Learn one of Singapore’s four languages

Why learn the languages of Singapore? Which of Singapore’s four official languages is the most useful for your circumstances? If you’re comfortable with English, you should be able to get by with just that in most cases. Photo: Koh Sze Kiat/Getty Images However, learning a new language can enrich your life in many ways, especially if you live somewhere that allows you to experience a new culture and meet people from different backgrounds. Reasons to learn English English is Singapore’s common tongue and is by far the most widely spoken of the country’s four languages. The 2020 census reported that 48% of Singaporeans speak English at home. Almost 30% chat with their family in Mandarin, while Malay and Tamil come in at 9.2% and 2.5%, respectively. English is the main language of education in Singapore, from primary school to university. It’s also commonly spoken in the business world, so most expats come to Singapore already speaking the language. There’s no official requirement to speak English to become a permanent resident. However, this may change in the future, as some politicians have proposed language requirements for newcomers. You’ll find that most people who work in international business in Singapore speak either UK or US English. However, Singaporeans usually default to Singlish, the country’s unique linguistic variant, in the street and in relaxed settings. This creole features greatly simplified grammar, loanwords from Singapore’s other official languages, and distinctive slang terms that can be picked up conversationally. Why you should learn Mandarin Mandarin is the second most spoken language in Singapore. It also has over a billion native speakers worldwide and is the official language of China and Taiwan. As such, it can be an attractive choice for expats to learn. About Singapore’s languages: English, Mandarin, Malay, and Tamil Read more Mandarin a tonal language, which can be hard to master, and its character-based writing system tends to puzzle learners. Many expats choose to have their children learn Mandarin, as young minds certainly find it easier to grasp a new language. A large number of Singapore’s international schools offer Mandarin classes, reflecting parents’ desire for their children to have a linguistic head start. Reasons to learn Malay Malay is Singapore’s national language, though it has far fewer speakers today than English or Mandarin. It was the territory’s indigenous language, spoken in the Melayu kingdom long before Sir Stamford Raffles founded Singapore. It’s rarely taught in international schools, and expats are only likely to learn it if they have a personal reason for doing so, such as a romantic relationship with a Malay speaker. Nevertheless, Malay can be a valuable language to learn, particularly if you’re planning to travel around Southeast Asia. It also unlocks doors to visit Malaysia, Brunei, and even Indonesia. Although Malay and Indonesian are considered two different languages, they only split from the same root in the 20th century. As such, a Malay speaker can communicate with around 200 million people worldwide. Why you should learn Tamil Spoken by Singapore’s ethnic Indian community, Tamil is one of the world’s oldest languages. It is one of India’s 22 official languages, spoken in several southern states, and also official in Sri Lanka. About 69 million people speak Tamil in India, making it the country’s fifth most common language. Little India Market, Singapore (Photo: Gonzalo Azumendi/Getty Images) The 2020 census reveals that only 2.5% of Singaporeans speak Tamil at home, while 75% of ethnic Tamils say they speak it well. You’ll frequently hear it in neighborhoods like Little India, but few outside the Indian community attempt to master it. Tamil is known for its complex pronunciation and unique script, with 247 letters. Therefore, since some may find it too daunting, few expats choose to go down this path.

Learning one of the languages before moving to Singapore Learning a foreign language is always rewarding and can provide a real benefit to expats. If you want to get a feel for the country and truly understand its culture, there’s no better way to do so than learning one of its languages. Of course, the run-up to an international move is a stressful time, and expats often find themselves with overwhelming things to do and no time to learn a language. As long as they arrive in Singapore speaking English, they will unlikely have any difficulties. If you’re interested in learning some Malay, Mandarin, or Tamil before traveling, check out the directory of language schools to find one that suits you.

