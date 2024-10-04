Where to get the news in Germany

With the state of the world as it is, you may want to close the blinds, take cover under a blanket, and watch reruns of SpongeBob Schwammkopf. But, unfortunately, no one can hide forever.
In Germany, keeping up with local and global news (Nachrichten) requires little effort. The German media landscape includes a wide range of options, and you can easily access multiple reliable news sources in both German and English.
Learn more about the news in Germany, including which news outlets to trust and which channels to steer clear of, by reading the following sections:
- The news media in Germany
- Where to get the news in English in Germany?
- German-language newspapers and magazines
- German-language TV and radio channels
- Where to get the German news online
- Alternative news sources and satire
- News sources to avoid in Germany
- Tips on getting reliable news
- Useful resources
The news media in Germany
Like the government, much of the news media in Germany operates from a regional or local standpoint. The federal states and the Media Authorities (Die Medienanstalten) are responsible for licensing and regulating public and private radio and TV broadcasters in their area.
German media outlets are largely privately owned and funded, with the exception of the public broadcasters (Öffentlich-rechtlicher Rundfunk), of course. These include the ARD, ZDF, and Deutschlandradio, which are financed by mandatory TV and radio licenses (Rundfunkbeitrag).
As in many countries, the print media in Germany is struggling. According to research company IBIS World, revenues dropped by 5% between 2018 and 2023 as more people transitioned to digital media. Indeed, the Reuters Insitute reports that the most popular news source is online media. Their 2024 report found that:
- 67% of Germans access the news online (including social media)
- 60% of people stay up to date by watching TV
- 34% use social media platforms to access current events
- 20% rely on print media to stay informed
Political bias of the German media
The German media landscape is generally reliable and factually accurate. Journalists tend to follow the German Press Code, a set of guidelines for ethical journalism as recommended by the German Press Council (Deutscher Presserat).
However, these rules of self-regulation of the press are voluntary. Some private outlets in Germany report the news from a particular political stance or angle. For example, the tabloid newspaper Bild is well-known for publishing sensationalist half-truths and violating the Press Code.
Similarly, some local and international critics have slammed Germany’s national press coverage in recent years. Especially Germany’s reporting of Israel’s war in Gaza has been called into question.
While the public press is seen as trustworthy, it’s recommended you always double-check your preferred news source for any potential bias.
Freedom of the press in Germany
Germany has a high level of press freedom. The country ranks 10th out of 180 nations worldwide on the 2024 World Press Freedom Ranking, scoring 87.7/100.
Freedom of the press and reporting by radio and film is guaranteed by Article 5 of the German constitution. This also states that “there is no censorship” (eine Zensur findet nicht statt). Reporters Without Borders (RSF) warns, however, that “although the overall legal environment is favorable to journalism, security law reforms […] undermine journalists’ fundamental rights.”
In recent years, the German government has made efforts to increase press freedom. For example, the Hannah Arendt Initiative was launched in 2022 to enable at-risk journalists to continue their work in exile. In 2024, the country became a co-chair of the Media Freedom Coalition, together with Estonia. This coalition is a global network that supports the freedom of the media worldwide.
Journalism safety in Germany
Despite these initiatives and the high World Press Freedom ranking, there are also concerns. The last few years saw an increase in attacks on and hostility toward journalists, often linked to investigations into right-wing extremism (Reuters Institute, 2024).
According to RSF, reporters have increasingly been the targets of threats, harassment, and physical attacks – generally by the far right, but also by the far left and the police. Although physical violence will usually be prosecuted in Germany, cyber harassment typically goes unpunished. RSF also reports that journalists covering protests are occasionally arrested.
Do Germans have trust in the press?
Most of the population has less confidence in the reliability of the press than before. In Germany, trust in news media fell from 60% in 2015 to 43% in 2024 (Reuters Institute).
