Best EUR accounts in Switzerland

What is a EUR currency account? A EUR account is a bank or online account that lets you hold money in euros instead of always converting everything into Swiss francs. Some accounts are designed for one currency only, while others, called multi-currency accounts, let you manage euros alongside other major currencies under one roof. For expats, this can make it easier to get paid, pay bills, or send money abroad without losing value on constant exchanges. What can you do with a EUR account in Switzerland? Having a EUR account in Switzerland can make everyday financial life easier if you earn or spend in euros. Here are some common ways expats and residents use them: Get paid in euros: If your employer or freelance clients pay you in EUR, you can receive the money directly without losing value to automatic conversions into francs.

If your employer or freelance clients pay you in EUR, you can receive the money directly without losing value to automatic conversions into francs. Pay bills abroad: Cover expenses in the eurozone, such as rent, tuition, or subscriptions, straight from your EUR balance.

Cover expenses in the eurozone, such as rent, tuition, or subscriptions, straight from your EUR balance. Avoid conversion costs on travel: Use your account or a linked card, like the Wise card, to spend directly in euros when you’re in neighbouring countries.

Use your account or a linked card, like the Wise card, to spend directly in euros when you’re in neighbouring countries. Save in EUR for future goals: Build up savings in euros with accounts from banks such as PostFinance or Migros Bank, which allow you to set money aside without exchange rate worries.

Build up savings in euros with accounts from banks such as PostFinance or Migros Bank, which allow you to set money aside without exchange rate worries. Send money across borders: Transfer euros to family or other accounts in the EU using providers like Wise, which applies the mid-market rate and transparent fees. Types of EUR accounts EUR accounts in Switzerland usually fall into two categories: multi-currency accounts, which let you manage euros alongside other currencies, and foreign currency accounts, which are generally designed to hold just one or a few currencies. Multi currency accounts: Ideal if you need to manage more than one currency in the same place, these accounts give you the ability to add, exchange and spend euros as part of a wider balance. Wise: Manage EUR with 40+ other currencies, receive payments with local account details and pay worldwide in 150 countries with the Wise card.

Manage EUR with 40+ other currencies, receive payments with local account details and pay worldwide in 150 countries with the Wise card. Alpian: Swiss digital bank with a four-currency account (CHF, EUR, USD, GBP) linked to one IBAN.

Swiss digital bank with a four-currency account (CHF, EUR, USD, GBP) linked to one IBAN. Revolut: A well-known fintech provider offering EUR and a wide range of other currencies, with different plans for spending and exchange limits. Foreign currency accounts: Best suited for those who mainly want to save or make transactions in euros, these accounts are typically run by traditional Swiss banks. Migros Bank: Offers a EUR-denominated private account with free account management and access to a free debit and credit card.

Offers a EUR-denominated private account with free account management and access to a free debit and credit card. Zürcher Kantonalbank (ZKB): Provides EUR accounts for private clients, often chosen by cross-border workers or anyone with regular euro income or expenses. Both types of accounts can make life easier for expats, and or anyone who earns in a different currency other than francs. Multi-currency options are popular with anyone wanting more flexibility and online tools, while bank-run foreign currency accounts can be attractive for those who prefer traditional services and the security of an established institution.

Best EUR currency accounts in Switzerland If you’re looking for a EUR account in Switzerland, then you have plenty of options to choose from. Banks like Migros Bank and ZKB provide the reassurance of in-branch services and the ability to hold euros securely, while digital providers such as Wise, Alpian and Revolut focus on convenience and flexibility – often making it easier to manage multiple currencies in one place. We’ve chosen a mix of providers and banks based on supported currencies, ease of use, transparent pricing and availability to residents and non-residents alike. Which one works best will depend on your priorities, such as low-cost transfers or being able to spend with a card abroad. 💡 At a glance Wise Multi-currency account with EUR and 40+ other currencies, mid-market exchange rates, and a linked debit card for global use. Alpine Swiss digital bank offering a four-currency account (CHF, EUR, USD, GBP) under one IBAN. Revolut Fintech with EUR and dozens of currencies and tiered plans that add extra features. Migros Bank EUR-denominated private account with no account management fees and support for SEPA payments. Zürcher Kantonalbank (ZKB) EUR accounts tailored for private clients, suitable for saving or handling regular euro transactions. Wise account Wise is a popular choice for expats in Switzerland who need a flexible EUR account without the costs that often come with traditional banks. You can receive euros with local account details, hold them alongside 40+ other currencies, and convert them when you’re ready using the mid-market exchange rate with no markups. Wise provides local account details in more than 8+ currencies, making it easier to get paid from abroad as though you had a local bank account. Transfers are priced with a small, transparent fee starting from 0.23%, so you always know what you’re paying. Spend in euros directly with the Wise debit card in 150+ countries or withdraw up to 200 CHF abroad each month for free before a small fee applies. Account opening fee: None