Learning Malay, Mandarin, or Tamil in Singapore For several reasons, you might prefer to wait until you arrive in Singapore to learn Mandarin, Malay, or Tamil. For one, you’ll be able to practice your new language with local people. What’s more, you can focus on Singapore’s specific dialects. Singaporean Mandarin has unique words and characters not used in China or Taiwan, and Singaporean Malay tends to use some English or Mandarin loanwords. Singaporean language schools Linda Mandarin: courses in Mandarin for children and adults, including courses in Mandarin for business

Yi Mandarin: courses in Mandarin for children and adults with small class sizes

Crystal Learning: courses in Mandarin and Malay for adults, as well as several other languages

Lingo: adults’ courses and corporate training sessions in English, Mandarin, Malay, and other languages

InLingua: courses for adults in a number of languages, including English, Mandarin, and Malay

TamilCube: Tamil courses for kids and teens

TamilGuru: Tamil courses for kids, teens, and college students Photo: Klaus Vedfelt/Getty Images You may also be able to attend classes in Malay and Tamil at some of Singapore’s universities. Expatica’s directory of language schools will help you find a center near you. Language courses from the Singaporean government The Singaporean government subsidizes citizens’ language education through the SkillsFuture Credit program. This initiative gives adults credits to spend on courses, including languages, vocational skills, first aid, cooking, and more. However, there is currently no government help available for non-citizens. If you are a member of the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC), you may be able to get educational subsidies through the Union Training Assistance Program. Learning Malay, Mandarin, or Tamil for free in Singapore There are no ongoing free language courses in Singapore. However, groups like the Malay Language Council, Mandarin Language Council, and Tamil Language Council organize events for people who want to practice their language skills. These events may require a certain level of understanding and may not be suitable for complete beginners.

Online Singaporean language courses Linda Mandarin: online Mandarin courses for adults

Yi Mandarin: online Mandarin courses for children, teens, and adults

School of Language International: online Mandarin classes for all levels

Lingo: online Mandarin, English, and Malay courses for adults and businesspeople. Other languages are also available

MingoSpace: online classes in Malay, English, and Mandarin for kids and adults

InLingua: online courses for adults in a wide range of languages, including English, Mandarin, and Malay. The school also offers blended courses, with a mixture of in-person and online tuition

TamilCube: online Tamil classes for kids and teens

TamilGuru: online Tamil classes for kids, teens, and college students Other handy online language-learning resources The government’s Speak Mandarin Campaign website has a number of resources, including language tips, a database of Singaporean Mandarin terms, and useful idioms

The Speak Good English Movement offers quizzes, spelling tips, and lists of common English mistakes

Translated Terms is a government database that will allow you to quickly translate official terminology between Singapore’s four languages

Singaporean language courses by computer or mobile app It’s usually a lot easier to find online tools to help you master English or Mandarin, rather than Malay or Tamil. Photo: fizkes/Getty Images Here are some of the most popular resources for linguists: Instant Immersion: This program works by following the theory of linguistic immersion. It is available in dozens of languages, including English, Mandarin, Malay, and Tamil.

Pimsleur Comprehensive: This well-known system attempts to train your brain to more easily understand a language. You can use it to learn Mandarin or Indonesian, which is very similar to Singaporean Standard Malay.

RocketLanguages: Mandarin is one of the 14 languages available in this program. As well as teaching vocabulary and grammar, it uses voice-recognition software to test your pronunciation.

Rosetta Stone: Rosetta Stone tries to mimic a fully immersive linguistic experience. You can use it to learn English or Mandarin, as well as other languages from around the world.

Transparent Language: This impressive resource has a huge number of languages available, including English, Mandarin, Malay, and Tamil. It uses gamification to keep learners’ attention as they progress through the levels. About Top must-have apps for Singapore Read more There are also some mobile apps that you can use to keep learning on the go: Duolingo: Duolingo is a popular app that encourages learners to practice every day until they have a long streak. You can use it to learn English, Mandarin, or Indonesian, which is closely related to Malay.

Fluenz: The Fluenz app is designed for English speakers, and aims to help them learn a language quickly. While it mostly offers European languages, it also has Mandarin.

