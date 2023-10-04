Privacy Policy

This privacy statement was last updated on 17/01/2023 and applies to citizens and legal permanent residents of the European Economic Area (EEA).
In this privacy statement, we explain what we do with the data we obtain about you via https://www.expatica.com. We recommend you carefully read this statement. In our processing, we comply with the requirements of privacy legislation. That means, among other things, that:
We may collect or receive personal information for a number of purposes connected with our business operations which may include the following:
For this purpose, we use the following data:
The basis on which we may process these data is: For compliance with a legal or regulatory obligation.
Retention period: We retain this data until the service is terminated.
For this purpose, we use the following data:
The basis on which we may process these data is: For compliance with a legal or regulatory obligation.
Retention period: We retain this data until the service is terminated.
For this purpose, we use the following data:
Our website uses cookies. For more information about cookies, please refer to our Cookie Policy. We have concluded a data Processing Agreement with Google.
We are committed to the security of personal data. We take appropriate security measures to limit abuse of and unauthorized access to personal data. This ensures that only the necessary persons have access to your data, that access to the data is protected, and that our security measures are regularly reviewed.
This privacy statement does not apply to third-party websites connected by links on our website. We cannot guarantee that these third parties handle your personal data in a reliable or secure manner. We recommend you read the privacy statements of these websites prior to making use of these websites.
We reserve the right to make amendments to this privacy statement. It is recommended that you consult this privacy statement regularly in order to be aware of any changes. In addition, we will actively inform you wherever possible.
If you have any questions or want to know which personal data we have about you, please contact us. You can contact us by using the information below. You have the following rights:
Please make sure to always clearly state who you are, so that we can be certain that we do not modify or delete any data of the wrong person.
If you are not satisfied with the way in which we handle (a complaint about) the processing of your personal data, you have the right to submit a complaint to the Data Protection Authority.
Expatica Communications B.V.
Wilhelminastraat 15
2011 VH Haarlem
Netherlands
Website: https://www.expatica.com
Email: [email protected]
Phone number: 023 512 8940