None Eligibility criteria: Available to residents with valid ID. Non-residents in supported countries can also open an account online

Available to residents with valid ID. Non-residents in supported countries can also open an account online Support currencies: EUR plus 40+ others, including CHF, USD, and GBP

EUR plus 40+ others, including CHF, USD, and GBP Monthly fees: No maintenance fee for the account

No maintenance fee for the account Exchange rates: The mid-market rate Alpain account Alpian is a Swiss digital bank offering a single account that works across four major currencies: CHF, EUR, USD and GBP. Funds are held under one IBAN, so you can receive euros directly, save them with interest, or spend them without conversion. The account includes transparent FX pricing with a 0.2% markup on weekdays and 0.5% on weekends, while transactions in the four main currencies are free of charge. EUR balances up to €500,000 earn 1% annual interest, making Alpian appealing for expats who want to keep their savings in euros while staying flexible. Customers also get free virtual cards for online or in-store use, while a premium Visa Metal card is available for a one-time fee. Account opening fee: None

None Eligibility criteria: Swiss residents with a valid residence permit and passport/ID

Swiss residents with a valid residence permit and passport/ID Support currencies: EUR, CHF, USD and GBP

EUR, CHF, USD and GBP Monthly fees: No monthly maintenance fee. A Visa Metal card costs 60 CHF if requested

No monthly maintenance fee. A Visa Metal card costs 60 CHF if requested Exchange rates: 0.2% markup on weekdays, 0.5% on weekends; interest of 1% paid on EUR deposits up to €500,000 Revolut account Open a Revolut account and keep euros side by side with 30+ other currencies in one easy-to-use app. You can receive EUR transfers with dedicated account details, make payments across borders, and spend abroad using your Revolut card. Exchange fees depend on the plan you choose: Standard customers can convert up to 1,250 CHF a month on weekdays at the real market rate before a 1% fee applies, while Premium, Metal, and Ultra plans allow unlimited exchanges without weekday or weekend surcharges. Beyond that, Revolut offers extra perks like higher ATM withdrawal allowances, partner benefits, and access to travel rewards depending on your subscription level. Account opening fee: Free

Free Eligibility criteria: Available to Swiss residents with valid ID and local address

Available to Swiss residents with valid ID and local address Support currencies: EUR, CHF, GBP, USD plus 30+ others including CAD, JPY, and AUD

EUR, CHF, GBP, USD plus 30+ others including CAD, JPY, and AUD Monthly fees: Standard is free; Premium CHF 10.99, Metal CHF 18.99, Ultra CHF 60

Standard is free; Premium CHF 10.99, Metal CHF 18.99, Ultra CHF 60 Exchange rates: Revolut’s own rate on weekdays within plan limits; Standard plan has a 1% markup over 1,250 CHF and on weekends Migros Bank EUR Account Migros Bank is one of the few Swiss banks offering a EUR current account with no management fees. Customers get a free Visa debit card as standard, and can also request a Visa credit card without annual charges. Payments can be made worldwide online or in-store, and you can withdraw cash fee-free at over 1,700 partner locations including Migros supermarkets and Denner branches. For expats, the ability to open an account either online or at one of 75 branches across Switzerland makes the process flexible and straightforward. Account opening fee: None

None Eligibility criteria: Available to residents in Switzerland, including foreigners with valid ID. Must be 25+ (Free25 account available for younger customers).

Available to residents in Switzerland, including foreigners with valid ID. Must be 25+ (Free25 account available for younger customers). Support currencies: CHF and EUR

CHF and EUR Monthly fees: None for account management; postal statements 1.50 CHF each, postal booking notifications 1.00 CHF

None for account management; postal statements 1.50 CHF each, postal booking notifications 1.00 CHF Exchange rates: Standard bank rates apply when converting currencies ZKB EUR account The Zürcher Kantonalbank EUR account is designed for people who regularly deal with euros and want to avoid the extra cost of constant conversions. It works well as a payroll account, for everyday euro payments, or managing investments in foreign currencies. All transactions are credited and debited directly in EUR, so you know exactly what’s coming in and going out without losing money to exchange rate spreads. Account holders also get access to ZKB’s reliable eBanking service for day-to-day management, and the account can be linked to trading or investment services if needed. Account opening fee: None

None Eligibility criteria: Available to Swiss residents with valid ID; foreign clients may be required to provide extra documentation

Available to Swiss residents with valid ID; foreign clients may be required to provide extra documentation Support currencies: EUR only

EUR only Monthly fees: 3 CHF for account management; extra charges apply for paper statements and postal delivery

3 CHF for account management; extra charges apply for paper statements and postal delivery Exchange rates: No conversion needed for deposits or withdrawals in EUR. Cash transactions at the counter carry a 0.75% fee (min. 20 CHF)

Fees for EUR accounts in Switzerland EUR accounts in Switzerland don’t all follow the same rules when it comes to pricing. To avoid surprises, it’s worth checking the fee schedule carefully before opening an account. Below are some of the main charges you’re likely to come across Account opening fee: Some Swiss banks may apply a small one-time fee to set up a new account, though many waive this for standard current accounts. Digital providers like Wise and Revolut open EUR accounts free of charge.