While this number seems bad, the overall trust in the media has been at an all-time low across the world. On average, only 40% of people view the news as reliable. Finland remains the country with the highest levels of overall trust (69%), while Greece (23%) and Hungary (23%) record the lowest levels.
In Germany, the most trusted news sources include public media outlets and regional or local newspapers, with 62–4% of respondents saying they trusted these sources. Despite its wide reach, the tabloid Bild still has the lowest ratings, with 57% of people distrusting their coverage.
Where to get the news in English in Germany?
Newspapers and magazines
Popular English-language newspapers (Zeitungen), such as The Guardian, The Financial Times, and The New York Times, can often be found in train stations, larger newspaper kiosks, and bookstores in major cities in Germany. Alternatively, some international newspapers may offer a subscription with home delivery as well.
Locally-printed English-language papers that report on German news aren’t a feature of the media landscape. Over the last decade, several newspapers and media organizations have launched and subsequently shut down English-language supplements (Supplements).
However, expats looking for an English-language magazine (Zeitschrift) in Berlin should give The Berliner a try. This monthly magazine covers Berlin’s art, culture, and people.
News sites and social media
While the print media didn’t get a foothold in the English-language news market, online platforms seem to fare better. Major news outlets include:
- Der Spiegel International – the English-language section of the German newspaper Der Spiegel, one of Europe’s largest printed news outlets
- Deutschland.de – a reputable online-only website with news, reports, analysis, and more
- DW (Deutsche Welle) – a public broadcaster that provides reports and analyses on key topics from Germany and around the world
- The Berliner – the monthly English-language magazine covering Berlin
- The Local – an online-only platform with a focus on news and cultural insights from Germany
- Zeit Online in English – the English-language website of the popular weekly newspaper Die Zeit
English TV, radio, and podcasts
DW News is a news program that can be streamed in English. Other than that, Germany does not produce English-language TV or radio programs.
However, foreign news channels such as BBC News, CNN, and Al Jazeera English are available to watch on cable TV. Some satellite packages also include UK TV stations, such as ITV and Channel 4, as well as major US channels. German radio also offers the British Forces Broadcasting Service and American Forces Network.
You can also catch up with foreign news broadcasts by streaming them online or getting a digital subscription. Many global news outlets have podcasts that you can get for free. For example:
- Global News Podcast – a BBC news podcast focussing on global news
- Le journal de 19h – a French podcast from Radio France
- Morning – an Italian podcast from il Post
- NOS De Dag – a Dutch news podcast from the NOS
- The Daily – an American podcast from the New York Times
- Today Explained – an American podcast from Vox Media
German-language newspapers and magazines
Germany has over 330 daily and weekly newspapers, almost 1,250 magazines, and nearly 60 online-only newspapers.
The newspaper industry has historically been very robust, but interest, trust, and subscriptions are all declining, and some smaller titles are closing. According to the German Audit Bureau of Circulation (IVW), the second quarter of 2024 (in German) recorded the following circulation figures:
- Daily newspapers (including Sunday editions): 12.09 million copies per day, down from 12.46 million in Q2 2023
- Weekly newspapers: 1.70 million copies per issue, up from 1.69 million in Q2 2023
- Magazines: 73.88 million copies, down from 81.27 in Q2 2023
National newspapers, tabloids, and magazines
Germany’s largest and most popular tabloid newspaper is the sensationalist center-right-leaning Bild. It is published Monday to Saturday, with a separate Sunday edition (Bild am Sonntag).
Other best-selling – more reputable – newspapers and current affairs magazines include:
- Der Spiegel – a weekly magazine known for factual reporting and a left-center bias
- Die tageszeitung (taz) – a daily newspaper made popular by its sharp and sometimes sarcastic reporting. In 2024, the newspaper announced it would go online only; its last paper print will be published on 17 October 2025.
- Die Welt – a highly-credible, yet conservative daily newspaper, with a separate Sunday edition (Welt am Sonntag). The paper has a center-right bias.
- Die Zeit – a left-center newspaper that is considered to be among the most reputable of German newspapers. It’s known for its long and extensive articles.