Mondly: Mondly uses a combination of voice recognition, augmented reality, and gamification to make learning fun. You can use it for English, Mandarin, or Indonesian. It also offers special courses for kids.

Learning one of Singapore’s languages outside of the classroom Almost all Singaporeans are fluent in English. As an expat, you will likely find that people default to English with you. While convenient, this can be frustrating if you’re trying to learn another language. It means you won’t get the benefits of full linguistic immersion that you might find in a monolingual country. Photo: Carlina Teteris/Getty Images If you’re keen to improve your Mandarin, Malay, or Tamil skills, try following some of these tips: Attend Language Council events Each of Singapore’s official languages has its own Language Council, a governing body that standardizes, preserves, and promotes it in the country. These organizations run regular events, such as concerts, poetry readings, competitions, and family days out. As a bonus, many of the events celebrate not just language but also cultural heritage. For example, the Malay Language Council organizes traditional craft workshops, storytelling sessions, and stage performances, particularly during Bulan Bahasa (Malay Heritage Month). Take up a new hobby Sports clubs and hobby groups are a great way to meet new people and practice language skills. Just make sure you’re joining a group that fits your language needs. For example, you might want to take up mahjong if you’re interested in learning Mandarin, and you’re more likely to hear Tamil spoken at a cricket club than on a baseball field. Ask your new teammates to be patient with you, and request that they speak to you in the target language as much as possible. They might be tempted to switch to English to make things easier for you, so you may have to be firm. People in Singapore are usually delighted to find an expat trying to learn their language, and joining clubs can help you make friends for life. Language exchanges and meet-ups Since English is so widespread in Singapore, you might struggle to find language exchange partners. However, if you speak another language, especially one that is widely spoken in Asia, you should have no problem setting up a language exchange partnership in Singapore. Photo: Carlina Teteris/Getty Images Websites like Meetup and My Language Exchange can help you find events and private exchange partners.

How children can learn a language in Singapore In Singapore’s public schools, English is the standard medium of instruction. However, all children must also learn a Mother Tongue Language (Mandarin, Malay, or Tamil) at primary and secondary levels. Expat children may request an exemption if they have already learned French, German, Japanese, Arabic, Burmese, or Thai and continue studying that language instead. Kids struggling with language can access the Student Learning Space (SLS), an online portal with many additional resources. Only registered students in the Singapore education system can enter this platform. Many international schools offer Mandarin classes at primary and secondary school levels. Finding an international school offering Malay or Tamil is significantly more challenging, but some language centers have kids’ classes in the evenings and weekends.

Official Singaporean language examinations and qualifications English learners may have to take proficiency exams to prove their level, often for overseas study visa requirements. The most common exams are IELTS (International English Language Testing System), which European and Asian universities and employers widely recognize, and TOEFL (Teaching English as a Foreign Language), which is more common in the United States. The most common proficiency test for Mandarin is the HSK (考试介绍, Chinese Proficiency Test), which is recognized in China but not in Taiwan. You can take it at the HSK Crestar Center, which also offers preparatory courses. If want to work or study in Taiwan, you’ll have to travel there to take the TOCFL (Test of Chinese as a Foreign Language) exam, as it is not currently available in Singapore. If you need a qualification in Malay, you will probably take the SKBMW (Sijil Kecekapan Bahasa Melayu Bagi Warganegara). However, it’s worth noting that this test is organized in neighboring Malaysia. Singapore Standard Malay is a different dialect with unique features, so you may need a Malaysian tutor to help you. Photo: andresr/Getty Images The Regional Language Center offers proficiency exams in English, Mandarin, Malay, and Tamil. However, these are intended for teachers and are not open to the general public. All potential teachers must take an English proficiency test, while people who wish to teach a Mother Tongue Language (MTL) must also take a test in their choice of Mandarin, Malay, or Tamil. All students will take an MTL exam when they finish school. If they have excellent grades, they may take Higher MTL exams, which demand a more advanced language level.