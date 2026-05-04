Finding Home in the Lion City: My Journey from Hong Kong to Singapore

Life in Hong Kong was full. I had a satisfying career in the art and media industry, a tight-knit circle of friends, and the comfort of having my parents and brother just a few subway stations away. Yet, despite the vibrant energy of the city I called home, a growing sense of uncertainty began to take root. I found myself worrying deeply about the future.

That worry eventually turned into a life-changing decision: leaving the cha chaan tengs and familiar streets of Hong Kong for a new chapter in Singapore. Now, one year into my journey, I want to share what it’s really like to rebuild a life from scratch in the Lion City.

Leaving the familiar behind

The hardest part of any international move isn’t the paperwork—it’s the people. For me, moving meant saying goodbye to the daily support system I had spent a lifetime building.

Leaving meant leaving behind the people I loved most: my parents, my brother, and my best friends. While I had visited Singapore as a short-term visitor before, moving here permanently was a different beast entirely. I quickly realized that the biggest adjustments weren’t the “big things” like the skyline, the high octane lifestyle or the weather, but the subtle shifts in my daily rhythm.

Navigating the “little things”

One of the most immediate changes was the linguistic shift. While Hong Kong is a bilingual city, Cantonese is its heartbeat. While I used English professionally at work, Cantonese is the language that fully connects me and my friends in all aspects of our lives. In Singapore, I had to get used to navigating my professional and social life primarily in English. There are so many nuances that go beyond just being familiar with a language; there is a specific cultural context in every conversation that I had to learn.

Even my digital habits changed. It was the little things, like swapping my transportation card and navigating the interface of a new digital banking app. However, the transition was smoothed over by the local culture—I have been so pleasantly surprised by how friendly people are here.

A complete career pivot

Moving countries is often a catalyst for professional change, and I took this to the extreme. Within less than a year of arriving, I pivoted away from my background in journalism and arts to start a new job in a completely different industry.

I am learning everything from scratch. While starting over in my career was daunting, it has provided me with a fresh perspective and the opportunity to grow in ways I hadn’t anticipated back in Hong Kong.

The practical side: A lesson learned

No move is without its “should-haves.” When I look back at my one major regret during the relocation process, the answer is grounded in the practicalities of expat life: I should have moved my money earlier.

Financial timing and currency management are often overlooked when you’re focused on packing boxes, but as I learned, being proactive with your assets can save a lot of stress during a transition.

My advice for future expats

A year after my move, I have found a sense of peace. My experience has taught me that the “perfect” city doesn’t exist; rather, it’s about finding the environment that aligns with your personal values.

No place in this world is perfect. We just need to find the one place we feel safe calling home. For those of you currently standing at the crossroads of a major move, I offer one simple piece of advice: Be honest with yourself about what you’re looking for.

Do you like living in a competitive big city or the quiet countryside?

Do you gain energy by hanging out in a city that never sleeps, or by spending “me time” with loved ones?

Find a place to call yours. For me, that place is now Singapore.

About the author Cristen is a Content Specialist at Expatica. Having navigated the expat life firsthand in Singapore, she understands the hurdles of moving abroad. Today, she provides the practical guidance Chinese-speaking internationals need to truly thrive in their new homes.



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