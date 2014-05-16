The Finnish invented the sauna 2,000 years ago and despite the popularity of saunas in hotels and spas worldwide, going to the sauna on evenings or weekends with company is a typically northern European activity.

Going to the sauna in the Netherlands

For the uninitiated, getting naked to go to a sauna with family members, friends, or even colleagues may seem unusual. Yet numerous Dutch nationals grow up going to the sauna with their families and continue the practice of going in groups the way some of us might go to the movies with friends or colleagues.

As an expatriate who is unaccustomed to the group sauna experience, it may take a few visits to feel at ease.

Sam Critchley, a British expatriate who has lived in Amsterdam for four years, says he was shocked and mortified during his first Dutch sauna experience.

After a game of squash with one of his male Dutch colleagues, Critchley says he encountered several female colleagues chatting, unashamedly, while in the buff in a co-ed sauna.

Critchley says that he has since relaxed about going to the sauna, and has become friends with many of the colleagues from that evening, but he admits it was difficult to look any of those individuals in the eye for the following few weeks.

Not all Dutch like to go in groups however. Some prefer to go alone or with a friend with whom they feel comfortable. Either way, the event is meant to be low-key and quiet.