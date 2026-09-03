Virtual credit cards in Switzerland for expats

Key takeaways True virtual credit cards : relatively uncommon in Switzerland, often requiring an existing bank relationship or credit approval, such as the UBS example.

: relatively uncommon in Switzerland, often requiring an existing bank relationship or credit approval, such as the UBS example. Virtual debit cards : more widely available, suitable for daily online shopping and mobile wallets, but lack a credit line.

: more widely available, suitable for daily online shopping and mobile wallets, but lack a credit line. Prepaid virtual cards : helpful for budgeting and getting started, though fees, top-up terms, and merchant acceptance vary significantly.

: helpful for budgeting and getting started, though fees, top-up terms, and merchant acceptance vary significantly. Disposable virtual cards : best for one-off online payments, generally not suitable for recurring subscriptions or deposits like hotel or car hire.

: best for one-off online payments, generally not suitable for recurring subscriptions or deposits like hotel or car hire. Multi-currency debit cards: useful for expats managing multiple currencies, though these are debit products rather than credit lines.

What a virtual credit card means in Switzerland A virtual card is a payment card with digital card details that you access through an app or online account, rather than relying on a physical card. In Switzerland, products described or searched for as virtual credit cards may actually be virtual debit cards or prepaid cards. In practice, you can use the card details for online checkout and, if supported, make contactless payments in shops through Apple Pay or Google Pay. A virtual Visa or Mastercard can be credit, debit, or prepaid, and adding a physical card to a digital wallet is not the same as receiving a separate virtual card number. Online: you enter the card number, expiry date, and security code shown in the app.

you enter the card number, expiry date, and security code shown in the app. In shops: you usually pay through a phone or watch with near-field communication (NFC) if the terminal supports contactless.

you usually pay through a phone or watch with near-field communication (NFC) if the terminal supports contactless. Abroad: virtual cards can work well for everyday travel spending, but acceptance still depends on the merchant and the card type.

Top virtual cards in Switzerland compared Provider Card type Typical cost structure Best for Main limitation Wise Virtual debit card linked to a multi-currency account One-off card-order fee; conversion and some withdrawal fees may apply Expats who spend, receive or hold CHF and other currencies No credit line; the digital card normally follows a physical card order N26 Virtual Mastercard debit card linked to a euro account Free standard account available; physical card and paid-plan charges may apply Euro spending and low-cost app-based banking German IBAN and EUR account rather than a Swiss CHF account Revolut Virtual debit card linked to an app-based account Free and paid plans; exchange allowances and extra charges vary by plan Travellers and online shoppers who value detailed card controls FX limits and plan rules need careful checking UBS True virtual credit card linked to an existing UBS credit-card relationship Virtual card is free in addition to an eligible UBS main card; underlying card costs may apply Existing UBS credit-card customers who want genuine virtual credit Requires Swiss domicile and an existing UBS main card Other Swiss bank or card issuer Credit, debit or prepaid card with digital features Account, annual, monthly or transaction fees may apply Local CHF banking, TWINT and provider-specific benefits A card in a mobile wallet is not always a separate virtual card number *Information checked 28th August 2026 None is universally best. Wise and Revolut suit international spending; N26 provides a euro account; UBS offers true virtual credit but is designed for existing customers.

Wise: best for multi-currency spending The Wise card is a debit card linked to a multi-currency account. It can be useful if you live in Switzerland but still receive, hold or spend money in euros, pounds or other currencies alongside CHF. You can manage balances and conversions in the app and add the digital card to a supported mobile wallet. Wise does not provide a credit line. You spend from your account balance, and a conversion fee applies if you pay in a currency you do not hold. You can generate the digital card directly after ordering a physical card for 7 CHF. Wise is a good fit for: frequent travel or shopping outside Switzerland

receiving or spending money in several currencies

separating travel funds from a main Swiss bank account It is less suitable if you only need local CHF banking or guaranteed acceptance for hotel and car-hire deposits. Get the Wise Card

N26: best for a separate euro account N26 offers Swiss residents an app-based euro account with a German IBAN and a virtual Mastercard debit card. The Standard account has no monthly maintenance fee and includes one virtual card, while physical-card charges and paid-plan features vary. This can suit cross-border commuters, frequent eurozone travellers or expats who still have expenses in euros. It is not a CHF-denominated Swiss bank account, so currency conversion and local-payment needs matter when deciding whether to use it as a secondary or everyday account. N26 is a good fit for: regular spending in euros

low-cost app-based banking

using a mobile wallet while waiting for a physical card It may be less convenient for a CHF salary, Swiss direct payments or TWINT access.

Revolut offers virtual debit cards to customers in Switzerland and lets users add them to Apple Pay or Google Pay. Depending on eligibility and the account setup, single-use virtual card details may also be available for one-off online payments. Virtual cards are free on the Swiss Standard plan, but the real account cost depends on exchange allowances, cash-withdrawal limits, premium features and how you add or convert money. A card used to fund the account may also attract a charge in some circumstances, so review the fee schedule rather than relying on the free-plan label alone. Revolut is a good fit for: online shopping and subscriptions

short trips and foreign-currency spending

users who want granular in-app controls It is less suitable for anyone who does not want to monitor plan limits and changing FX rules.

UBS: best for existing customers who need true credit Unlike the debit options above, UBS offers a genuine virtual credit card. It works like the customer’s existing UBS credit card but has no plastic card or PIN. It can be used online or in shops after being added to a compatible smartphone or smartwatch. The virtual card is available free of charge in addition to an eligible UBS main credit card. To order through Digital Banking, you must be domiciled in Switzerland, be the UBS main cardholder, hold the relevant Digital Banking contract and card account, and have registered the existing card for 3-D Secure. UBS is a good fit for: existing UBS credit-card customers

online purchases that need genuine credit-card details

users who want the benefits attached to their underlying UBS card It is not an instant standalone option for newcomers without a UBS banking and credit-card relationship.

When a physical credit card is still the better choice A virtual debit card is usually enough for subscriptions, app purchases and everyday contactless payments. A true credit card may be better if you need to borrow or expect a merchant to place a large preauthorisation on the card. Even a genuine virtual credit card may not work everywhere. Hotels and car-hire companies set their own rules, and some require a physical card in the lead driver’s or guest’s name. Check with the merchant before travelling rather than relying on the card network logo alone. New arrivals may find credit harder to obtain because an issuer can review income, residence and creditworthiness. Banking Open a swiss bank account Read more

How to choose a card and apply Start with the intended use rather than the provider name: For a Swiss salary and regular bills, prioritise a CHF account, Swiss IBAN and local payment support.

For travel or cross-border finances, compare conversion fees, weekend pricing and withdrawal limits.

For online security, look for instant freezing, payment notifications, spending limits and replaceable card details.

For hotels or car hire, confirm whether a physical card and genuine credit line are required. You will normally need a valid identity document, a compatible phone and an address the provider can verify. A local bank or genuine credit card may ask for additional information about residence, employment, income or creditworthiness. Once approved, create or activate the digital card in the app, add it to a supported wallet, and test it with a small purchase before relying on it for travel. Money Management Spending abroad from Switzerland Read more