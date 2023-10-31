School holidays in Thailand: 2024–2025

Thai children attending public schools enjoy many days off school, including:
- School holidays (ปิดเทอม: bit term)
- Public, government, and royal holidays
- Thai festivals
- Buddhist holy days/celebrations
- Some Christian and Chinese holidays
Private and international school calendars may differ slightly, but it is still worthwhile to mark all the school holidays to book vacations and organize childcare if you have to work.
Jot down the dates listed in this article to help with your planning while living in Thailand (ประเทศไทย):
- An overview of school holidays in Thailand
- What are the national holidays in Thailand for 2024 and 2025?
- What are the regional school holidays for 2024 and 2025?
- Do children get any additional days off?
- How can you access childcare during Thai school holidays?
An overview of school holidays in Thailand
The school year for Thailand’s public schools splits into two semesters and runs from May to March. It is influenced by the weather, starting in the rainy season and ending before the hottest time of the year.
Annually, the exact dates may differ slightly, but there are two main school holidays:
|Semester
|Months
|Holidays
|Duration
|One
|May to October
|1–31 October
|4 weeks
|Two
|November to March
(exams around late February)
|March–April
|6–8 weeks
Private and international schools
International and private schools – depending on their curriculum – are more likely to have three terms. Generally, the school year starts at the end of August/beginning of September, with a long summer holiday during July/August and shorter breaks for Easter and Christmas.
Public holidays
All schools are closed on the national public holidays in Thailand, with a few extra regional variations.
Of course, some international schools may also give the children days off on their home country’s festive days; for example, American schools celebrate Thanksgiving.
What are the national holidays in Thailand for 2024 and 2025?
Usually, when a public holiday takes place on a weekend, the following Monday will be a day off.
National Day (วันชาติ, Wan Chart) is celebrated on the late King Bhumibol’s Birthday when Thailand also observes Father’s Day.
Two of Thailand’s most important holidays include Songkran (Thai New Year) and National Day. Songkran (สงกรานต์), a spring celebration when the daily temperatures rise, is a fun, three-day water-splashing festival where there are massive water fights in the streets.
Local expert
Jane Evans
Tourists enjoy joining in with the festivities. However, many locals avoid the busy roads and crowds during Songkran, especially at nighttime, when things can get quite chaotic. The more traditional Thai celebrate Songkran by gently bathing Buddha images and the hands of their elders.
The nationwide holidays for the 2024–2025 academic year
|Holiday
|2024
|2025
|New Year’s Day
|Monday
1 January
|Wednesday
1 January
|Makha Bucha Day
|Saturday
24 February
(observed, Mon, 26 February)
|Thursday
13 February
|Chakri Memorial Day
|Saturday
6 April
|Sunday
6 April
|Songkran
|Saturday–Monday
13–16 April
|Sunday–Wednesday
13–16 April
|Labor Day
|Wednesday
1 May
|Thursday
1 May
|Coronation Day
|Saturday
4 May
(observed, Mon, 6 May)
|Sunday
4 May
(observed, Mon, 6 May)
|Visakha Bucha Day
|Wednesday
22 May
|Sunday
11 May
(observed, Mon, 12 May)
|Queen Suthida’s Birthday
|Monday
3 June
|Tuesday
3 June
|Asahna Bucha Day/Dharma Day
|Saturday
20 July
(observed, Mon, 22 July)
|Thursday
10 Jul
|H.M. King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua’s Birthday
|Sunday
28 July
(observed, Mon, 29 July)
|Monday
28 July
|H.M. Queen Sirikit’s (Queen’s Mother) Birthday/Mother’s Day
|Monday
12 August
|Tuesday
12 August
|King Bhumibol Memorial Day
|Sunday
13 October
(observed, Monday, 14 October)
|Monday
13 October
|Ok Phansa Day (End of Buddhist Lent)
|Thursday
17 October
|Tuesday
7 October
|King Chulalongkorn Memorial Day
|Wednesday
23 October
|Thursday
23 October
|King Bhumibol’s Birthday/National Day/Father’s Day
|Thursday
5 December
|Friday
5 December
|Constitution Day
|Tuesday
10 December
|Wednesday
10 December
|New Year’s Eve
|Tuesday
31 December
|Wednesday
31 December
What are the regional school holidays for 2024 and 2025?
In addition to the national public holidays, some areas also observe local regional festivals, such as Christmas, Chinese New Year, Boon Bang Fai, and Loy Kratong.
Bun Bang Fai (บุญบังไฟ), celebrated in spring, is a festival where locals launch homemade rockets to honor the rain gods and ask for a good monsoon season for the crops.
Loy Kratong (ลอยกระทง) is a traditional festival where residents float candles in decorative baskets down rivers to thank Goddess Khongkha (of water and rivers).
State – and many private or international schools – may be closed for these celebrations. Of course, the exact dates change slightly from one year to the next – so check with your child’s school – but are generally during these months:
|Region
|Holiday
|2024
|2025
|Satun, Pattani, Narathiwat, and Yala (South)
|Chinese New Year
|Saturday
10 February
|Wednesday
29 January
|Yasothon province (Northeast)
|Bun Bang Fai
|Weekend
10–12 May
|Weekend
9–11 May
|Chiang Mai (Northwest)
|Loy Kratong
|Saturday
16 November
|Thursday
6 November
While Christmas Day isn’t officially celebrated as a public holiday in Thailand due to the predominantly Buddhist population, tourist and expat areas might still display secular or commercial Christmas decorations and events, catering to those who observe the day.
Do children get any additional days off?
Apart from school and public holidays, students may also get time off for the following reasons:
- Teacher training days
- Special school events or celebrations
- During exam times to study
Again, check with your child’s school to ensure you have added all the dates to your diary.
How can you access childcare during Thai school holidays?
Your children’s school holidays may clash with your work schedule. Fortunately, especially in cities with large international populations, you can access a range of childcare options in Thailand, including:
- Daycare centers
- Kindergartens
- Au pairs/nannies
- Childminders
- Babysitters
Many expat groups can be great local resources for parents new to the area, such as:
B.A.M.B.I. (Bangkok Mothers & Babies International) is a culturally diverse, non-profit group supporting pregnant women and parents of young children. They provide prenatal and postnatal support, organize playgroups and social programs, plus offer information to help expat families settle in Bangkok.
Many international schools also run playgroups; for example, in Bangkok, you can find the following ones:
- Spielzwerge – a German playgroup for ages 15 months to three years
- Nest by Little Treehouse Nursery – sensory play, music and movement, arts and crafts
- ABC Pathways International Kindergarten – playgroups in English and Mandarin
Ten fun summer camps in Thailand
There are many fun and educational summer camps for children to learn and play.