Some Swiss banks may apply a small one-time fee to set up a new account, though many waive this for standard current accounts. Digital providers like Wise and Revolut open EUR accounts free of charge. Monthly maintenance fee: Traditional banks often package EUR accounts with broader services, costing around CHF 3–10 per month. Migros Bank offers free management for its EUR account, while ZKB charges 3 CHF. Online providers like Wise don’t add monthly fees.

Traditional banks often package EUR accounts with broader services, costing around CHF 3–10 per month. Migros Bank offers free management for its EUR account, while ZKB charges 3 CHF. Online providers like Wise don’t add monthly fees. Foreign exchange charges: Banks typically apply their own exchange rates when converting between francs and euros, which can include a hidden margin. Wise avoids this by using the mid-market rate with a transparent fee, while Alpian applies a low markup (0.2% on weekdays, 0.5% on weekends).

Banks typically apply their own exchange rates when converting between francs and euros, which can include a hidden margin. Wise avoids this by using the mid-market rate with a transparent fee, while Alpian applies a low markup (0.2% on weekdays, 0.5% on weekends). ATM withdrawals: Many accounts include free cash withdrawals up to a limit. Wise lets you take out 200 CHF per month abroad without charge and Migros Bank customers have access to more than 1,700 free withdrawal points across Switzerland.

Many accounts include free cash withdrawals up to a limit. Wise lets you take out 200 CHF per month abroad without charge and Migros Bank customers have access to more than 1,700 free withdrawal points across Switzerland. International transfers: Sending money abroad from a EUR account can involve flat fees or additional charges passed on by intermediary banks. With Wise, the full fee is shown before you confirm the transfer.

How to open a EUR account in Switzerland ​​Opening a EUR account in Switzerland isn’t difficult, but the process can look a little different depending on whether you go through a traditional bank or a digital provider. In all cases, you’ll need to provide proof of identity, and in some cases proof of residence or income before you can start using the account. With banks: Swiss banks usually ask you to apply in person or through online banking. You’ll need a valid passport or ID, proof of address and sometimes extra documents if you’re not a resident. Banks like Migros Bank and ZKB may charge monthly fees, with higher costs for non-residents. Once approved, your account is activated and linked to debit or credit cards for daily use. With online providers: Digital providers such as Wise, Revolut and Alpian let you open a EUR account fully online. You register, upload your ID and complete a quick verification, often getting access within hours. These accounts typically have no minimum deposit and are free from monthly fees, while still allowing you to add money, hold euros and make transfers immediately.

How to use your EUR account in Switzerland If you earn, save, or spend in euros while living in Switzerland, having a EUR account makes life simpler without worrying about conversions from and into francs. Receive payments in euros: Give employers or clients your EUR account details so money arrives in euros. With Wise you can get local euro account details so payments look like a domestic transfer.

Give employers or clients your EUR account details so money arrives in euros. With Wise you can get local euro account details so payments look like a domestic transfer. Send euros abroad: Move money to family, other accounts, or suppliers in the eurozone. Wise shows the mid-market rate and the exact fee up front so you know how much will arrive.

Move money to family, other accounts, or suppliers in the eurozone. Wise shows the mid-market rate and the exact fee up front so you know how much will arrive. Hold and time your exchanges: Keep euros until the rate suits you instead of accepting an immediate conversion into francs. With Alpain, you can hold euros alongside a few other major currencies under one Swiss IBAN.

Keep euros until the rate suits you instead of accepting an immediate conversion into francs. With Alpain, you can hold euros alongside a few other major currencies under one Swiss IBAN. Pay and spend in euros: Use a linked card to pay in the eurozone without surprise conversion charges. Revolut and Wise both let you pay in local currency from your euro balance.

Use a linked card to pay in the eurozone without surprise conversion charges. Revolut and Wise both let you pay in local currency from your euro balance. Withdraw cash when you travel: Take out euros at ATMs while abroad. Some providers give a free monthly allowance before small withdrawal fees apply. Having an EUR account in Switzerland can take the pressure off managing two currencies at once. Some accounts focus on straightforward savings in euros, while others give you more flexibility to transfer, hold, and spend across borders. The right choice depends on your lifestyle and how you use euros alongside francs.

Conclusion For expats who want transparent pricing and an account built for international living, Wise is a strong contender. You can keep euros together with 40+ other currencies, exchange at the mid-market rate and pay abroad with the Wise card without worrying about hidden costs. Open a Wise account today for a cost-effective way of managing your euros.