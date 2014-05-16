Learn something new A great way for expats in Russia to experience personal growth, maintain mental acuity and meet others is to take up something new. Learn a new language. Take an art class, or a course in writing, quilting or crafting. Start or continue your university education through individual courses or a specific program of study. Take up a musical instrument. Learn to cook Russian cuisine or your favourite foreign cuisine. You could do any of these activities elsewhere, but what makes the experience unique is doing them here.

Explore as a local, not a tourist Expats certainly want to visit many of the popular places Russia is known for. But also try getting to know Moscow better by exploring different parts in day trips and short excursions. Don’t just visit those attractions that typically draw the tourist crowds. Deliberately seek out lesser known places and regions which provide more genuine perspectives of Russian life.

Expand your cultural horizons Attending a cultural event works wonders for broadening one’s view of society and the world. Visit an art gallery, museum, cultural exhibit or the theater. Attend a book reading or a band, orchestra or choral concert. Fresh eyes and fresh experiences also bring fresh perspectives.

Celebrate holidays Russian style Regardless of how long you’ve been here, you probably have a general sense of the various holidays the Russians celebrate. Rather than passively observing these holidays, consider participating more actively. Do as the Russians do.

Get active Join a photography club, writing group, sewing circle. Sing in a choir or play your favorite instrument in a band. Support an organization or group whose cause or hobby you share. Attend services at your preferred house of worship. Join a chess, bridge, mahjong, or scrap-booking club. Get involved, meet new people, enjoy with a Russian twist.

Brush up on Russian politics, issues and history Your knowledge of historical events, political concepts, and important societal issues in your own country helps provide context to current headlines. But that knowledge didn’t simply appear overnight. You learned about these topics in your homeland bit by bit, over time and in both formal and informal settings. The same holds true for expats in Russia. One of the fastest and easiest ways to feel more connected to Russian society is to become familiar with this country’s history and current affairs. In addition to news programs, there are websites, local newspapers, and magazines available in English. Make an effort to learn about what’s going on and why. Seek the views of neighbors, colleagues, and friends. Ask them to help explain issues simply and in their own words.

Volunteer Forge deeper connections to Moscow society by contributing your time and effort in making life better. Needs are always great and volunteer opportunities abound. Help out at a school, nursing home, food bank, soup kitchen, homeless shelter. Donate your time and skills to a non-profit or public interest group. Get involved and help out.

Boost your skillset Whether your career brought you to Moscow, you are temporarily between jobs, taking a break from employment, plan to return to the job market in your previous occupation or in a related line of work, envision a change in careers or you just aren’t sure, it’s time to review your skillset. Spruce up your CV. Enhance your marketability through training. Keep abreast of the latest developments in your current or possible future field. Learn what it takes to enter the local or international job market. Consider seeking career counseling or life coaching. Enhancing your skills while in Moscow not only offers insight into Russian and European business practices and perspectives, it also makes for a unique experience not replicated elsewhere.

Widen your circle Certainly no two expats in Russia have identical experiences. However, sometimes job, school and housing choices result in expats living and socialising together. Whether intended or not, they may find themselves living virtually parallel lives to the Moscow population. The shared experiences among expats in Russia that bring them together is not to be underestimated. But it is also important to consider broadening your friendships to include others. Invite your Russian (or other) neighbors over for coffee. Meet a new acquaintance for lunch. Entertain. Branch out and initiate friendship with others who don’t mirror you in age, nationality, or stage of life. Not only will you gain a friend or two, you’ll also see the world and yourself through different eyes.