- Focus – news and current affairs magazine established in 1993 as a competitor to Der Spiegel
- Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) – founded in 1949 in Frankfurt, FAZ has a center-right political leaning
- Süddeutsche Zeitung (SZ) – Germany’s largest high-quality broadsheet newspaper; coverage has a center-left political bias
- Stern – an illustrated, broadly left-liberal, weekly current affairs magazine
Regional or local newspapers in Germany
According to the Reuters Institute, around 20% of people in Germany read a local or regional newspaper weekly. Some of the largest and most influential local newspapers include:
- Berliner Kurier – Berlin
- Berliner Morgenpost – Berlin
- Berliner Zeitung – Berlin
- Tagesspiegel – Berlin
- Express – Cologne
- Kölnische Rundschau – Cologne
- Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger – Cologne
- Hamburger Morgenpost – Hamburg
- Hamburger Abendblatt – Hamburg
- Abendzeitung (AZ) – Munich
- Münchner Merkur – Munich
- Tz – Munich
Periodicals and specialist magazines
There are many periodicals and specialist magazines in Germany that can help keep you in the loop. Seemingly, if you have an interest, you’ll be able to find a weekly, monthly, or periodical publication dedicated to it.
Covering all manner of topics, available magazines include:
- Business and finance: e.g., Capital, Handelsblatt, Wirtschaftswoche
- Celebrity and entertainment: e.g., Filmstarts, Hello!, Musikexpress, Rolling Stone Deutschland
- Fashion and lifestyle: e.g., Burda Style, Elle, Freundin, Glamour
- Food and dining: e.g., Feinschmecker, Gault & Millau
- Home and garden: e.g., Homes & Gardens, Land idee, Schöner Wohnen,
- (Mental) health: e.g., Handicap Life, moment by moment, Vital
- Motoring: e.g., Motorrad, Sport Auto
- Politics: e.g., Der Freitag, Emma
- Science and technology: e.g., National Geographic, Spektrum – Die Woche, Sterne und Weltraum, Welt der Physik
- Sports: e.g., Bravo Sport, Kicker, St George, Tennis Magazin, 11 Freunde
- Youth: e.g., Bravo, Geek!, Kick it
- 50+: e.g., Freizeit Revue
You can find a seemingly inexhaustible list of specialist publications on the website Europawire.
German-language TV and radio channels
As said before, German TV and radio outlets are largely privately owned, with the exception of the public broadcasters ARD (which also operates Das Erste network), ZDF, and Deutschlandradio. The latter operates the main national public radio stations: Deutschlandfunk Kultur (culture), Deutschlandfunk (news), and Deutschlandfunk Nova (spoken word).
German news: TV, radio, and podcasts
The public broadcasters are central to TV news in Germany. According to the Reuters Institute (2024):
- 40% of Germans watch ARD News (e.g., Tagesschau and Tagesthemen) every week
- 31% of people watch ZDF News (e.g., Heute and Heute-journal) every week
The most commonly used commercial competitors for news are RTL (watched by 25%) and n-tv (19%). Only 15% of Germans listen to commercial radio news every week, compared to 20% for public radio.
A lot of German newspapers and broadcasters have their own daily podcasts as well. Some top-ranking German-language podcasts news include:
- Apokalypse & Filterkaffee
- Auf den Punkt (SZ)
- Berlin Playbook – Der Podcast (POLITICO)
- F.A.Z. Podcast für Deutschland (Frankfurter Allgemeine)
- Informationen am Abend (Deutschlandfunk)
- Unboxing News (Deutschlandfunk Nova)
- WDR 5 Echo des Tages (WDR)
- 0630 (WDR)
- 15 Minuten (Tagesschau)
Where to get the German news online
Most people in Germany (and elsewhere) get the bulk of their news online, whether that’s through websites, social media, or news apps.
