Piyamararaj) commemorates King Chulalongkorn (King Rama 5)
|5 December (Thursday)
|King Bhumibol’s Birthday (King Rama 9)/Father’s Day (วันพ่อ, Wan Por)
|10 December (Tuesday)
|Constitution Day (วันรัฐธรรมนูญ, Wan Rattatamanoon)
|31 December (Tuesday)
|New Year’s Eve
Important dates in Thailand during 2024
While these are not official Thailand holidays, many people in the country will observe the traditions of these occasions.
|Date
|Observance
|13 January (Saturday)
|National Children’s Day (วันเด็กแห่งชาติ, Wan Dek Heng Chart)
|16 January (Tuesday)
|Teacher’s Day (วันครู, Wan Kroo)
|10–12 February (Saturday-Monday)
|Lunar New Year (ตรุษจีน, Drut Jeen)
|14 February (Wednesday)
|Valentine’s Day (วันวาเลนไทน์, Wan Valentine)
|6 May (Monday)
|Royal Ploughing Ceremony Day (วันพืชมงคล, Wan Peut Mongkon)
|31 October (Thursday)
|Halloween (วันฮาโลวีน, Wạn ḥālowīn)
|15 November (Friday)
|Loy Krathong (ลอยกระทง), the Festival of Lights
|24–25 December (Tuesday–Wednesday)
|Christmas (คริสต์มาส, Khris̄t̒mās̄)
Regional observances in Thailand in 2024
Thailand is a big country with different regions; some festivals and celebrations only happen in certain areas. Attending these is a great way to explore and assimilate into the local culture.
Here are some regional Thailand holidays you might want to take note of:
|Date
|Festival/Observance
|Region
|2–4 February (Friday-Sunday)
|Chiang Mai Flower Festival
|Chiang Mai
|10-12 May (Friday-Sunday)
|Bun Bang Fai (Rocket Festival)
|Isan/Isaan
|Late June (Dates TBA, three days)
|Phi Ta Khon (Ghost Festival)
|Isan/Isaan
|Beginning August (Dates TBA)
|Ubon Ratchathani Candle Festival
|Isan/Isaan
|1-10 October (Starts on Tuesday)
|Jay Festival/Phuket Vegetarian Festival/Nine Emperor Gods Festival
|Phuket
|October (Dates TBA, end of Buddhist Lest/Vassa, seven days)
|Bang Fai Phaya (Naga Fireballs Festival)
|Nong Kai
|November (Dates TBC)
|Yi Peng Lantern Festival
|Northern Thailand/Chiang Mai
|24 November (Sunday)
|Lopburi Monkey Festival
|Lopburi
Thai public holidays in 2025
|Date
|Celebration
|1 January (Wednesday)
|New Year’s Day
|12 February (Wednesday)
|Makha Bucha/Māgha Pūjā (honoring Buddha)
|6 April (Sunday)
Observed on Monday, 7 April, day off
|Chakri Memorial Day (commemorates the establishment of the Chakri Dynasty by King Rama)
|13–16 April (Sunday–Wednesday)
|Songkran (Thai New Year)
|1 May (Thursday)
|Labor Day
|4 May (Sunday)
Observed on Monday, 5 May, day off
|Coronation Day
|11 May (Sunday)
|Visakha Bucha (commemorates the birth, enlightenment, and death of the Lord Buddha, one of the most sacred religious observances)
|3 June (Tuesday)
|Queen Suthida’s Birthday
|23 July (Wednesday)
|Buddhist Lent
|28 July (Monday)
|King Vajiralongkorn’s Birthday
|12 August (Tuesday)
|The Queen’s Birthday/Mother’s Day
|13 October (Monday)
|H.M. King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great (King Rama 9) Memorial Day
|23 October (Thursday)
|Chulalongkorn Day/Piyamararaj Day
|5 December (Friday)
|King Bhumibol’s Birthday/Father’s Day
|10 December (Wednesday)
|Constitution Day
|31 December (Sunday)
|New Year’s Eve
Important dates in Thailand during 2025
|Date
|Observance
|11 January (Saturday)
|National Children’s Day
|16 January (Thursday)
|Teacher’s Day
|29–31 January (Wednesday–Friday)
|Lunar New Year
|14 February (Friday)
|Valentine’s Day
|17 May (Saturday)
|Royal Ploughing Ceremony Day
|31 October (Friday)
|Halloween
|6 November (Thursday)
|Loy Krathong (Festival of Lights)
|24–25 December (Wednesday–Thursday)
|Christmas
Regional festival dates in Thailand in 2025
|Date
|Festival/Observance
|Region
|February (Dates TBA)
|Chiang Mai Flower Festival
|Chiang Mai
|May (Dates TBA)
|Bun Bang Fai (Rocket Festival)
|Isan/Isaan
|June (Dates TBA, three days)
|Phi Ta Khon (Ghost Festival)
|Isan/Isaan
|August (Dates TBA)
|Ubon Ratchathani Candle Festival
|Isan/Isaan
|19–28 October (Starts on Sunday)
|Jay Festival/Phuket Vegetarian Festival/Nine Emperor Gods Festival
|Phuket
|October (Dates TBA, end of Buddhist Lest/Vassa, seven days)
|Bang Fai Phaya (Naga Fireballs Festival)
|Nong Khai
|November (Dates TBA, two days)
|Yi Peng Lantern Festival
|Northern Thailand/Chiang Mai
|November (Dates TBA)
|Lopburi Monkey Festival
|Lopburi
Thai school holidays
Unlike many countries, Thailand does not use the September to June academic calendar. Instead, public school students begin their year in May and end in March, affecting their school holidays.
If your child doesn’t speak any Thai, they may be more comfortable at an international school or private educational institution. These tend to follow the September to June calendar, so parents must remember that their school holidays may differ from the national set dates.