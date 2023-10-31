Country Flag
School holidays in Thailand: 2024–2025

As an expat parent, knowing when the school holidays are in Thailand will help you plan vacations and childcare around your work schedule.

Children playing in water and having a water fight
writer

By Mitchell Blatt

Updated 15-3-2024

Thai children attending public schools enjoy many days off school, including:

  • School holidays (ปิดเทอม: bit term)
  • Public, government, and royal holidays
  • Thai festivals
  • Buddhist holy days/celebrations
  • Some Christian and Chinese holidays

Private and international school calendars may differ slightly, but it is still worthwhile to mark all the school holidays to book vacations and organize childcare if you have to work.

Jot down the dates listed in this article to help with your planning while living in Thailand (ประเทศไทย):

An overview of school holidays in Thailand

The school year for Thailand’s public schools splits into two semesters and runs from May to March. It is influenced by the weather, starting in the rainy season and ending before the hottest time of the year.

A little girl sits at a desk in class, her friend next to her she looks/reads a picture book.
Photo: UNDP/Thierry Falise/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Annually, the exact dates may differ slightly, but there are two main school holidays:

SemesterMonthsHolidaysDuration
One May to October1–31 October4 weeks
Two November to March
(exams around late February)		March–April6–8 weeks

Private and international schools

International and private schools – depending on their curriculum – are more likely to have three terms. Generally, the school year starts at the end of August/beginning of September, with a long summer holiday during July/August and shorter breaks for Easter and Christmas.

Public holidays

All schools are closed on the national public holidays in Thailand, with a few extra regional variations.

Of course, some international schools may also give the children days off on their home country’s festive days; for example, American schools celebrate Thanksgiving.

What are the national holidays in Thailand for 2024 and 2025?

Usually, when a public holiday takes place on a weekend, the following Monday will be a day off.

National Day (วันชาติ, Wan Chart) is celebrated on the late King Bhumibol’s Birthday when Thailand also observes Father’s Day.

Two of Thailand’s most important holidays include Songkran (Thai New Year) and National Day. Songkran (สงกรานต์), a spring celebration when the daily temperatures rise, is a fun, three-day water-splashing festival where there are massive water fights in the streets.

Jane Evans

Tourists enjoy joining in with the festivities. However, many locals avoid the busy roads and crowds during Songkran, especially at nighttime, when things can get quite chaotic. The more traditional Thai celebrate Songkran by gently bathing Buddha images and the hands of their elders.

The nationwide holidays for the 2024–2025 academic year

Holiday20242025
New Year’s DayMonday
1 January		Wednesday
1 January
Makha Bucha DaySaturday
24 February

(observed, Mon, 26 February)		Thursday
13 February
Chakri Memorial DaySaturday
6 April		Sunday
6 April
SongkranSaturday–Monday
13–16 April		Sunday–Wednesday
13–16 April
Labor DayWednesday
1 May		Thursday
1 May
Coronation DaySaturday
4 May

(observed, Mon, 6 May)
Sunday
4 May

(observed, Mon, 6 May)
Visakha Bucha DayWednesday
22 May		Sunday
11 May

(observed, Mon, 12 May)
Queen Suthida’s BirthdayMonday
3 June		Tuesday
3 June
Asahna Bucha Day/Dharma DaySaturday
20 July

(observed, Mon, 22 July)		Thursday
10 Jul
H.M. King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua’s BirthdaySunday
28 July

(observed, Mon, 29 July)		Monday
28 July
H.M. Queen Sirikit’s (Queen’s Mother) Birthday/Mother’s DayMonday
12 August		Tuesday
12 August
King Bhumibol Memorial DaySunday
13 October

(observed, Monday, 14 October)		Monday
13 October
Ok Phansa Day (End of Buddhist Lent)Thursday
17 October		Tuesday
7 October
King Chulalongkorn Memorial DayWednesday
23 October		Thursday
23 October
King Bhumibol’s Birthday/National Day/Father’s DayThursday
5 December		Friday
5 December
Constitution DayTuesday
10 December		Wednesday
10 December
New Year’s EveTuesday
31 December		Wednesday
31 December

What are the regional school holidays for 2024 and 2025?

In addition to the national public holidays, some areas also observe local regional festivals, such as Christmas, Chinese New Year, Boon Bang Fai, and Loy Kratong.

A family holds a lantern during the Yi Peng (Yee Peng) Festival
Yee Peng Festival (Photo: Guillaume Payen/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Bun Bang Fai (บุญบังไฟ), celebrated in spring, is a festival where locals launch homemade rockets to honor the rain gods and ask for a good monsoon season for the crops.

Loy Kratong (ลอยกระทง) is a traditional festival where residents float candles in decorative baskets down rivers to thank Goddess Khongkha (of water and rivers).

State – and many private or international schools – may be closed for these celebrations. Of course, the exact dates change slightly from one year to the next – so check with your child’s school – but are generally during these months:

RegionHoliday20242025
Satun, Pattani, Narathiwat, and Yala (South)Chinese New YearSaturday
10 February		Wednesday
29 January
Yasothon province (Northeast)Bun Bang FaiWeekend
10–12 May		Weekend
9–11 May
Chiang Mai (Northwest)Loy KratongSaturday
16 November
Thursday
6 November

While Christmas Day isn’t officially celebrated as a public holiday in Thailand due to the predominantly Buddhist population, tourist and expat areas might still display secular or commercial Christmas decorations and events, catering to those who observe the day.

Do children get any additional days off?

Apart from school and public holidays, students may also get time off for the following reasons:

  • Teacher training days
  • Special school events or celebrations
  • During exam times to study

Again, check with your child’s school to ensure you have added all the dates to your diary.

How can you access childcare during Thai school holidays?

Your children’s school holidays may clash with your work schedule. Fortunately, especially in cities with large international populations, you can access a range of childcare options in Thailand, including:

  • Daycare centers
  • Kindergartens
  • Au pairs/nannies
  • Childminders
  • Babysitters
The girl is sitting at her desk and studying at an online school on a tablet, and her younger brother uses a phone on the dresser. Focus on the boy.
Photo: Yulia Grossman via Getty Images

Many expat groups can be great local resources for parents new to the area, such as:

B.A.M.B.I. (Bangkok Mothers & Babies International) is a culturally diverse, non-profit group supporting pregnant women and parents of young children. They provide prenatal and postnatal support, organize playgroups and social programs, plus offer information to help expat families settle in Bangkok.

Many international schools also run playgroups; for example, in Bangkok, you can find the following ones:

  • Spielzwerge – a German playgroup for ages 15 months to three years
  • Nest by Little Treehouse Nursery – sensory play, music and movement, arts and crafts
  • ABC Pathways International Kindergarten – playgroups in English and Mandarin

Ten fun summer camps in Thailand

There are many fun and educational summer camps for children to learn and play.