Virtually all traditional media outlets have an online presence. Many are free to access, though some have hidden their content behind a paywall for subscribers only. Roughly 13% of Germans pay for online news (Reuters Institute, 2024).
Popular news websites in Germany include:
- bild.de – website of the popular daily tabloid newspaper
- n-tv – website of the free-to-air TV news channel
- tagesschau.de – website of the public TV news program
- t-online.de – an online-only portal publishing world news in German
- web.de – a super portal with news, email, mobile phone plans, and more
- welt.de – website of the right-wing newspaper
In 2023, Germany had 45.24 million social media users, which is about 53.5% of the population. A lot of these take to social media to keep up with breaking news stories. According to the Reuters Institute, the most-visited social media platforms for online news are:
- YouTube
- TikTok
- X (formerly Twitter)
Because social media posts are not editorially filtered for factual accuracy, users risk being subjected to fake news. Especially the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) is making it easier to trick people online into believing dis– and misinformation. In Germany, far-right voters appear to be particularly vulnerable. An IPSOS study from 2023 found that 45% of Germans believed a fake news story at some point.
The government has invested in several initiatives to combat propaganda and improve digital literacy among German internet users.
Alternative news sources and satire
In recent years, a number of alternative, populist, or partisan news websites have emerged in Germany. These news outlets have a political or ideological agenda and stoke anti-immigrant anger. For example:
- Politically Incorrect News (PI News) – an extremist, anti-Islam, anti-immigration news site that is under investigation by the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, Germany’s domestic intelligence office
- Compact Online – an extremist, anti-Islam, anti-immigration news site that is closely associated with the right-wing populist party AfD
- Junge Freiheit – a politically conservative, right-wing, nationalistic current affairs magazine
In 2022, only 2-4% of Germans used these alternative news sites every week. Meanwhile, around 8% of the population shares an extreme right-wing worldview (one in twelve adults), and 33% have populist and nationalist-authoritarian-rebellious viewpoints.
A much better source of “alternative news” is satire. Contrary to popular belief, Germans have a great sense of humor and love dry sarcasm in particular.
Well-known examples of German satire include:
- Der Postillon (website)
- Die Anstalt (TV)
- Die Partei (a satirical political party that has won two seats in the European Parliament)
- Eulenspiegel (magazine)
- extra 3 (TV)
- heute-show (TV)
- Titanic (magazine)
- ZDF magazine Royale (TV)
News sources to avoid in Germany
Having been investigated multiple times, PI news is demonstrably extremist and malicious; German and expat readers should absolutely avoid using this as a news source.
While tabloid newspapers in Germany have a high circulation, they’re typically considered less factual and reliable than other news outlets.
Similarly, you should be wary of using social media as your main news source. Information can easily be user-generated, and fake news spreads like wildfire. In January 2024, for example, German investigators uncovered a pro-Russian disinformation campaign circulating on X (formerly Twitter).
Tips on getting reliable news
The key to stopping the spread of fake news and misinformation is learning how to spot it. Here are some top tips from the experts:
- Always check whether the information has a named, reliable source. You can use websites like ground.news or Media Bias/Fact Check to compare news coverage in different media outlets and check for bias.
- Develop a critical mindset when following news coverage. Instead of relying on just one source, cross-check different news platforms across the political divide.
- Consider what might be missing from the news report; fake news often leaves out information
- Double-check whether quotes attributed to a particular person or group have been represented accurately
- Look for fake images. If the story is false, the images may include stock photos, fake pictures, or images that are not relevant to the news story. If the image is found online, you can check it with Google Reverse.
- Always check the website’s URL. Scammers often create copycat websites to misinform, promote dodgy products, or phish for your information.
Useful resources
- German Press Council – self-regulatory body of the German Press where you can complain about news coverage
- European Digital Media Observatory – website of the EU’s largest network to counter fake news and misinformation
- Hannah Arendt Initiative – government initiative that supports and protects at-risk journalists in Germany
- Media Bias/Fact Check – website where you can check media bias