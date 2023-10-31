School holidays in Thailand: 2024–2025

An overview of school holidays in Thailand The school year for Thailand’s public schools splits into two semesters and runs from May to March. It is influenced by the weather, starting in the rainy season and ending before the hottest time of the year. Photo: UNDP/Thierry Falise/LightRocket via Getty Images) Annually, the exact dates may differ slightly, but there are two main school holidays: Semester Months Holidays Duration One May to October 1–31 October 4 weeks Two November to March

(exams around late February) March–April 6–8 weeks Private and international schools International and private schools – depending on their curriculum – are more likely to have three terms. Generally, the school year starts at the end of August/beginning of September, with a long summer holiday during July/August and shorter breaks for Easter and Christmas. Public holidays All schools are closed on the national public holidays in Thailand, with a few extra regional variations. Of course, some international schools may also give the children days off on their home country’s festive days; for example, American schools celebrate Thanksgiving.

What are the national holidays in Thailand for 2024 and 2025? Usually, when a public holiday takes place on a weekend, the following Monday will be a day off. National Day (วันชาติ, Wan Chart) is celebrated on the late King Bhumibol’s Birthday when Thailand also observes Father’s Day. Two of Thailand’s most important holidays include Songkran (Thai New Year) and National Day. Songkran (สงกรานต์), a spring celebration when the daily temperatures rise, is a fun, three-day water-splashing festival where there are massive water fights in the streets. Local expert Jane Evans Tourists enjoy joining in with the festivities. However, many locals avoid the busy roads and crowds during Songkran, especially at nighttime, when things can get quite chaotic. The more traditional Thai celebrate Songkran by gently bathing Buddha images and the hands of their elders. The nationwide holidays for the 2024–2025 academic year Holiday 2024 2025 New Year’s Day Monday

1 January Wednesday

1 January Makha Bucha Day Saturday

24 February



(observed, Mon, 26 February) Thursday

13 February Chakri Memorial Day Saturday

6 April Sunday

6 April Songkran Saturday–Monday

13–16 April Sunday–Wednesday

13–16 April Labor Day Wednesday

1 May Thursday

1 May Coronation Day Saturday

4 May



(observed, Mon, 6 May)

Sunday

4 May



(observed, Mon, 6 May) Visakha Bucha Day Wednesday

22 May Sunday

11 May



(observed, Mon, 12 May) Queen Suthida’s Birthday Monday

3 June Tuesday

3 June Asahna Bucha Day/Dharma Day Saturday

20 July



(observed, Mon, 22 July) Thursday

10 Jul H.M. King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua’s Birthday Sunday

28 July



(observed, Mon, 29 July) Monday

28 July H.M. Queen Sirikit’s (Queen’s Mother) Birthday/Mother’s Day Monday

12 August Tuesday

12 August King Bhumibol Memorial Day Sunday

13 October



(observed, Monday, 14 October) Monday

13 October Ok Phansa Day (End of Buddhist Lent) Thursday

17 October Tuesday

7 October King Chulalongkorn Memorial Day Wednesday

23 October Thursday

23 October King Bhumibol’s Birthday/National Day/Father’s Day Thursday

5 December Friday

5 December Constitution Day Tuesday

10 December Wednesday

10 December New Year’s Eve Tuesday

31 December Wednesday

31 December

What are the regional school holidays for 2024 and 2025? In addition to the national public holidays, some areas also observe local regional festivals, such as Christmas, Chinese New Year, Boon Bang Fai, and Loy Kratong. Yee Peng Festival (Photo: Guillaume Payen/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) Bun Bang Fai (บุญบังไฟ), celebrated in spring, is a festival where locals launch homemade rockets to honor the rain gods and ask for a good monsoon season for the crops. Loy Kratong (ลอยกระทง) is a traditional festival where residents float candles in decorative baskets down rivers to thank Goddess Khongkha (of water and rivers). State – and many private or international schools – may be closed for these celebrations. Of course, the exact dates change slightly from one year to the next – so check with your child’s school – but are generally during these months: Region Holiday 2024 2025 Satun, Pattani, Narathiwat, and Yala (South) Chinese New Year Saturday

10 February Wednesday

29 January Yasothon province (Northeast) Bun Bang Fai Weekend

10–12 May Weekend

9–11 May Chiang Mai (Northwest) Loy Kratong Saturday

16 November

Thursday

6 November While Christmas Day isn’t officially celebrated as a public holiday in Thailand due to the predominantly Buddhist population, tourist and expat areas might still display secular or commercial Christmas decorations and events, catering to those who observe the day.