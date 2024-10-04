Where to get the news in Germany

News sources to avoid in Germany Having been investigated multiple times, PI news is demonstrably extremist and malicious; German and expat readers should absolutely avoid using this as a news source. While tabloid newspapers in Germany have a high circulation, they’re typically considered less factual and reliable than other news outlets. Similarly, you should be wary of using social media as your main news source. Information can easily be user-generated, and fake news spreads like wildfire. In January 2024, for example, German investigators uncovered a pro-Russian disinformation campaign circulating on X (formerly Twitter).

Tips on getting reliable news The key to stopping the spread of fake news and misinformation is learning how to spot it. Here are some top tips from the experts: Always check whether the information has a named, reliable source. You can use websites like ground.news or Media Bias/Fact Check to compare news coverage in different media outlets and check for bias.

Develop a critical mindset when following news coverage. Instead of relying on just one source, cross-check different news platforms across the political divide.

Consider what might be missing from the news report; fake news often leaves out information

Double-check whether quotes attributed to a particular person or group have been represented accurately

Look for fake images. If the story is false, the images may include stock photos, fake pictures, or images that are not relevant to the news story. If the image is found online, you can check it with Google Reverse.

Always check the website’s URL. Scammers often create copycat websites to misinform, promote dodgy products, or phish for your information.